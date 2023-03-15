Bladers Dakota Inn W9501 County Road JJ
W9501 County Road JJ
Wautoma, WI 54982
BOTTLES AND CANS
Bottled Beer
Blue Moon
Bud 55
Bud Light
Budweiser
Busch Light
Ciderboys
Coors Light
Corona
Drop Dead Blonde
Heineken
Keystone
Leinie's Dark
Leinie's Honeyweiss
MGD
Mich Ultra
Miller 64
Miller High LIfe
Miller Lite
Old Style
PBR
Point Lager
Red's Apple
Redbridge
Rolling Rock
Seasonal Beers
Spotted Cow
Stella
Can Beer
Wine Coolers / Seltzers
Packer / Brewer Specials
LIQUOR
Liquor Groups
Well Brandy
Korbel
Blackberry Brandy
J Bavet
3 Wise Men
B-52
Berry Whipped
Bloody Mary
Blowjob
Four Horsemen
Gimlet
Jelly Bean
Jolly Rancher
Kamikaze
Kick in the Crotch
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Lunch Box
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Mimosa
Mind Eraser
Mojito
Morning Wood
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Red Headed Slut
Screwdriver
Sex on the Beach
Slippery Nipple
Tequila Sunrise
Tequila Sunrise (shot)
White Gummy Bear
White Russian
Well Gin
Beefeater
Tanqueray
Bacardi
Bacardi Banana
Bacardi Limon
Bacardi Mango
Bacardi O
Bacardi Raspberry
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Malibu Strawberry
Malibu Watermelon
Well Rum
Well Scotch
Dewars
JB
Amaretto
Apple Pucker
Bailey's Irish Cream
Blackberry Brandy
Blue Curaçao
Buttershots
Cherry McGillicuddy's
Disaronno
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lime Vodka
Peach Schnapps
Sloe Gin
Sour Apple Pucker
Triple Sec
Vanilla McGillicuddy's
Watermelon Pucker
Fireball
Menthol McGillicuddy's
Goldschlager
Rum Chata
Rumpleminze
Jackson Morgan
Old Smokey
Apple Pie
Jose Quervo
Patron
Jack Fire
Jack Apple
Jack Honey
Jim Beam Apple
Jim Beam Honey
Extra Sharp Ginger Brandy
Cherry Bomb
Jaeger Bomb
Specialty Bomb
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Crown Peach
Crown Vanilla
Jameson
Well Tequila
Jose Cuervo
Patron Silver
Well Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Deep Eddy Lemon
Grey Goose
Pure Class
Pure Class Light
Skyy
Smirnoff
Svedka Blue Raspberry
Svedka Strawberry Lemonade
Tito's
UV Blue
UV Cherry
Lime Vodka
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Crown Royal Peach
Crown Royal Vanilla
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Apple
Jack Daniels Fire
Jack Daniels Honey
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Apple
Jim Beam Honey
Jim Beam Rye
Kessler
Kessler Light
LTD
Mount Royal Light
Mount Royal Rye
Red Stag
Seagrams 7
Southern Comfort
Well Whiskey
Windsor
Happy Hour
FOOD
Starters
Haystack Onions
A pile of freshly sliced sweet onions are tightly breaded and fried golden. Served with your choice of sauce.
Chicken Tenders
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Dakota Breaded Mushrooms
Lightly dust fresh mushrooms and, fry golden brown. Served with your choice of sauce.
Chicken Wings
Smothered Spuds
You choose any of our fries (regul.ar, wedges, beer battered fries) an? we smother with Monterey Jack beer sauce, bacon bits, and scatlions. Sour cream on the side.
Prime Rib Quesadilla
Our grilled golden honey wheat wrap tortilla wrap is filled with slow roasted prime rib, pepper jack cheese, roasted red and green peppers and onions. Served with shredded lettuce, salsa, and sour cream on the side.
Broccoli Cheddar Bacon Bites
Jalapeno Poppers
Onion Rings
Basket French Fries
Mini Tacos
Salads & Soups
Chili
Soup
Clam Chowder
Side Salad
Our fresh greens are served with tomatoes, cucumbers, and croutons.
Chicken Salad
Our garden salad topped with six ounces of chicken breast.
Garden Salad
This is a meaI on its own. Fresh greens, tomatoes. cucumbers, green peppers, and croutons
Salad Bar
Wraps
BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Our golden honey wheat tortil.La wrap is siuffed futI of gritted chicken breast, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese and BBQ ranch sauce
Prime Rib Wrap
Slow roasted shaved prime rib is wrapped up with roasted peppers and onions, your favorite cheese and our creamy bleu horseradish sauce
Honey Cashew Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast strips, lettuce, tomatoes and honey dijon dressing is rol.Led up with salted cashews
Sandwiches
Prime Rib Sandwich
Our slow roasted prime rib is shaved thin and pited high on our toasted hoagie ro[[. Served with au jus on the side.7.99 Add roasted peppers and onions with cheese for only 1.50 more.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Served on our toasted roLt with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on the side.
Breaded Haddock Sandwich
Our 8 ounce haddock fitet is breaded and fried golden, then served on our toasted hoagie rol.l. with Ameri- can cheese,tartar sauce and lettuce.
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
A pile of smoked honey ham is served piping hot with your favorite cheese. Get it gritted on your choice of bread or stacked high on a warm roll
Dakota Cordon Bleu Sandwich
Our grilled chicken breast is topped with smoked honey ham and Swiss cheese. Served with our honey dijon on the side.
BLT Sandwich
BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Our grilled chicken breast is topped with appLewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese, and smokey bbq ranch sauce.
Burgers
Bacon & Bleu Burger
Seasoned and grilled Angus burger topped w/ applewood smoked bacon, haystack onions
Bacon Cheeseburger
Dakota Deluxe
Lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheese with a side of mayo.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
I/3 pound Angus 3urger ropped with garlic sauteed mushrooms a^c Swiss cheese.
Patty Melt
Angus burger, grilled onions with swiss cheese on marble rye.
Prime Rib Monterey Onion Burger
Our angus patty is topped with creamy beer cheese sauce with diced up prime rib and a piLe of haystack onions. one of a kind
Tank Burger
Blader's original. 1/3 pound angus burger is stacked atop a sheboygan brat patty grilled onions, and swiss cheese.
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Baskets
Pizza
Kids Meals
DINNER
Steaks
Petite Tenderloin Filet
Our six ounce filet is char-grilled just the way you like it.Topped with haystack onions.
Ribeye
A 12 ounce cut of choice ribeye. Finished on the char-grill.
Black Forest Prime Steak
12 ounce ribeye, char-grilled, and topped with course black pepper, sautéed mushrooms and onions.
Entree
SODAS
Sodas / Juice
Root Beer
Diet Root Beer
Sundrop
Diet Sundrop
Orange Cream
Kiddy Cocktail
Grape
7 UP
Coke
Diet Coke
Diet Mt. Dew
Dr. Pepper
Mt. Dew
Sprite
Diet Mt. Dew
Diet Pepsi
Diet Sierra Mist
Energy
Mt. Dew
Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Sour
Tonic
Cranberry Juice
Lemonade
Orange Juice
Pineapple
BROASTED CHICKEN
Sunday
Wednesday
