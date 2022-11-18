Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American

Blaze - N - Grill

1,885 Reviews

$

6400 N Milwaukee Ave

Chicago, IL 60631

Popular Items

French Fries
Cheese Burger
Merkts Cheddar Burger

Burgers

Char-Burger

Char-Burger

$8.99

Our fresh 1/2 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of grilled or raw onions.

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$9.49

Our fresh 1/2 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of cheese and grilled or raw onions.

Merkts Cheddar Burger

Merkts Cheddar Burger

$9.99

Our most popular-fresh 1/2 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with Merkts cheese(sharp cheddar spread), mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of grilled or raw onions.

BBQ Burger

$9.49

Our fresh 1/2 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with our premium BBQ sauce, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of grilled or raw onions.

BBQ Cheese Burger

$9.99

Our fresh 1/2 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with our premium BBQ sauce, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of cheese and grilled or raw onions.

Blazin' Burger

$9.99

For our spicy lovers-fresh 1/2 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with hot Italian Giardiniera, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of grilled or raw onions.

Blazin' Cheese Burger

$10.49

For our spicy lovers-fresh 1/2 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with hot Italian Giardiniera, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of cheese and grilled or raw onions.

Blazin Merkts Burger

$10.99

For our spicy lovers-fresh 1/2 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with hot Italian Giardiniera, Merkts cheese, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of grilled or raw onions.

Double Char-Burger

$11.99

Our fresh 1 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of grilled or raw onions.

Double Cheese Burger

Double Cheese Burger

$12.49

Our fresh 1 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of cheese and grilled or raw onions.

Double Merkts Cheddar Burger

$12.99

Our most popular-fresh 1 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with Merkts cheese(sharp cheddar spread), mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of grilled or raw onions.

Double BBQ Burger

$12.49

Our fresh 1 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with our premium BBQ sauce, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of grilled or raw onions.

Double BBQ Cheese Burger

$12.99

Our fresh 1 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with our premium BBQ sauce, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of cheese and grilled or raw onions.

Double Blazin' Burger

$12.99

For our spicy lovers-fresh 1 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with hot Italian Giardiniera, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of grilled or raw onions.

Double Blazin' Cheese Burger

$13.49

For our spicy lovers-fresh 1 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with hot Italian Giardiniera, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of cheese and grilled or raw onions.

Double Blazin' Merkts Burger

$13.99

For our spicy lovers-fresh 1 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with hot Italian Giardiniera, Merkts cheese, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of grilled or raw onions.

Chicken

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Homemade marinated chicken served on your choice of bread. Toppings include lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and mayo.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Homemade marinated breaded chicken served on your choice of bread. Toppings include lettuce, tomato, raw onions, and mayo.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Homemade marinated chicken tossed in BBQ sauce served on your choice of bread. Toppings include lettuce, tomato, raw onion and mayo.

Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Homemade marinated breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce served on your choice of bread. Toppings include lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and ranch.

Grilled Chicken Breast Platter

Grilled Chicken Breast Platter

$12.99

Homemade marinated chicken breast served with your choice of two sides & your choice of French or pita bread. Toppings include lettuce, tomato, & raw onion.

BBQ Chicken Breast Platter

$13.99

Homemade marinated chicken breast topped w/BBQ sauce served with your choice of two sides & your choice of French or pita bread. Toppings include lettuce, tomato, & raw onion.

Gyros

Regular Gyro Sandwich

Regular Gyro Sandwich

$8.49

Thinly sliced meat served on a warm pita topped w/tzatziki sauce, onion, & tomato.

Super Gyro Sandwich

$10.99

Thinly sliced meat (Extra meat) served on a warm pita topped w/tzatziki sauce, onion, & tomato.

Chicken Gyros Sandwich

$9.49

Thinly sliced meat served on a warm pita topped w/tzatziki sauce, onion, & tomato.

Chicken Super Gyros Sandwich

$11.49

Thinly sliced meat (Extra meat) served on a warm pita topped w/tzatziki sauce, onion, & tomato.

Regular Gyro Platter

Regular Gyro Platter

$11.49

Thinly sliced meat served with a warm pita, your choice of two sides, & tzatziki sauce, raw onion, & tomato.

Super Gyro Platter

$14.49

Thinly sliced meat (Extra meat) served with a warm pita, your choice of two sides, & tzatziki sauce, raw onion, & tomato.

Chicken Gyros Platter

$12.49

Thinly sliced meat served with a warm pita, your choice of two sides, & tzatziki sauce, raw onion, & tomato.

Chicken Super Gyros Platter

$15.49

Thinly sliced meat (Extra meat) served with a warm pita, your choice of two sides, & tzatziki sauce, raw onion, & tomato.

Hotdogs & Polish

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$3.79

100% Vienna Beef hotdog served on a warm poppy seed bun topped with mustard, onion, sweet relish, tomato, sport peppers, spear pickle, & celery salt.

Two Hot Dogs

Two Hot Dogs

$7.29

100% Vienna Beef hotdog served on a warm poppy seed bun topped with mustard, onion, sweet relish, tomato, sport peppers, spear pickle, & celery salt.

Cheesy Dog

$4.29

100% Vienna Beef hotdog served on a warm poppy seed bun topped with cheese, mustard, onion, sweet relish, tomato, sport peppers, spear pickle, & celery salt.

Merkts Cheddar Dog

$4.79

100% Vienna Beef hotdog served on a warm poppy seed bun topped with Merkts cheese(sharp cheddar spread), mustard, onion, sweet relish, tomato, sport peppers, spear pickle, & celery salt.

Chicago Style Polish

$5.99

100% Vienna Beef polish sausage served on a warm poppy seed bun topped with mustard, onion, sweet relish, tomato, sport peppers, spear pickle, & celery salt.

Maxwell Street Polish

Maxwell Street Polish

$6.49

100% Vienna Beef polish sausage served on a warm poppy seed bun topped with mustard, grilled onions, & hot peppers.

Chili Dog

$4.99

100% Vienna Beef hotdog served on a warm poppy seed bun topped with our famous homemade chili, mustard, onion, sweet relish, tomato, sport peppers, spear pickle, & celery salt.

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.49

100% Vienna Beef hotdog served on a warm poppy seed bun topped with our famous homemade chili, cheese, mustard, onion, sweet relish, tomato, sport peppers, spear pickle, & celery salt.

Steak

Philly Steak

Philly Steak

$9.99

Thinly sliced pieces of steak served on French bread w/ grilled onions, green peppers & mushrooms and your choice of melted cheese.

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$9.99

Homemade marinated chicken chopped served on French bread w/ grilled onions, green peppers & mushrooms and your choice of melted cheese.

Ribeye Philly

Ribeye Philly

$12.99

Thinly sliced pieces of ribeye steak served on French bread w/ grilled onions, green peppers & mushrooms and your choice of melted cheese.

Big Philly Steak

$12.99

Thinly sliced pieces of steak served on French bread w/ grilled onions, green peppers & mushrooms and your choice of melted cheese.

Big Chicken Philly

$12.99

Homemade marinated chicken chopped served on French bread w/ grilled onions, green peppers & mushrooms and your choice of melted cheese.

Big Ribeye Philly

$15.99

Thinly sliced pieces of ribeye steak served on French bread w/ grilled onions, green peppers & mushrooms and your choice of melted cheese.

Grilled Ribeye Sandwich

$11.99

Ribeye Steak seasoned using our special spice mix then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on French bread w/lettuce, tomato, raw onion, & steak sauce.

Grilled Ribeye Platter

Grilled Ribeye Platter

$21.99

Ribeye Steak seasoned using our special spice mix then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served w/two sides & French or garlic bread & lettuce, tomato, raw onion, & steak sauce.

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$9.99

Made with our own homemade recipe-thin slices of seasoned beef served on French or garlic bread, topped with sweet or hot peppers and dipped anyway you want (wet, dry, or easy).

Big Italian Beef

$12.99

Made with our own homemade recipe-thin slices of seasoned beef served on French or garlic bread, topped with sweet or hot peppers and dipped anyway you want (wet, dry, or easy).

Cheesy Beef

$10.99

Made with our own homemade recipe-thin slices of seasoned beef served on French or garlic bread, topped with your choice of cheese, sweet or hot peppers and dipped anyway you want (wet, dry, or easy).

Big Cheesy Beef

$13.99

Made with our own homemade recipe-thin slices of seasoned beef served on French or garlic bread, topped with your choice of cheese, sweet or hot peppers and dipped anyway you want (wet, dry, or easy).

Veggie Choices

Black Bean Chipotle Burger

Black Bean Chipotle Burger

$8.99

Southwestern Style veggie patty made with brown rice, black beans, & chipotle pepper. Served on a warm homestyle brioche bun with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & spicy mayo.

Black Bean Chipotle Philly Wrap

Black Bean Chipotle Philly Wrap

$9.99

Southwestern Style veggie patty made with brown rice, black beans, & chipotle pepper. Served in a warm flour tortilla with your choice of cheese, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, & spicy mayo

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$10.99

A delicious flame grilled patty made from plants. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of cheese and grilled or raw onions.

Kids Menu

Served with regular fries and a regular drink.

Jr. Burger

$7.99

Our fresh 1/4 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes a regular fry & drink.

Jr. Cheeseburger

Jr. Cheeseburger

$8.99

Our fresh 1/4 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of cheese and grilled or raw onions. Served w/regular fry & drink.

Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$6.99

100% Vienna Beef hotdog served on a warm poppy seed bun topped with mustard, onion, sweet relish, tomato, sport peppers, spear pickle, & celery salt. Includes a regular fry & drink.

Kids Chicken Strips (3)

Kids Chicken Strips (3)

$8.99

Homemade marinated breaded chicken strips served w/your choice of ranch, BBQ, or honey mustard. Includes a regular fry & drink.

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$2.89+

Delicious hand-cut fries.

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$3.99+

Delicious hand-cut fries topped with hot cheese sauce.

Chilli Cheese Fries

Chilli Cheese Fries

$4.99+

Delicious hand-cut fries topped w/our homemade chili & hot cheese sauce.

Merkts Fries

$4.49+

Delicious hand-cut fries topped w/ Merkts cheese (sharp cheddar spread).

3 Layer Fries

3 Layer Fries

$5.49+

Delicious hand-cut fries topped w/sour cream, bacon, & hot cheese sauce.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.79+

Made to order breaded onion rings.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.79+

Made to order breaded mozzarella sticks served w/marinara sauce.

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$5.49+

Our chicken strips are made with our own special recipe & Served w/dipping sauce.

Pizza Puffs

Pizza Puffs

$5.29

Deep-fried dough pocket filled w/cheese, tomato sauce, & ground beef.

Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$2.99Out of stock

Served with sour creme and butter on the side.

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.99

Made in house, finely shredded cabbage and carrots mixed with our own dressing.

Rice

Rice

$3.49

Flavorful seasoned rice made daily.

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$1.99

Made with our own homemade garlic and butter sauce.

French Bread

French Bread

$1.49
Pita Bread

Pita Bread

$1.50

Side Salad

$3.79Out of stock

Crispy iceberg lettuce, w/tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, onion & your choice of dressing on the side.

Buffalo Wings

Homemade recipe-our wings are tossed in your choice of buffalo or BBQ sauce. Served with chilled celery sticks and ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Single Order (10)

Single Order (10)

$13.49

Made w/our own homemade seasoning & tossed to order in BBQ or Buffalo sauce. Served w/chilled celery sticks & dipping sauce.

Double Order (20)

Double Order (20)

$24.99

Made w/our own homemade seasoning & tossed to order in BBQ or Buffalo sauce. Served w/chilled celery sticks & dipping sauce.

Party Pan (50 )

$64.99

Made w/our own homemade seasoning & tossed to order in BBQ or Buffalo sauce. Served w/chilled celery sticks & dipping sauce.

Party Pan (100 )

$119.99

Made w/our own homemade seasoning & tossed to order in BBQ or Buffalo sauce. Served w/chilled celery sticks & dipping sauce.

Salad

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.99

Crispy iceberg lettuce w/ tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, onions & your choice of dressing on the side. Optional add grilled chicken, steak, or gyro meat.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Crispy romaine lettuce topped w/croutons & Parmesan cheese, lemon, egg & your choice of dressing on the side. Optional add grilled chicken, steak or gyro meat.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.99

Crispy iceberg lettuce w/tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, onions topped w/feta and olives & your choice of dressing on the side. Optional add grilled chicken, steak, or gyro meat.

Soups / Chilli

All our soups are made daily using only fresh ingredients. Our homemade chili is slow-cooked with beef and fresh vegetables.
Reg Soup Of The Day

Reg Soup Of The Day

$3.49

Please call restaurant for today's selection. All our soups are made daily using only fresh ingredients.

Lg Soup Of The Day

$5.49

Please call restaurant for today's selection. All our soups are made daily using only fresh ingredients.

Reg Chili

Reg Chili

$3.99

Our homemade chili is slow-cooked w/ beef & fresh ingredients.

Lg Chili

$5.99

Our homemade chili is slow-cooked w/ beef & fresh ingredients.

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Grilled marinated chicken served in a warm flour tortilla w/lettuce, tomato, raw onion & mayo.

Spicy Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Spicy Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Homemade crispy chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce and served in a warm flour tortilla w/lettuce, tomato, onion, & ranch.

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$10.49

Homemade crispy chicken breast served in a warm flour tortilla w/lettuce, tomato, onion, & mayo.

Philly Steak Wrap

Philly Steak Wrap

$10.99

Thinly sliced pieces of steak served in a warm flour tortilla w/grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms & your choice of cheese.

Chicken Philly Wrap

$10.99

Homemade chopped marinated chicken served in a warm flour tortilla w/grilled onions, green peppers & mushrooms and your choice of cheese.

Ribeye Steak Wrap

$12.99

Ribeye Steak seasoned using our special spice mix then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill served in a warm flour tortilla w/lettuce, tomato, raw onion, & steak sauce.

Char-Burger Wrap

$9.99

Our fresh 1/2 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served in a warm flour tortilla w/mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato & choice of grilled or raw onions.

Cheese Burger Wrap

Cheese Burger Wrap

$10.49

Our fresh 1/2 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served in a warm flour tortilla w/mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato & choice of cheese & grilled or raw onions.

Gyro Wrap

Gyro Wrap

$9.49

Thinly sliced meat served in a warm flour tortilla w/tzatziki sauce, onion, & tomato.

Chicken Gyro Wrap

Chicken Gyro Wrap

$10.49

Thinly sliced meat served in a warm flour tortilla with tzatziki sauce, onion and tomato.

Halal

Halal Char-Burger

$9.49

Halal Cheese Burger

$9.99

Halal Merkts Cheddar Burger

$10.49

Halal BBQ Burger

$9.99

Halal BBQ Cheese Burger

$10.49

Halal Blazin' Burger

$10.49

Halal Blazin' Cheese Burger

$10.99

Halal Blazin Merkts Burger

$11.49

Halal Double Char-Burger

$12.49

Halal Double Cheese Burger

$12.99

Halal Double Merkts Cheddar Burger

$13.49

Halal Double BBQ Burger

$12.99

Halal Double BBQ Cheese Burger

$13.49

Halal Double Blazin' Burger

$13.49

Halal Double Blazin' Cheese Burger

$13.99

Halal Double Blazin' Merkts Burger

$14.49

Halal Regular Gyro Sandwich

$8.49

Halal Super Gyro Sandwich

$10.99

Halal Regular Gyro Platter

$11.49

Halal Super Gyro Platter

$14.49

Halal Hot Dog

$4.29

Halal Two Hot Dogs

$8.29

Halal Cheesy Dog

$4.79

Halal Merkts Cheddar Dog

$5.29

Halal Chili Dog

$5.49

Halal Chili Cheese Dog

$5.99

Dessert

Ice Cream Cone

$1.99

Ice Cream Cup

$2.69
Chocolate Cake Slice

Chocolate Cake Slice

$3.79

Triple chocolate cake

Condiments

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Dressing Pkts

$1.25

Extra Cheese Slice

$0.75

Merkts Cheese

$0.75

Cheez Whiz

$0.75

Sport Peps

$0.75

Taziki

$0.75

Giardiniera

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

honey mustard

$0.75

Extra Egg

$1.25

Extra Feta

$1.50

Marinara Sauce

$0.75

Spicy Mayo

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Side of Mayo

$0.75

Side of Round Pickles

$0.75

Side of Spear Pickles

$0.75

Steak Sauce

$0.75

Beverages

Soda

Soda

$2.79+
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50
Milkshake

Milkshake

$4.49+

Milk

$2.79
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Min amount for Delivery $15 + delivery fee

Website

Location

6400 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60631

Directions

