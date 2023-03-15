Bladers Dakota Inn W9501 County Road JJ

A map showing the location of Bladers Dakota Inn W9501 County Road JJView gallery

DRAFT BEER

Tappers

Bud Light

$1.25+

Capital Amber

$1.75+

Leinies

$1.75+

Miller High Life

$1.25+

Miller Lite

$1.25+

Seasonal Beer (Specialty)

$1.75+

George Tap

$0.75

BOTTLES AND CANS

Bottled Beer

Blue Moon

$3.50

Bud 55

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Ciderboys

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$3.50

Drop Dead Blonde

$3.50

Heineken

$3.50

Keystone

$2.00

Leinie's Dark

$3.50

Leinie's Honeyweiss

$3.50

MGD

$3.00

Mich Ultra

$3.50

Miller 64

$3.00

Miller High LIfe

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Old Style

$3.00

PBR

$3.00

Point Lager

$3.50

Red's Apple

$3.50

Redbridge

$3.50

Rolling Rock

$3.50

Seasonal Beers

$3.50

Spotted Cow

$3.50

Stella

$3.50

Can Beer

Bud Light

$3.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Busch N/A

$3.00

Chocolate Lab

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.00

Keystone

$2.00

Miller 64

$3.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

NOBBER Beer

$2.00

Old Style

$3.00

Pabst

$3.00

Wine Coolers / Seltzers

Mikes

$3.75

Pabst Coffee

$3.75

Rebel Cofee

$3.75

Truly

$3.75

Twisted Tea

$3.75

Vizzy

$3.75

White Claw

$3.75

Packer / Brewer Specials

Bottle / Can Domestic Beer

$2.00

Bucket Special (6)

$13.00

6 Packs

6 Pk Domestic

$8.00

6 Pk Specialty

$10.00

6 Pk Can Soda

$6.00

6 Pk Bottle Soda

$8.00

Happy Hour

$1 Bottle Domestic

$1.00

$1 Can Domestic

$1.00

LIQUOR

Liquor Groups

Well Brandy

$3.00+

Korbel

$4.00+

Blackberry Brandy

$3.50+

J Bavet

$3.50+

3 Wise Men

$9.00

B-52

$4.00

Berry Whipped

$4.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Blowjob

$4.00

Four Horsemen

$12.00

Gimlet

$5.00

Jelly Bean

$4.00

Jolly Rancher

$4.00

Kamikaze

$4.00

Kick in the Crotch

$4.00

Lemon Drop

$4.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$5.00

Lunch Box

$4.00

Mai Tai

$5.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$5.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Mind Eraser

$4.00

Mojito

$5.00

Morning Wood

$5.00

Moscow Mule

$5.00

Old Fashioned

$4.50+

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$4.00

Red Headed Slut

$4.00

Screwdriver

$4.00+

Sex on the Beach

$5.00

Slippery Nipple

$4.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise (shot)

$4.00

White Gummy Bear

$4.00

White Russian

$6.00

Well Gin

$3.00+

Beefeater

$6.25+

Tanqueray

$5.25+

Bacardi

$4.75+

Bacardi Banana

$4.75+

Bacardi Limon

$4.75+

Bacardi Mango

$4.75+

Bacardi O

$4.75+

Bacardi Raspberry

$4.75+

Captain Morgan

$5.00+

Malibu

$5.00+

Malibu Strawberry

$5.00+

Malibu Watermelon

$5.00+

Well Rum

$3.00+

Well Scotch

$3.00+

Dewars

$5.25+

JB

$5.25+

Amaretto

$4.00

Apple Pucker

$4.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$4.00

Blackberry Brandy

$3.50+

Blue Curaçao

$3.00

Buttershots

$3.00

Cherry McGillicuddy's

$3.50

Disaronno

$5.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahlua

$3.50

Lime Vodka

$3.00+

Peach Schnapps

$3.00

Sloe Gin

$3.00

Sour Apple Pucker

$3.00

Triple Sec

$3.50

Vanilla McGillicuddy's

$3.50

Watermelon Pucker

$3.00

Fireball

$3.00

Menthol McGillicuddy's

$3.50

Goldschlager

$5.00

Rum Chata

$3.00

Rumpleminze

$4.00

Jackson Morgan

$3.00

Old Smokey

$3.25

Apple Pie

$3.00

Jose Quervo

$3.25

Patron

$5.00

Jack Fire

$5.00

Jack Apple

$5.00

Jack Honey

$5.00

Jim Beam Apple

$4.00

Jim Beam Honey

$4.00

Extra Sharp Ginger Brandy

$3.00

Cherry Bomb

$4.00

Jaeger Bomb

$5.00

Specialty Bomb

$5.00

Crown Apple

$5.00

Crown Royal

$5.00

Crown Peach

$5.00

Crown Vanilla

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00

Well Tequila

$3.00+

Jose Cuervo

$6.00+

Patron Silver

$6.25+

Well Vodka

$3.00+

Absolut

$4.50+

Absolut Citron

$4.50+

Deep Eddy Lemon

$4.50+

Grey Goose

$6.25+

Pure Class

$4.50+

Pure Class Light

$4.50+

Skyy

$5.00+

Smirnoff

$4.25+

Svedka Blue Raspberry

$3.00+

Svedka Strawberry Lemonade

$3.25+

Tito's

$4.50+

UV Blue

$3.50+

UV Cherry

$3.50+

Lime Vodka

$3.00+

Canadian Club

$4.50+

Crown Royal

$5.25+

Crown Royal Apple

$5.25+

Crown Royal Peach

$5.25+

Crown Royal Vanilla

$5.25+

Jack Daniels

$5.25+

Jack Daniels Apple

$5.25+

Jack Daniels Fire

$5.25+

Jack Daniels Honey

$5.25+

Jim Beam

$5.25+

Jim Beam Apple

$5.25+

Jim Beam Honey

$5.25+

Jim Beam Rye

$5.25+

Kessler

$3.50+

Kessler Light

$3.50+

LTD

$3.25+

Mount Royal Light

$4.25+

Mount Royal Rye

$4.25+

Red Stag

$4.50+

Seagrams 7

$3.50+

Southern Comfort

$4.25+

Well Whiskey

$3.00+

Windsor

$4.25+

Happy Hour

Well Whiskey

$1.50

Well Vodka

$1.50

Well Brandy

$1.50

Well Rum

$1.50

Well Gin

$1.50

Well Scotch

$1.50

FOOD

Starters

Haystack Onions

Haystack Onions

$6.99

A pile of freshly sliced sweet onions are tightly breaded and fried golden. Served with your choice of sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$7.50

Dakota Breaded Mushrooms

$7.95

Lightly dust fresh mushrooms and, fry golden brown. Served with your choice of sauce.

Chicken Wings

$8.50

Smothered Spuds

$7.99

You choose any of our fries (regul.ar, wedges, beer battered fries) an? we smother with Monterey Jack beer sauce, bacon bits, and scatlions. Sour cream on the side.

Prime Rib Quesadilla

$9.50

Our grilled golden honey wheat wrap tortilla wrap is filled with slow roasted prime rib, pepper jack cheese, roasted red and green peppers and onions. Served with shredded lettuce, salsa, and sour cream on the side.

Broccoli Cheddar Bacon Bites

$7.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.95

Onion Rings

$6.99

Basket French Fries

$4.50

Mini Tacos

$5.99

Salads & Soups

Chili

$3.25+

Soup

$3.25+

Clam Chowder

$3.25+

Side Salad

$4.50

Our fresh greens are served with tomatoes, cucumbers, and croutons.

Chicken Salad

$8.99

Our garden salad topped with six ounces of chicken breast.

Garden Salad

$6.99

This is a meaI on its own. Fresh greens, tomatoes. cucumbers, green peppers, and croutons

Salad Bar

$8.99

Wraps

BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.99

Our golden honey wheat tortil.La wrap is siuffed futI of gritted chicken breast, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese and BBQ ranch sauce

Prime Rib Wrap

$10.50

Slow roasted shaved prime rib is wrapped up with roasted peppers and onions, your favorite cheese and our creamy bleu horseradish sauce

Honey Cashew Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Grilled chicken breast strips, lettuce, tomatoes and honey dijon dressing is rol.Led up with salted cashews

Sandwiches

All sandwiches are served with your choice of fries, coleslaw and a pickle

Prime Rib Sandwich

$10.50

Our slow roasted prime rib is shaved thin and pited high on our toasted hoagie ro[[. Served with au jus on the side.7.99 Add roasted peppers and onions with cheese for only 1.50 more.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Served on our toasted roLt with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on the side.

Breaded Haddock Sandwich

$9.99

Our 8 ounce haddock fitet is breaded and fried golden, then served on our toasted hoagie rol.l. with Ameri- can cheese,tartar sauce and lettuce.

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.50

A pile of smoked honey ham is served piping hot with your favorite cheese. Get it gritted on your choice of bread or stacked high on a warm roll

Dakota Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$9.99

Our grilled chicken breast is topped with smoked honey ham and Swiss cheese. Served with our honey dijon on the side.

BLT Sandwich

$7.50

BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$9.99

Our grilled chicken breast is topped with appLewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese, and smokey bbq ranch sauce.

Burgers

All burgers are 1/3 pound Angus and never frozen. Served with your favorite fry, coLeslaw and a pickle.

Bacon & Bleu Burger

$10.99

Seasoned and grilled Angus burger topped w/ applewood smoked bacon, haystack onions

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.50

Dakota Deluxe

$8.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheese with a side of mayo.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.99

I/3 pound Angus 3urger ropped with garlic sauteed mushrooms a^c Swiss cheese.

Patty Melt

$8.99

Angus burger, grilled onions with swiss cheese on marble rye.

Prime Rib Monterey Onion Burger

$10.50

Our angus patty is topped with creamy beer cheese sauce with diced up prime rib and a piLe of haystack onions. one of a kind

Tank Burger

$10.99

Blader's original. 1/3 pound angus burger is stacked atop a sheboygan brat patty grilled onions, and swiss cheese.

Hamburger

$6.99

Cheeseburger

$7.99

Baskets

Served with favorite fries and a cup of slaw

Shrimp Basket

$8.99

Chicken Tenders Basket

$8.99

Haddock Basket

$8.99

Chicken Wings Basket

$8.99

Boneless Wings Basket

$8.99

Popcorn Chicken Basket

$8.99

Mini Corndog Basket

$8.99

Pizza

BYO Pizza

$7.99+

You begin with our thin and crispy crust, zesty sauce, and reaI Wisconsin mozzarella then add your favorite toPPings!

Deluxe Pizza

$11.00+

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and black olives.

Meat Lovers Pizza

$11.00+

Sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, ham, bacon

Kids Meals

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Cheeseburger

$6.99

Popcorn Chicken

$6.99

Mini Corndogs

$6.99

Snacks

Chips

$1.25

Candy Bars

$1.25

Nuts

$1.00

Pastas

Homestyle Mac

$10.99

Alfredo

$9.99

DINNER

Steaks

Petite Tenderloin Filet

$14.99

Our six ounce filet is char-grilled just the way you like it.Topped with haystack onions.

Ribeye

$18.99

A 12 ounce cut of choice ribeye. Finished on the char-grill.

Black Forest Prime Steak

$17.99

12 ounce ribeye, char-grilled, and topped with course black pepper, sautéed mushrooms and onions.

Entree

Served with a tossed salad and choice of potato with dinner roll and butter

(4) Piece Roasted Chicken

$11.99

Lightly breaded, fried golden

Fantail Shrimp

$16.95

Six lightly breaded gulf shrimp are fried golden and served with our zesty cocktail sauce.

Pasta

Homestyle Mac

$10.99

Penne Alfredo

$9.99

WINE

Chardonnay

$4.00

Lambrusco

$4.00

Merlot

$4.00

Moscato

$4.00

Pinot Grigio

$4.00

Pinot Noir

$4.00

Riesling

$4.00

Cabernet

$4.00

White Zin

$4.00

SODAS

Sodas / Juice

Root Beer

$2.00

Diet Root Beer

$2.00

Sundrop

$2.00

Diet Sundrop

$2.00

Orange Cream

$2.00

Kiddy Cocktail

$2.00

Grape

$2.00

7 UP

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Diet Mt. Dew

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Mt. Dew

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Diet Mt. Dew

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Sierra Mist

$1.50

Energy

$1.50

Mt. Dew

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Sierra Mist

$1.50

Sour

$1.50

Tonic

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$1.75

Lemonade

$1.75

Orange Juice

$1.75

Pineapple

$1.75

BROASTED CHICKEN

Sunday

4 pc chicken

$8.95

Wednesday

4 pc chicken

$9.95

Buckets

8 Piece

$12.00

12 Piece

$16.00

20 Piece

$26.00

32 Piece

$42.00

100 Piece

$110.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

W9501 County Road JJ, Wautoma, WI 54982

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

