Main picView gallery

BLAZERS OF HARTWELL 442 West Howell Street

review star

No reviews yet

442 West Howell Street

Hartwell, GA 30643

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Main Menu

Appetizers

6pc Cheese Sticks

$6.50

12pc Cheese Sticks

$11.99

Garlic Cheese Curds

$6.95

Pork Skins

$4.99

Poppers (6)

$3.95

Fried Mushrooms

$7.50

Fried Pickles

$6.95

Regular Okra

$3.50

Large Okra

$5.99

Regular Corn Nuggets

$3.25

Large Corn Nuggets

$5.50

Pepper Jack Mac & Cheese Bites

$6.95

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.49

Southwest Eggrolls

$6.99

House Chips

$4.99

Hushpuppies

$3.00

Salads

Side Salad

$4.50

Garden Salad

$6.75

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Extra Grill Chicken

$4.00

Extra Chicken Strip

$1.50

Burgers & Hot Dogs

HB

$6.25

HBC

$9.99

DHB

$8.99

DHBC

$12.49

CB

$6.95

CBC

$10.50

DCB

$9.95

DCBC

$13.50

HBSP

$10.99

Includes fries, roll, and slaw

HD

$2.50

HDC

$6.50

2HDC

$8.50

HD (No Bun)

$2.00

CD

$2.50

CDC

$6.25

2CDC

$8.50

HB Patty

$5.00

CB Patty

$5.50

HBS Patty

$5.25

Chicken Strip Meals

2pc Chicken Strip Meals

$5.75

Served with fries, roll and dipping sauce

3pc Chicken Strip Meals

$6.99

Served with fries, roll and dipping sauce

4pc Chicken Strip Meals

$8.50

Served with fries, roll and dipping sauce

5pc Chicken Strip Meals

$9.99

Served with fries, roll and dipping sauce

6pc Chicken Strip Meals

$11.50

Served with fries, roll and dipping sauce

Single Chicken Strip

$1.50

Kids Meals

Kids 2pc Chicken

$5.50

Kids Corndog

$5.50

Kids Hotdog

$5.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Seafood

Fried Shrimp Plate

$10.99

Served with fries, hushpuppies, slaw, and sauce

1pc Fish Plate

$7.95

Served with fries, hushpuppies, slaw, and sauce

2pc Fish Plate

$9.75

Served with fries, hushpuppies, slaw, and sauce

3pc Fish Plate

$11.50

Served with fries, hushpuppies, slaw, and sauce

Fried Oyster Plate

$11.99

Served with fries, hushpuppies, slaw, and sauce

Side Order of Shrimp

$5.50

Extra piece of Fish

$3.50

Order of Hushpuppies

$3.00

Side Order of Oysters

$7.50

Sandwiches & Combos

Chick Sand

$6.79

Chick Sand Combo

$9.99

Fish Sandwich

$6.79

Fish Sandwich Combo

$9.99

BLT

$6.95

BLT Combo

$10.25

Grill Chz Sand

$3.99

Grill Chz Combo

$7.50

PCS Sand

$7.99

PCSC

$11.50

Chick PCS Sand

$7.99

Chick PCSC

$11.50

S Patty Melt

$6.95

S Patty Melt Combo

$10.25

D Patty Melt

$8.95

D Patty Melt Combo

$11.95

FGT BLT Sand

$7.49

FGT BLT Combo

$10.49

Battered Wings

6pc Battered & Fried Wings

$10.99

Includes fries, roll, & choice of sauce

Extra Battered Wing

$1.25

Side Orders

Regular Fries

$2.75

Large Fries

$5.50

Feeds 2-3

Super Fries

$8.25

Feeds 4-5

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Super Onion Rings

$11.99

Tater Tots

$3.50

4 oz Coleslaw

$1.75

Super Tater Tot

$10.50

Large Tater Tot

$7.00

Large Onion Ring

$8.00

Large Sweet Potato Tot

$8.00

Super Sweet Potato Tot

$10.50

8 oz Coleslaw

$2.50

20 oz Coleslaw

$7.00

Large Chili Cheese Fry

$9.25

Dessert

Fried Pie

$3.50

Peach, apple, strawberry

Funnel Cake Sticks

$3.99

Fried Cheesecake

$6.95

Chocolate, strawberry, or caramel syrup

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Brownie

$1.75

New York Cheesecake

$4.49

Bundt Cake

$3.99

Homemade Cupcakes

$2.50

Homemade Cake Slice

$4.00

Iced Lemon Loaf Cake

$2.75

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$2.75

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Extras

Extra Order of Shrimp

$5.50

Extra Piece of Fish

$3.50

Extra Piece of Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Extra Chicken Strip

$1.50

Extra Dressing

$0.35

Extra Roll

$0.50

Extra Onions

$0.50

Extra Peppers

$0.50

Extra Mushrooms

$0.50

Extra Wing

$1.15

Extra Battered Wing

$1.25

Extra Steak Philly Meat

$4.00

Extra Carrots

$0.75

Extra Celery

$0.75

Extra Celery & Carrots

$0.75

Extra Cup of Pickles 2 oz

$0.50

Extra Cup of Pickles 4 oz

$1.00

2oz cup of Sauce

$0.50

4oz cup of Sauce

$1.00

Wings

5 Wing Combo

$9.50

10 Wing Combo

$14.99

6 wing combo

$9.60

5 Wings

$6.00

6 Wings

$7.19

10 Wings

$11.99

12 Wings

$14.40

15 Wings

$18.00

20 Wings

$23.98

30 Wings

$35.97

40 Wings

$47.96

50 Wings

$59.95

60 Wings

$71.94

100 Wings

$119.99

Drink Menu

Beverages

20oz Coke

$2.49

20oz Coke Zero

$2.49

20oz Diet Coke

$2.49

20oz Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.49

20oz Lemonade

$2.49

20oz Mr. Pibb

$2.49

20oz Pink Lemonade

$2.49

20oz Sprite

$2.49

20oz Sweet Tea

$2.49

20oz Unsweet Tea

$2.49

32oz Coke

$2.99

32oz Coke Zero

$2.99

32oz Diet Coke

$2.99

32oz Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.99

32oz Lemonade

$2.99

32oz Mr. Pibb

$2.99

32oz Pink Lemonade

$2.99

32oz Sprite

$2.99

32oz Sweet Tea

$2.99

32oz Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Bottle Barq's Root Beer

$2.00

Bottle Cherry Coke

$2.00

Bottle Coke

$2.00

Bottle Coke Zero

$2.00

Bottle Dasani Water

$2.00

Bottle Diet Coke

$2.00

Bottle Fanta Orange

$2.00

Bottle Mellow Yellow

$2.00

Bottle Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.00

Bottle Mr. Pibb

$2.00

Bottle Sprite

$2.00

Cup of Ice

$0.25

Gallon Lemonade

$4.50

Gallon Sweet Tea

$4.50

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$4.50

Kid's Juice

$1.25

Large Cup of Ice

$0.50

Monster Energy Drink

$2.00

Powerade

$2.00

Powerade Zero

$2.00

Bag of Ice

$2.00

Coffee

$2.25

Water

Canned Beer

Busch

$2.50

Natural Light

$2.50

Terrapin Hopsecutioner

$5.00

Terrapin Los Bravos

$5.00

Terrapin Los Bravos (Game Day Special)

$3.50

Bucket of Busch

$11.25

Bucket of Natural Light

$11.25

Bucket of Terrapin Hopsecutioner

$23.75

Bucket of Terrapin Los Bravos

$23.75

Bucket of Terrapin Los Bravos (Game Day Special)

$16.25

Bottled Beer

Blue Moon

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona Extra

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Dos Equis Ambar

$4.00

Dos Equis Lager

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Miller Light

$3.75

Modelo Especial

$4.00

Shock Top Belgian White

$4.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$4.50

Yuengling Lager

$4.00

Bucket of Blue Moon

$18.75

Bucket of Bud Light

$16.25

Bucket of Budweiser

$16.25

Bucket of Coors Banquet

$16.25

Bucket of Coors Light

$16.25

Bucket of Corona Extra

$18.75

Bucket of Corona Light

$18.75

Bucket of Dos Equis Ambar

$18.75

Bucket of Dos Equis Lager

$18.75

Bucket of Michelob Ultra

$17.50

Bucket of Miller Light

$17.50

Bucket of Modelo Especial

$18.75

Bucket of Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$21.25

Bucket of Shock Top Belgian White

$18.75

Bucket of Yuengling Lager

$18.75

Draft Beer

Blue Moon Draft

$4.50

Bud Light Draft

$3.50

Michelob Ultra Draft

$4.00

Miller Lite Draft

$4.00

Pitcher of Blue Moon

$14.50

Pitcher of Bud Light

$11.50

Pitcher of Michelob Ultra

$12.50

Pitcher of Miller Light

$12.50

Wine

Blueberry Blush

$7.00

Bulldog Red

$7.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Moscato

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Reisling

$7.00

Tailgate Red

$7.00

Mini Bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Mini Bottle of Merlot

$7.00

Mini Bottle of Moscato

$7.00

Mini Bottle of Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Spirits

Malibu Splash

$5.00

Simply Peach Spiked

$3.75

Smirnoff Ice Neon Lemonade

$3.75

White Claw Hard Seltzer

$4.00

Bucket of Malibu Splash

$23.75

Bucket of Simply Peach Spiked

$17.50

Bucket of Smirnoff Ice Neon Lemonade

$17.50

Bucket of White Claw Hard Seltzer

$18.75

Margarita

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

442 West Howell Street, Hartwell, GA 30643

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Little Japan of HARTWELL - - Dine in open
orange star4.6 • 258
113 depot st Hartwell, GA 30643
View restaurantnext
Southern Hart Brewing Company - 350 E Howell St
orange starNo Reviews
350 E Howell St Hartwell, GA 30643
View restaurantnext
Little Japan of Royston
orange star4.5 • 7
16 SKELTON ST Royston, GA 30662
View restaurantnext
Public Well Cafe & Pizza - 5733 Dobbins Bridge Rd
orange starNo Reviews
5733 Dobbins Bridge Rd Anderson, SC 29626
View restaurantnext
A Taste of Freedom
orange starNo Reviews
1826 Warren Watt Road Iva, SC 29655
View restaurantnext
goldsmith cafe & coffee - 302 W Broad St.
orange starNo Reviews
302 W Broad St. Iva, SC 29655
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hartwell

Little Japan of HARTWELL - - Dine in open
orange star4.6 • 258
113 depot st Hartwell, GA 30643
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hartwell
Clemson
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
Easley
review star
No reviews yet
Athens
review star
Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)
Greenville
review star
Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
Avg 2.8 (23 restaurants)
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Cashiers
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston