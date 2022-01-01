Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blake Street Tavern

2301 Blake St

Denver, CO 80205

Order Again

Popular Items

Blake Street Burger
Wings (12)
Basket Fries

Shareables

Blake Street Nachos

Blake Street Nachos

$13.00

Tortilla chips, cheddar, jack, muenster, pepper jack, nacho cheese, olives, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, salsa, sour cream, guacamole

Wings (6)

$11.00

Tossed in your choice of: mild buffalo, spicy buffalo, asian ginger, honey chipotle bbq, north carolina bbq, lemon pepper dry rub, cajun dry rub, or Old Bay dry rub, celery, carrots, choice of bleu cheese or ranch

Wings (12)

Wings (12)

$18.00

Tossed in your choice of: mild buffalo, spicy buffalo, asian ginger, honey chipotle bbq, north carolina bbq, lemon pepper dry rub, cajun dry rub, or Old Bay dry rub, celery, carrots, choice of bleu cheese or ranch

Chips, Guac & Salsa

$10.00

Avocado smashed with lime, serrano, pico de gallo, jalapeños, cilantro, olive oil, fire roasted tomatoes, housemade tomato cilantro salsa

Hummus

Hummus

$13.00

Chickpea, tahini, olive oil, garlic, lemon, carrots, cucumbers, red pepper, pita

Green Chile Cheese Fries Skillet

Green Chile Cheese Fries Skillet

$13.00

Traditional Pork or Vegetarian

Giant Pretzel

Giant Pretzel

$12.00

Choice of 2 sauces: German beer mustard, stadium nacho cheese, spicy buffalo stadium cheese or Blue Moon Beer Cheese

Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds

Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds

$12.00

Marinara & Ranch

Crack Bacon

Crack Bacon

$10.00

5 strips of heavenly sweet and spicy thick cut bacon

Chips & Queso Blanco

$10.00

Pepper Jack & Monterey Jack cheeses infused with jalapenos, chipotle pepper, cumin, white pepper & fire-roasted tomatoes

Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheddar, jack, pepper jack, tomato, onion, jalapeño, salsa, sour cream, guacamole, flour tortilla

Soups and Salads

Green Chile Cup

$7.00

Traditional Pork or Vegetarian, tortilla

Green Chile Bowl

Green Chile Bowl

$9.00

Traditional Pork or Vegetarian, tortilla

Green Chile Quart

$16.00

Traditional Pork or Vegetarian, tortilla

Pozole Cup

$7.00
Pozole Bowl

Pozole Bowl

$9.00

French Onion Soup Cup

$8.00
French Onion Soup Bowl

French Onion Soup Bowl

$10.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, homemade Caesar dressing, homemade croutons, parmesan

Chicken Cobb Salad

Chicken Cobb Salad

$16.00

Grilled Regal Crest Chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, tomatoes, egg slices, mixed greens

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.00

Mixed Greens, Louisiana Hot Sauce, celery, carrots, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, choice of bleu cheese or ranch

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$16.00

Grilled Regal Crest Chicken, black beans, cheddar, jack, tomato, red onion, avocado, tortilla strips, corn, jalapeño ranch, mixed greens

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

House Salad

$9.00

Burgers and Dogs

Tavern Burger

$14.00
Blake Street Burger

Blake Street Burger

$17.00

Topped with onion rings and Blake Street special sauce

Green Chile Cheese Burger

Green Chile Cheese Burger

$17.00

Traditional pork green chile & cheddar

Western BBQ Burger

Western BBQ Burger

$17.00

Bacon, cheddar, honey chipotle bbq sauce

Denver Beer Co Stout Brat

Denver Beer Co Stout Brat

$11.00

Served on a delicious poppy seed bun

Vienna Beef Hot Dog

$11.00

Served on a delicious poppy seed bun

Sandwiches

Honey Chipotle BBQ Sandwich

Honey Chipotle BBQ Sandwich

$14.00

Slow roasted pulled pork, honey chipotle, slaw, sweet potato bun

Turkey Club Sandwich

Turkey Club Sandwich

$16.00

Smoked turkey, hardwood smoked peppered bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, chipotle aioli, whole wheat toast

Reuben

Reuben

$16.00

Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, marble rye, Russian dressing on side

Prime Rib French Dip

Prime Rib French Dip

$17.00

Shaved, roasted prime rib, au jus, hoagie roll 17 Add Cheese, Mushrooms, Grilled Peppers, or Caramelized Onions +1.5

Classic Grilled Cheese

$11.00

American Cheese, sourdough

Classic BLT

$14.00

Hardwood smoked peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, sourdough

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Romaine, tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing, choice of fried or grilled Regal Crest chicken, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Side Onion Ring

Side Mac n' Cheese

Side Blanco Queso

Side Dressing

Side Wing Sauce

Guacamole

Salsa

Side Fries

Basket Fries

Side Sweet Fries

Basket Sweet Fries

Out of stock

Side Pretzel Sauce

Carrots & Celery

Coleslaw

Cottage Cheese

1/2 Fries 1/2 Onion Rings

Side Salad

$4.00

Tavern Entrees

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Plain or tossed in your choice of: mild buffalo, spicy buffalo, asian ginger, honey chipotle bbq or North Carolina bbq, ranch, honey mustard, lemon pepper dry rub, cajun dry rub, or Old Bay dry rub, crinkle cut fries

Mac-N-Cheese Skillet

$13.00

Cheddar, Swiss, American, Monteray Jack, breadcrumbs, cavatappi pasta

Smothered Burrito

$15.00

Choice of carne asada or grilled chicken, traditional pork green chile, refried beans, cheddar, jack, flour tortilla

Desserts

Key Lime Pie Cheesecake

Key Lime Pie Cheesecake

$8.00

Reese's Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake (GL)

$8.00

Popsicles

$6.00

Ice Cream

$7.00

Food Specials

Cubano

$13.00

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Tacos

$13.00

Fajitas

$14.00

Open Face Prime Rib

$17.00

Open-Faced Prime Rib Comes with Side Salad, Choice of Dressing Fries, Horseradish Cream, and Au Jus

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Chicken Deluxe

$13.00

$10 Lunch Burger

$10.00

$10 Weekday Lunch special features a delicious Tavern Burger with fries and a soda, tea, or lemonade. What a deal!

Sides

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Onion Ring

$4.00

Side Sweet Fries

$4.00

Basket Fries

$7.00

Basket O Rings

$6.00

Basket Sweet Fries

$7.00

Side Mac n' Cheese

$4.00

Side Dressing

$0.75

Side Wing Sauce

$0.75

Side Blanco Queso

$2.00

Guacamole

$2.00

Salsa

$1.00

Side Pretzel Sauce

Carrots & Celery

$1.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.00Out of stock

1/2 Fries 1/2 Onion Rings

$5.00

Relish

$0.50

Chipotle Aioli

$0.75

Saurkraut

$0.75

Side Green Chili

$2.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Tortilla

$0.75

Beef Patty

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Shirts

Blake Street Shirts

$25.00

Zip up Jackets

$50.00

Hoodies

$40.00

CU Shirts

$25.00

Baseball Day Drink 3/4 Sleeve

$30.00

BST Fanny Pack

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 2:30 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday8:30 am - 2:30 am
Ballpark Neighborhood Sports Bar, that provides the best hand-crafted comfort food, using only the best local ingredients.

2301 Blake St, Denver, CO 80205

