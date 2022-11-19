Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Southern

Blaze of Thunder

153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Popular Items

Cajun Fries
Tenders
Sandwich

Hot Chicken

Sandwich

Sandwich

$11.00

chicken breast, slaw, pickles, hawaiian bun

Sandwich Combo

Sandwich Combo

$15.00
Tenders

Tenders

$11.00

3 jumbo juicy tenders, white bread, pickles.

Tenders Combo

Tenders Combo

$15.00

Sides

Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$4.00

thick cut fries, tossed in cajun & signature blaze spice

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

cheesy in the mac, mac in the cheesy!

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.00

creamy, crunchy, tangy, deeeelish

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Pumpkin Mousse, Vanilla Pudding, Bananas, Whipped Cream, Nilla Wafers, Gingersnap Crumble

Extras

Pickles

Pickles

$1.00

tangy dill pickle chips

White Bread

White Bread

$1.00

2 slices, not toasted.

Ranch

Ranch

$0.50

the dip and dressing that needs no introduction. house made.

Fry Sauce

Fry Sauce

$0.50

...when in Utah...

Cold Drinks

Small Drink (21oz)

Small Drink (21oz)

$2.50

Boylan Bottling - Cane Sugar Craft Sodas

Large Drink (32oz)

Large Drink (32oz)

$4.00

SkinnyFATS 32oz logo cup w/your refreshment of choice

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Traditional crispy Nashville hot fried chicken with that good ol’ southern comfort flare. Brought to you by the SkinnyFATS Culinary Team.

153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

