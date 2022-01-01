Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blaze Smith Hill

209 Douglas Avenue

Providence, RI 02908

JERK CHICKEN DINNER (Copy)
CRAB CAKE APP (Copy)
HARVEST CAESAR SALAD

KICKIN JALAPENO MAC & CHEESE (Copy)

$12.00

creamy cheddar, parmesan mozzarella, and jalapeno, baked crisp topping

SHRIMP N GRITS (Copy)

$16.00

buttery black pepper bbq smothered shrimp with bacon and creamy grits

CRAB CAKE APP (Copy)

$12.00

two seared panko crusted blue crab cakes with creole remoulade

DEVILED EGGS (Copy)

$12.00

creamy mustard and pickle filling topped with smoked paprika bacon and scallions

BLACK BEAN SOUP BOWL (Copy)

$8.00

bowl of seasoned black beans with tomato and cilantro

BLACK BEAN SOUP CUP (Copy)

$6.00

cup of seasoned black beans with tomato and cilantro

VALENTINES ARUGULA (Copy)

$12.00

MEXICAN STREET CORN (Copy)

$8.00

VALENTINES BABY SPINACH (Copy)

$14.00

BEET & ARUGULA SALAD

BEET & ARUGULA SALAD

$12.00

roasted beets, orange segments, crumbled feta, pepitas, mimosa vinaigrette

HARVEST CAESAR SALAD

HARVEST CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

apples, craisins, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts, romaine, shaved parmesan, lemon caesar dressing

GARDEN GREENS

GARDEN GREENS

$8.00

arugula, kale, tomatoes, cucumber, shredded carrots, pickled onion, and red wine vinaigrette

SIDE SMASHED POTATOES (Copy)

SIDE SMASHED POTATOES (Copy)

$4.00
SIDE CORN BREAD (Copy)

SIDE CORN BREAD (Copy)

$4.00
SIDE JASMINE RICE (Copy)

SIDE JASMINE RICE (Copy)

$4.00
SIDE RICE & BEANS (Copy)

SIDE RICE & BEANS (Copy)

$4.00

SIDE SEARED SPINACH & KALE (Copy)

$6.00

SIDE COLLARD GREENS (Copy)

$6.00

SIDE MAC N CHEESE (Copy)

$8.00

SIDE SALAD (Copy)

$4.00

SIDE SEARED WHITE CHICKEN (Copy)

$8.00

SIDE BONE IN CHICKEN BBQ (Copy)

$8.00

SIDE SEARED SALMON (Copy)

$10.00

SIDE SEARED SHRIMP (Copy)

$8.00

SIDE SEARED TOFU (Copy)

$6.00

SIDE TENDERLOIN (Copy)

$10.00

SIDE CAT FISH (Copy)

$8.00

SIDE GARLIC TOAST (Copy)

$6.00

SIDE PLANTAIN (Copy)

$4.00

SIDE MACARONI SALAD (Copy)

$4.00

SIDE GARLIC TOAST (Copy)

$6.00

KIDS TENDERS (Copy)

$8.00

with fries or seasonal fruit

KIDS PIZZA (Copy)

$8.00

grilled flatbread, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese with or without spinach

KIDS FRENCH TOAST (Copy)

$8.00

With butter and syrup

KIDS PENNE PASTA (Copy)

$8.00

with marinara or buttah and parmesan cheese with or without spinach

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE (Copy)

$8.00

candied pecans, whipped cream

RED VELVET CAKE (Copy)

$9.00

velvet cake layered with cream cheese icing with whipped cream

VALENTINES DESSERT (Copy)

$14.00

BBQ BLACK BEAN BURGER (Copy)

$16.00

6 oz house made patty with bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion on multigrain bread

BROOKLYN BURGER (Copy)

$18.00

8 oz black angus beef patty, blaze burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, on grilled brioche roll

CATFISH PO' BOY (Copy)

$18.00

cornmeal seared catfish, lettuce, tomato, red cabbage slaw, and creole remoulade on french bread

JERK CHICKEN BANH MI' (Copy)

$16.00

pulled jerk chicken, cucumber, shredded carrots, cilantro, allspice soy aioli on french bread

PIZZA MARGHERITA (Copy)

$16.00

sliced tomatoes, basil, garlic, fresh and shredded mozzarella cheese, balsamic glaze

SPANIKOPITA PIZZA (Copy)

$17.00

spinach, caramelized onions, kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese and balsamic syrup

BBQ PORK CUBANO PIZZA (Copy)

$19.00

bbq pulled pork, bacon, ham, swiss cheese, mustard, sliced pickles

PIZZA SPECIAL (Copy)

$19.00

EVENT BBQ /JERK CHICKEN MEAL (Copy)

$33.00

JG BEEF TENDERLOIN (Copy)

$26.00

black pepper crusted grilled 8 oz beef tenderloin with blue cheese smashed potatoes, seared greens and burgundy demi glace

CREOLE CATFISH (Copy)

$22.00

cornmeal seared catfish with braised collard greens, corn bread, macaroni salad and creole remoulade

TERIYAKI SALMON (Copy)

$24.00

scallion potato cake, seasonal vegetables, pineapple chutney

JERK CHICKEN DINNER (Copy)

$21.00

grilled jerk chicken, ginger cilantro rice, red beans, and sweet plantain

CHICKEN N WAFFLE DINNER (Copy)

$22.00

bbq chicken, waffle, collard greens, bacon, maple coffee bbq sauce

KICKED UP SHRIMP SCAMPI (Copy)

$22.00

capellini topped with shrimp with lots of garlic, red crushed pepper, tomatoes, olives, spinach, and evoo

PENNE SHRIMP JAMBALAYA (Copy)

$24.00

seared shrimp with penne tossed in a jambalaya andouille sausage cream

PENNE PINK VODKA (Copy)

$14.00

penne tossed in pink vodka sauce with basil and shaved parmesan cheese

VEGAN CURRY (Copy)

$18.00

mild caribbean coconut curry with vegetables, tofu, and capellini

BLAZE BBQ TOFU PLATE (Copy)

$18.00

smokey bbq tofu, seared garlicky greens, scallion rice cake, coffee maple bbq sauce

KICKIN JALAPENO MAC & CHEESE (Copy)

$12.00

creamy cheddar, parmesan mozzarella, and jalapeno, baked crisp topping

SHRIMP N GRITS (Copy)

$16.00

buttery black pepper bbq smothered shrimp with bacon and creamy grits

CRAB CAKE APP (Copy)

$12.00

two seared panko crusted blue crab cakes with creole remoulade

DEVILED EGGS (Copy)

$12.00

creamy mustard and pickle filling topped with smoked paprika bacon and scallions

BLACK BEAN SOUP BOWL (Copy)

$8.00

bowl of seasoned black beans with tomato and cilantro

BLACK BEAN SOUP CUP (Copy)

$6.00

cup of seasoned black beans with tomato and cilantro

VALENTINES ARUGULA (Copy)

$12.00

MEXICAN STREET CORN (Copy)

$8.00

VALENTINES BABY SPINACH (Copy)

$14.00

BEET & ARUGULA SALAD (Copy)

BEET & ARUGULA SALAD (Copy)

$12.00

roasted beets, orange segments, crumbled feta, pepitas, mimosa vinaigrette

HARVEST CAESAR SALAD (Copy)

HARVEST CAESAR SALAD (Copy)

$12.00

apples, craisins, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts, romaine, shaved parmesan, lemon caesar dressing

GARDEN GREENS (Copy)

GARDEN GREENS (Copy)

$8.00

arugula, kale, tomatoes, cucumber, shredded carrots, pickled onion, and red wine vinaigrette

EVENT BBQ /JERK CHICKEN MEAL (Copy)

$33.00

JG BEEF TENDERLOIN (Copy)

$26.00

black pepper crusted grilled 8 oz beef tenderloin with blue cheese smashed potatoes, seared greens and burgundy demi glace

CREOLE CATFISH (Copy)

$22.00

cornmeal seared catfish with braised collard greens, corn bread, macaroni salad and creole remoulade

TERIYAKI SALMON (Copy)

$24.00

scallion potato cake, seasonal vegetables, pineapple chutney

JERK CHICKEN DINNER (Copy)

$21.00

grilled jerk chicken, ginger cilantro rice, red beans, and sweet plantain

CHICKEN N WAFFLE DINNER (Copy)

$22.00

bbq chicken, waffle, collard greens, bacon, maple coffee bbq sauce

KICKED UP SHRIMP SCAMPI (Copy)

$22.00

capellini topped with shrimp with lots of garlic, red crushed pepper, tomatoes, olives, spinach, and evoo

PENNE SHRIMP JAMBALAYA (Copy)

$24.00

seared shrimp with penne tossed in a jambalaya andouille sausage cream

PENNE PINK VODKA (Copy)

$14.00

penne tossed in pink vodka sauce with basil and shaved parmesan cheese

VEGAN CURRY (Copy)

$18.00

mild caribbean coconut curry with vegetables, tofu, and capellini

BLAZE BBQ TOFU PLATE (Copy)

$18.00

smokey bbq tofu, seared garlicky greens, scallion rice cake, coffee maple bbq sauce

KIDS TENDERS (Copy)

$8.00

with fries or seasonal fruit

KIDS PIZZA (Copy)

$8.00

grilled flatbread, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese with or without spinach

KIDS FRENCH TOAST (Copy)

$8.00

With butter and syrup

KIDS PENNE PASTA (Copy)

$8.00

with marinara or buttah and parmesan cheese with or without spinach

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE (Copy)

$8.00

candied pecans, whipped cream

RED VELVET CAKE (Copy)

$9.00

velvet cake layered with cream cheese icing with whipped cream

VALENTINES DESSERT (Copy)

$14.00

SIDE SMASHED POTATOES (Copy)

SIDE SMASHED POTATOES (Copy)

$4.00
SIDE CORN BREAD (Copy)

SIDE CORN BREAD (Copy)

$4.00
SIDE JASMINE RICE (Copy)

SIDE JASMINE RICE (Copy)

$4.00
SIDE RICE & BEANS (Copy)

SIDE RICE & BEANS (Copy)

$4.00

SIDE SEARED SPINACH & KALE (Copy)

$6.00

SIDE COLLARD GREENS (Copy)

$6.00

SIDE MAC N CHEESE (Copy)

$8.00

SIDE SALAD (Copy)

$4.00

SIDE SEARED WHITE CHICKEN (Copy)

$8.00

SIDE BONE IN CHICKEN BBQ (Copy)

$8.00

SIDE SEARED SALMON (Copy)

$10.00

SIDE SEARED SHRIMP (Copy)

$8.00

SIDE SEARED TOFU (Copy)

$6.00

SIDE TENDERLOIN (Copy)

$10.00

SIDE CAT FISH (Copy)

$8.00

SIDE GARLIC TOAST (Copy)

$6.00

SIDE PLANTAIN (Copy)

$4.00

SIDE MACARONI SALAD (Copy)

$4.00

SIDE GARLIC TOAST (Copy)

$6.00

PIZZA MARGHERITA (Copy)

$16.00

sliced tomatoes, basil, garlic, fresh and shredded mozzarella cheese, balsamic glaze

SPANIKOPITA PIZZA (Copy)

$17.00

spinach, caramelized onions, kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese and balsamic syrup

BBQ PORK CUBANO PIZZA (Copy)

$19.00

bbq pulled pork, bacon, ham, swiss cheese, mustard, sliced pickles

PIZZA SPECIAL (Copy)

$19.00

BBQ BLACK BEAN BURGER (Copy)

$16.00

6 oz house made patty with bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion on multigrain bread

BROOKLYN BURGER (Copy)

$18.00

8 oz black angus beef patty, blaze burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, on grilled brioche roll

CATFISH PO' BOY (Copy)

$18.00

cornmeal seared catfish, lettuce, tomato, red cabbage slaw, and creole remoulade on french bread

JERK CHICKEN BANH MI' (Copy)

$16.00

pulled jerk chicken, cucumber, shredded carrots, cilantro, allspice soy aioli on french bread

BOX LUNCH FOR EVENTS (Copy)

$20.00

SUB MAC N CHEESE

$4.00

SUB SMASHED POTATOES

SUB RICE

SUB CORN BREAD

SUB COLLARDS

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE (Copy)

$8.00

candied pecans, whipped cream

RED VELVET CAKE (Copy)

$9.00

velvet cake layered with cream cheese icing with whipped cream

VALENTINES DESSERT (Copy)

$14.00

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Smith Hill's upscale bistro, Brooklyn House, bringing all communities together through memorable fine food, art, entertainment and creative events. Come, eat and enjoy in the outdoor garden or indoor gallery. MAKE EDIBLE DREAMS COME TRUE

209 Douglas Avenue, Providence, RI 02908

