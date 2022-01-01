Blaze Smith Hill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Smith Hill's upscale bistro, Brooklyn House, bringing all communities together through memorable fine food, art, entertainment and creative events. Come, eat and enjoy in the outdoor garden or indoor gallery. MAKE EDIBLE DREAMS COME TRUE
Location
209 Douglas Avenue, Providence, RI 02908
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Epicurean Feast - 2960 - AAA Northeast
No Reviews
110 Royal Little Drive Providence, RI 02904
View restaurant
Den Den Cafe Asiana - 161 Benefit Street
No Reviews
161 Benefit Street Providence, RI 02903
View restaurant