Blanchies 2829 Wendell Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

2829 Wendell Blvd

Wendell, NC 27591

Popular Items

Blanchies Mac And Cheese
Wings-Blanchies Sauce
50 Wings

Lunch

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.99

onions, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers and mayo. fries included

Chicken And Cheese Hoagie

$14.99

onions, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers and mayo. fries included

Blanchie's House Salad

Blanchie's House Salad

$10.00

romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, eggs, onions and bacon bits

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$14.99

mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side. fries and drink included

Fish sandwich

$12.99

2 slices of bread, tarter, lettuce and tomato fries and drink included

Three Hotdogs

$9.99

fries and a drink included ketchup, mustard and onions add Granny's chili $2.00 add cheese $1.00

Two Sausage Dogs

Two Sausage Dogs

$9.99

fries and a drink included ketchup, mustard and onions add Granny's chili $2.00 add cheese $1.00

Chicken Salad

$8.99

mayo, sweet pickle mix, eggs, onions and light celery

Chicken And Waffle

$10.00

4 wings fried to perfection served with a golden brown waffle

French Fries

$2.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Chicken And Pastry

$10.99

Brightleaf Hotdogs

$8.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Chicken Finger Meal With Fries

$12.99

Chicken Salad Pint

$10.00

Turkey BBQ SANDWICH

$12.99

Turkey BBQ platter

$15.99

Turkey BBQ PINT

$10.49

Pork BBQ SANDWICH

$10.99

Pork BBQ PLATTER

$13.99

PORK BBQ PINT

$9.29

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.99

Hot Dog Chili

$3.50

Apple /sweet Potato Pie Whole

$25.00

Pie Slice

$4.99

Wings

6 Wings

$9.00

10 Wings

$13.00

18 Wings

$21.00

25 Wings

$28.00

extra dressing

$0.75

12 Wings

$15.00

Small Wing Wednesday

$0.75

Large Wing Wednesday

$1.25

10 Wing Wednesday

$7.50

15 Wing Wednesday

$11.25

8 Wing Wednesday

$6.00

6 Wing Wednesday

$4.50

Kid's Meal

Chicken Finger With French Fries

$6.99

Grilled Cheese With French Fries

$6.99

Spaghetti With Marinara

$6.99

Hotdog And French Fries

$6.99

Kraft Mac and cheese

$6.99

Drink

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Mt Dew

$2.99

Sunkist Grape

$2.99

Orange Soda

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Blanchies Grape Punch

$4.99

Blanchies Cherry Punch

$4.99

Blanchies Tropical Punch

$4.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Water

Kids Drink

$1.99

Arnold Palmer

$3.29

Dinner Apps

Maryland Style Crabcakes

Maryland Style Crabcakes

$18.00

no filler and tons of real crab meat seared golden brown

Blanchies Salmon Bites

$14.99

bite size salmon chunks deep fried and served with a sweet Thai chili sauce

Wings-Blanchies Sauce

Wings-Blanchies Sauce

$10.99
Wings BBQ

Wings BBQ

$10.99
Wings Honey Lemon Pepper

Wings Honey Lemon Pepper

$10.99
Wings Sweet Thai Chili

Wings Sweet Thai Chili

$10.99
Wings Plain

Wings Plain

$10.99

Wings Mild

$10.99
Angel Eggs

Angel Eggs

$5.49
Blanchies Ooey Gooey Dip

Blanchies Ooey Gooey Dip

$11.99

ground turkey blended with mild tomatoes, green chilies and a creamy cheese sauce served with tortilla chip

Blanchies House Salad

$5.99

romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, eggs, onions and bacon bits

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.99

hearty pieces of chicken, carrots and celery with egg noodles

Wings Honey ole bay

$8.99

Sweet and spicy

$10.99

Wings Hot

$10.99

Dinner Entrees

Turkey Wings

Turkey Wings

$17.99

turkey wing pieces smothered in gravy served with choice of two sides

Turkey Burger Smothered In Gravy

$15.99

Turkey burger smothered in gravy with onions and green peppers and served with choice of 2 sides

Blanchies Parmesan Crusted Chicken

Blanchies Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$16.99

2 grilled chicken breast topped with a ranch cheese sauce sprinkled with breadcrumbs and baked to perfection served with choice of two sides

Maryland Style Crabcakes

$25.00

no filler and tons of real crab meat seared golden brown

Fried Shrimp

$18.99

ten large succulent shrimp seasoned, battered and fried golden brown served with coleslaw, hush puppies, french fries and tarter sauce *upgrade onion rings 2.49

Fried Fish

Fried Fish

$15.99

choice of whiting seasoned, battered then fried to perfection served with coleslaw, hush puppies, french fries and tarter sauce *upgrade onion rings 2.49

Chicken And Waffle

Chicken And Waffle

$13.99

6 pcs of chicken and a waffle plain and simple!

Wings Meal

$15.99

7 pcs and choice of 2 sides

Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.99

tender seasoned shrimp stir fried in a teriyaki soy sauce with eggs, vegetables and rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.99

seasoned chicken chunks stir fried in a teriyaki soy sauce with eggs, vegetables and rice

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$16.99

seasoned ground turkey meat mix in a spaghetti sauce tossed in ziti noodles then layered with ricotta cheese mix and topped with a cheese blend then baked to perfection served with garden salad or soup and a garlic breadstick

Chicken And Pastry

$10.99Out of stock

1\2 Rack Ribs

$17.99

Full Rack Ribs

$32.00

50 Wings

$63.99

1/2 rack ribs with shrimp

$26.00

1/2 rack ribs with 4 wingettes

$25.00Out of stock

25 People

$240.00

Philly with fries

$14.99Out of stock

Turkey BBQ SANDWICH

$12.99

TURKEY BBQ PLATTER

$15.99

PORK BBQ SANDWICH

$10.99

PORK BBQ PLATTER

$13.99

PORK BBQ PINT

$9.29

TURKEY BBQ PINT

$12.00

25 Wings

$28.99

Dinner Entrees (Specials)

Turkey Meatloaf

$14.99Out of stock

juicy meatloaf served with choice of 2 sides

Tami Xmas Party

$630.00

Xmas

$175.00

Shawn

$370.00

Sides

Mash Potatoes

Mash Potatoes

$2.99

Buttery and creamy

White Rice

$2.99

Cabbage

$2.99

cooked in smoked turkey meat

Broccoli

Broccoli

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

butter and sour cream

French Fries

$2.99

Hushpuppies

$3.29

Corn on the cob

$2.99

Peach Cobbler

$5.99

Lemon Cake

$5.99
Blanchies Mac And Cheese

Blanchies Mac And Cheese

$3.99

Green Beans

Blanchie's Supreme Sides

Onion Rings

$3.99
Blanchies Mac And Cheese

Blanchies Mac And Cheese

$3.99

Fried Rice

$3.99
Sweet Potato Casserole

Sweet Potato Casserole

$3.99

topped with marshmallow

Side Salad

$3.99

Cornbread

$3.99Out of stock

finger licking good

Drink

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Mt Dew

$2.99

Sunkist Grape

$2.99

Orange Soda

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Blanchies Grape Punch

$4.99

Blanchies Cherry Punch

$4.99

Blanchies Tropical Punch

$4.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Water

Kids Meal Drink

$1.99

Arnold Palmer

$3.29

Kid's Meal

Chicken Finger With French Fries

$6.99

Grilled Cheese With French Fries

$6.99

Spaghetti With Marinara

$6.99

Hotdog And French Fries

$6.99

Kraft mac and cheese

$6.99

Kiddie punch

$3.99

Dessert

Strawberry shortcake

$5.99

Peach Cobbler

$5.99

Pig Pickn Cake

$5.99

Banana Pudding

$5.99
Restaurant info

FOOD COOKED WITH LOVE THE WAY MY NANNA TAUGHT ME!!!

Location

2829 Wendell Blvd, Wendell, NC 27591

Directions

