Franco’s Wings N More 1023 w 2nd
1023 w 2nd
Grand Island, NE 68801
Blazin Wings N More
WEEKDAY SPECIALS
Combos
#1 Exxxtreme Burger
Brioche Bun , 1/2 lb Patty, Exxxtreme sauce, Gosh Pepper Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoe, Jalapenos
#2 Cheeseburger
Brioche Bun, 1/2 lb Patty, American Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard, Onion, Pickle
#3 Jr. Cheeseburger
Brioche Bun, Quarter Pound Patty, American Cheese, Ketchup. Mustard, Onion, Pickle
#4 Swiss Mushroom Burger
Brioche Bun, 1/2 lb Patty, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Onion, Portobello Mushroom
#5 Bacon Ranch Burger
Brioche bun, 2 Quarter pound patties, pepperjack cheese, ranch, lettuce, tomatoe, bacon
#6 Chicken Sandwich
Brioche bun, fried chicken patty, mayo, lettuce, tomatoe
#7 Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Brioche bun, fired chicken patty, mayo, lettuce, tomatoe, gosh pepper cheese, jalapenos
#8 Steak Philly
Hoagie Roll , Steak, Swiss cheese, green bell peppers, onion
#9 Buffalo Wrap
Flour tortilla, chicken strip, buffalo sauce, ranch, lettuce, shredded cheddar
#10 Chicken Strips (4)
#11 Fried Cheese Sandwich
#12 Meat Burrito (2)
#13 Soft Shell Tacos (2)
flour tortilla,ground beef, cheese, lettuce, sour cream
#14 Chicken Soft Shell Tacos (2)
Flour tortilla, grilled chicken, cheese, lettuce, sour cream
#15 Cheesy (2)
#16 Crispy Tacos (3)
hard shell corn tortilla, meat, cheese, lettuce
#17 Santa Fe Grilled Roll-Up
Salsa tortilla, pepper jack cheese, ranch, pica, lettuce
#18 Grilled Burrito
Flour tortilla,Pepper jack cheese, shredded cheddar cheese, ranch, pica, bacon bits
#19 Brisket Burger
Brioche bun, 1/2 patty, brisket, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomatoe
#20 Western Burger
Brioche bun, 1/2 patty, american cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, onion rings
#21 Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich
Brioche bun, chicken patty, ranch, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoe
#22 Quesadilla Tacos (2)
Flour tortilla, pica, bacon bits, ranch, shredded pepper jack, choice of meat
Items
BACON RANCH BURGER
BRISKET BURGER
BUFFALO RANCH CHICKEN SANDWICH
BUFFALO WRAP
CHEESEBURGER
CHEESY
CHICKEN SANDWICH
CHICKEN STRIPS
CRISPY TACO
EXXXTREME BURGER
FRIED CHEESE SANDWICH
GRILLED BURRITO
JR. CHEESEBURGER
MEAT BURRITO
QUESADILLA TACO
SANTA FE GRILLED ROLLUP
SOFT SHELL TACO
SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH
STEAK PHILLY
Steak Quesadilla
Street taco Al pastor
Street taco Asada
SWISS MUSHROOM BURGER
WESTERN BURGER
Chicken Soft
Wings
8 Piece Traditional
1 Flavor - 1 Dip
10 Piece Traditional
2 Flavors - 2 Dips
15 Piece Traditional
2 Flavors - 3 Dips
20 Piece Traditional
2 Flavors - 4 Dips
30 Piece Traditional
3 Flavors - 6 Dips
40 Piece Traditional
50 Piece Traditional
75 Piece Traditional
100 Piece Traditional
8 Piece
1 Flavor - 1 Dip
10 Piece
2 Flavors - 2 Dips
15 Piece
2 Flavors - 3 Dips
20 Piece
2 Flavors - 4 Dips
30 Piece
3 Flavors - 6 Dips
40 Piece
50 Piece
75 Piece
100 Piece
COMBO Wings
8 COMBO Traditional
1 Flavor - 1 Dip - MD Fries - MD Drink
10 COMBO Traditional
2 Flavors - 2 Dips - MD Fries - MD Drink
15 COMBO Traditional
2 Flavors- 3 Dips- MD Fries - 2 MD Drinks
20 COMBO Traditional
2 Flavors - 4 Dips- LG Fries - 2 Lrg Drinks
30 COMBO Traditional
3 Flavors - 6 Dips - LG Fries - 3 LG Drinks
40 COMBO Traditional
50 COMBO Traditional
75 COMBO Traditional
100 COMBO Traditional
8 Piece COMBO
1 Flavor - 1 Dip - MD Fries - MD Drink
10 Piece COMBO
2 Flavors - 2 Dips - MD Fries - MD Drink
15 Piece COMBO
2 Flavors- 3 Dips- MD Fries - 2 MD Drinks
20 Piece COMBO
2 Flavors - 4 Dips- LG Fries - 2 Lrg Drinks
30 Piece COMBO
3 Flavors - 6 Dips - LG Fries - 3 LG Drinks
40 Piece COMBO
50 Piece COMBO
75 Piece COMBO
100 Piece COMBO
Seafood
Appetizers
Extras
REG French Fries
LG French Fries
REG Tater Tots
LG Tater Tots
Chips & Salsa
Crispitos (4)
Carne Asada Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Steak, Beans, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Pepper Jack Cheese, Queso, Rice
Smothered Burrito
Original Churro
Strawberry Churro
Nachos
Nacho Supreme
Cheese Sauce, Guacamole, Jalapenos, Pico De Gallo, Choice of meat, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Beans
Steak Nacho Fries
Cheese Sauce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Beans
Chicken Ranch Nachos
Grilled Chicken, Beans, Tomatoes, Guacamole, Pepper Jack Cheese, Green Onions, Ranch, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream
Loaded Nachos
Lettuce, Ground Beef, Enchilada Sauce, Olives, Beans, Tomatoes, Green Onions, Sour Cream, Guacamole
Tater Tot Nachos
Beans, Cheese Sauce, Ranch, Tomatoes, Green Onions, Sour Cream,Guacamole, Ground Beef
Chips & Cheese
Enchilada Sauce, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese
Salads
Taco Salad
Tortilla Bowl, Ground Beef, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Green Onions, Olives, Sour Cream, Tortilla Strips
Chicken Salad
Tortilla Bowl, Grilled Chicken, Sour Cream, Tortilla Strips, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Green Onions, Olives
Santa Fe Salad
Spicy Fried Chicken, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Tortilla Strips
Crispy Chicken Salad
Chicken Strips, Croutons, Tomatoes, Green Onions, Parmesan Cheese
Side Salad
Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Croutons
Kids Meals
Dressing
Ice Cream
Bar
Alcohol
Beer Bucket
Blue Moon
Budlight Bottle
Budlight Chelada
Budweiser Bottle
Busch Light
Coors Light
Corona Bottle
Corona Familiar
Corona Guava
Corona Mango
Dos Equis XX
Estrella Jalisco
Golden Road Mango
Heineken
Jack Daniel
Lite Miller
To Go 1/2 Gallon Margarita
Pitcher Margarita
To Go Gallon Margarita
SM Margarita
LG Margarita
Margarona
Michelob Ultra
Mikes Hard
Mini Corona
Modelo
Modelo Chelada
Modelo Negra
Modelo Oro
Pacifico Bottle
Red Stripe
Sol
Stella Artois
Tecate
Victoria Bottle
Victoria Chamoy
White Claw
NA Bev
Drinks
SM Drink
MD Drink
LG Drink
XL Drink
Bottled Water
SM Tea
MD Tea
LG Tea
XL Tea
Red Bull
Fanta Bottle
Jarrito Orange
Jarrito Pineapple
Jarrito Tamarindo
Monster
MT Dew Bottle
Nos Energy
Pepsi Bottle
Sprite Bottle
Squirt Bottle
Tall Coke Bottle
Coke Bottle
Jarrito Lime
Jarrito Grapefruit
Jarrito Mango
Jarrito Fruit Punch
Calypso Strawberry Lemonade
Calypso Ocean Blue Lemonade
Calypso Island Lemonade
Lemonade
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1023 w 2nd, Grand Island, NE 68801