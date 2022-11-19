Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Barbeque

Blanchard’s BBQ 2023 W. Pinhook Rd.

review star

No reviews yet

2023 W. Pinhook Rd.

Lafayette, LA 70508

meats by the lb.

brisket

$6.25+

pulled pork

$5.50+

turkey

$5.50+

sausage

$5.00+

ribs

$5.50+

chicken salad

$8.40+

meat plates

one meat plate

$17.00

two meat plate

$19.00

three meat plate

$22.00

salads & such

something green

$12.00

mixed greens topped with choice of meat and dressing

poutine dream

$8.50

french fries topped with brisket gravy and brisket

nacho average nacho

$12.00

chips, cheese sauce, choice of meat, sour cream and jalapenos

bbq & bread

brisket sandwich

$6.50+

4oz of brisket on bun

pulled pork sandwich

$6.00+

4oz of pulled pork on bun

turkey sandwich

$6.00+

4oz of turkey on bun

sausage sandwich

$6.00+

4oz of sausage on bun

smoked chicken salad sandwich

$9.50

smoked chicken salad on texas toast

pimento cheese and bacon jam sandwich

$9.50

pimento cheese and bacon jam grilled on texas toast

el hefe

$15.50

brisket pork and sausage on bun

friends of meat

chipotle slaw

$2.50+

chipotle slaw

smoked potato salad

$3.50+

smoked potato salad

smoked beans

$3.50+

smoked beans

green chili corn casserole

$3.50+

green chili corn casserole

mac n cheese

$3.50+

mac n cheese

hand cut fries

$3.75

hand cut fries

side salad

$6.00

toppings

grilled onions and peppers

$1.35

grilled onions and peppers

chipotle slaw

$1.35

chipotle slaw

queso fresco

$1.35

queso fresco

cheese sauce

$1.35

cheese sauce

pimento cheese (2oz)

$2.50

bacon jam (2oz)

$2.50

chipotle ranch

$1.35

jalapeno garlic vinaigrette

$1.35

creole mustard vinaigrette

$1.35

small bag of chips

$1.35

smoked corn

$1.35

tomatoes

$1.35

bun

$0.75

mixed greens

$1.35

jalapenos

$0.55

Brisket Gravy

$1.35

catering

pack of buns

$5.00

pack of 8 buns

loaf of bread

$4.00

loaf of bread

disposable set per person

$0.45

cutlery pack, napkins, paper tray/plate

wings

$33.25

25 wings and choice of sauce

mac and cheese

$50.00+

half pan of mac and cheese

chipotle slaw

$30.00+

half pan of chipoltle slaw

potato salad

$50.00+

half pan of potato salad

green chili corn casserole

$50.00+

half pan of green chili corn casserole

baked beans

$50.00+

half pan of baked beans

salad

$29.00+

half pan of salad choice of dressing

bread pudding

$30.00+

half pan of bread pudding

peach cobbler

$30.00+

half pan of peach cobbler

gallon of sweet tea

$8.50

gallon of sweet tea

gallon of unsweet tea

$8.50

gallon of unsweet tea

gallon of lemonade

$8.50

gallon of lemonade

party pack for 10

$144.00

4lbs of meat, 2 qts of sides, loaf of bread or 10 buns, gallon of tea or lemonade, 1 pint of sauce

party pack for 25

$355.00

8 lbs of meat, 2 half pans of sides, 2 loaves of bread or 25 buns, 2 gallons of tea or lemonade, 1 qt of sauce

party pack of 50

$702.00

16lbs of meat, 2 full pans of sides, 4 loaves of bread or 50 buns, 5 gallons of lemonade or tea, 2 qts of sauce

party pack for 10 XL

$252.00

party pack for 25 XL

$480.00

party pack for 50 XL

$942.00

Whole Ham

$60.00

Bagged Lunch (min 10)

$13.50+

drinks

fountain drink

$3.00

coke, dr. pepper, diet coke, tea etc.

recycle cup

$1.00

recycled cup

bottled water

$2.00

bottle water

kids cup

$1.00

blanchard's cup

$0.50

eat lafayette cup

gingerale swamp pop

$3.00

swamp pop

root beer swamp pop

$3.00

swamp pop

strawberry swamp pop

$3.00

swamp pop

satsuma fizz swamp pop

$3.00

swamp pop

noble cola swamp pop

$3.00

swamp pop

cream soda swamp pop

$3.00

swamp pop

beer

bud light

$3.50

bud light

michelob ultra

$3.50

michelob ultra

mai tai cutwater

$7.00

mai tai cutwater

paloma cutwater

$7.00

paloma cutwater

margarita cutwater

$7.00

margarita cutwater

1985 voodoo ranger

$4.50

1985 voodoo ranger

all day ipa

$4.00

all day ipa

art car

$4.50

art car

canebrake

$4.50

canebrake

coconut jucifer

$8.00

dr. juice

$5.00

dr. juice

envie

$4.50

envie

grapfruit holy roller

$7.00

grapefruit holy roller

holly beach

$9.00

holy roller

$5.00

holy roller

jucifier

$5.00

jucifier

lawnmower

$4.50

lawnmower

modelo

$4.50

modelo

paradise park

$4.50

paradise park

parish pilsner

$4.50

parish pilsner

planet juice

$5.00

pop tangerine

$5.50

pop tangerine

radical rye

$4.50

radical rye

shiner seltzer

$4.00

shiner

$4.50

shiner

snow ball

$4.50

snow ball

stawberry canebrake

$4.50

strawberry canebrake

who dat

$5.00

who dat

tiger blood

$9.00

other items

T-shirt

$15.00

BBQ Sauce

$8.00

Bacon Jam ( individual)

$9.75

Bacon Jam ( pint)

$19.25

Pimento Cheese (individual)

$9.75

Pimento Cheese ( pint)

$19.25

Bun

$0.75

8 oz Brisket Gravy

$5.40

mini nacho

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

At Blanchard's BBQ, we pair old school BBQ with contemporary cuisine - think Texas-style brisket with hand-cut poutine fries with a cold craft beer. This is a family thing. Three generations of Blanchards have loved nothing more than standing around a smoky pit and carving off a little something for someone special. We love to share our love. Come get something to eat.

Location

2023 W. Pinhook Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508

Directions

Gallery
Blanchard’s BBQ image
Blanchard’s BBQ image
Blanchard’s BBQ image

