Blacow burger sushi bar University

Bento Box B

$18.50

A combo meal featuring both burgers and sushi. Includes a choice of a special burger slider (choice of F.R.O.G. burger, Flaming Cow, Blacow or Korean Pulled Pork burger,) hand cut fries, Thai cucumbers, Edamame and choice of a half of Fusion Specialty roll (Lion King roll, Rainbow roll, Spicy Girl roll, or Charlotte roll.)