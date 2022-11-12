Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Chicken
Sandwiches

Blazin J's (Mall Location) Blazin J's (Park City Center)

142 Park City Center Suite K0228

Lancaster, PA 17601

Popular Items

MYO Chicken Sandwich Combo
3 Piece Tenders Combo
MYO Chicken Sandwich

Chicken & Waffle Combo

3 Piece Waffle Combo

$12.99

Chicken Tenders

3 Piece Tenders

$8.99

3 Piece Tenders Combo

$12.99

Added Tender

$2.99

Chicken Bites

6 Piece Bites

$5.99

6 Piece Bites Combo

$9.99

12 Piece Bites

$8.99

12 Piece Bites Combo

$12.99

Sandwiches

J's Way Chicken Sandwich Combo (sandwich non-customizable)

$12.99
J's Way Chicken Sandwich (non-customizable)

$8.99
MYO Chicken Sandwich Combo

$12.99

M.Y.O Make Your Own Chicken Sandwich. Choose any of our homemade Hot Sauces, Cheese, and toppings listed. You can Choose between grilled or fried chicken. (Grilled Sandwich pictured)

MYO Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

M.Y.O Make Your Own Chicken Sandwich. Choose any of our homemade Hot Sauces, Cheese, and toppings listed. You can Choose between grilled or fried chicken. (Grilled Sandwich pictured)

Wings

5 Piece Combo

$12.99

5 Piece

$8.99

Add a Wing

$1.99

Salads

Small Salad

$4.99

Small Chicken Salad

$7.99

Large Salad

$8.99
Large Chicken Salad

$11.99

Chicken Salad Combo

$12.99

Sides

Waffle

$3.99

Fries

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

extra dippers / Extra Pickles

Blazed up 🔥🔥🔥

$1.00

Side Hot🔥🔥

$1.00

Side Hot Honey🔥🍯

$1.00

Side Mild 🔥

$1.00

Side House Hot Mayo

$1.00

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Syrup

$0.50

Side Pickles

$0.75

HOT HOUSE MAYO BOTTLE

12 OZ BOTTLE

$9.99

Fountain Drinks

Cherry Coke

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Orange Fanta

$1.99

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$1.99

Azzuries Lemonade

Blue Raspberry Lemonade

$2.99

Cherry Lemonade

$2.99

Regular Lemonade

$2.99

water

Dasni

$1.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
#HomeOfTheHotChickenSandwich

142 Park City Center Suite K0228, Lancaster, PA 17601

