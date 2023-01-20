Blanchies 2829 Wendell Blvd
2829 Wendell Blvd
Wendell, NC 27591
Lunch
Philly Cheesesteak
onions, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers and mayo. fries included
Chicken And Cheese Hoagie
onions, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers and mayo. fries included
Blanchie's House Salad
romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, eggs, onions and bacon bits
Turkey Burger
mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side. fries and drink included
Fish sandwich
2 slices of bread, tarter, lettuce and tomato fries and drink included
Three Hotdogs
fries and a drink included ketchup, mustard and onions add Granny's chili $2.00 add cheese $1.00
Two Sausage Dogs
fries and a drink included ketchup, mustard and onions add Granny's chili $2.00 add cheese $1.00
Chicken Salad
mayo, sweet pickle mix, eggs, onions and light celery
Chicken And Waffle
4 wings fried to perfection served with a golden brown waffle
French Fries
Onion Rings
Chicken And Pastry
Brightleaf Hotdogs
Side Salad
Chicken Finger Meal With Fries
Chicken Salad Pint
Turkey BBQ SANDWICH
Turkey BBQ platter
Turkey BBQ PINT
Pork BBQ SANDWICH
Pork BBQ PLATTER
PORK BBQ PINT
Strawberry Shortcake
Hot Dog Chili
Apple /sweet Potato Pie Whole
Pie Slice
Wings
Kid's Meal
Drink
Dinner Apps
Maryland Style Crabcakes
no filler and tons of real crab meat seared golden brown
Blanchies Salmon Bites
bite size salmon chunks deep fried and served with a sweet Thai chili sauce
Wings-Blanchies Sauce
Wings BBQ
Wings Honey Lemon Pepper
Wings Sweet Thai Chili
Wings Plain
Wings Mild
Angel Eggs
Blanchies Ooey Gooey Dip
ground turkey blended with mild tomatoes, green chilies and a creamy cheese sauce served with tortilla chip
Blanchies House Salad
romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, eggs, onions and bacon bits
Chicken Noodle Soup
hearty pieces of chicken, carrots and celery with egg noodles
Wings Honey ole bay
Sweet and spicy
Wings Hot
Dinner Entrees
Turkey Wings
turkey wing pieces smothered in gravy served with choice of two sides
Turkey Burger Smothered In Gravy
Turkey burger smothered in gravy with onions and green peppers and served with choice of 2 sides
Blanchies Parmesan Crusted Chicken
2 grilled chicken breast topped with a ranch cheese sauce sprinkled with breadcrumbs and baked to perfection served with choice of two sides
Fried Shrimp
ten large succulent shrimp seasoned, battered and fried golden brown served with coleslaw, hush puppies, french fries and tarter sauce *upgrade onion rings 2.49
Fried Fish
choice of whiting seasoned, battered then fried to perfection served with coleslaw, hush puppies, french fries and tarter sauce *upgrade onion rings 2.49
Wings Meal
7 pcs and choice of 2 sides
Shrimp Fried Rice
tender seasoned shrimp stir fried in a teriyaki soy sauce with eggs, vegetables and rice
Chicken Fried Rice
seasoned chicken chunks stir fried in a teriyaki soy sauce with eggs, vegetables and rice
Baked Ziti
seasoned ground turkey meat mix in a spaghetti sauce tossed in ziti noodles then layered with ricotta cheese mix and topped with a cheese blend then baked to perfection served with garden salad or soup and a garlic breadstick
1\2 Rack Ribs
Full Rack Ribs
50 Wings
1/2 rack ribs with shrimp
1/2 rack ribs with 4 wingettes
25 People
Philly with fries
Turkey BBQ SANDWICH
TURKEY BBQ PLATTER
PORK BBQ SANDWICH
PORK BBQ PLATTER
PORK BBQ PINT
TURKEY BBQ PINT
25 Wings
Dinner Entrees (Specials)
Sides
Blanchie's Supreme Sides
Drink
Kid's Meal
FOOD COOKED WITH LOVE THE WAY MY NANNA TAUGHT ME!!!
2829 Wendell Blvd, Wendell, NC 27591