Blacow burger sushi bar University
No reviews yet
517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD
CHARLOTTE, NC 28262
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Ultimate Poutine Fries
Poutine (hand cut fies, cheese curds and gravy)topped with shredded pork and fried egg
Kimchi Fries
HAND CUT POTATO FRIES WITH PULL PORK, KIMCHI SAUCE, AND FRIED EGG
Bang Bang Shrimp
Cajun battered shrimp with homemade sweet chili sauce and sriracha mayo
Mini Pizza
Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, chopped avocado & jalapeño, served w. chef’s special sauce
Spicy Tuna Dumpling
Deep fried spicy tuna dumplings with special sauce bottom with mashed avocados
Truffle Salmon
Seared salmon, truffle & black tobiko. Served w. truffle sauce
Yellowtail Jalapeno
Yellowtail & jalapeño, served w. soy yuzu sauce
Japanese Madai
Japanese Red Snapper w. dry miso and ponzu sauce
Chutoro Appetizer
Green Globe
Filet Mignon Tataki
Sushi Appetizer
Sashimi Appetizer
Sides
Soup & Salad
Burger Bowl
Mixed baby greens, iceberg lettuce, shredded carrots, sliced cucumber, tomatoes, red onion and grilled mushrooms with blue cheese dressing
Bacon Crunch Salad
Spring mix, tomato, bacon, shredded cheese, pecans and honey mustard
Arugula Salad
With sliced Fuji apples, sweet-spiced pecans, dried cranberry, crumbled blue cheese & light citrus vinaigrette
Cobb Salad
bacon, egg, avocado, grape tomato, cucumber, iceberg and spring mix with ranch dressing
Avocado Salad
Seaweed Salad
Kani Salad
Black Pepper Tuna Salad
Seared black pepper tuna and spring mixed w. spicy yuzu sauce
Salmon Salad
Salmon and spring mixed w. spicy yuzu sauce
Green Salad(side)
Miso Soup
Burgers
Blacow
Wagyu patty, Lettuce, Tempra avocado, Nori furikake, Mayo, Teriyaki sauce
Classic
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Cheddar cheese, Blacow sauce
Swiss Fun-Ghi
Arugula, Caramelized onion, Sautéed mushroom, Swiss cheese, Blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese sauce
Hangover
Cheddar cheese, apple wood smoked bacon, mini classic poutine, over easy fried egg, caramelized onion, truffle oil
Caballero
Lettuce, tomato, apple wood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, guacamole, onion straws, chipotle mayo
Gangnam
Marinated in bulgogi sauce with kimchi, baby arugula, green onion and cilantro
Flaming Cow
Ghost pepper jack cheese, fried jalapeño chips, sriracha mayo, lettuce & tomato
Nutty Goat
Balsamic onion, garlic and herb goat cheese & pecan mix, chipotle aioli, candied bacon, pickle and arugula
Chili Cheese Burger
Homemade chili, homemade southern slaw, pepper jack cheese, cheddar cheese sauce, and onion straws
Carolina BBQ Cheese
Carolina sweet BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, sliced jalapeno, bacon, beer battered onion ring
F.R.O.G
Homemade fresh basil goat cheese with F.R.O.G (fig, raspberry, orange & ginger) jam reduction, arugula and candied bacon.
Hawaiian
Lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese, bacon, mayo, red onion, teriyaki sauce and grilled fresh pineapple
Korean Pulled Pork
Marinated Korean pull pork, pepper jack cheese, short-rib patty and homemade southern slaw
Non Burger
Caba Chicken
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, apple wood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, guacamole, onion straws, chipotle mayo
Southern Chicken Club
Fried chicken breast topped with apple wood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, tomato, lettuce, & pickle, chipotle ranch
Sriracha Chicken
Fried chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese lettuce, tomato, sliced jalapeño and sriracha mayo
Gobble
Turkey patty with sprouts, tomato, avocado, cucumber, pepper jack cheese, and honey mustard
Nagano Turkey
Nori, eel sauce, spicy mayo, avocado, turkey patty, cucumber, tomato and arugula
5pc Chicken Tender
Earth Burger
Black bean and corn patty with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, sprouts, guacamole and ranch
Sushi Roll
Avocado Roll
California Roll
Dragon Roll
Eel Avocado Roll
Philly Roll
Rainbow Roll
Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Spicy Crabmeat Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Tuna Avocado Roll
Tuna Roll
Veggie roll
Yellowtail Roll
Special Roll
Casanova Roll
Charlotte Roll
Salmon, tuna, avocado top w. scallop
Fire Man Roll
Spicy tuna avocado inside top w. seared yellowtail & jalapeño
Green Phoenix
Kamikaze Roll
Tuna & avocado top w. yellowtail, jalapeño, onion, served w. jalapeño sauce
Lion King Roll
Naruto Roll
New York Roll
Eel, avocado, cucumber top with spicy crabmeat & crunch
Spicy Girl
Deep fried spicy tuna, salmon yellowtail & avocado w. spicy eel sauce
Spiderman roll
Soft shell crab, avocado, mango top with spicy tuna & crunch
Steak Roll
Asparagus, avocado, crunch onion w. seared streak on the top. served w. chef special sauce
Summer Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado top spicy salmon crunch w. spicy mayo & eel sauce
Sweetheart Roll
Spicy tuna avocado crunch & tobiko wrapped w. fresh tuna
Umi Roll
Volcano Roll
Deep fried white fish avocado cream cheese & jalapeño w. spicy tuna top
NIGIRI
Blue Fine Toro Nigiri
Crab Stick Nigiri
Eel Nigiri
Madai Nigiri
Octopus Nigiri
Red Clam Nigiri
Salmon Nigiri
Salmon Roe Nigiri
Scallop Nigiri
Shirmp Nigiri
Spanish Mackerel Nigiri
Striped Bass
Sweet Shrimp Nigiri
Tobiko Nigiri
Tuna Nigiri
White Tuna Nigiri(Escolar)
Yellowtail Nigiri
SASHIMI
Blue Fine Toro Sashimi
Crab Stick Sashimi
Eel Sashimi
Madai Sashimi
Octopus Sashimi
Red Clam Sashimi
Salmon Roe Sashimi
Salmon Sashimi
Scallop Sashimi
Shirmp Sashimi
Spanish Mackerel Sashimi
Squid Sashimi
Striped Bass Sashimi
Sweet Shrimp Sashimi
Tobiko Sashimi
Tuna Sashimi
White Tuna Sashimi(Escolar)
Yellowtail Sashimi
Sushi Special
Bento Box
Bento Box A
A combo meal featuring a classic burger slider, hand cut fries, Thai cucumbers, edamame, and choice of a six piece sushi roll (California, spicy tuna, vegetarian or Philly roll.)
Bento Box B
A combo meal featuring both burgers and sushi. Includes a choice of a special burger slider (choice of F.R.O.G. burger, Flaming Cow, Blacow or Korean Pulled Pork burger,) hand cut fries, Thai cucumbers, Edamame and choice of a half of Fusion Specialty roll (Lion King roll, Rainbow roll, Spicy Girl roll, or Charlotte roll.)
Beverages/tea
Kids Menu
