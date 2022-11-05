A map showing the location of Blazin J's - Ewing NJView gallery

Blazin J's - Ewing NJ

review star

No reviews yet

100 Campus Town Circle #101

Ewing Township, NJ 08618

Order Again

Popular Items

MYO Chicken Sandwich Combo
3 Piece Tenders Combo
Fries

Chicken & Waffle Combo

3 Piece Waffle Combo

$13.99

Chicken Tenders

3 Piece Tenders

$8.99

3 Piece Tenders Combo

$13.99

Added Tender

$2.99

Chicken Bites

6 Piece Bites

6 Piece Bites

$5.99

6 Piece Bites Combo

$9.99

12 Piece Bites

$8.99

12 Piece Bites Combo

$13.99

Sandwiches

J's Way Chicken Sandwich Combo (sandwich non-customizable)

J's Way Chicken Sandwich Combo (sandwich non-customizable)

$13.99

(Non-Customizable) Dipped in Specialty House Hot Sauce w/ Pepper Jack Cheese, Hot House Mayo, & Pickles! Includes a side and a drink.

J's Way Chicken Sandwich (non-customizable)

J's Way Chicken Sandwich (non-customizable)

$8.99

(Non-Customizable) Dipped in Specialty House Hot Sauce w/ Pepper Jack Cheese, Hot House Mayo, & Pickles!

MYO Chicken Sandwich Combo

MYO Chicken Sandwich Combo

$13.99

M.Y.O Make Your Own Chicken Sandwich. Choose any of our homemade Hot Sauces, Cheese, and toppings listed. You can Choose between grilled or fried chicken. (Grilled Sandwich pictured)

MYO Chicken Sandwich

MYO Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

M.Y.O Make Your Own Chicken Sandwich. Choose any of our homemade Hot Sauces, Cheese, and toppings listed. You can Choose between grilled or fried chicken. (Grilled Sandwich pictured)

Waffle Sandwich Combo

$13.99

Waffle Sandwich

$12.98

Wings

5 Piece Wing Combo

$13.99

5 Piece Wing

$8.99

Add a Wing

$1.99

Salads

Small Salad

$4.99

Small Chicken Salad

$7.99

Large Salad

$8.99
Large Chicken Salad

Large Chicken Salad

$11.99

Chicken Salad Combo

$12.99

Sides

Waffle

Waffle

$3.99

Fries

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

extra dippers / Extra Pickles

Blazed up 🔥🔥🔥

$1.00

Side Hot🔥🔥

$1.00

Side Hot Honey🔥🍯

$1.00

Side Mild 🔥

$1.00

Side House Hot Mayo

$1.00

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Syrup

$0.50

Side Pickles

$0.75

HOT HOUSE MAYO BOTTLE

12 OZ BOTTLE

$9.99

Cookie

Salted Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.99

Fountain Drinks

Cherry Coke

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Orange Fanta

$1.99

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$1.99

Azzuries Lemonade

Blue Raspberry Lemonade

$2.99

Cherry Lemonade

$2.99

Regular Lemonade

$2.99

Bottled water

Dasni

$1.99

Bottled Drinks

Pesi

$2.99

Diet Pesi

$2.99

Mnt Dew

$2.99

Diet Mnt Dew

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Rockstar

$3.99

Starbucks

$3.99

Pure Leaf

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 Campus Town Circle #101, Ewing Township, NJ 08618

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

