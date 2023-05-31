Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blarney's Sports Bar and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

2100 Highland Way

Suite W

Mitchell, SD 57301

Food

Appetizers

Blarney's Nachos

$14.49

Nacho Chips topped with choice of chicken, beef or steak, queso cheese, black olives, tomatoes, jalapenos. Salsa and sour cream served on the side.

Bosco Sticks

$10.99

3 Breadsticks filled with mozzarella cheese, served with marinara sauce

Breaded Pickle Spears

$11.49

Deep fried, lightly breaded dill pickle spears

Cheeseballs

$11.49

Deep fried breaded cheddar cheese nuggets

Chips and Salsa

$7.99

Tortilla chips served with a cup of mild salsa

Chislic

$14.99

Tender, delicious sirloin steak bited fried or grilled

Fried Green Beans

$10.99

Deep fried battered green beans

Irish Nachos

$12.99

Huge platter of waffle fries smothered in cheddar cheese, topped with bacon, green onions and house made dill ranch sauce

Jalapeno Muchers

$11.49

Breaded cheddar cheese nuggets with diced jalapenos

Loaded Chili Cheese Fries

$11.99

Fries topped with chili, shredded cheese, onions and jalpaenos.

Onion Rings

$10.99

Beer battered, deep fried onion rings

Pepperjack Cheese Bites

$11.49

Pepperjack cheese bites battered and fried

Sampler Platter

$16.99

Popcorn chicken, waffle fries, onion rings, cheeseballs, pickle spears, fried green beans, & jalapeno munchers make up this platter that makes up your mind! Served with two ranch sauces. Sorry no substitutions.

Soft Pretzel Bites

$9.49

Deep fried pretzel bites with queso cheese.

Sweet Corn Nuggets

$11.49

Sweet creamed style corn coated with crispy butter

Wings

1 lb. Boneless Wings

$17.49

One pound of boneless chicken wings served with your favorite sauce

1/2 lb. Boneless Wings

$8.99

Half pound of boneless chicken wings served with your favorite sauce

12 Bone In Wings

$17.49

12 wings served with your favorite sauce

6 Bone In Wings

$8.99

6 wings served with your favorite sauce

Burgers

Blarney Burger

$13.49

Blarney's famous burger flame broiled to perfection and topped with American cheese and a fried egg. Add bacon for $1.00

Cheddar Bacon Burger

$15.49

1/2 lb of fresh angus beef smothered with pepper bacon and cheddar cheese on a wheat bun

Cheeseburger

$11.49

Blarney's famous burger topped with American cheese. Add bacon for $1.00. Add chili for $1.50

Chipolte Southwest Burger

$15.49

1/2 lb of fresh Angus beef topped with jalapeños, pepper bacon, pepper Jack cheese and our house made chipotle ranch sauce on a wheat bun

Double Cheeseburger

$14.49

Blarney's famous burger times two. Topped with American cheese. Served with a double order of fries. Add twice the bacon for $2.00 Add chili for $2.00

Hot Hamburger

$13.99

An American classic served open faced on Texas toast with mashed potato and beef gravy. Served ala carte - no side. Add bacon for $1.00

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$15.49

1/2 lb of fresh angus beef smothered with Swiss-American cheese and sauteéd mushrooms on a wheat bun

Patty Melt

$13.49

Blarney's famous flame broiled burger served with melted Swiss and American cheeses on honey wheat bread, topped with sauteéd onions

Ranch Burger

$13.99

Blarnet's Famous Flame Broiled Burger served with melteed pepperjack cheese, bacon, mini onion straws, and drizzled with ranch

Rookie Burger

$13.49

Blarney's famous burger served with melted American cheese, sauteed onions, bacon and our own Rookie Sauce all on Texas toast. Pickles erved on the side

Rookie Sliders

$12.99

Three mini burgers topped with American cheese, onion, Rookie Sauce and a pickle served on a potato bun with a side

Sandwiches

BLT

$11.99

Tomato, lettuce and thick cut pepper bacon

Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Choose a breaded or grilled chicken breast served on a toasted bun and topped with lettuce and tomato. Add cheese or bacon for $1.00

Club Sandwich

$13.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss and American cheeses, lettuce and tomato piled high on texas toast

Chipolte Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Breaded chicken breast topped with jalapenos, bacon, pepperjack cheese and chipotle ranch

Fish Sandwich

$11.99

Breaded cod filet served on a toasted bun with lettuce and tartar sauce on the side, add cheese $0.75

Grilled Ham-N-Cheese

$10.49

Melted American cheese and grilled ham on texas toast

Philly Sandwich

$13.99

Chicken or beef, queso cheese, peppers and onions on a hoagie bun.

Reuben

$13.99

Irish to the core! Grilled corned beef, sauerkraut, and melted Swiss cheese served on toasted marble rye. Thousand Island served on the side. Horseradish available upon request

The Lighter Side

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Iceberg lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, our house made ranch dressing and grilled or crispy chicken. Served with your choice of side

Chef Salad

$12.99

Turkey, ham, cheddar cheese with egg and fresh tomatoes on bed of fresh lettuce

Chiken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.49

Iceberg lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, bacon, our house made ranch dressing and crispy or grilled chicken. Served with your choice of side

Chipolte Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Iceberg lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, crispy or grilled chicken, and chipotle ranch. Served with your choice of side

Chipolte Ranch Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, cheese, on a bed of iceberg lettuce served with chipotle ranch dressing

Chicken Salad

$12.99

A breaded or grilled chicken breast on a bed of fresh lettuce topped with cheddar cheese and fresh tomatoes

Harvest Chicken Salad

$12.99

Soup and Salad

$6.99

A bowl of any house soup (ask server) and a garden salad

Taco Salad

$13.49

Iceberg lettuce, taco meat, tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, onions, shredded cheese. Served in a taco shell. Salsa and sour cream served on the side

Baskets

Chislic Basket

$15.99

Tender, delicious steak bites

Red Hook Shrimp

$15.49

Shrimp hand-dipped in Red Hook Ale Batter, then deep fried until crispy

Fish & Chips

$11.99

Beer battered cod, golden fried and served with fries

Chicken Strips

$11.99

Four breaded chicken tenderloin

Popcorn Chicken

$11.99

Tender breaded chunks of all white meat chicken

Specialties

Beef Tips

$20.99

Tender sirloin pieces grilled to your liking, with peppers, onions and mushrooms, served with side and salad

Fisherman's Platter

$16.99

Breaded flounder, scallops and shrimp golden fried, served with side and salad

Country Fried Steak

$13.99

Breaded Beef Steak topped with mashed potatoes and gravy. Served with salad, no side.

Broasted Chicken

4 piece Dinner

$13.99

Breast, wing, thigh and a leg served with your choice of a side and garden salad.

2 piece DInner

$10.99

Two pieces of dark chicken meat served with your choice of a side and garden salad

Soups

Bowl of Soup

$4.99

Chili or Soup of the day

Cup of Soup

$3.49

Chili or Soup of the day

Cup of Chili

$3.49

Bowl of Chili

$4.99

Pizzas

10" BBQ Chicken

$10.99

Sweet barbecue sauce, chicken and red onions

10" Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Buffalo sauce topped with chicken

10" Caribbean Chicken

$11.49

Sweet chili sauce topped with Canadian bacon, pineapple, diced chicken and bacon

10" Carnivore

$11.49

Canadian bacon, pepperoni and sausage

10" Cauliflower Gluten Free BYO

$11.99

10" Cheese

$10.49

10" Chicken Alfredo

$11.49

Alfredo sauce topped with chicken, bacon and green onions

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.49

House made dressing, tender grilled chicken and diced smoked applewood bacon. Topped with fresh diced tomatoes and green onions

10" Margheritte

$10.49

Roma tomatoes, basil, oregano and ground pepper

10" One Topping

$9.49

10" The Blarney's Supreme

$11.49

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, black olives, onions, mushrooms and green peppers

10" The Italian

$11.49

IItalian sausage, canadian bacon, pepperoni, green olives and fresh basil

16" BBQ Chicken

$20.99

Sweet barbecue sauce, chicken and red onions

16" Buffalo Chicken

$20.99

Buffalo sauce topped with chicken

16" Caribbean Chicken

$21.99

Sweet chili sauce topped with Canadian bacon, pineapple, diced chicken and bacon

16" Carnivore

$20.49

Canadian bacon, pepperoni and sausage

16" Cheese

$17.99

16" Chicken Alfredo

$21.99

Alfredo sauce topped with chicken, bacon and green onions

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.99

House made dressing, tender grilled chicken and diced smoked applewood bacon. Topped with fresh diced tomatoes and green onions

16" Margheritte

$18.99

Roma tomatoes, basil, oregano and ground pepper

16" One Topping

$15.99

16" The Blarney's Supreme

$22.99

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, black olives, onions and green peppers

16" The Italian

$22.99

IItalian sausage, canadian bacon, pepperoni, green olives and fresh basil

Desserts

Snicker Ala Mode

$8.99

Deep fried Snickers wrapped in a tortilla w/ ice cream, choclate sauce, carmelsauce, whipped cream & a cherry

New York Style Cheesecake

$5.99

Creamy rich cheesecake on a graham crust. Drizzle with chocolate or caramel

Rootbeer Float

$5.99

Served in a frosty mug

Ice Cream Bowl

$4.99

Carmel or chocolate topping

Sides

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Fries

$3.50

Garden Salad

$3.50

Coleslaw

$3.50

Pasta Salad

$3.50

Potatoe Salad

$3.50

Waffle Fries

$3.50

Kids Menu

Kids Corn Dogs

$5.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Popcorn Chicken

$5.99

Kids Chezburger Sliders

$5.99

Beer

Draft

Alaskan Amber

$5.75+

Angry Orchard

$5.75+

Ben's Strawberry Blonde

$5.75+

Big Wave

$5.75+

Blue Moon

$5.75+

Bud Light

$4.75+

Budweiser

$4.75+

Buffalo Snot

$6.00+

Busch Light

$4.00+

Canyon Cream Ale

$6.00+

Coors Light

$4.00+

Eleventh Hour IPA

$6.00+

Fat Tire

$5.75+

Freshed Squeezed IPA

$6.00+

Grain Belt Blu

$5.75+

Grain Belt Premium

$4.75+

Guinness Draught

$6.00+

Icy Bay IPA

$6.00+

Kenny's Lemonade

$5.75+

Lion's Paw Lager

$5.75+

Longboard Island Lager

$5.75+

Mad Butcher IPA

$6.00+

Mango Cart

$5.75+

Michelob AmberBock

$5.75+

Michelob Golden Light

$4.75+

Michelob Ultra

$5.00+

Miller Lite

$4.75+

Modelo Especial

$5.75+

Pile-O-Dirt Porter

$6.00+

Raspberry Kettle Sour

$6.00+

Samuel Adams Boston Lager

$5.75+

Shiner Bock

$5.50+

Shiner Strawberry Blonde

$5.75+

Shy Giant

$6.00+

Stone's Throw

$5.75+

Summer Shandy

$5.75+

Woodchuck Amber

$5.75+

Flight

$8.00

Growler Refill

$10.00+

Pitcher

$17.50+

Tower

$33.00+

Bottled/ Canned

Bucket

$16.50+

Bud Light Bottle

$3.00

Bud Light Cheladas

$4.00

Bud Light Lemonade

$3.50

Bud Light Lime

$3.75

Bud Light Next

$3.00

Bud Light Tall Boy

$3.75

Budweiser Bottle

$3.00

Budweiser Select 55

$3.50

Budweiser Tall Boy

$3.75

Budweiser Zero

$3.50

Busch Light Bottle

$3.25

Busch Light Tall Boy

$3.75

Busch N/A

$3.25

Carbliss

$5.00+

Coors Light Bottle

$3.00

Coors Light Tall Boy

$3.75

Coors Original (Banquet)

$3.00

Corona

$3.75+

Dos Equis

$3.75+

Fresca

$4.50

Heineken

$4.00

Highnoon

$4.50+

Michelob Golden Light Bottle

$3.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$3.00

Mikes Hard

$4.00+

Miller 64

$3.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$3.00

Miller Lite Tall Boy

$3.75

O'Douls N/A

$3.50

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.50

Redbridge

$3.75

Redd's Apple Ale

$3.75

Rolling Rock

$3.75

Smirnoff Ice

$3.75+

St. Paulie Girl N/A

$3.75

Stella Artois

$3.75

Truly

$4.25

Twisted Tea

$4.00+

White Claw

$4.25+

Wine

Red Wine

Sutter Homes Cabernet

$6.00

Sutter Homes Merlot

$6.00

White Wine

Sutter Homes Chardonnay

$6.00

Sutter Homes Moscato

$6.00

Sutter Homes Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Sutter Homes Sweet Riesling

$6.00

Sutter Homes White Zinfandel

$6.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$15.00

NA Beverages

Ice Water

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

White Milk

$3.00

Bubbl'rs

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Dew

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Starry

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Liquid Ice

$4.00

Mnt. Dew

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pinapple Juice

$3.00

Pitcher of Pop

$6.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Squirt

$3.00

Sunkist

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Tonic

$4.00

Specials

Food

Pub Nachos

$9.99

3 Ham & Cheese Sliders

$8.99

Peanut Butter & Jelly Burger

$11.99

Chicken Strip Melt

$9.49

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

1 lb. Boneless Wings w/ Fries

$11.99

12 Bone In Wings w/ Fries

$12.99

Hot Roast Beef

$9.99

French Dip

$11.99

Cajun Beef Tips

$18.99

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

10" One Topping Pizza

$7.99

Indian Taco

$9.99

Merchandise

Clothing

T-Shirts

$18.00

Long Sleeves

$22.00

Hoodies

$50.00

Quarter Zip

$55.00

Baseball Cap

$25.00

Stocking Hat

$20.00

Other

Growlers

$32.00

16oz Glass

$8.50

20oz Tumbler

$25.00

30oz Tumbler

$30.00

Shot Glass

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

At Blarney's the game is always on one of our 18 big screen TV's. It's the perfect environment to host your party or meetings. Our three party rooms offer great opportunity to host without the hassle of actually going through the work. Our menu offers a wide range of food options offering many gluten-free options. Our famous Blarney's stone-fired pizza, burgers, wings, and appetizers are perfectly accompanied with one of our 38 beers on tap. Our fast and friendly service will ensure you your time here will not be wasted.

Location

2100 Highland Way, Suite W, Mitchell, SD 57301

Directions

