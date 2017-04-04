  • Home
Blanton House Restaurant and Venue 239 S Main Street

No reviews yet

239 S Main Street

Marion, NC 28752

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

7 Up

$2.50

Starry

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$3.50

Wine

By The Glass

GW:Rose, Bouvet-Ladubay

$11.00

GW:Chardonnay, Proverbs, California (2017)

$7.00

GW:Chardonnay, Firestone Vineyards Santa Ynez Valley

$10.00

GW:Sauvignon Blanc, Jacques Dumont

$11.00

GW:Pinot Grigio, Stivol

$8.00

GW:Riesling, Ich Bin

$8.00

GR:Red Wine Soetmelksvlei

$15.00

GR:Cabernet Sauvignon California, Proverb (2017)

$7.00

GR:Pinot Noir, Brandborg, Bench Lands Umpqua Valley (2019)

$14.00

GR:Zinfandel, Maggio Family Vineyards, Old Vine Lodi (2017)

$8.00

GR:Merlot, DeLoach Vineyards (2017)

$9.00

White By the Bottle

BTL: Proverbs, Chardonnay California (2017)

$26.00

BTL: Jacques Dumont, Sauvignon Blanc

$33.00

BTL: Firestone Vineyards, Chardonnay Santa Ynez Valley

$30.00

BTL: Stivol, Pinot Grigio Veneto

$30.00

BTL: Ich Bin, Riesling

$30.00

BTL: Whitehaven Wines, Sauvignon Blanc Winemakers's Select

$38.00

BTL: Babylonstoren Chenin Blanc, South Africa

$32.00

BTL: Gundloche Bundchu Chardonnay, Sonoma

$42.00

BTL: Cakebread Cellars Chardonnay, Napa

$78.00

BTL: Jermann, Pinot Grigio, Friuli-Venezia

$44.00

Red By the Bottle

BTL: Proverb, Cabernet Sauvignon California (2017)

$26.00

BTL: Soetmelksvlei, Red Wine

$45.00

BTL: Brandborg, Pinot Noir Bench Lands Umpqua Valley (2019)

$40.00

BTL: Maggio Family Vineyards, Zinfandel Old Vine Lodi (2017)

$30.00

BTL: DeLoach Vineyards, Merlot California (2017)

$32.00

BTL: J Vinyards Pinot Noir, Multi Appellation

$34.00

BTL: Orin Swift Locations Red Blend, Spain

$38.00

BTL: Bodega Familia Schroeder, Saurus Malbec

$32.00

BTL: Louis Martini Winemaker Selection Cabernet Sauv

$62.00

BTL: Babylonstoren Shiraz, Simonsberg-Paarl

$36.00

BTL: La Nerth Chateauneuf-du-pape

$98.00

BTL: Renato Ratti Langhe Nebbiolo Ochetti

$44.00

BTL: Vinoce Cabernet Sauvignon

$90.00

BTL: Orin Swift Machete, Red Blend

$84.00

Rosè By the Bottle

BTL: Bouvet-Ladubay, Excellence Brut Rose

$33.00

La Jolie Fleur Rose, Provence France

$32.00

Champagne by the Bottle

BTL: Poema Pura Organic Cava, Spain

$30.00

BTL: Moletto DOC Prosecco La Gioiosa, Valdobbiadene

$28.00

BTL: Il Miogusto Melon or Limon Secco

$32.00

BTL: Caposado Peach Moscato DOCG

$32.00

BTL: Quercioli Dolce Lambrusco Reggiano DOC

$32.00

BTL: J Vineyard California Cuvee

$42.00

BTL: Tattinger Brut La Francaise

$98.00

Beer

Draft Beer

Modelo

$5.00

Odelle’s Pale Ale

$6.00

Wicked Weed Pernitious

$7.00Out of stock

Miller Light

$5.00

By the Bottle

Corona

$5.00

Blue moon

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Budlight

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Cider

Noble Tart Cherry

$8.00

Cider boys in Peach

$8.00

Liqueur

1 oz

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Chartreuse - Yellow

$13.00

Chartreuse - Green

$13.00

Absinthe

$10.00

Aperol

$6.00

Campari

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Sambuca

$4.00

Bailey's

$6.00

Amaretto Disaronno

$6.00

Averna Amaro

$10.00

Aristocrat Peach Schnapps

$3.00

Drambuie

$8.00

B & B

$8.00

Chambord

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Lemoncello

$6.00

St Germain Elderflower

$7.00

2 oz

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Chartreuse - Yellow

$25.00

Chartreuse - Green

$25.00

Absinthe

$19.00

Aperol

$11.00

Campari

$17.00

Cointreau

$17.00

Sambuca

$7.00

Bailey's

$11.00

Amaretto Disaronno

$11.00

Averna Amaro

$19.00

Aristocrat Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Drambuie

$15.00

B & B

$15.00

Chambord

$15.00

Frangelico

$15.00

Lemoncello

$11.00

St Germain Elderflower

$13.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are the heart of this old house, While our legacy is our heritage, our contribution is the work & love we share with the community. May our contribution and community be ever increasing!

Location

239 S Main Street, Marion, NC 28752

Directions

