Starters

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$4.99

Cheesy garlic bread served with a side of pizza sauce

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Mozzarella cheese covered in old-fashioned bread crumb coating with parsley flakes

Curly Fries

$2.49

Tots

$2.49

Potato Chips

$2.49

Seasoned Wedges

$2.49

Loaded Curly Fries

$7.99

Loaded comes with cheese, bacon, jalapeños, chives, diced tomatoes, and chipotle ranch

Loaded Tots

$7.99

Loaded comes with cheese, bacon, jalapeños, chives, diced tomatoes, and chipotle ranch

Loaded Potato Chips

$7.99

Loaded comes with cheese, bacon, jalapeños, chives, diced tomatoes, and chipotle ranch

Loaded Wedges

$7.99

Loaded comes with cheese, bacon, jalapeños, chives, diced tomatoes, and chipotle ranch

Potato Skins

$5.99

5 potato skins loaded with melted Cheddar cheese and bacon with jalapeños and sour cream on the side

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Hand-breaded chicken served with BBQ sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

12" tortilla filled with Cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, and chipotle ranch sauce served with a side of house-made pico de gallo and sour cream

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

12" tortilla filled with Cheddar cheese and chipotle ranch sauce served with a side house-made pico de gallo and sour cream

Pretzel Bites and Beer Cheese

$7.99

Delicious pretzel bites served with a side of beer cheese

Mac & Cheese Bites

$5.49

Breaded mac & cheese served with a side of sour cream

Breaded Pickle Chips

$5.99

Breaded pickles deep-fried and served with a side of ranch

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.99

House-made dip served with your choice of tortilla chips, bread, or a mixture of both

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$8.99

Delicious spinach dip served with your choice of tortilla chips, bread, or a mixture of both

Subs/Sandwiches

Italian Sub

$7.99

Pepperoni, ham, and provolone cheese baked and topped with banana peppers, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, and Italian dressing

Philly Cheesesteak

$7.99

A generous portion of steak meat topped with provolone cheese, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and mayo

Veggie Sub

$6.99

Provolone cheese, tomato, lettuce, banana peppers, onion, green and black olives, and Italian dressing

Ham & Cheese Sub

$7.49

Provolone cheese, ham, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Open-Faced Pizza Sub

$7.49

Pizza sauce, provolone cheese, and pepperonis

Classic Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

White bread with Cheddar and American cheese

Turkey, Bacon, and Ranch Sandwich

$5.99

Grilled turkey, provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing

Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Grilled or fried. Chicken, lettuce, tomato, and pickles

Reuben Sandwich

$8.99

Rye bread, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, corned beef, and a side of Thousand Island dressing

Cuban Sandwich

$8.99

Cuban bread, spicy mustard, ham, pulled pork, pickles, and Swiss cheese with a side of chipotle ranch dressing

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Grilled chicken, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and spicy mustard

Chicken Chipotle Wrap

$7.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, Swiss cheese, and chipotle ranch sauce

Wings

5 Wings Traditional

$8.99

10 Wings Traditional

$16.89

20 Wings Traditional

$27.99

40 Wings Traditional

$55.99

6 Wings Boneless

$7.99

12 Wings Boneless

$13.99

24 Wings Boneless

$26.79

48 Wings Boneless

$49.99

Salads

Half Size House Salad

$4.99

Mixed greens, Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and croutons with your choice of dressing

Full Size House Salad

$6.99

Mixed greens, Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and croutons with your choice of dressing

Half Size Bleu Cheese & Cranberry Pecan

$5.99

Mixed greens, provolone cheese, bleu cheese crumbles, pecans, and cranberries served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette

Full Size Bleu Cheese & Cranberry Pecan

$7.99

Mixed greens, provolone cheese, bleu cheese crumbles, pecans, and cranberries served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette

Half Size Chef's Salad

$6.99

Mixed greens, provolone cheese, sliced boiled eggs, bacon, tomatoes, and onions

Full Size Chef's Salad

$8.99

Mixed greens, provolone cheese, sliced boiled eggs, bacon, tomatoes, and onions

Half Size Caesar Salad

$4.99

Mixed greens, shredded Parm cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing

Full Size Caesar Salad

$6.99

Mixed greens, shredded Parm cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing

Half Size Grilled Chicken Salad

$6.99

Your choice of chicken served with tomatoes and onions

Full Size Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.49

Your choice of chicken served with tomatoes and onions

Half Size Fried Chicken Salad

$6.99

Your choice of chicken served with tomatoes and onions

Full Size Fried Chicken Salad

$10.49

Your choice of chicken served with tomatoes and onions

Desserts

Gourmet Brownie

$4.99

Delicious warm gourmet brownie topped with real whipped cream and shaved chocolate.

Giant Cinnamon Roll

$5.99

Delicious warm cinnamon roll with icing

S/O DRESSING

S/O RANCH

$0.59

S/O ITALIAN

$0.59

S/O LITE ITALIAN

$0.59

S/O FRENCH

$0.59

S/O HONEY MUSTARD

$0.59

S/O BLEU CHEESE

$0.59

S/O BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

$0.59

S/O 1,000 ISLAND

$0.59

S/O CAESAR

$0.59

S/O SAUCE

S/O BBQ

$0.59

S/O MILD

$0.59

S/O MEDIUM

$0.59

S/O PARM GARLIC

$0.59

S/O KILLA KEV

$0.59

S/O HOUSE

$0.59

S/O SWEET THAI CHILI

$0.59

S/O CAROLINA GOLD

$0.59

PIZZA SAUCE

$0.59

Pizza

12" PIZZA

12" The Picky Eater

$11.99

Your choice of any one topping pizza

12" #Marriedlife

$15.29

Provolone cheese, pepperoni, and sausage

12" Good Ol'Boy

$16.99

Provolone cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon

12" The Agitator

$15.99

Provolone cheese, pepperoni, hot pepper, onion, green pepper, jalapeño, and crushed red pepper

12" The Boss

$18.29

Provolone cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, onion, green pepper, hot pepper, and mushroom

12" Granny Smith's Garden

$17.29

Provolone cheese, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, and tomatoes

12" Hawaiian

$13.49

Provolone cheese, pineapple, ham, and cinnamon

12" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

$15.99

12" BBQ, Chicken, Bacon

$15.99

14" PIZZA

14" The Picky Eater

$13.99

Your choice of any one topping pizza

14" #Marriedlife

$18.49

Provolone cheese, pepperoni, and sausage

14" Good Ol'Boy

$22.99

Provolone cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon

14" The Agitator

$17.99

Provolone cheese, pepperoni, hot pepper, onion, green pepper, jalapeño, and crushed red pepper

14" The Boss

$21.29

Provolone cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, onion, green pepper, hot pepper, and mushroom

14" Granny Smith's Garden

$19.29

Provolone cheese, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, and tomatoes

14" Hawaiian

$15.49

Provolone cheese, pineapple, ham, and cinnamon

14" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

$19.49

14" BBQ, Chicken, Bacon

$19.49

16" PIZZA

16" The Picky Eater

$15.99

Your choice of any one topping pizza

16" #Marriedlife

$21.49

Provolone cheese, pepperoni, and sausage

16" Good Ol'Boy

$25.99

Provolone cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon

16" The Agitator

$19.99

Provolone cheese, pepperoni, hot pepper, onion, green pepper, jalapeño, and crushed red pepper

16" The Boss

$23.29

Provolone cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, onion, green pepper, hot pepper, and mushroom

16" Granny Smith's Garden

$22.29

Provolone cheese, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, and tomatoes

16" Hawaiian

$16.49

Provolone cheese, pineapple, ham, and cinnamon

16" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

$21.49

16" BBQ, Chicken, Bacon

$21.49

10" Cauliflower

10" Cauliflower Picky Eater

$12.99

10" Cauliflower #ML

$14.49

10" Cauliflower GOOD OL' BOY

$16.29

10" Cauliflower BOSS

$16.49

10" Cauliflower AGITATOR

$14.49

10" Cauliflower GRANNY SMITH'S GARDEN

$13.99

10" Cauliflower HAWAIIAN

$13.99

12" Gluten Free

12" GLUTEN FREE PICKEY EATER

$14.29

12" GLUTEN FREE #ML

$15.29

12" GLUTEN FREE GOOD OL' BOY

$19.19

12" GLUTEN FREE AGITATOR

$18.29

12" GLUTEN FREE BOSS

$19.29

12" GLUTEN FREE GRANNY SMITH'S GARDEN

$15.29

12" GLUTEN FREE HAWAIIAN

$16.99

12" GLUTEN FREE BBQ, CHICKEN, BACON

$17.99

12" GLUTEN FREE CHICKEN, BACON, RANCH

$17.99