Blarney's Sports Bar and Grill

Restaurant info

At Blarney's the game is always on one of our 18 big screen TV's. It's the perfect environment to host your party or meetings. Our three party rooms offer great opportunity to host without the hassle of actually going through the work. Our menu offers a wide range of food options offering many gluten-free options. Our famous Blarney's stone-fired pizza, burgers, wings, and appetizers are perfectly accompanied with one of our 38 beers on tap. Our fast and friendly service will ensure you your time here will not be wasted.