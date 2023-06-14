Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern

Blaqhaus ATL 16 ATLANTA ST SE

31 Reviews

$$

16 ATLANTA ST

MARIETTA, GA 30060

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

RASTA PASTA

RASTA PASTA

$18.99

Penne noodles tossed in Cajun jerk cream sauce with tri colored peppers and jerk chicken breast

Salmon

$13.99

Parmesan Chicken

$22.99

Food Menu

Ain't Nothing but a Chicken Wing!

Wings and fries

Wings and fries

$14.99

6 Wings served with Fries

All You Want is Salad

BLAQHAUS COBB SALAD

BLAQHAUS COBB SALAD

$14.99

Romaine lettuce tossed in ranch dressing, bleu cheese crumbles, boiled egg, diced bacon, roasted cherry tomatoes, diced 6 oz grilled chicken, with a side of ranch dressing

Cajun Caesar

Cajun Caesar

$10.99

Noodles for You!

VEGETARIAN PENNE PASTA

VEGETARIAN PENNE PASTA

$13.99

Spinach, Sundried Tomato, Broccoli, and Mushroom sautéed in butter with a Parmesan Cream Sauce

RASTA PASTA

RASTA PASTA

$18.99

Penne noodles tossed in Cajun jerk cream sauce with tri colored peppers and jerk chicken breast

What's in Between

BLAQHAUS ULTIMATE GRILLED CHEESE

BLAQHAUS ULTIMATE GRILLED CHEESE

$9.99

Double Melted Swiss Cheese, Parmesan Cheese and Cheddar Cheese in a Buttered Texas Toast with a spread of our House Spicy Aioli Sauce and Cilantro and served with House Fries

SHORT RIB GRILLED CHEESE

SHORT RIB GRILLED CHEESE

$16.99

Super Slow Cooked Southern Flavored Beef Short Rib with Double Melted Swiss Cheese in a Buttered Texas Toast with a spread of our House Spicy Aioli Sauce and Cilantro and served with House Fries

BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER

BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER

$12.65

Marinated Ground Beef all inside a Brioche Bun and served with House Fries

LONG NIGHT BURGER

LONG NIGHT BURGER

$14.99

Brioche Bun, Marinated Ground Beef, Arugula, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onions, our house Spicy Aioli, Bacon, and a fried Egg to top and served with House Fries

NIPSEY BLUE BURGER

NIPSEY BLUE BURGER

$15.00

*Blaqhaus Favorite* Brown Sugar Bacon Jam Spread, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Arugula, Bacon, and Marinated Ground Beef all inside a Brioche Bun and served with House Fries

BETTER THAN POPEYEZ CHICKEN SANDWICH

BETTER THAN POPEYEZ CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.99
Surf and turf Burger

Surf and turf Burger

$17.99

Signature caper remoulade, marinated ground beef, cheddar cheese, arugula, and 3 jumbo grilled shrimp on a brioche bun

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$14.99

Seasoned ground turkey, peppercorn mayo, arugula, tomato, Monterey jack cheese, honestly the best turkey burger you’ve ever had

Bacon Cheddar Ranch Sandwich

Bacon Cheddar Ranch Sandwich

$14.99

Chicken Breast (fried or grilled) cheddar cheese, bacon, ranch. Served with fries.

BLAQHAUS SPECIALTIES

Lemon pepper BUTTER SALMON

Lemon pepper BUTTER SALMON

$29.99

Fresh 8oz Atlantic Salmon pan seared finished with Chef’s lemon pepper butter sauce. Served with a choice of 2 sides

LAMB CHOPS

LAMB CHOPS

$35.59

Marinated overnight With red wine & fresh rosemary grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of 2 sides

Grilled Shrimp Skewers 10 Piece

Grilled Shrimp Skewers 10 Piece

$24.99

10 jumbo shrimp flame grilled and finished with garlic butter.

Parmesan Chicken

$22.99

Sides

Chicken

$6.00

Salmon

$13.99

Shrimp

$9.99

Texas Toast

$2.00

Bacon

$3.00

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Spicy Aioli

$0.50

Extra Bleu Chz

$0.50

Side Mac and cheese

$5.99

Asparagus

$4.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Fries

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.99

Side Salad

$6.00

Vegan patty only

$8.00

Collard Greens

$5.99

Side Ceasar Salad

$5.00

Ala Cart Short rib

$8.00

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.50

A la cart Lamb

$20.00

Private Dining Menu

Appetizers

Soul Rolls

$80.00

Spinach Queso Dip

$60.00

New Orleans BBQ Shrimp

$200.00

Buffet Dinner Packages

Lemon Pepper Salmon

$325.00

Lamb Chops

$350.00

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$175.00

Whole Snapper

$350.00

Chicken Wings

$150.00

Fried Fish

$150.00

Buffet Style Sides

Mac & Cheese Half Pan

$75.00

Collard Greens Half Pan

$75.00

Cabbage Half Pan

$100.00

Yukon Gold Mash Half Pan

$65.00

Yellow Rice Half Pan

$65.00

Broccoli Half Pan

$75.00

Asparagus Half Pan

$75.00

Mac & Cheese Full Pan

$150.00

Collard Greens Full Pan

$125.00

Cabbage Full Pan

$135.00

Yukon Gold Mash Full Pan

$150.00

Yellow Rice Full Pan

$85.00

Broccoli Full Pan

$125.00

Asparagus Full Pan

$125.00

Individual Dinner Options

Lamb Chops

Ribeye

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

Salmon

Snapper

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$110.00

N/A Drinks

PDR N/A Bev

$100.00

Employee Meal

Brunch

Shrimp & Grits

$11.00

Catfish & Grits

$11.50

Salmon Croquettes

$7.50

Catfish Toaster

$8.00

French Toast

$5.00

Peach Cobbler Toast

$5.00

French Chicken

$8.00

Sausage Toaster

$5.50

Dinner

EM Shrimp Skewers

$12.50

EM Parmesean Chicken

$11.50

EM Nip Burger

$7.50

EM Short Rib GC

$8.50

EM Grill Chz

$5.00

EM Popeyez

$7.50

EM Bacon Chedd R

$7.50

EM Long Night

$7.50

EM Surf & Turf

$9.00

EM Turkey Burger

$7.50

EM Soul Roll

$7.50

EM Chicken Bites

$6.00

EM Queso

$5.00

EM Fried Okra

$4.00

EM Asparagus Fries

$5.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

16 ATLANTA ST, MARIETTA, GA 30060

Directions

Gallery
Blaqhaus ATL image
Blaqhaus ATL image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sam’s BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
4958 Lower Roswell Rd. Marietta, GA 30068
View restaurantnext
Dolly's Farmhouse Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
4971 Austell Rd Austell, GA 30106
View restaurantnext
Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta - 4225 Roswell Road NE
orange starNo Reviews
4225 Roswell Road NE Atlanta, GA 30342
View restaurantnext
HAVEN Restaurant and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1441 Dresden Drive NE, Suite 160 Atlanta, GA 30319
View restaurantnext
Mukja Korean Fried Chicken
orange star4.6 • 874
933 Peachtree St NE Suite 951 Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurantnext
The Busy Bee Cafe -
orange starNo Reviews
810 Martin Luther King Jr Drive Southwest Atlanta, GA 30314
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in MARIETTA

The Marietta Local
orange star4.6 • 1,764
148 Roswell St Marietta, GA 30064
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.4 • 1,260
1333 Johnson Ferry Rd Marietta, GA 30068
View restaurantnext
Basecamp - Kennesaw Mountain
orange star4.4 • 398
1718 Old 41 Hwy Marietta, GA 30060
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Johnson Ferry
orange star4.7 • 364
1205 Johnson Ferry Road Marietta, GA 30068
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Sandy Plains Marketplace
orange star4.7 • 257
3460 Sandy Plains Rd Marietta, GA 30066
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 076 - Providence Square
orange star4.7 • 233
4101 Roswell Rd Marietta, GA 30062
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near MARIETTA
Kennesaw
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Acworth
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Atlanta
review star
Avg 4.4 (764 restaurants)
Hiram
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston