Seafood

Blake’s Crab House, Inc. 5005C Erdman Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

5005C Erdman Avenue

Baltimore, MD 21205

Crabs Females

Mixed Female 1\2 Bu Special

$75.00Out of stock

Mixed Female 1 Bu Special

$150.00Out of stock

1\2 DOZ SM/MED Female

$17.50

1 DOZ SM/MED Female

$35.00

2 DOZ SM/MED Female

$50.00

1/2 BU SM/MED Female

$90.00

1 BU SM/MED Female

$180.00

1/2 Dozen Large Female

$27.50

1 Dozen Large Female

$55.00

1/2 Bushel Large Female

$140.00

1 Bushel Large Female

$280.00

1/2 Dozen Extra Large Female

$32.50

1 Dozen Extra Large Female

$65.00

Crabs Males

1/2 Dozen Small Males

$12.50

1 Dozen Small Males

$25.00

1/2 Dozen Medium Males

$25.00

1 Dozen Medium Males

$50.00

1/2 Bushel Medium Males

$140.00

1/2 Dozen Large Males

$42.50

1 Dozen Large Males

$85.00

1/2 Dozen Extra Large Males

$55.00

1 Dozen Extra Large Males

$110.00

1/2 Dozen Jumbo Males

$75.00

1 Dozen Jumbo Males

$150.00

Steamed Shrimp

Steamed Shrimp 1/2 #

$8.50

Steamed Shrimp #

$17.00

Snow Crab Legs

Snow Crab Legs #

$24.00

Extras

Blake's Butter 4oz

$2.00

Blake's Butter 8oz

$4.00

Blake's Garlic Butter 4oz

$2.00

Blake's Garlic Butter 8oz

$4.00

Cocktail Sauce 4oz

$1.00

Mallet

$1.00

Paper Roll

$2.00

Lemon Whole

$1.00

Picking Crabs

Picking Crabs 1/2 Bushel

$50.00

Picking Crabs 1 Bushel

$100.00

Soft Crab

Soft Crab FROZEN

$4.00

Soft Crab LIVE

$6.00

Steamed Corn

Steamed Corn

$2.00

Corn No Spice

$2.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
5005C Erdman Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205

