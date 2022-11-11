- Home
Blairsville's Skillet Cafe
223 Wellborn Street
Blairsville, GA 30512
Popular Items
Breakfast Plates
Sunshine Special
2 eggs, bacon or sausage, your choice of grits, hash browns, or homefries, and a biscuit or toast.
Dixie Traditional
2 eggs, bacon or sausage, grits, and homemade biscuits and gravy.
Colonial Combo
2 eggs, bacon or sausage, your choice of grits, hash browns, or homefries, and your choice of 2 pancakes, 2 Texas french toast, or 1 waffle.
All American
Chilled juice, 2 eggs, bacon or sausage, your choice of grits, hash browns, or homefries, and a biscuit or toast.
Big Country
3 eggs, hamsteak, bacon or sausage, your choice of grits, hash browns, or homefries, and a biscuit or toast.
Lumber Jack
3 pancakes, 3 eggs, bacon or sausage, your choice of grits, hash browns, or homefries, and a biscuit or toast.
Texas French Toast
2 slices of french toast, bacon or sausage, and your choice of grits, hash browns, or homefries.
Cheese and Eggs
2 eggs scrambled with cheese, your choice of grits, hash browns, or homefries, and a biscuit or toast.
Tom's Special
2 eggs scrambled with onions and tomatoes, hash browns fried with onions, and a biscuit and gravy
Omelets
Cheese Omelet
Made with your choice of american, cheddar, or swiss cheese.
Old Fashioned Omelet
Comes with diced ham and american cheese.
Classic (Build Your Own) Omelet
Comes with your choice of 3 toppings.
Veggie Omelet
Made with cheese, mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers, and onions.
Philly Steak and Cheese Omelet
Made with swiss cheese, peppers, onions, and philly steak.
Western Omelet
Made with cheese, diced ham, peppers, onions, and tomatoes.
Pancakes
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Sides
Apple Oatmeal
Bacon
3 slices.
Bagel
Biscuit
Biscuits and Gravy
2 biscuits and a bowl of gravy.
Corned Beef Hash
Country Ham
Chicken
Cream Cheese
Egg
A single egg.
English Muffin
Fresh Fruit Bowl
Comes with watermelon, pineapple, blueberries, strawberries, and grapes.
Gluten Free Toast
Gravy
Grits
Locally sourced from Logan Turnpike Mill.
Ham Steak
Hash Browns
Homefries
Hash Browns All The Way
Comes with cheese, peppers, and onions.
Home Fries All The Way
Comes with cheese, peppers, and onions.
Links
3 links.
Muffin
Patty
1 patty.
Plain Oatmeal
Single Biscuit and Gravy
1 biscuit and a bowl of gravy
Tenderloin
Texas French Toast
1 slice
Toast
Comes with 2 slices.
Tomato Slices
Waffle
Lunch Plates
Grilled Cheese Plate
Served on Texas Toast.
Grilled Hotdog Plate
Served on Texas Toast.
Grilled Ham & Cheese Plate
Served on Texas Toast.
Chicken Strip Plate
Three hand battered chicken strips.
Hamburger Plate
Topped with lettuce, tomato, and onions.
Cheeseburger Plate
Topped with lettuce, tomato, and onions.
Bacon Cheeseburger Plate
Topped with lettuce, tomato, and onions.
Veggie Burger Plate
Topped with lettuce, tomato, and onions.
Patty Melt Plate
Hamburger patty smothered with grilled onions and swiss cheese on grilled rye.
Texas Melt Plate
Hamburger patty smothered with grilled onions and swiss cheese on texas toast.
Bacon Mushroom Melt Plate
Hamburger patty smothered with cheese, sautéed mushrooms and onions, and bacon. Served on a hamburger bun.
Blairsville's Famous Ruben Plate
Grilled corn beef and sauerkraut with thousand island dressing and swiss cheese on grilled rye.
Burgers
Hotdogs
Plain Dog
All beef hotdog served with chips.
Chili Dog
All beef hotdog served with chips.
Chili Cheese Dog
All beef hotdog served with chips.
Jumbo Dog
All beef hotdog served with chips.
Jumbo Chili Dog
All beef hotdog served with chips.
Jumbo Chili Cheese Dog
All beef hotdog served with chips.
Sandwiches
Grilled Cheese
Served with chips.
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Served with chips.
Chicken Salad
Served with chips.
Tuna Salad
Served with chips.
Egg Salad
Served with chips.
BLT
Served with chips.
Grilled Chicken
Served with chips.
Hot Corn Beef and Swiss
Served with chips.
Club Sandwich
Comes with ham, turkey, and bacon. Served with chips.
Turkey Club
Comes with turkey and bacon. Served with chips.
Ham Club
Comes with ham and bacon. Served with chips.
Ruben
Served with chips.
Subs
6" Egg Salad
Served with lettuce, tomato, and chips.
12" Egg Salad
Served with lettuce, tomato, and chips.
6" Chicken Salad
Served with lettuce, tomato, and chips.
12" Chicken Salad
Served with lettuce, tomato, and chips.
6" Tuna Salad
Served with lettuce, tomato, and chips.
12" Tuna Salad
Served with lettuce, tomato, and chips.
6" Grilled Ham & Cheese
Served with lettuce, tomato, and chips.
12" Grilled Ham & Cheese
Served with lettuce, tomato, and chips.
6" Tuna Salad Melt
Served with your choice of cheese and chips.
12" Tuna Salad Melt
Served with your choice of cheese and chips.
6" Chicken Salad Melt
Served with your choice of cheese and chips.
12" Chicken Salad Melt
Served with your choice of cheese and chips.
6" Philly Cheese Steak
Comes with grilled green peppers and onions, and served with chips.
12" Philly Cheese Steak
Comes with grilled green peppers and onions, and served with chips.
6" Grilled Chicken & Cheese
Served with lettuce, tomato, and chips.
12" Grilled Chicken & Cheese
Served with lettuce, tomato, and chips.
Salads
Side Salad
A bed of lettuce with cheese, tomatoes, croutons, pepperocini, and your choice of dressing.
House Salad
A bed of lettuce with cheese, tomatoes, croutons, pepperocini, and your choice of dressing.
Tuna Salad Salad
A bed of lettuce with cheese, tomatoes, croutons, pepperoncini, and a scoop of tuna salad. Served with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Salad Salad
A bed of lettuce with cheese, tomatoes, croutons, pepperoncini, and a scoop of chicken salad. Served with your choice of dressing.
Egg Salad Salad
Chef Salad
A bed of lettuce with cheese, tomatoes, croutons, pepperoncini, ham, and turkey. Served with your choice of dressing.
Grilled Chicken Salad
A bed of lettuce with cheese, tomatoes, croutons, pepperoncini, and grilled chicken breast. Served with your choice of dressing.
Fried Chicken Salad
Lunch Sides
French Fries
Onion Rings
Tater Tots
Chili
Soup of the Day
Hash Browns
We are a family owned and operated business that works hard to make sure your family has a great place to eat! We serve breakfast and lunch all day.
223 Wellborn Street, Blairsville, GA 30512