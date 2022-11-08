Blazin’ Birds

Blazin' Hot Dinner Special for 2 4pm-Closing

$35.00

Two Chicken Sandos & Two Chicken Tenders each spiced to your liking. Choice of Two of our Delicious Sides, Two Fountain Beverages, & Two Giant Fresh Baked Cookies. Comes with side of HomeMade Ranch. Dine in or Togo Price. Delivery extra. Extras not included.