Blasian Asian - Austin Ave.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
506 Austin Ave, Waco, TX 76701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Stay Classy Waco - 723 Austin Ave Unit 1
No Reviews
723 Austin Ave Unit 1 Waco, TX 76701
View restaurant
Westbank Po'Boys - Union Hall - 720 Franklin Ave
No Reviews
720 Franklin Avenue Waco, TX 76701
View restaurant