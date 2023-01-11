Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blames Gourmet Treats 5024 Harpeth Drive

5024 Harpeth Drive

Brentwood, TN 37027

Order Again

Ice Cream

Cone Single Scoop

$3.99

One Scoop of Ice Cream on Cake Cone

Cone Double Scoop

$6.99

Two Scoops of Ice Cream on Cake Cone

Cone Triple Scoop

$8.99

Three Scoops of Ice Cream on Cake Cone

Cup Single Scoop

$3.99

One Scoop of Ice Cream in Cup

Cup Douple Scoop

Cup Douple Scoop

$6.99

Two Scoops of Ice Cream in Cup

Cup Triple Scoop

$8.99

Three Scoops of Ice Cream in Cup

Pint Ice Cream

$10.99

16oz of Ice Cream

Make it a Float

$0.49

add Coke or Root Beer to any cup of Ice Cream

Ultimate "B" Cones

$9.99

Milkshake

16oz Shake Sm

$7.99

24oz Shake Lg

$9.99

Sundaes

Regular Sundae

$7.99

Medium Sundae

$9.99

Large Sundae

$10.99

Ultimate Shakes

Ultimate Milkshake

$14.99

Ultimate Sundaes

Ultimate Sundaes

$14.99

Cookies

Six Cookies

$15.99

Assorted Cookies

Single Cookie

$3.29

Assorted Cookies

Cookie Dough

Add Cookie Dough

$3.79

Single Cookie Dough Cup

$4.29

Double Cookie Dough Cup

$7.49

Triple Cookie Dough Cup

$9.29

Pint Cookie Dough

$11.99

Beverage

22oz Lemonade Chilled

$3.99

Assorted Flavored Lemonade

22oz Lemonade Frozen

$3.99

Assorted Flavored Lemonade

22oz Sweet Tea

$2.99

Assorted Flavored Tea

Bottled Drink

$2.99

Bottled Beverage

Gallon Leamonade Chilled

$6.99

Assorted Flavored Lemonade 128oz

Gallon Tea

$5.99

Assorted Flavored Tea 128oz

Milk 16oz

$1.99

Cup of Milk

Shaved Ice

$5.99

Shaved Ice Large

$7.99

Shaved Ice Gourmet Style

$8.99

Shaved Ice with Ice Cream & Candy

Slush

$3.99

Toppings

Standard Topping

$0.59

Ultimate Toppings

$2.00

Assorted Choice of Toppings

Cup & Cones

Cup

Sugar Cone

Cake Cone

Blue Cake Cone

$0.50

Pink Cake Cone

$0.50

Purple Cake Cone

$0.50

Waffle Cone

$1.00

Birthday Cake Waffle Cone

$1.99

Red Velvet Waffle Cone

$1.99

Stawberry Waffle Cone

$1.99

LTO

Black Berry Cobbler

$5.99

6oz Cup of Blackberry Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$5.99

Cinnamon Roll

$5.99

one 4oz Cinnamon Roll

Dessert Nachos

$9.99

Two Scoops of Ice Crean with Waffle Chips

Dessert Taco

$8.99

Ice Cream & toppings in a Waffle Shell

Crunch & Munch Bowl

$8.99

Two Scoops of Ice Cream with Cereal & Milk

Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.99

One scoop of ice cream inside two cookies

Macaroon

$4.99

Assorted Flavors 4pack

Food

All Beef Hotdog

$4.99

Cake Slice

$5.99

Assorted Slice of Cake

Peach Cobbler

$5.99

6oz Cup of Peach Cobbler

Brownie

$5.99

ONe 4oz Brownie

Popcorn

$2.99

Fresh Popcorn

Nachos

$4.99

Corn Chips & Cheese

Make it a Sundae

$4.99

one scoop ice cream, one cherry, & whip cream

Lava Cake

$7.99

Molten Lava Cake with Whip Cream

Fried Oreos

$2.99

Fried Oreos & Cream

$6.49

Funnel Cake

$4.99

Funnel Cake & Cream

$8.99

Who`s to Blame Monster Bowls

$19.99

Souvenir

Mason Jar

$2.99

Blames Button

$1.50

Extras

Loaded Cookie Dough Jars

$13.99

16oz Cookie Dough with Loaded Ingrediants

Chocolate Chip Single

$4.29

Chocolate Chip Double

$7.49

Chocolate Chip Triple

$9.29

Chocolate Chip Pint

$11.99

Birthday Batter Single

$4.29

Birthday Batter Double

$7.49

Birthday Batter Triple

$9.29

Birthday Batter Pint

$11.99

Brownie Batter SIngle

$4.29

Brownie Batter Double

$7.49

Brownie Batter Triple

$9.29

Brownie Batter Pint

$11.99

Peanut Butter SIngle

$4.29

Peanut Butter Double

$7.49

Peanut Butter Triple

$9.29

Peanut Butter Pint

$11.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Gourmet Milkshake and Dessert Bar!

Location

5024 Harpeth Drive, Brentwood, TN 37027

