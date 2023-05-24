Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blazin' Hot Chicken 1928 E Houston River Rd

1920 E Houston River Rd

Westlake, LA 70669

FOOD

Blazin' Combos

Blazin #1 - 2 Sliders w/ Fries

$13.99

Blazin #2 - 3 JUMBO Tenders w/ Fries

$13.49

Blazin #3 - 1 JUMBO Tender & 1 Slider w/ Fries

$11.99

Blazin #4 - Mac & Cheese Crunch Wrap w/ Fries

$9.99

Sides

Fries

$3.49

Cheese Fries

$4.49

Mac & Cheese

$3.49

Coleslaw

$3.49

Zalapeno Ballz (5)

$3.99

Single Slider

$4.99

Single Tender

$3.49

Mac & Cheese Crunchwrap

$7.99

Extra Sauce

$0.59

Pickels

$0.59

DRINK

Soft Drinks

Reg. Soft Drink

$1.69

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.29

Bottled Coke

$2.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN IN LOUISIANA

1920 E Houston River Rd, Westlake, LA 70669

