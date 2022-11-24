Blak Barrel Coffee Co imageView gallery
Blak Barrel Coffee Co.

24065 E 240th Ave

Eagleville, MO 64442

White Mocha
Iced Macchiato
Burrito

Iced Tea

Fresh brewed daily

Iced Tea

$2.00+

Sweet Tea

Fresh brewed, sweetened

Sweet Tea

$2.00+

Chai Tea

Oregon chai, steamed milk

Chai Tea

$4.50+

Iced Chai

$5.00+

London Fog

Earl Grey tea, milk, vanilla syrup

London Fog

$4.00+

Hot Choco

Traditional or white chocolate, steamed milk, whipped topping

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Hot Tea

Choice of tea flavor, hot water

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Drip Coffee

House blend brewed coffee

Drip Coffee

$1.50+

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00+

Americano

Double shot of espresso, hot water

Americano

$2.50+

Iced Americano

$3.50+

Latte

Espresso, steamed milk, foam

Latte

$4.50+

Iced Latte

$5.00+

Mocha

Espresso, chocolate, steamed milk, whip

Mocha

$4.50+

Iced Mocha

$5.00+

Breve

Espresso, chocolate, milk, whip

Breve

$5.00+

Iced Breve

$5.50+

White Mocha

Espresso, white chocolate, steamed milk, whip

White Mocha

$4.50+

Iced White Mocha

$5.00+

Coco Loco

Espresso, steamed milk, white chocolate, hazelnut, coconut, whip

Coco Loco

$4.50+

Iced Coco Loco

$5.00+

Iced Brown Sugar Shaker

Espresso, brown sugar, vanilla, oat milk

Brown Sugar Shaker

$6.00+

Honey Latte

Steamed milk, Wallace Apiary honey, vanilla, foam

Honey Latte

$4.50+

Iced Honey Latte

$5.00+

Macchiato

Steamed milk, caramel, espresso, drizzle

Macchiato

$4.50+

Iced Macchiato

$5.00+

Seasonal

Blak Tea

$5.00+

Black tea with vanilla and brown sugar cold foam

Hot Chumpkin

$4.50+

Pumpkin Chai

Iced Chumpkin

$5.00+

Iced Chai

Hot Great White

$4.50+

Pumpkin white mocha

Iced Great White

$5.00+

Pumpkin white mocha

Churro Blender

$5.00+

Blender with espresso, cinnamon sugar, caramel drizzle and whipped cream

Oh My Gourd

$5.00+

Shaken espresso with pumpkin, hazelnut and vanilla bean. Topped with 1/2 & 1/2 and caramel drizzle.

Strawberry Smoothie

Traditional strawberry

Strawberry

$5.00+

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry with banana puree

Strawberry Banana

$5.00+

Peach Smoothie

Traditional peach

Peach

$5.00+

Strawberry Cream Smoothie

Strawberry with a touch of cream

Strawberry Cream

$5.00+

Coco Loco Blender

Ice, milk, white choco, hazelnut, coconut

Coco Loco Blender

$5.00+

White Choc, Coco, Hazelnut

Mocha Blender

Ice, milk, mocha

Mocha Blender

$5.00+

White Mocha Blender

Ice, milk, white mocha

White Mocha

$5.00+

Vanilla Bean Blender

Ice, milk and vanilla bean-great for the kiddos!

Vanilla Bean Blender

$5.00+

Cafe Vanilla Blender

Ice, milk, vanilla bean and a double shot of espresso

Cafe Vanilla Blender

$5.00+

Caramel Blender

Ice, milk, caramel

Caramel Blender

$5.00+

Salted Caramel Blender

Ice, milk, salted caramel, topped with a sprinkle of sea salt

Salted Caramel Blender

$5.00+

Frozen Hot Choco

Blended chocolate favorite!

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

Banana smoothie

Banana Smoothie

$5.00+

Straight Up Cold Brew

Cold brewed coffee, on ice

Straight Up Cold Brew

$4.50+

1\2 Gallon

$8.00

Irish Cream Cold Brew

Cold brew, Irish cream syrup, sweet foam

Irish Cream CB

$4.50+

Vanilla Cream Cold Brew

Cold brew, vanilla, sweet foam

Vanilla Cream CB

$4.50+

Salted Carmel Cold Brew

Cold brew, salted caramel, sweet foam, sea salt

Salted Caramel CB

$4.50+

Cinnamon dolce

Cinnamon Dolce

$4.50+

Killer Cold Brew

Killer Cold Brew

$5.50+

Strawberry Acai

Strawberry Acai

$5.00+

Dragon fruit

Dragon Fruit

$5.00+Out of stock

Breakfast

B & G

$2.00

Energy Balls

$3.50Out of stock

Breakfast Sammy

$4.00

Salad-Freedom Racing

$6.50Out of stock

Burrito

$4.00

Soup

$3.50Out of stock

Sandwich Freedom Racing

$6.00Out of stock

Yogurt Parfait

$3.50Out of stock

Muffins

Cherry Cheese Cupcake

$2.50Out of stock

Blueberry

$3.00Out of stock

Monkey Bread Muffin

$2.50Out of stock

Scones

Pumpkin

$2.50Out of stock

Cookies/Bars

Strawberry Brownie

$2.00Out of stock

Zucchini Chip Bar

$2.50Out of stock

Lemon Gooey Bar

$2.50

Breads/Cakes

Apple Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$2.50Out of stock

Pecan Cinnamon Roll

$2.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Loaf

$2.50Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Blak Barrel prides itself in a coffee experience like no other. Committed to quality ingredients that take you through layers of flavor. You will love this step back from today's long line commercial coffee stores that rush you through. We at Blak Barrel pride ourselves on creating an experience that leaves you thinking about the next visit and flavor to try. Our side treats pair perfectly with our beverages and will satisfy your sweet and savory cravings!

Location

24065 E 240th Ave, Eagleville, MO 64442

Directions

Gallery
Blak Barrel Coffee Co image
Map
