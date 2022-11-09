Blazin' Burgers 2593 Ellsworth Rd
912 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! We strive to use only the best and most fresh of ingredients!
Location
2593 Ellsworth Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Latin American Cuban Cuisine - 2269 Ellsworth Road
No Reviews
2283 Ellsworth Road Ypsilanti, MI 48197
View restaurant
Cuppys Best Soulful Bistro - 1030 Ecorse Rd
No Reviews
2469 Washtenaw Avenue Ypsilanti, MI 48197
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Ypsilanti
Sidetrack Bar and Grill - 56 E. Cross St
4.4 • 7,331
56 E. Cross St Ypsilanti, MI 48198
View restaurant
More near Ypsilanti