- Home
- /
- Chicago
- /
- Norwood Park
- /
- Burgers
- /
- Blaze - N - Grill
Blaze - N - Grill
1,885 Reviews
$
6400 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60631
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Burgers
Char-Burger
Our fresh 1/2 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of grilled or raw onions.
Cheese Burger
Our fresh 1/2 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of cheese and grilled or raw onions.
Merkts Cheddar Burger
Our most popular-fresh 1/2 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with Merkts cheese(sharp cheddar spread), mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of grilled or raw onions.
BBQ Burger
Our fresh 1/2 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with our premium BBQ sauce, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of grilled or raw onions.
BBQ Cheese Burger
Our fresh 1/2 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with our premium BBQ sauce, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of cheese and grilled or raw onions.
Blazin' Burger
For our spicy lovers-fresh 1/2 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with hot Italian Giardiniera, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of grilled or raw onions.
Blazin' Cheese Burger
For our spicy lovers-fresh 1/2 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with hot Italian Giardiniera, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of cheese and grilled or raw onions.
Blazin Merkts Burger
For our spicy lovers-fresh 1/2 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with hot Italian Giardiniera, Merkts cheese, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of grilled or raw onions.
Double Char-Burger
Our fresh 1 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of grilled or raw onions.
Double Cheese Burger
Our fresh 1 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of cheese and grilled or raw onions.
Double Merkts Cheddar Burger
Our most popular-fresh 1 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with Merkts cheese(sharp cheddar spread), mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of grilled or raw onions.
Double BBQ Burger
Our fresh 1 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with our premium BBQ sauce, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of grilled or raw onions.
Double BBQ Cheese Burger
Our fresh 1 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with our premium BBQ sauce, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of cheese and grilled or raw onions.
Double Blazin' Burger
For our spicy lovers-fresh 1 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with hot Italian Giardiniera, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of grilled or raw onions.
Double Blazin' Cheese Burger
For our spicy lovers-fresh 1 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with hot Italian Giardiniera, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of cheese and grilled or raw onions.
Double Blazin' Merkts Burger
For our spicy lovers-fresh 1 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with hot Italian Giardiniera, Merkts cheese, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of grilled or raw onions.
Chicken
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Homemade marinated chicken served on your choice of bread. Toppings include lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and mayo.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Homemade marinated breaded chicken served on your choice of bread. Toppings include lettuce, tomato, raw onions, and mayo.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Homemade marinated chicken tossed in BBQ sauce served on your choice of bread. Toppings include lettuce, tomato, raw onion and mayo.
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Homemade marinated breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce served on your choice of bread. Toppings include lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and ranch.
Grilled Chicken Breast Platter
Homemade marinated chicken breast served with your choice of two sides & your choice of French or pita bread. Toppings include lettuce, tomato, & raw onion.
BBQ Chicken Breast Platter
Homemade marinated chicken breast topped w/BBQ sauce served with your choice of two sides & your choice of French or pita bread. Toppings include lettuce, tomato, & raw onion.
Gyros
Regular Gyro Sandwich
Thinly sliced meat served on a warm pita topped w/tzatziki sauce, onion, & tomato.
Super Gyro Sandwich
Thinly sliced meat (Extra meat) served on a warm pita topped w/tzatziki sauce, onion, & tomato.
Chicken Gyros Sandwich
Thinly sliced meat served on a warm pita topped w/tzatziki sauce, onion, & tomato.
Chicken Super Gyros Sandwich
Thinly sliced meat (Extra meat) served on a warm pita topped w/tzatziki sauce, onion, & tomato.
Regular Gyro Platter
Thinly sliced meat served with a warm pita, your choice of two sides, & tzatziki sauce, raw onion, & tomato.
Super Gyro Platter
Thinly sliced meat (Extra meat) served with a warm pita, your choice of two sides, & tzatziki sauce, raw onion, & tomato.
Chicken Gyros Platter
Thinly sliced meat served with a warm pita, your choice of two sides, & tzatziki sauce, raw onion, & tomato.
Chicken Super Gyros Platter
Thinly sliced meat (Extra meat) served with a warm pita, your choice of two sides, & tzatziki sauce, raw onion, & tomato.
Hotdogs & Polish
Hot Dog
100% Vienna Beef hotdog served on a warm poppy seed bun topped with mustard, onion, sweet relish, tomato, sport peppers, spear pickle, & celery salt.
Two Hot Dogs
100% Vienna Beef hotdog served on a warm poppy seed bun topped with mustard, onion, sweet relish, tomato, sport peppers, spear pickle, & celery salt.
Cheesy Dog
100% Vienna Beef hotdog served on a warm poppy seed bun topped with cheese, mustard, onion, sweet relish, tomato, sport peppers, spear pickle, & celery salt.
Merkts Cheddar Dog
100% Vienna Beef hotdog served on a warm poppy seed bun topped with Merkts cheese(sharp cheddar spread), mustard, onion, sweet relish, tomato, sport peppers, spear pickle, & celery salt.
Chicago Style Polish
100% Vienna Beef polish sausage served on a warm poppy seed bun topped with mustard, onion, sweet relish, tomato, sport peppers, spear pickle, & celery salt.
Maxwell Street Polish
100% Vienna Beef polish sausage served on a warm poppy seed bun topped with mustard, grilled onions, & hot peppers.
Chili Dog
100% Vienna Beef hotdog served on a warm poppy seed bun topped with our famous homemade chili, mustard, onion, sweet relish, tomato, sport peppers, spear pickle, & celery salt.
Chili Cheese Dog
100% Vienna Beef hotdog served on a warm poppy seed bun topped with our famous homemade chili, cheese, mustard, onion, sweet relish, tomato, sport peppers, spear pickle, & celery salt.
Steak
Philly Steak
Thinly sliced pieces of steak served on French bread w/ grilled onions, green peppers & mushrooms and your choice of melted cheese.
Chicken Philly
Homemade marinated chicken chopped served on French bread w/ grilled onions, green peppers & mushrooms and your choice of melted cheese.
Ribeye Philly
Thinly sliced pieces of ribeye steak served on French bread w/ grilled onions, green peppers & mushrooms and your choice of melted cheese.
Big Philly Steak
Thinly sliced pieces of steak served on French bread w/ grilled onions, green peppers & mushrooms and your choice of melted cheese.
Big Chicken Philly
Homemade marinated chicken chopped served on French bread w/ grilled onions, green peppers & mushrooms and your choice of melted cheese.
Big Ribeye Philly
Thinly sliced pieces of ribeye steak served on French bread w/ grilled onions, green peppers & mushrooms and your choice of melted cheese.
Grilled Ribeye Sandwich
Ribeye Steak seasoned using our special spice mix then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on French bread w/lettuce, tomato, raw onion, & steak sauce.
Grilled Ribeye Platter
Ribeye Steak seasoned using our special spice mix then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served w/two sides & French or garlic bread & lettuce, tomato, raw onion, & steak sauce.
Italian Beef
Italian Beef
Made with our own homemade recipe-thin slices of seasoned beef served on French or garlic bread, topped with sweet or hot peppers and dipped anyway you want (wet, dry, or easy).
Big Italian Beef
Made with our own homemade recipe-thin slices of seasoned beef served on French or garlic bread, topped with sweet or hot peppers and dipped anyway you want (wet, dry, or easy).
Cheesy Beef
Made with our own homemade recipe-thin slices of seasoned beef served on French or garlic bread, topped with your choice of cheese, sweet or hot peppers and dipped anyway you want (wet, dry, or easy).
Big Cheesy Beef
Made with our own homemade recipe-thin slices of seasoned beef served on French or garlic bread, topped with your choice of cheese, sweet or hot peppers and dipped anyway you want (wet, dry, or easy).
Veggie Choices
Black Bean Chipotle Burger
Southwestern Style veggie patty made with brown rice, black beans, & chipotle pepper. Served on a warm homestyle brioche bun with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & spicy mayo.
Black Bean Chipotle Philly Wrap
Southwestern Style veggie patty made with brown rice, black beans, & chipotle pepper. Served in a warm flour tortilla with your choice of cheese, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, & spicy mayo
Impossible Burger
A delicious flame grilled patty made from plants. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of cheese and grilled or raw onions.
Kids Menu
Jr. Burger
Our fresh 1/4 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes a regular fry & drink.
Jr. Cheeseburger
Our fresh 1/4 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of cheese and grilled or raw onions. Served w/regular fry & drink.
Kids Hot Dog
100% Vienna Beef hotdog served on a warm poppy seed bun topped with mustard, onion, sweet relish, tomato, sport peppers, spear pickle, & celery salt. Includes a regular fry & drink.
Kids Chicken Strips (3)
Homemade marinated breaded chicken strips served w/your choice of ranch, BBQ, or honey mustard. Includes a regular fry & drink.
Sides
French Fries
Delicious hand-cut fries.
Cheese Fries
Delicious hand-cut fries topped with hot cheese sauce.
Chilli Cheese Fries
Delicious hand-cut fries topped w/our homemade chili & hot cheese sauce.
Merkts Fries
Delicious hand-cut fries topped w/ Merkts cheese (sharp cheddar spread).
3 Layer Fries
Delicious hand-cut fries topped w/sour cream, bacon, & hot cheese sauce.
Onion Rings
Made to order breaded onion rings.
Mozzarella Sticks
Made to order breaded mozzarella sticks served w/marinara sauce.
Chicken Strips
Our chicken strips are made with our own special recipe & Served w/dipping sauce.
Pizza Puffs
Deep-fried dough pocket filled w/cheese, tomato sauce, & ground beef.
Baked Potato
Served with sour creme and butter on the side.
Coleslaw
Made in house, finely shredded cabbage and carrots mixed with our own dressing.
Rice
Flavorful seasoned rice made daily.
Garlic Bread
Made with our own homemade garlic and butter sauce.
French Bread
Pita Bread
Side Salad
Crispy iceberg lettuce, w/tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, onion & your choice of dressing on the side.
Buffalo Wings
Single Order (10)
Made w/our own homemade seasoning & tossed to order in BBQ or Buffalo sauce. Served w/chilled celery sticks & dipping sauce.
Double Order (20)
Made w/our own homemade seasoning & tossed to order in BBQ or Buffalo sauce. Served w/chilled celery sticks & dipping sauce.
Party Pan (50 )
Made w/our own homemade seasoning & tossed to order in BBQ or Buffalo sauce. Served w/chilled celery sticks & dipping sauce.
Party Pan (100 )
Made w/our own homemade seasoning & tossed to order in BBQ or Buffalo sauce. Served w/chilled celery sticks & dipping sauce.
Salad
Garden Salad
Crispy iceberg lettuce w/ tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, onions & your choice of dressing on the side. Optional add grilled chicken, steak, or gyro meat.
Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce topped w/croutons & Parmesan cheese, lemon, egg & your choice of dressing on the side. Optional add grilled chicken, steak or gyro meat.
Greek Salad
Crispy iceberg lettuce w/tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, onions topped w/feta and olives & your choice of dressing on the side. Optional add grilled chicken, steak, or gyro meat.
Soups / Chilli
Reg Soup Of The Day
Please call restaurant for today's selection. All our soups are made daily using only fresh ingredients.
Lg Soup Of The Day
Please call restaurant for today's selection. All our soups are made daily using only fresh ingredients.
Reg Chili
Our homemade chili is slow-cooked w/ beef & fresh ingredients.
Lg Chili
Our homemade chili is slow-cooked w/ beef & fresh ingredients.
Wraps
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled marinated chicken served in a warm flour tortilla w/lettuce, tomato, raw onion & mayo.
Spicy Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Homemade crispy chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce and served in a warm flour tortilla w/lettuce, tomato, onion, & ranch.
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Homemade crispy chicken breast served in a warm flour tortilla w/lettuce, tomato, onion, & mayo.
Philly Steak Wrap
Thinly sliced pieces of steak served in a warm flour tortilla w/grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms & your choice of cheese.
Chicken Philly Wrap
Homemade chopped marinated chicken served in a warm flour tortilla w/grilled onions, green peppers & mushrooms and your choice of cheese.
Ribeye Steak Wrap
Ribeye Steak seasoned using our special spice mix then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill served in a warm flour tortilla w/lettuce, tomato, raw onion, & steak sauce.
Char-Burger Wrap
Our fresh 1/2 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served in a warm flour tortilla w/mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato & choice of grilled or raw onions.
Cheese Burger Wrap
Our fresh 1/2 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served in a warm flour tortilla w/mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato & choice of cheese & grilled or raw onions.
Gyro Wrap
Thinly sliced meat served in a warm flour tortilla w/tzatziki sauce, onion, & tomato.
Chicken Gyro Wrap
Thinly sliced meat served in a warm flour tortilla with tzatziki sauce, onion and tomato.
Halal
Halal Char-Burger
Halal Cheese Burger
Halal Merkts Cheddar Burger
Halal BBQ Burger
Halal BBQ Cheese Burger
Halal Blazin' Burger
Halal Blazin' Cheese Burger
Halal Blazin Merkts Burger
Halal Double Char-Burger
Halal Double Cheese Burger
Halal Double Merkts Cheddar Burger
Halal Double BBQ Burger
Halal Double BBQ Cheese Burger
Halal Double Blazin' Burger
Halal Double Blazin' Cheese Burger
Halal Double Blazin' Merkts Burger
Halal Regular Gyro Sandwich
Halal Super Gyro Sandwich
Halal Regular Gyro Platter
Halal Super Gyro Platter
Halal Hot Dog
Halal Two Hot Dogs
Halal Cheesy Dog
Halal Merkts Cheddar Dog
Halal Chili Dog
Halal Chili Cheese Dog
Condiments
BBQ Sauce
Dressing Pkts
Extra Cheese Slice
Merkts Cheese
Cheez Whiz
Sport Peps
Taziki
Giardiniera
Ranch
honey mustard
Extra Egg
Extra Feta
Marinara Sauce
Spicy Mayo
Bleu Cheese
Buffalo Sauce
Side of Mayo
Side of Round Pickles
Side of Spear Pickles
Steak Sauce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Min amount for Delivery $15 + delivery fee
6400 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60631