Blarney's Sports Bar and Grill
No reviews yet
2100 Highland Way
Suite W
Mitchell, SD 57301
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizers
Blarney's Nachos
Nacho Chips topped with choice of chicken, beef or steak, queso cheese, black olives, tomatoes, jalapenos. Salsa and sour cream served on the side.
Bosco Sticks
3 Breadsticks filled with mozzarella cheese, served with marinara sauce
Breaded Pickle Spears
Deep fried, lightly breaded dill pickle spears
Cheeseballs
Deep fried breaded cheddar cheese nuggets
Chips and Salsa
Tortilla chips served with a cup of mild salsa
Chislic
Tender, delicious sirloin steak bited fried or grilled
Fried Green Beans
Deep fried battered green beans
Irish Nachos
Huge platter of waffle fries smothered in cheddar cheese, topped with bacon, green onions and house made dill ranch sauce
Jalapeno Muchers
Breaded cheddar cheese nuggets with diced jalapenos
Loaded Chili Cheese Fries
Fries topped with chili, shredded cheese, onions and jalpaenos.
Onion Rings
Beer battered, deep fried onion rings
Pepperjack Cheese Bites
Pepperjack cheese bites battered and fried
Ranch
Sampler Platter
Popcorn chicken, waffle fries, onion rings, cheeseballs, pickle spears, fried green beans, & jalapeno munchers make up this platter that makes up your mind! Served with two ranch sauces. Sorry no substitutions.
Soft Pretzel Bites
Deep fried pretzel bites with queso cheese.
Sweet Corn Nuggets
Sweet creamed style corn coated with crispy butter
Wings
1 lb. Boneless Wings
One pound of boneless chicken wings served with your favorite sauce
1/2 lb. Boneless Wings
Half pound of boneless chicken wings served with your favorite sauce
12 Bone In Wings
12 wings served with your favorite sauce
6 Bone In Wings
6 wings served with your favorite sauce
Ranch
Blue Cheese
Burgers
Blarney Burger
Blarney's famous burger flame broiled to perfection and topped with American cheese and a fried egg. Add bacon for $1.00
Cheddar Bacon Burger
1/2 lb of fresh angus beef smothered with pepper bacon and cheddar cheese on a wheat bun
Cheeseburger
Blarney's famous burger topped with American cheese. Add bacon for $1.00. Add chili for $1.50
Chipolte Southwest Burger
1/2 lb of fresh Angus beef topped with jalapeños, pepper bacon, pepper Jack cheese and our house made chipotle ranch sauce on a wheat bun
Double Cheeseburger
Blarney's famous burger times two. Topped with American cheese. Served with a double order of fries. Add twice the bacon for $2.00 Add chili for $2.00
Hot Hamburger
An American classic served open faced on Texas toast with mashed potato and beef gravy. Served ala carte - no side. Add bacon for $1.00
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
1/2 lb of fresh angus beef smothered with Swiss-American cheese and sauteéd mushrooms on a wheat bun
Patty Melt
Blarney's famous flame broiled burger served with melted Swiss and American cheeses on honey wheat bread, topped with sauteéd onions
Ranch Burger
Blarnet's Famous Flame Broiled Burger served with melteed pepperjack cheese, bacon, mini onion straws, and drizzled with ranch
Rookie Burger
Blarney's famous burger served with melted American cheese, sauteed onions, bacon and our own Rookie Sauce all on Texas toast. Pickles erved on the side
Rookie Sliders
Three mini burgers topped with American cheese, onion, Rookie Sauce and a pickle served on a potato bun with a side
Ranch
Sandwiches
BLT
Tomato, lettuce and thick cut pepper bacon
Chicken Sandwich
Choose a breaded or grilled chicken breast served on a toasted bun and topped with lettuce and tomato. Add cheese or bacon for $1.00
Club Sandwich
Ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss and American cheeses, lettuce and tomato piled high on texas toast
Chipolte Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast topped with jalapenos, bacon, pepperjack cheese and chipotle ranch
Fish Sandwich
Breaded cod filet served on a toasted bun with lettuce and tartar sauce on the side, add cheese $0.75
Grilled Ham-N-Cheese
Melted American cheese and grilled ham on texas toast
Philly Sandwich
Chicken or beef, queso cheese, peppers and onions on a hoagie bun.
Reuben
Irish to the core! Grilled corned beef, sauerkraut, and melted Swiss cheese served on toasted marble rye. Thousand Island served on the side. Horseradish available upon request
Ranch
The Lighter Side
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Iceberg lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, our house made ranch dressing and grilled or crispy chicken. Served with your choice of side
Chef Salad
Turkey, ham, cheddar cheese with egg and fresh tomatoes on bed of fresh lettuce
Chiken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Iceberg lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, bacon, our house made ranch dressing and crispy or grilled chicken. Served with your choice of side
Chipolte Chicken Wrap
Iceberg lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, crispy or grilled chicken, and chipotle ranch. Served with your choice of side
Chipolte Ranch Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, cheese, on a bed of iceberg lettuce served with chipotle ranch dressing
Chicken Salad
A breaded or grilled chicken breast on a bed of fresh lettuce topped with cheddar cheese and fresh tomatoes
Harvest Chicken Salad
Soup and Salad
A bowl of any house soup (ask server) and a garden salad
Taco Salad
Iceberg lettuce, taco meat, tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, onions, shredded cheese. Served in a taco shell. Salsa and sour cream served on the side
Ranch
Baskets
Chislic Basket
Tender, delicious steak bites
Red Hook Shrimp
Shrimp hand-dipped in Red Hook Ale Batter, then deep fried until crispy
Fish & Chips
Beer battered cod, golden fried and served with fries
Chicken Strips
Four breaded chicken tenderloin
Popcorn Chicken
Tender breaded chunks of all white meat chicken
Ranch
Specialties
Beef Tips
Tender sirloin pieces grilled to your liking, with peppers, onions and mushrooms, served with side and salad
Fisherman's Platter
Breaded flounder, scallops and shrimp golden fried, served with side and salad
Country Fried Steak
Breaded Beef Steak topped with mashed potatoes and gravy. Served with salad, no side.
Ranch
Broasted Chicken
Soups
Pizzas
10" BBQ Chicken
Sweet barbecue sauce, chicken and red onions
10" Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce topped with chicken
10" Caribbean Chicken
Sweet chili sauce topped with Canadian bacon, pineapple, diced chicken and bacon
10" Carnivore
Canadian bacon, pepperoni and sausage
10" Cauliflower Gluten Free BYO
10" Cheese
10" Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce topped with chicken, bacon and green onions
10" Chicken Bacon Ranch
House made dressing, tender grilled chicken and diced smoked applewood bacon. Topped with fresh diced tomatoes and green onions
10" Margheritte
Roma tomatoes, basil, oregano and ground pepper
10" One Topping
10" The Blarney's Supreme
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, black olives, onions, mushrooms and green peppers
10" The Italian
IItalian sausage, canadian bacon, pepperoni, green olives and fresh basil
16" BBQ Chicken
Sweet barbecue sauce, chicken and red onions
16" Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce topped with chicken
16" Caribbean Chicken
Sweet chili sauce topped with Canadian bacon, pineapple, diced chicken and bacon
16" Carnivore
Canadian bacon, pepperoni and sausage
16" Cheese
16" Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce topped with chicken, bacon and green onions
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch
House made dressing, tender grilled chicken and diced smoked applewood bacon. Topped with fresh diced tomatoes and green onions
16" Margheritte
Roma tomatoes, basil, oregano and ground pepper
16" One Topping
16" The Blarney's Supreme
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, black olives, onions and green peppers
16" The Italian
IItalian sausage, canadian bacon, pepperoni, green olives and fresh basil
Ranch
Desserts
Snicker Ala Mode
Deep fried Snickers wrapped in a tortilla w/ ice cream, choclate sauce, carmelsauce, whipped cream & a cherry
New York Style Cheesecake
Creamy rich cheesecake on a graham crust. Drizzle with chocolate or caramel
Rootbeer Float
Served in a frosty mug
Ice Cream Bowl
Carmel or chocolate topping
Sides
Kids Menu
Beer
Draft
Alaskan Amber
Angry Orchard
Ben's Strawberry Blonde
Big Wave
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Budweiser
Buffalo Snot
Busch Light
Canyon Cream Ale
Coors Light
Eleventh Hour IPA
Fat Tire
Freshed Squeezed IPA
Grain Belt Blu
Grain Belt Premium
Guinness Draught
Icy Bay IPA
Kenny's Lemonade
Lion's Paw Lager
Longboard Island Lager
Mad Butcher IPA
Mango Cart
Michelob AmberBock
Michelob Golden Light
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Modelo Especial
Pile-O-Dirt Porter
Raspberry Kettle Sour
Samuel Adams Boston Lager
Shiner Bock
Shiner Strawberry Blonde
Shy Giant
Stone's Throw
Summer Shandy
Woodchuck Amber
Flight
Growler Refill
Pitcher
Tower
Bottled/ Canned
Bucket
Bud Light Bottle
Bud Light Cheladas
Bud Light Lemonade
Bud Light Lime
Bud Light Next
Bud Light Tall Boy
Budweiser Bottle
Budweiser Select 55
Budweiser Tall Boy
Budweiser Zero
Busch Light Bottle
Busch Light Tall Boy
Busch N/A
Carbliss
Coors Light Bottle
Coors Light Tall Boy
Coors Original (Banquet)
Corona
Dos Equis
Fresca
Heineken
Highnoon
Michelob Golden Light Bottle
Michelob Ultra Bottle
Mikes Hard
Miller 64
Miller High Life
Miller Lite Bottle
Miller Lite Tall Boy
O'Douls N/A
Pabst Blue Ribbon
Redbridge
Redd's Apple Ale
Rolling Rock
Smirnoff Ice
St. Paulie Girl N/A
Stella Artois
Truly
Twisted Tea
White Claw
NA Beverages
Ice Water
Arnold Palmer
Bottled Water
White Milk
Bubbl'rs
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Diet Dew
Diet Dr. Pepper
Diet Pepsi
Diet Starry
Dr. Pepper
Gatorade
Ginger Ale
Grapefruit Juice
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Liquid Ice
Mnt. Dew
Orange Juice
Pepsi
Pinapple Juice
Pitcher of Pop
Raspberry Iced Tea
Red Bull
Root Beer
Roy Rogers
Shirley Temple
Starry
Soda
Squirt
Sunkist
Tomato Juice
Tonic
Specials
Food
Pub Nachos
3 Ham & Cheese Sliders
Peanut Butter & Jelly Burger
Chicken Strip Melt
Chicken Quesadilla
1 lb. Boneless Wings w/ Fries
12 Bone In Wings w/ Fries
Hot Roast Beef
French Dip
Cajun Beef Tips
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
10" One Topping Pizza
Indian Taco
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
At Blarney's the game is always on one of our 18 big screen TV's. It's the perfect environment to host your party or meetings. Our three party rooms offer great opportunity to host without the hassle of actually going through the work. Our menu offers a wide range of food options offering many gluten-free options. Our famous Blarney's stone-fired pizza, burgers, wings, and appetizers are perfectly accompanied with one of our 38 beers on tap. Our fast and friendly service will ensure you your time here will not be wasted.
2100 Highland Way, Suite W, Mitchell, SD 57301