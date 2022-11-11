Blairsville's Skillet Cafe

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beverages

Coke Products

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Iced Tea

$1.99

Coffee

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Small Milk

$1.99

Small Juice

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Large Juice

$2.50

Large Milk

$2.50

Water

Breakfast Plates

Sunshine Special

$7.50

2 eggs, bacon or sausage, your choice of grits, hash browns, or homefries, and a biscuit or toast.

Dixie Traditional

$7.25

2 eggs, bacon or sausage, grits, and homemade biscuits and gravy.

Colonial Combo

$8.25

2 eggs, bacon or sausage, your choice of grits, hash browns, or homefries, and your choice of 2 pancakes, 2 Texas french toast, or 1 waffle.

All American

$8.50

Chilled juice, 2 eggs, bacon or sausage, your choice of grits, hash browns, or homefries, and a biscuit or toast.

Big Country

$12.25

3 eggs, hamsteak, bacon or sausage, your choice of grits, hash browns, or homefries, and a biscuit or toast.

Lumber Jack

$10.50

3 pancakes, 3 eggs, bacon or sausage, your choice of grits, hash browns, or homefries, and a biscuit or toast.

Texas French Toast

$6.50

2 slices of french toast, bacon or sausage, and your choice of grits, hash browns, or homefries.

Cheese and Eggs

$5.75

2 eggs scrambled with cheese, your choice of grits, hash browns, or homefries, and a biscuit or toast.

Tom's Special

$6.75

2 eggs scrambled with onions and tomatoes, hash browns fried with onions, and a biscuit and gravy

Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$7.25

Made with your choice of american, cheddar, or swiss cheese.

Old Fashioned Omelet

$8.25

Comes with diced ham and american cheese.

Classic (Build Your Own) Omelet

$9.00

Comes with your choice of 3 toppings.

Veggie Omelet

$9.25

Made with cheese, mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers, and onions.

Philly Steak and Cheese Omelet

$9.75

Made with swiss cheese, peppers, onions, and philly steak.

Western Omelet

$8.75

Made with cheese, diced ham, peppers, onions, and tomatoes.

Pancakes

Single Pancake

$2.50

Short Stack

$4.50

2 pancakes.

Regular Stack

$5.75

3 pancakes.

Pancakes and Eggs

$7.50

2 pancakes and 2 eggs.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$2.25

Cheese Sandwich

$2.25

Bacon Sandwich

$2.99

Sausage Sandwich

$2.99

Chicken Sandwich

$2.99

Ham Sandwich

$2.99

Tenderloin Sandwich

$4.50

Ham Steak Sandwich

$4.50

Country Ham Sandwich

$4.50

Steak Sandwich

$4.50

Breakfast Sides

Apple Oatmeal

$2.99

Bacon

$2.99

3 slices.

Bagel

$1.25

Biscuit

$1.25

Biscuits and Gravy

$3.00

2 biscuits and a bowl of gravy.

Corned Beef Hash

$2.99

Country Ham

$4.25

Chicken

$2.99

Cream Cheese

$0.75

Egg

$1.25

A single egg.

English Muffin

$1.25

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$2.99

Comes with watermelon, pineapple, blueberries, strawberries, and grapes.

Gluten Free Toast

$2.00

Gravy

$1.99

Grits

$1.99

Locally sourced from Logan Turnpike Mill.

Ham Steak

$4.25

Hash Browns

$2.99

Homefries

$2.99

Hash Browns All The Way

$4.50

Comes with cheese, peppers, and onions.

Home Fries All The Way

$4.50

Comes with cheese, peppers, and onions.

Links

$2.99

3 links.

Muffin

$2.99

Patty

$2.99

1 patty.

Plain Oatmeal

$2.99

Single Biscuit and Gravy

$2.50

1 biscuit and a bowl of gravy

Tenderloin

$4.25

Texas French Toast

$1.99

1 slice

Toast

$1.25

Comes with 2 slices.

Tomato Slices

$1.00

Waffle

$2.75

Lunch Plates

Grilled Cheese Plate

$7.75

Served on Texas Toast.

Grilled Hotdog Plate

$7.75

Served on Texas Toast.

Grilled Ham & Cheese Plate

$8.75

Served on Texas Toast.

Chicken Strip Plate

$9.99

Three hand battered chicken strips.

Hamburger Plate

$8.75

Topped with lettuce, tomato, and onions.

Cheeseburger Plate

$9.25

Topped with lettuce, tomato, and onions.

Bacon Cheeseburger Plate

$9.50

Topped with lettuce, tomato, and onions.

Veggie Burger Plate

$9.75

Topped with lettuce, tomato, and onions.

Patty Melt Plate

$9.75

Hamburger patty smothered with grilled onions and swiss cheese on grilled rye.

Texas Melt Plate

$9.75

Hamburger patty smothered with grilled onions and swiss cheese on texas toast.

Bacon Mushroom Melt Plate

$9.75

Hamburger patty smothered with cheese, sautéed mushrooms and onions, and bacon. Served on a hamburger bun.

Blairsville's Famous Ruben Plate

$10.50

Grilled corn beef and sauerkraut with thousand island dressing and swiss cheese on grilled rye.

Burgers

Hamburger

$6.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and chips.

Cheeseburger

$6.35

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and chips.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.15

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and chips.

Veggie Burger

$7.25

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and chips.

Hotdogs

Plain Dog

$5.00

All beef hotdog served with chips.

Chili Dog

$5.25

All beef hotdog served with chips.

Chili Cheese Dog

$6.00

All beef hotdog served with chips.

Jumbo Dog

$7.75

All beef hotdog served with chips.

Jumbo Chili Dog

$8.50

All beef hotdog served with chips.

Jumbo Chili Cheese Dog

$8.75

All beef hotdog served with chips.

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$4.25

Served with chips.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$5.75

Served with chips.

Chicken Salad

$6.25

Served with chips.

Tuna Salad

$6.25

Served with chips.

Egg Salad

$6.25

Served with chips.

BLT

$6.50

Served with chips.

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Served with chips.

Hot Corn Beef and Swiss

$8.00

Served with chips.

Club Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Comes with ham, turkey, and bacon. Served with chips.

Turkey Club

$9.00Out of stock

Comes with turkey and bacon. Served with chips.

Ham Club

$9.00

Comes with ham and bacon. Served with chips.

Ruben

$9.00

Served with chips.

Subs

6" Egg Salad

$6.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, and chips.

12" Egg Salad

$9.25

Served with lettuce, tomato, and chips.

6" Chicken Salad

$6.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, and chips.

12" Chicken Salad

$9.25

Served with lettuce, tomato, and chips.

6" Tuna Salad

$6.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, and chips.

12" Tuna Salad

$9.25

Served with lettuce, tomato, and chips.

6" Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, and chips.

12" Grilled Ham & Cheese

$10.25

Served with lettuce, tomato, and chips.

6" Tuna Salad Melt

$7.75

Served with your choice of cheese and chips.

12" Tuna Salad Melt

$11.25

Served with your choice of cheese and chips.

6" Chicken Salad Melt

$7.75

Served with your choice of cheese and chips.

12" Chicken Salad Melt

$11.25

Served with your choice of cheese and chips.

6" Philly Cheese Steak

$8.25

Comes with grilled green peppers and onions, and served with chips.

12" Philly Cheese Steak

$12.25

Comes with grilled green peppers and onions, and served with chips.

6" Grilled Chicken & Cheese

$7.75

Served with lettuce, tomato, and chips.

12" Grilled Chicken & Cheese

$12.75

Served with lettuce, tomato, and chips.

Salads

Side Salad

$3.50

A bed of lettuce with cheese, tomatoes, croutons, pepperocini, and your choice of dressing.

House Salad

$4.75

A bed of lettuce with cheese, tomatoes, croutons, pepperocini, and your choice of dressing.

Tuna Salad Salad

$6.99

A bed of lettuce with cheese, tomatoes, croutons, pepperoncini, and a scoop of tuna salad. Served with your choice of dressing.

Chicken Salad Salad

$6.99

A bed of lettuce with cheese, tomatoes, croutons, pepperoncini, and a scoop of chicken salad. Served with your choice of dressing.

Egg Salad Salad

$6.99Out of stock

Chef Salad

$6.99Out of stock

A bed of lettuce with cheese, tomatoes, croutons, pepperoncini, ham, and turkey. Served with your choice of dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.25

A bed of lettuce with cheese, tomatoes, croutons, pepperoncini, and grilled chicken breast. Served with your choice of dressing.

Fried Chicken Salad

$7.25

Lunch Sides

French Fries

$2.00

Onion Rings

$2.50

Tater Tots

$2.00

Chili

$3.50

Soup of the Day

$3.50

Hash Browns

$2.99

Home Fries All The Way

$4.50

Served with cheese, peppers, and onions.

Home Fries

$2.99

Hash Browns All The Way

$4.50

Served with cheese, peppers, and onions.

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$2.99

Comes with watermelon, pineapple, blueberries, strawberries, and grapes.

Kids

Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich

$3.50

Grilled Cheese

$4.25

Pancakes

$5.00

Served with bacon or sausage.

French Toast

$5.00

Served with bacon or sausage.

Eggs

$5.00

Served with eggs, bacon or sausage, and toast or a biscuit.

Hotdog

$5.00

Chicken Strips

$6.25

Served with 2 chicken strips and french fries.

Specials

Stuffed Crab & Popcorn Shrimp

$13.99

Stuffed crab and popcorn shrimp served with macaroni and cheese, baked beans, fries, and hush puppies.

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

We are a family owned and operated business that works hard to make sure your family has a great place to eat! We serve breakfast and lunch all day.

Location

223 Wellborn Street, Blairsville, GA 30512

Directions

