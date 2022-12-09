Restaurant header imageView gallery

BlakeSt F&B

301 NE Blake St

Bentonville, AR 72712

Detox Shot

Snacks

Olives

$9.00

citrus, chili

Whipped Goat Cheese

$12.00

deviled medjool dates, pepitas, olive oil, lavash

Hummus

$10.00

chickpea, pepperonata, pita

Meat & Cheese Board

$25.00

ever-changing; two meats, two cheeses, accoutrements

Winter Beet Salad

$14.00

chevre, citrus, celery, pistachio dukkah

Unwedged

$14.00

tomato, bacon, bleu cheese

Caesar

$12.00

breadcrumbs, parmesan

Falafel Gyro

$14.00

sweet pea falafel, tzatziki lettuce, tomato, cucumber, feta, pita

Chicken Gyro

$14.00

grilled chicken, tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, feta, pita

Farro Power Bowl

$15.00

farro, chickpea, kale, radish, brassicas, tomato, roasted sweet pepper, shallot vinaigrette

Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

local honey, sesame

Tomato Soup

$6.00+

garlic, onion, olive oil

Market Soup

$6.00+

Double Smash Burger

$15.00

cheddar, pickle, lettuce, onion, special sauce, parmesan brioche

Beyond Burger

$16.00

lettuce, onion, pickle, vegan aioli, brioche

Dessert

Banana Beignet

$7.00

Chocolate Sauce

Chocolate Torte

$9.00

Milk Jam, Hazelnut

Strawberry Polenta Cake

$9.00

Macerated Strawberries, Whipped Creme Fraiche (Contains Almonds)

Panna Cotta

$8.00

Pecan Praline

Dessert Berries

$9.00

Ice Cream

$7.00

Sorbet

$7.00

Sun Up

Peas & Cukes Smoothie

$8.00

green pea, spinach, cucumber, lemon, avocado, ginger, apple

Mango Dreams Smoothie

$8.00

mango, pineapple, acai, orange, banana, coconut

PB&J Smoothie

$8.00

Banana Nut Smoothie

$8.00

Daily Juice

$6.00

Detox Shot

$4.00

apple, ginger, lemon, honey, cayenne

Around the Bush

$6.00

red beet, walnut, apple, orange, vinegar, soda

Orange Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Kombucha

$7.00

Drip Coffee

$2.00

buffalo blend

Espresso

$3.00

black apple blend

Americano

$3.00

espresso and hot water

Macchiato

$3.00

espresso, a drop of milk

Cortado

$3.50

espresso, little milk

Cappuccino

$3.50

espresso, some milk

Latte

$4.00

espresso, more milk

Mocha

$5.00

espresso, milk, chocolate

Cold Brew

$4.00

brewed cold & served cold

Iced Latte

$4.00

espresso, milk

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

black tea

Golden Monkey Black Tea

$4.00

black tea

Daffodil Oolong

$4.00

oolong tea

Yunnan Yellow

$4.00

yellow tea

Cloud Mist Green

$4.00

green tea

White Peony

$4.00

white tea

Chai Latte

$5.00

house-made spice blend, black tea, milk

Matcha Latte

$5.00

japanese green tea, milk

Bedtime Story Herbal Tea

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Agua de Piedra Sparkling Water

$5.00

Agua de Piedra Still Water

$4.50

Refill

Tonic Water

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Milk

$3.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

BlakeSt embodies some lofty principles and big goals: to be well rested, well fed, and well informed. To disconnect from work. To consider differing views. To pour a great cocktail. To both hear a great album and have the quiet space to meditate. To improve our backstroke… or maybe just get that first chin-up.

Website

Location

301 NE Blake St, Bentonville, AR 72712

Directions

