Food Trucks
Barbeque
Blanchard’s BBQ 2023 W. Pinhook Rd.
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
At Blanchard's BBQ, we pair old school BBQ with contemporary cuisine - think Texas-style brisket with hand-cut poutine fries with a cold craft beer. This is a family thing. Three generations of Blanchards have loved nothing more than standing around a smoky pit and carving off a little something for someone special. We love to share our love. Come get something to eat.
2023 W. Pinhook Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508
