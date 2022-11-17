Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Blacow burger sushi bar University

review star

No reviews yet

517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD

CHARLOTTE, NC 28262

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp Tempura Roll
California Roll
Bang Bang Shrimp

Desserts

Fried Cheese Cake

$8.00

Tempura Fried Ice Cream

$8.00Out of stock

Oreo Cookie Bash

$8.00

Chocolate Cake ( Gluten Free)

$8.00

Creme Brule Cheesecake

$8.00

Appetizers

Ultimate Poutine Fries

$11.00

Poutine (hand cut fies, cheese curds and gravy)topped with shredded pork and fried egg

Kimchi Fries

Kimchi Fries

$11.00

HAND CUT POTATO FRIES WITH PULL PORK, KIMCHI SAUCE, AND FRIED EGG

Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.00

Cajun battered shrimp with homemade sweet chili sauce and sriracha mayo

Mini Pizza

$12.00

Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, chopped avocado & jalapeño, served w. chef’s special sauce

Spicy Tuna Dumpling

$12.00

Deep fried spicy tuna dumplings with special sauce bottom with mashed avocados

Truffle Salmon

$14.00

Seared salmon, truffle & black tobiko. Served w. truffle sauce

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$14.50

Yellowtail & jalapeño, served w. soy yuzu sauce

Japanese Madai

$15.00

Japanese Red Snapper w. dry miso and ponzu sauce

Chutoro Appetizer

$16.00

Green Globe

$12.00

Filet Mignon Tataki

$14.00

Sushi Appetizer

$14.00

Sashimi Appetizer

$14.00

Sides

Hand cut Fries

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Edamame

$5.00

Cheese Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Onion Straws

$5.00

Balsamic Brussel Sprout

$6.00

Classic Poutine

$6.00

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$6.00

Cheese Bacon Ranch Fries

$6.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.00

Soup & Salad

Burger Bowl

$13.00

Mixed baby greens, iceberg lettuce, shredded carrots, sliced cucumber, tomatoes, red onion and grilled mushrooms with blue cheese dressing

Bacon Crunch Salad

$10.00

Spring mix, tomato, bacon, shredded cheese, pecans and honey mustard

Arugula Salad

$10.00

With sliced Fuji apples, sweet-spiced pecans, dried cranberry, crumbled blue cheese & light citrus vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$11.00

bacon, egg, avocado, grape tomato, cucumber, iceberg and spring mix with ranch dressing

Avocado Salad

$6.50

Seaweed Salad

$6.50

Kani Salad

$8.50

Black Pepper Tuna Salad

$13.00

Seared black pepper tuna and spring mixed w. spicy yuzu sauce

Salmon Salad

$13.00

Salmon and spring mixed w. spicy yuzu sauce

Green Salad(side)

$3.00

Miso Soup

$3.00

Chicken Wings

6pc Wings

$8.50

12pc Wings

$17.00

24pc Wings

$32.00

50pc Wings

$64.00

Burgers

Blacow

$17.00

Wagyu patty, Lettuce, Tempra avocado, Nori furikake, Mayo, Teriyaki sauce

Classic

$13.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Cheddar cheese, Blacow sauce

Swiss Fun-Ghi

$15.00

Arugula, Caramelized onion, Sautéed mushroom, Swiss cheese, Blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese sauce

Hangover

$16.00

Cheddar cheese, apple wood smoked bacon, mini classic poutine, over easy fried egg, caramelized onion, truffle oil

Caballero

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato, apple wood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, guacamole, onion straws, chipotle mayo

Gangnam

$14.00

Marinated in bulgogi sauce with kimchi, baby arugula, green onion and cilantro

Flaming Cow

$14.00

Ghost pepper jack cheese, fried jalapeño chips, sriracha mayo, lettuce & tomato

Nutty Goat

$16.00

Balsamic onion, garlic and herb goat cheese & pecan mix, chipotle aioli, candied bacon, pickle and arugula

Chili Cheese Burger

$15.00

Homemade chili, homemade southern slaw, pepper jack cheese, cheddar cheese sauce, and onion straws

Carolina BBQ Cheese

$15.00

Carolina sweet BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, sliced jalapeno, bacon, beer battered onion ring

F.R.O.G

$15.00

Homemade fresh basil goat cheese with F.R.O.G (fig, raspberry, orange & ginger) jam reduction, arugula and candied bacon.

Hawaiian

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese, bacon, mayo, red onion, teriyaki sauce and grilled fresh pineapple

Korean Pulled Pork

$15.00

Marinated Korean pull pork, pepper jack cheese, short-rib patty and homemade southern slaw

Non Burger

Caba Chicken

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, apple wood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, guacamole, onion straws, chipotle mayo

Southern Chicken Club

$13.00

Fried chicken breast topped with apple wood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, tomato, lettuce, & pickle, chipotle ranch

Sriracha Chicken

$13.00

Fried chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese lettuce, tomato, sliced jalapeño and sriracha mayo

Gobble

$13.00

Turkey patty with sprouts, tomato, avocado, cucumber, pepper jack cheese, and honey mustard

Nagano Turkey

$14.00

Nori, eel sauce, spicy mayo, avocado, turkey patty, cucumber, tomato and arugula

5pc Chicken Tender

$11.00

Earth Burger

$11.00

Black bean and corn patty with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, sprouts, guacamole and ranch

Sushi Roll

Avocado Roll

$6.00

California Roll

$7.00

Dragon Roll

$14.00

Eel Avocado Roll

$9.00

Philly Roll

$8.00

Rainbow Roll

$14.50

Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.00

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.00

Spicy Crabmeat Roll

$9.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$9.00

Tuna Avocado Roll

$8.00

Tuna Roll

$8.00

Veggie roll

$6.00

Yellowtail Roll

$8.50

Special Roll

Shrimp tempura top w. eel avocado

Casanova Roll

$17.50

Charlotte Roll

$15.50

Salmon, tuna, avocado top w. scallop

Fire Man Roll

$15.50

Spicy tuna avocado inside top w. seared yellowtail & jalapeño

Green Phoenix

$16.50

Kamikaze Roll

$15.50

Tuna & avocado top w. yellowtail, jalapeño, onion, served w. jalapeño sauce

Lion King Roll

$14.50

Naruto Roll

$15.50

New York Roll

$15.50

Eel, avocado, cucumber top with spicy crabmeat & crunch

Spicy Girl

$15.50

Deep fried spicy tuna, salmon yellowtail & avocado w. spicy eel sauce

Spiderman roll

$15.50

Soft shell crab, avocado, mango top with spicy tuna & crunch

Steak Roll

$16.00

Asparagus, avocado, crunch onion w. seared streak on the top. served w. chef special sauce

Summer Roll

$14.50

Shrimp tempura, avocado top spicy salmon crunch w. spicy mayo & eel sauce

Sweetheart Roll

$15.50

Spicy tuna avocado crunch & tobiko wrapped w. fresh tuna

Umi Roll

$18.50

Volcano Roll

$14.50

Deep fried white fish avocado cream cheese & jalapeño w. spicy tuna top

NIGIRI

Sliced fish on top of rice

Blue Fine Toro Nigiri

$7.00

Crab Stick Nigiri

$3.50

Eel Nigiri

$4.50

Madai Nigiri

$5.50

Octopus Nigiri

$4.50

Red Clam Nigiri

$4.50

Salmon Nigiri

$4.50

Salmon Roe Nigiri

$4.50

Scallop Nigiri

$4.50

Shirmp Nigiri

$4.00

Spanish Mackerel Nigiri

$4.00

Striped Bass

$4.50

Sweet Shrimp Nigiri

$6.00

Tobiko Nigiri

$4.50

Tuna Nigiri

$4.50

White Tuna Nigiri(Escolar)

$4.50

Yellowtail Nigiri

$5.00

SASHIMI

Sliced fish on top of rice

Blue Fine Toro Sashimi

$7.00

Crab Stick Sashimi

$3.50

Eel Sashimi

$4.50

Madai Sashimi

$5.50

Octopus Sashimi

$4.50

Red Clam Sashimi

$4.50

Salmon Roe Sashimi

$4.50

Salmon Sashimi

$4.50

Scallop Sashimi

$4.50

Shirmp Sashimi

$4.00

Spanish Mackerel Sashimi

$4.00

Squid Sashimi

$4.00

Striped Bass Sashimi

$4.50

Sweet Shrimp Sashimi

$6.00

Tobiko Sashimi

$3.50

Tuna Sashimi

$4.50

White Tuna Sashimi(Escolar)

$4.50

Yellowtail Sashimi

$5.00

Sushi Special

Sushi Deluxe

$24.00

Sashimi Deluxe

$27.00

Chirashi Bowl

$22.00

Sushi For 2

$45.00

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$28.00

Sushi & Sashimi For 2

$56.00

Salmon Lover

$22.00

Bento Box

Bento Box A

$16.00

A combo meal featuring a classic burger slider, hand cut fries, Thai cucumbers, edamame, and choice of a six piece sushi roll (California, spicy tuna, vegetarian or Philly roll.)

Bento Box B

$18.50

A combo meal featuring both burgers and sushi. Includes a choice of a special burger slider (choice of F.R.O.G. burger, Flaming Cow, Blacow or Korean Pulled Pork burger,) hand cut fries, Thai cucumbers, Edamame and choice of a half of Fusion Specialty roll (Lion King roll, Rainbow roll, Spicy Girl roll, or Charlotte roll.)

Beverages/tea

SWEET TEA

$3.50

UNSWEET TEA

$3.50

COKE

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

LEMONADE

$3.50

DR. PEPPER

$3.50

FRUIT PUNCH

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Orange Fanta

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Organs Juice

$4.50

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tender

$8.00

Kids California Roll

$8.00

Kids Shrimp Termpura Roll

$8.00

Kids Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.00

Desserts

Fried cheese cake

$8.00

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$8.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocalate Cake

$8.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD, CHARLOTTE, NC 28262

Directions

Gallery
Blacow burger sushi bar image
Blacow burger sushi bar image
Blacow burger sushi bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Iron Dish - Charlotte - Charlotte UNC
orange starNo Reviews
9605 N. Tryon St Charlotte, NC 28262
View restaurantnext
STATS Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
3425 David Cox Road Charlotte, NC 28269
View restaurantnext
The Sidekick CLT
orange starNo Reviews
3701 N Davidson St Suite 201 Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
Heist Brewery - NoDa
orange star4.0 • 2,000
2909 N Davidson St #200 Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
Leah and Louise : A modern juke joint
orange starNo Reviews
301 Camp Road Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Ace No. 3 - Concord Mills
orange starNo Reviews
8520 Pit Stop Ct NW Unit 10 Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in CHARLOTTE

Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #12 University
orange star4.4 • 3,627
7003 University City Boulevard Charlotte, NC 28262
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near CHARLOTTE
First Ward
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
South End
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Dilworth
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
South Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Plaza Midwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
NoDa
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Steele Creek
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Elizabeth
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston