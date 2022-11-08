Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Blake's Place

1,892 Reviews

$$

2901 E Miraloma Ave Suite 1

Anaheim, CA 92806

Order Again

Popular Items

Blake's Smoked Wings
Fries
Southwest Chicken Salad

Featured Items

Baby Back Rib Lunch

$14.99

Chicken Taquitos

$11.99Out of stock

Smoked Brisket Street Tacos

$11.99Out of stock

Blake's Famous Cheeseburger

$11.99Out of stock

Blake's BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99Out of stock

Red Snapper Vera Cruz

$12.99Out of stock

Red Snapper Vera Cruz BURRITO

$12.99Out of stock

Prime Rib Sandwich

$17.99Out of stock

Smoked Salmon Plate

$18.99Out of stock

Salmon Salad

$16.99Out of stock

Corned Beef Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

Pork Enchiladas

$13.99Out of stock

Turkey Feast Plate

$15.99

Specialties

The Beast

$25.99

Slow Smoked Pulled Pork, Pulled BBQ Chicken, Chopped Beef Brisket, Cole Slaw, Pickle, Sliced Red Onion and Blake’s BBQ sauce. Served on our enormously oversized fresh baked bun. Weighing in at over two and a half pounds, this sandwich is for the real BBQ enthusiast

One Pound Bomber

$14.99

Beef brisket, pork, turkey, Swiss cheese, pickles, red onion and BBQ sauce on a French roll.

LIL' Beast

$15.99

A smaller version of THE BEAST

Sandwich Sampler

$14.99

Can’t decide? Try our three half sandwiches, smoked beef brisket, turkey and pork, on French rolls with pickles, onion and BBQ sauce

Tasha's BBQ Trio

$14.99

Real BBQ sandwich sampler, pulled pork, chopped beef brisket & pulled chicken each served on a half French roll with Blake’s BBQ sauce and a side of cole slaw

Pulled Pork Pile

$14.99

Slow smoked pork, hand pulled and served on our big bun with BBQ Sauce, cole slaw, pickles & red onion

Chopped Beef Brisket Pile

$14.99

The traditional BBQ beef sandwich. Chopped beef brisket served on our big bun with BBQ sauce, cole slaw, red onion and pickles. Slaw on the side if you prefer.

Pulled BBQ Chicken Pile

$14.99

Slow smoked chicken, hand pulled and served on our big bun with BBQ Sauce, cole slaw, tomato & pickles. Sliced red onion on request.

Blake's Fries

$12.99

Fries smothered with Blake’s BBQ beans, with your choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken, or chopped beef brisket. Topped with melted jack & cheddar cheese and green onion.

Blake's Smoked Wings

$13.99

Your Choice of BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Spicy, Sweet Chili. Served with celery sticks and ranch dressing.

Blake's Burrito Grande

$12.79

Choice of beef brisket, chicken breast, pulled chicken or pulled pork sauteed in pico de gallo and our special sauce, then wrapped in a giant flour tortilla with fresh avocado, jack & cheddar cheese. Salsa & jalapenos served on the side

Nachos

$12.99

Crispy tortilla chips smothered with Blake’s BBQ beans with your choice of pulled pork, chopped beef brisket or pulled BBQ chicken. Topped with jack & cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and avocado.

BBQ Plates

Blake's Big BBQ Plate

$37.99

Baby Back Ribs, Sliced Beef Brisket, Pork Spare Ribs, Blake’s BBQ Beans, Cole Slaw, French Fries & Garlic Bread

1/2 Slab Baby Back Rib Plate

$24.99

BBQ Plates served with BBQ Beans, Cole Slaw and Garlic Bread.

Full Slab Baby Back Rib Plate

$30.99

BBQ Plates served with BBQ Beans, Cole Slaw and Garlic Bread.

Smoked 1 Meat Plate

$18.99

BBQ Plates served with BBQ Beans, Cole Slaw and Garlic Bread.

Smoked 2 Meat Plate

$20.99

BBQ Plates served with BBQ Beans, Cole Slaw and Garlic Bread.

Smoked 3 Meat Plate

$22.99

BBQ Plates served with BBQ Beans, Cole Slaw and Garlic Bread.

Smoked Meat & Rib Plate

$24.99

Pork spare ribs and choice of one smoked meat. Substitute Baby Back Ribs $2.00 extra BBQ Plates served with BBQ Beans, Cole Slaw and Garlic Bread.

Spare Rib Plate

$24.99

BBQ Plates served with BBQ Beans, Cole Slaw and Garlic Bread.

Sandwiches

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$13.99

Sliced or chopped brisket, BBQ sauce, red onion and pickles on a French roll

Blake's Dip

$13.99

Choice of beef brisket or turkey breast, grilled onions and aujus on a French roll. Best with Swiss cheese for 99¢ more!

Philly Sandwich

$14.99

Sliced beef brisket with grilled bell peppers, onions and melted Swiss cheese on a French roll

Pork Loin Sandwich

$13.99

Sliced pork, BBQ sauce, red onion and pickles on a French roll

Sausage Sandwich

$13.99

Smoked kielbasa sausage, BBQ sauce, Swiss cheese and grilled onions on a French roll

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Smoked chicken breast on a French roll with BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayonnaise

Pastrami Sandwich

$13.99

Thin sliced pastrami served on a French roll with pickles and deli mustard

Ortega Chili Melt

$14.99

Beef brisket or smoked turkey on a French roll with a grilled Ortega chili, Swiss cheese, grilled onions, tomato and mayonnaise

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$13.99

Thick sliced smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on a French roll

Blake's Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Smoked chicken breast topped with grilled ham & Swiss cheese on a French roll with tomato, lettuce and mayonnaise

1/2 Sandwich w/ Soup OR Salad

$13.99

Choice of sliced or chopped brisket, sliced or pulled pork, pulled BBQ chicken, or smoked turkey

Tuna Melt

$14.99

All white tuna salad on grilled sourdough with American cheese and sliced tomato

Turkey Avocado & Swiss

$13.99

Thin sliced smoked turkey, avocado, Swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce and mayonnaise on whole grain bread

Tuna Sandwich

$13.99

All white meat tuna salad, tomato and lettuce on whole grain bread

Veggie Sandwich

$10.99

Fresh avocado, tomato, cucumber, lettuce, Swiss cheese & mayo on whole grain bread

Salads / Soup

Southwest Chicken Salad

$13.29

Smoked chicken breast, black beans, fresh lettuce, tomato, cilantro, corn, avocado & crisp tortilla strips

Blake's Signature BBQ Salad

$13.29

Fresh lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red & yellow bell pepper, red onion and your choice of one meat from Blake’s smoker; Pulled Pork, Chopped Beef Brisket, or Pulled Chicken

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.29

Chicken strips tossed in Blake’s spicy wing sauce. Served on a bed of fresh lettuce with bleu cheese crumbles, shredded carrots & tomato.

Brisket Caesar Salad

$13.99

Fresh cut Romaine lettuce with smoked brisket, tomato, croutons, parmesan cheese and tossed with Caesar dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

Fresh cut Romaine lettuce with chicken breast, tomato, croutons, parmesan cheese and tossed with Caesar dressing

Blake's Chef Salad

$13.29

Smoked turkey breast & pit ham, fresh lettuce, avocado, tomato, bacon, hard boiled egg, jack and cheddar cheese.

House Salad

$9.99

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Blake's Soup

$7.79+

Children's Menu

Kids Chicken Strips

$10.99

All children’s menu items include a Fountain Drink, Chocolate Chunk Cookie, and choice of French Fries or BBQ Beans

Kids Baby Back Ribs

$11.99

All children’s menu items include a Fountain Drink, Chocolate Chunk Cookie, and choice of French Fries or BBQ Beans

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

All children’s menu items include a Fountain Drink, Chocolate Chunk Cookie, and choice of French Fries or BBQ Beans

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.99

All children’s menu items include a Fountain Drink, Chocolate Chunk Cookie, and choice of French Fries or BBQ Beans

Sides

BBQ Beans

$2.99

Mac and Cheese

$2.99

Crunchy Cole Slaw

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Corn Cobbette

$2.79

Fries

$3.29+

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.29+

Onion Rings

$5.99

Rings & Fries

$8.99

Order of Garlic Bread

$2.99

Dirty Potato Chips

$2.49

Side of Dressing

Ranch, BBQ Ranch, Italian, 1000 Island, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Caesar, Bleu Cheese

Blake's BBQ Basket

$24.99

Watermelon

$1.99Out of stock

Desserts

Apple Cobbler

$3.79

Peach Cobbler

$3.79

Banana Pudding

$3.79

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$1.79

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

$1.79

Oatmeal Cookie

$1.79

Slice Of Pumpkin Pie

$2.75Out of stock

Dessert Special

$1.50Out of stock

TAKE OUT EXTRAS

Individual (2oz) Side of Regular BBQ Sauce

Individual (2oz) Side of Spicy BBQ Sauce

Individual (2oz) Side of Ketchup

Pickle Spear

Side of Ranch

$0.99

Beverage

Fountain Drink

$2.99+

Bottled Water

$2.99

Water - Fountain

Beer

Shiner Bock

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Fat Tire

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

DRAFT Michelob Ultra

$6.00

DRAFT Juicy Haze

$6.00

PITCHER Michelob Ultra

$15.00

PITCHER Juicy Haze

$20.00

805

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

DRAFT Cali Squeeze

$6.00

Pitcher Cali Squeeze

$20.00

Space Dust

$6.00

Shock Top

$5.00

Truly Wild Berry

$5.00

Slap And Tickle

$5.00

Huckleberry Seltzer

$5.00

Battlesnakes

$5.00

Wine

Glass Of Merlot

$5.00

Glass Of Chardonnay

$5.00

Glass Of Cabernet

$5.00

Bottle Of Wine

$20.00

Bottle Of Merlot

$20.00

Bottle Of Chardonnay

$20.00

Bottle Of Cabernet

$20.00

Complete Meals for Take-Out

Blake's BBQ Feast

$89.99

Whole Slab Pork Spare Ribs, Whole BBQ Chicken, Your choice of a sliced meat from the smoker (1 lb.) Blake’s BBQ Beans, Potato Salad, Cole Slaw, Blake’s BBQ Sauce and Garlic Bread Feeds 6-7

Baby Back Rib Meal

$84.99

Two slabs of slow smoked Baby Back Pork Ribs, Blake’s BBQ Beans, Blake’s BBQ Sauce & Garlic Bread, choice of Potato Salad, Cole Slaw, or Mac & Cheese

Pork Spare Rib Meal

$73.99

Pork spare ribs (12-14 bones) Blake’s BBQ Beans, Blake’s BBQ Sauce & Garlic Bread, choice of Potato Salad, Cole Slaw, or Mac & Cheese

Smoked Meat Sampler

$73.99

One pound each: Beef Brisket, Pork Loin, Turkey Breast. Blake’s BBQ Beans, Blake’s BBQ Sauce & Garlic Bread, choice of Potato Salad, Cole Slaw, or Mac & Cheese

Sliced Meat Meal

$62.99

Two pounds of one Smoked Meat: Beef Brisket, Pork, Turkey, Sausage, Chicken Breast. Blake’s BBQ Beans, Blake’s BBQ Sauce & Garlic Bread, choice of Potato Salad, Cole Slaw, or Mac & Cheese

Half-A-Feast

$52.99

Half Slab Pork Spare Ribs, Half BBQ Chicken. Your choice of a sliced meat from the smoker. (½ lb.) Blake’s BBQ Beans, Potato Salad, Cole Slaw, Blake’s BBQ Sauce and Garlic Bread Feeds 3-4

BBQ Chicken Meal

$62.99

Two whole BBQ Chickens, Blake’s BBQ Beans, Blake’s BBQ Sauce & Garlic Bread, choice of Potato Salad, Cole Slaw, or Mac & Cheese

Eating & Serving Utensils

$0.89

MEATS FROM THE SMOKER

# Sliced Beef Brisket

$18.99

# Chopped Beef Brisket

$18.99

# Pork Loin

$16.99

# Kielbasa Sausage

$16.99

# Turkey Breast

$16.99

# Smoked Ham

$16.99Out of stock

# Chicken Breast

$16.99

Whole BBQ Chicken

$16.99

# Pulled BBQ Chicken

$16.99

# Pulled Pork

$16.99

Slab of Spare Ribs

$30.99

Lil" Slab of Spare Ribs

$21.99

Slab of Baby Back Ribs

$26.99

Lil" Slab of Baby Back Ribs

$20.99

SIDES

Corn Cobbette

$2.49

Pint of BBQ Beans

$6.49

Pint of Mac & Cheese

$6.49

Pint of Potato Salad

$6.49

Pint of Cole Slaw

$6.49

Quart of BBQ Beans

$9.49

Quart of Mac & Cheese

$9.49

Quart of Potato Salad

$9.49

Quart of Cole Slaw

$9.49

Gallon of BBQ Beans

$31.49

Gallon of Mac & Cheese

$31.49

Gallon of Potato Salad

$31.49

Gallon of Cole Slaw

$31.49

Pint of BBQ Sauce

$6.49

Quart of BBQ Sauce

$9.49

Gallon of BBQ Sauce

$31.49

Bottle of BBQ Sauce

$6.49

Bottle of Spicy BBQ Sauce

$6.49

Bottle of Dry Rub

$3.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Blake's Place Café & Catering is a casual barbeque restaurant that is known for its high-quality food and friendly service.

Website

Location

2901 E Miraloma Ave Suite 1, Anaheim, CA 92806

Directions

Gallery
Blake's Place image
Blake's Place image
Blake's Place image

