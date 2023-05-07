Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blasian Asian - Austin Ave.

review star

No reviews yet

506 Austin Ave

Waco, TX 76701

Main Menu

Appetizers and Sides

Chicken Potstickers

Chicken Potstickers

$7.50

Six of our gyoza lightly fried on our grill. Comes with our homemade sauce.

Pork Potstickers

$7.50

Six of our gyoza lightly fried on our grill. Comes with our homemade sauce.

Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

Side of Garlic Fried Rice (Gluten Free)

$6.00

A cooked-to-order serving of our garlic fried rice. Has an egg and a medley of veggies without onion. Naturally Gluten-Free

Side of Steamed Rice (G.Free)

$3.50

A hearty serving of our steamed Jasmine rice.

Side of Yellow Noodles

$6.00

A cooked-to-order serving of our yellow noodles. Has broccoli and cabbage.

Side of Steamed MxVg pack

$5.50

Beef Jakak

$2.00

Lemongrass Marinated Beef Skewers. Traditional Cambodian BBQ.

Chicken Jakak

$2.00

Lemongrass Marinated Chicken Skewers. Traditional Cambodian BBQ.

Pork Jakak

$2.00

Lemongrass Marinated Pork Skewers. Traditional Cambodian BBQ.

Fried Egg

$2.00

Side Of Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Spring Rolls (3)

$8.95

Coconut Pudding

$4.99

Entrees

Blasian

Blasian

$13.50

(3) Jakak skewers (1 chicken, 1 pork, and 1 beef). Served with yellow noodles, (2) egg rolls, sweet chili sauce, and Yakisoba sauce.

Garlic Fried Rice (Gluten Free)

Garlic Fried Rice (Gluten Free)

$11.50

Our rice is lightly fried in a blend of our spices and fried garlic. Comes with egg, onions and a medley of veggies. The choice of protein includes chicken, pork, beef, and tofu (on our VG menu). Add shrimp for $2.

Yellow Noodle Dish

Yellow Noodle Dish

$11.95

Noodles grilled with broccoli, cabbage, and Yakisoba sauce. Served with extra Yakisoba sauce on the side. The choice of protein includes chicken, pork, beef, and tofu (on our VG menu). Add shrimp for $2.

Baby Bok Choy

Baby Bok Choy

$11.95

Baby-Bok Choy served over steamed white rice in a flavorful homemade sauce. Pescatarian friendly. The choice of protein includes chicken, pork, beef, and tofu (on our VG menu). Add shrimp for $2.

Yellow Chicken Curry

Yellow Chicken Curry

$11.00

Chicken, carrots, green bell peppers, and bamboo. Comes with a little kick of heat for flavor. Served with white rice.

Mixed Vegetable Stir Fry

Mixed Vegetable Stir Fry

$11.95

A mix of veggies including broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, green bell pepper, red bell pepper, and red onion. Served over white rice in a flavorful homemade sauce. Pescatarian friendly. The choice of protein includes chicken, pork, beef, and tofu (on our VG menu). Add shrimp for $2.

Combo 2

$10.50

(2) Grilled pork skewers, (2) beef skewers and steamed white rice. Includes cucumber and carrot slice garnish. Comes with soy sauce.

Combo 3

$12.95

(4) Grilled chicken skewers and garlic fried rice. Choice of spice level on the fried rice.

Combo X

$12.95

(2) Grilled pork skewers, (2) beef skewers, steamed white rice, and (2) egg rolls. Served with sweet chili sauce and soy sauce.

Stir Fry Lemongrass Beef

Stir Fry Lemongrass Beef

$11.95

Stir-fried with our homemade sauce. Grilled with bell peppers, red onions, and served alongside steamed white rice.

Lemongrass Chicken Salad (Pleah Sach Moun)

$12.95

A tangy hot dish. Features chicken, green beans, red bell peppers, and red onions sauteed in our homemade garlic oil. Served on top of fresh lettuce with steamed white rice and garnished with cilantro.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$11.95

Rice noodle dish cooked in our traditional Cambodian sauce. Has Cabbage and green onions. The choice of protein includes chicken, pork, beef, and tofu (on our VG menu). Add shrimp for $2. Can be garnished with crushed peanuts.

Nompang Sach Chrouk Sandwich

Nompang Sach Chrouk Sandwich

$7.95

Lemongrass-marinated grilled pork, carrots, cilantro, cucumbers, and jalapenos on garlic-toasted ciabatta bread with spread.

Orange Chicken

$12.00

Crunchy, breaded chicken glazed with a zesty homemade orange sauce rests upon a lettuce leaf bed. Comes with a side of steamed white rice. *Substitite Garlic Fried Rice for $2.

Riblets

$12.50

Pork rib-lets hand breaded in our own special batter mix. Comes with our house-pickled veggies (Daikon, cabbage, carrots and cucumbers) and a side of garlic fried rice.

Orange Chicken (No Rice!)

$10.00

Crunchy, breaded chicken glazed with a zesty homemade orange sauce rests upon a lettuce leaf bed.

Riblets (No Fried Rice!)

$10.00

Pork rib-lets hand breaded in our own special batter mix. Comes with our house-pickled veggies (Daikon, cabbage, carrots and cucumbers).

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$11.95

Sweet and Sour Tilapia

$16.95

Garlic Pepper Shrimp

$18.95

Pepper and Beef Lok Lak

$14.50

Vegan and Vegetarian

Veggie Garlic Fried Rice

$11.50

Our Jasmine rice is lightly fried in a blend of our spices and our homemade fried garlic. It comes with an (optional) egg, onions and a medley of veggies. Option of Tofu, or other extra veggies.

Veggie Yellow Noodles

$11.95

Noodles grilled with broccoli, cabbage, and Yakisoba sauce. Served with extra Yakisoba sauce on the side.

Veggie Mixed Vegetable Stir Fry

$11.95

Veggie Pad Thai

$11.00

Rice noodles, cabbage and green onion cooked in our traditional Cambodian sauce or a soy-based vegetarian sauce.

Veggie Baby Bok Choy

$11.95

Baby-Bok Choy served over steamed white rice in a flavorful pescatarian-friendly homemade sauce or a vegan-friendly stir-fry sauce.

BEVERAGE MENU

Soft Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00Out of stock

Pepsi

$3.25

Fruit Punch

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Big Red

$3.25

Starry

$3.25

Pepsi Zero

$3.35Out of stock

Root Beer

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25Out of stock

Diet Coke

$3.25Out of stock

Bottle Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

506 Austin Ave, Waco, TX 76701

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

