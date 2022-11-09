Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blazin' Burgers 2593 Ellsworth Rd

912 Reviews

$

2593 Ellsworth Rd

Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Burger
Blazin' Burger
Seasoned Fries

Burgers

Blazin' Burger

Our #1 Burger. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Pepper Jack Cheese, & Our Signature Blazin' Sauce.

Roadhouse Burger

Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Fried Pickles, Fried Onion Rings, Turkey Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, & BBQ Sauce. Just like Texas!

Bacon Egg and Cheese Burger

Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Turkey Bacon, Fried Egg, American Cheese, & Mayo. Go big or go home.

The OG Burger

Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, American Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard, & Mayo. Your classic Cheeseburger.

Garlic Puree Burger

Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Swiss Cheese, & Our Signature Garlic Puree. Hope you don't have plans after this.

Shroom Burger

Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, & Our Signature Blazin' Sauce. Mushroom in food makes life delicious!

Patty Melt

$8.25

Served on Toasted Rye, Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, & Thousand Island Dressing.

Build Your Own Burger

You do you, Boss.

Mac & Cheese Squeeze

Served With Pickles, Mac & Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, & Our Signature Spicy Mayo. Cheese cheese & cheese... did I mention cheese?

Chili Cheese Burger

Served with Grilled Onions, Chili, & Melted Cheese. Messy goodness.

Sliders

Served with Grilled Onions, Pickles, American Cheese, & Ketchup. The more the merrier!

The Impossible Burger

Served With Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, American Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard, & Mayo. 100% Plant based patty but tastes like beef!

Blazins' Signatures

Philly Cheesesteak

$8.25

Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.25

Fiesta Lime Chicken Sub

$10.00

Fried Chicken Tenders, Spicy Corn Pico, Swiss Cheese, and Honey Mustard on a toasted sub.

Blazin's Cheesesteak

$10.75

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.75

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$7.25

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.25

Flamin' Hot Cheeto Burger

Burger with a twist. Burger Served on a Brioche Bun, with Jalapeños, Cheese Sauce, Hot Cheetos, and finally Dipped into Cheese and Hot Cheeto Dust.

The Heart Attack

$10.00

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.00

Southwest Philly Steak

$9.00

Blazin' Bowls

Burger Bowl

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$10.00

Chicken Tender Bowl

$10.00

Steak Bowl

$10.00

Hot Dogs

All American Dog

$3.50

Chili Dog

$4.50

Plain Jane

$3.00

The Glizzy

$6.50

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.50

Build Your Own Hot Dog

$3.50

Fries & Sides

French Fries

$4.50

Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.50

Cheese Fries

$5.50

Garbage Fries

$10.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Mac and Cheese Bites

$6.50

Fried Pickles

$6.50

Appetizer Sampler

$13.00

3 Mozzarella Sticks, 3 Onions Rings, 3 Mac & Cheese bites, 5 Fried Pickles, and a full order of fries!

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

6 Piece Chicken Nuggets

$5.00

Jumbo Chicken Wings

Bowl of Chili

$5.00

Bowl of Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Cheese Curds

$6.50

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$4.50

Cup of Ice Cream

$3.50

Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Brownies

$2.50

Cinnamon Crumb Cake

$3.50

Banana Chocolate Pound Cake

$3.25

Plain Cheesecake

$3.50

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.50

Blueberry Cheesecake

$3.50

Oreo Mousse Cake

$4.50

Snickers Carmel Cheesecake

$5.00

Belgian Chocolate Mousse Cake

$4.00

Lotus Biscoff Cake

$4.50

Macaroons(6)

$5.50

Drinks

Soft Drinks

$2.00

Milkshakes

$5.75

Smoothies

$5.75

Homemade Lemonade

$2.50

Canned Drinks

$1.50

Bottled Drinks

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.25

Sauces/Seasoning

Side of Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Side of Blazin' Sauce

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side of Garlic Puree

$0.75

Side of Mustard

$0.25

Side of Mayo

$0.25

Side of Guacamole

$1.25

Cheese Cup

$1.00

Side of Lemon Pepper Seasoning

$1.00

Side of Jamaican Jerk Seasoning

$1.00

Side of Cajun Seasoning

$1.00

Side of Garlic Parmesan

$1.00

Side of Jamaican Jerk Sauce

$0.75

Side of Mango Habanero

$0.75

Side of Sweet Teriyaki

$0.75

Side of Korean BBQ

$0.75

Garden Salad

$60.00

Full Salad Tray Serves 8-12 People.

Sliders

Chicken Tender Tray

$50.00

60 Jumbo Chicken Wings

$70.00

Mac & Cheese

Full Sized Pan Serves 12-16 People Half Sized Pan Serves 6-8 People

Garbage Fries

Large Pan Garbage Fries Serves 16 People Half Pan Serves 8 People

Tray of French Fries

$25.00

Full Tray of Fries serves 10 People

40 Piece Mozzarella Sticks

$40.00

50 Piece Mac & Cheese Bites

$30.00

50 Piece Fried Pickles

$30.00

40 Piece Jalapeno Poppers

$40.00

Tray of Onion Rings

$55.00

50 Piece Fried Mushrooms

$30.00

5 Pounds Cheese Curds

$45.00

Philly Steaks

$56.00

Philly Steaks Serves 20-24 People

20 Jumbo Cookies

$30.00

24 Fudge Brownies

$35.00

20 Piece Cheesecake

$30.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$35.00

Gallon of Homemade Lemonade

$5.00

Gallon of Sweet Tea

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! We strive to use only the best and most fresh of ingredients!

2593 Ellsworth Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48197

