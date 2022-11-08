Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Sandwiches
Salad

Blazin’ Birds

429 Reviews

$$

6246 Wilshire Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90048

Popular Items

Popular Items

# 1 Tenders Combo
BB's Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad
#3 Tenders & Sandwich Combo

Blazin' Hot Deals

Blazin' Hot Lunch Special 10am-4pm

Blazin' Hot Lunch Special 10am-4pm

$15.00

One Chicken Sando & One Chicken Tender, each spiced to your liking. With One Side and One Hand Dipped Real Ice Cream Shake. Comes with a Side of Home Made Ranch Dressing. Price for Dine in and Togo. Delivery Extra. Extras not included.

Blazin' Hot Dinner Special for 2 4pm-Closing

Blazin' Hot Dinner Special for 2 4pm-Closing

$35.00

Two Chicken Sandos & Two Chicken Tenders each spiced to your liking. Choice of Two of our Delicious Sides, Two Fountain Beverages, & Two Giant Fresh Baked Cookies. Comes with side of HomeMade Ranch. Dine in or Togo Price. Delivery extra. Extras not included.

BB Combo Meals

# 1 Tenders Combo

# 1 Tenders Combo

$12.99

Two Chicken Tenders - Pick Your Favorite Spice Levels for Each Tender.....Comes with Side of Fries, our Classic Red Slaw and Creamy Cole Slaw, Blazin' Ranch Dressing and Pickle!

#2 Chicken Sandwiches Combo

#2 Chicken Sandwiches Combo

$13.99

Two Crispy Chicken Sandwiches with Slaw and Blazin' Sauce - Pick Your Spice Level... Comes with Side of Classic Red Slaw, Creamy Slaw, Fries, Blazin' Ranch Dressing and Pickle!

#3 Tenders & Sandwich Combo

#3 Tenders & Sandwich Combo

$13.99

One Chicken Sandwich with Blazin' Sauce and Slaw & One Chicken Tender...Pick Your Spice Levels. Comes with Side of Classic Red Slaw, Creamy Slaw Fries, Blazin' Ranch Dressing and Pickle.

#4 Tenders & Waffle

#4 Tenders & Waffle

$15.99

Two Chicken Tenders - Pick Your Spice Level. One Waffle with Syrup...Delicious Sweet and Spicy Combination....Comes with a Side of our Creamy Slaw and our Blazin' Ranch Dressing!

#5 Get It All Combo

$16.99

A Delicious Tender & Slider Spiced to Your taste, a Crispy Waffle, Fries, and our house made Creamy Slaw and Classic Red Slaw.

#6 2 Grilled Chicken Sandos

#6 2 Grilled Chicken Sandos

$13.99

Two Grilled Chicken Sandwiches with Slaw and Blazin' Sauce - Pick Your Spice Level... Comes with Side of Classic Red Slaw, Creamy Slaw, Fries, Blazin' Ranch Dressing and Pickle!

#7 1 Sando Combo

#7 1 Sando Combo

$10.99

One Crispy Chicken Sandwich with Slaw and Blazin' Sauce - Pick Your Spice Level... Comes with Side of Classic Red Slaw, Creamy Slaw, Fries, Blazin' Ranch Dressing and Pickle!

#8 1 Grilled Sando Combo

#8 1 Grilled Sando Combo

$10.99

One Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Slaw and Blazin' Sauce - Pick Your Spice Level... Comes with Side of Classic Red Slaw, Creamy Slaw, Fries, Blazin' Ranch Dressing and Pickle!

4 Tenders & Fries Basket

4 Tenders & Fries Basket

$20.00

4 Tenders Spiced to Your Liking and Fries with Choice of 4 Sauces

BB Salads

BB's Classic Crispy Salad

BB's Classic Crispy Salad

$13.99

2 Chicken Tenders - Pick Your Spice Level....Crisp Baby Greens with Romaine, Kalamatta Olives, Crunchy Cucumbers, Tomatoes. Choose Our Blazin' Ranch Dressing or Simple Italian Dressing!

BB's Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad

BB's Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

Our Crispy Chicken Lightly Seasoned on top of Fresh Romaine Lettuce, With Roasted Tomatoes and Shaved Parmesan Cheese. Served with Our Home Made Caesar Dressing. Pick Your Level of Spicy if You Like, or follow our suggestion of Mild Spice.

BB's Crispy BBQ Chicken Salad
$13.99

BB's Crispy BBQ Chicken Salad

$13.99

Grilled Classic Chicken Salad

$13.99
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
$13.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99
Grilled BBQ Chicken Salad
$13.99

Grilled BBQ Chicken Salad

$13.99

BB Wraps

BB Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap

BB Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Our Crispy Chicken Lightly Seasoned with Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Roasted Tomatoes and Shaved Parmesan Cheese all Wrapped Up in a Whole Grain Wrap topped with Our Home Made Caesar Dressing. Pick Your Level of Spicy if You Like, or follow our suggestion of Mild Spice.

BB's Crispy BBQ Chicken Wrap
$10.99

BB's Crispy BBQ Chicken Wrap

$10.99
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
$10.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Grilled BBQ Chicken Wrap

$10.99

BB Kids Menu

BB Kids Meal

BB Kids Meal

$8.99

For Kids Under 10 Years Old. A Miniature Version of Our Delicious Crispy Chicken, Served with French Fries, Our Home Made Ranch Dressing and a 20 Oz Beverage.....Yum!!!

BB Classic Shakes

Delicious Hand Dipped Shakes. Chose from Creamy Vanilla, Rich Chocolate, or Sweet Strawberry!
Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$5.99

Classic Hand Dipped Vanilla Ice Cream Shake. Thick and Creamy!

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$5.99

Classic Hand Dipped Ice Cream Shake with Rich Chocolate!

Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$5.99

Sweet Strawberry Hand Dipped Shake! Creamy and Delicious!

Pumpkin Spice Shake
$5.99

Pumpkin Spice Shake

$5.99
Caramel Shake
$5.99

Caramel Shake

$5.99
Oreo Cookie Shake
$5.99

Oreo Cookie Shake

$5.99

Beverages

20 oz. Fountain Drink
$2.79

20 oz. Fountain Drink

$2.79
Bottled Beverages
$3.99

Bottled Beverages

$3.99
Bottled Water
$2.79

Bottled Water

$2.79

OJ

$2.99

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries
$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99
Fried Green Beans
$4.99

Fried Green Beans

$4.99
Creamy Slaw

Creamy Slaw

$3.99
Classic Red Slaw
$3.99

Classic Red Slaw

$3.99
Loaded Blazin' Fries

Loaded Blazin' Fries

$9.99

Crispy Chicken Pieces Spiced to Your Favorite Level Over A Bed of Fries & Melted Cheddar Cheese and Chives. Comes with Choice of Dressing.

Fries

Fries

$3.99
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$3.99

Extra Cheese Slice

$1.00

Waffle - 1

$7.99Out of stock

Extra Dressing

Desserts

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.99

Root Beer Float

$5.99

Fresh Baked Giant Peanut Butter Cup Cookie

$3.59

A Delicious Fresh Baked Giant Peanut Butter Cup Cookie

Choco Cookie

$3.59

Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

$8.59

Catering

Tenders Catering for 8
$89.99

Tenders Catering for 8

$89.99
Sliders Catering for 8
$89.99

Sliders Catering for 8

$89.99
Tenders and Sliders for 8
$89.99

Tenders and Sliders for 8

$89.99
Tenders Catering for 12
$129.99

Tenders Catering for 12

$129.99
Sliders Catering for 12
$129.99

Sliders Catering for 12

$129.99
Tenders & Sliders Catering for 12
$129.99

Tenders & Sliders Catering for 12

$129.99
Tenders Catering for 20
$219.99

Tenders Catering for 20

$219.99
Sliders Catering for 20
$219.99

Sliders Catering for 20

$219.99
Tenders & Sliders Catering for 20
$219.99

Tenders & Sliders Catering for 20

$219.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

LA's Hottest Chicken Scene! Delicious Hot Chicken!

Website

Location

6246 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048

Directions

