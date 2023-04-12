Restaurant header imageView gallery

Franco’s Wings N More 1023 w 2nd

No reviews yet

1023 w 2nd

Grand Island, NE 68801

Blazin Wings N More

WEEKDAY SPECIALS

MONDAY 10 Piece w/Fries

$9.99

2 Flavors - 2 Dips

TUESDAY 2 Soft Tacos

$5.00

WEDNESDAY 2 Meat Burritos

$5.50

THURSDAY Chicken Ranch Nachos

$7.50

FRIDAY Taco Salad

$6.00

Combos

#1 Exxxtreme Burger

$11.99

Brioche Bun , 1/2 lb Patty, Exxxtreme sauce, Gosh Pepper Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoe, Jalapenos

#2 Cheeseburger

$11.99

Brioche Bun, 1/2 lb Patty, American Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard, Onion, Pickle

#3 Jr. Cheeseburger

$9.99

Brioche Bun, Quarter Pound Patty, American Cheese, Ketchup. Mustard, Onion, Pickle

#4 Swiss Mushroom Burger

$11.99

Brioche Bun, 1/2 lb Patty, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Onion, Portobello Mushroom

#5 Bacon Ranch Burger

$11.99

Brioche bun, 2 Quarter pound patties, pepperjack cheese, ranch, lettuce, tomatoe, bacon

#6 Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

Brioche bun, fried chicken patty, mayo, lettuce, tomatoe

#7 Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Brioche bun, fired chicken patty, mayo, lettuce, tomatoe, gosh pepper cheese, jalapenos

#8 Steak Philly

$11.99

Hoagie Roll , Steak, Swiss cheese, green bell peppers, onion

#9 Buffalo Wrap

$9.49

Flour tortilla, chicken strip, buffalo sauce, ranch, lettuce, shredded cheddar

#10 Chicken Strips (4)

$10.49

#11 Fried Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

#12 Meat Burrito (2)

$11.29

#13 Soft Shell Tacos (2)

$10.99

flour tortilla,ground beef, cheese, lettuce, sour cream

#14 Chicken Soft Shell Tacos (2)

$11.29

Flour tortilla, grilled chicken, cheese, lettuce, sour cream

#15 Cheesy (2)

$11.29

#16 Crispy Tacos (3)

$10.99

hard shell corn tortilla, meat, cheese, lettuce

#17 Santa Fe Grilled Roll-Up

Salsa tortilla, pepper jack cheese, ranch, pica, lettuce

#18 Grilled Burrito

Flour tortilla,Pepper jack cheese, shredded cheddar cheese, ranch, pica, bacon bits

#19 Brisket Burger

$12.79

Brioche bun, 1/2 patty, brisket, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomatoe

#20 Western Burger

$11.99

Brioche bun, 1/2 patty, american cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, onion rings

#21 Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Brioche bun, chicken patty, ranch, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoe

#22 Quesadilla Tacos (2)

Flour tortilla, pica, bacon bits, ranch, shredded pepper jack, choice of meat

Items

Steak onion cilantro

BACON RANCH BURGER

$8.99

BRISKET BURGER

$8.49

BUFFALO RANCH CHICKEN SANDWICH

$4.99

BUFFALO WRAP

$4.99

CHEESEBURGER

$8.99

CHEESY

$3.79

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$7.99

CHICKEN STRIPS

$6.99

CRISPY TACO

$1.89

EXXXTREME BURGER

$8.99

FRIED CHEESE SANDWICH

$5.29

GRILLED BURRITO

JR. CHEESEBURGER

$3.99

MEAT BURRITO

$3.79

QUESADILLA TACO

$6.99

SANTA FE GRILLED ROLLUP

SOFT SHELL TACO

$3.79

SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.49

STEAK PHILLY

$7.99

Steak Quesadilla

$8.99

Street taco Al pastor

$2.50

Street taco Asada

$2.50

SWISS MUSHROOM BURGER

$8.99

WESTERN BURGER

$7.99

Chicken Soft

$3.79

Wings

8 Piece Traditional

$10.99

1 Flavor - 1 Dip

10 Piece Traditional

$13.99

2 Flavors - 2 Dips

15 Piece Traditional

$19.99

2 Flavors - 3 Dips

20 Piece Traditional

$24.99

2 Flavors - 4 Dips

30 Piece Traditional

$36.99

3 Flavors - 6 Dips

40 Piece Traditional

$49.99

50 Piece Traditional

$58.99

75 Piece Traditional

$88.99

100 Piece Traditional

$116.99

8 Piece

$8.99

1 Flavor - 1 Dip

10 Piece

$11.99

2 Flavors - 2 Dips

15 Piece

$16.99

2 Flavors - 3 Dips

20 Piece

$20.99

2 Flavors - 4 Dips

30 Piece

$30.99

3 Flavors - 6 Dips

40 Piece

$41.99

50 Piece

$49.99

75 Piece

$74.99

100 Piece

$97.99

COMBO Wings

8 COMBO Traditional

$15.99

1 Flavor - 1 Dip - MD Fries - MD Drink

10 COMBO Traditional

$17.99

2 Flavors - 2 Dips - MD Fries - MD Drink

15 COMBO Traditional

$25.99

2 Flavors- 3 Dips- MD Fries - 2 MD Drinks

20 COMBO Traditional

$35.99

2 Flavors - 4 Dips- LG Fries - 2 Lrg Drinks

30 COMBO Traditional

$45.99

3 Flavors - 6 Dips - LG Fries - 3 LG Drinks

40 COMBO Traditional

$55.99

50 COMBO Traditional

$88.99

75 COMBO Traditional

$99.99

100 COMBO Traditional

$129.99

8 Piece COMBO

$14.99

1 Flavor - 1 Dip - MD Fries - MD Drink

10 Piece COMBO

$15.99

2 Flavors - 2 Dips - MD Fries - MD Drink

15 Piece COMBO

$24.99

2 Flavors- 3 Dips- MD Fries - 2 MD Drinks

20 Piece COMBO

$30.99

2 Flavors - 4 Dips- LG Fries - 2 Lrg Drinks

30 Piece COMBO

$37.99

3 Flavors - 6 Dips - LG Fries - 3 LG Drinks

40 Piece COMBO

$47.99

50 Piece COMBO

$60.99

75 Piece COMBO

$83.99

100 Piece COMBO

$114.99

Seafood

Monster Shrimp Burrito

$10.99

Fish Sandwich

$7.99

Crispy Crab Burrito

$4.29

Butterfly Shrimp Basket

$9.99

Fish & Chip Basket

$9.99

COMBO Seafood

COMBO Fish Sandwich

$10.99

COMBO Crispy Crab Burrito

$8.99

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks (8)

$8.49

Onion Rings

$7.29

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Garlic Cheese Curds

$8.99

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.99

Sweet Corn Nuggets

$7.99

Breaded Cauliflower

$8.99

Jalapeno Popper Bites

$8.99

Gizzards

$8.99

Battered Green Beans

$8.29

Extras

REG French Fries

$2.99

LG French Fries

$3.99

REG Tater Tots

$2.99

LG Tater Tots

$3.99

Chips & Salsa

$3.29

Crispitos (4)

$9.99

Carne Asada Burrito

$10.29

Flour Tortilla, Steak, Beans, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Pepper Jack Cheese, Queso, Rice

Smothered Burrito

$9.99

Original Churro

$2.99

Strawberry Churro

$3.29

Nachos

Nacho Supreme

$10.99

Cheese Sauce, Guacamole, Jalapenos, Pico De Gallo, Choice of meat, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Beans

Steak Nacho Fries

$9.99

Cheese Sauce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Beans

Chicken Ranch Nachos

$9.99

Grilled Chicken, Beans, Tomatoes, Guacamole, Pepper Jack Cheese, Green Onions, Ranch, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream

Loaded Nachos

$9.99

Lettuce, Ground Beef, Enchilada Sauce, Olives, Beans, Tomatoes, Green Onions, Sour Cream, Guacamole

Tater Tot Nachos

$7.99

Beans, Cheese Sauce, Ranch, Tomatoes, Green Onions, Sour Cream,Guacamole, Ground Beef

Chips & Cheese

$7.49

Enchilada Sauce, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese

Salads

Taco Salad

$8.99

Tortilla Bowl, Ground Beef, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Green Onions, Olives, Sour Cream, Tortilla Strips

Chicken Salad

$9.29

Tortilla Bowl, Grilled Chicken, Sour Cream, Tortilla Strips, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Green Onions, Olives

Santa Fe Salad

$9.49

Spicy Fried Chicken, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Tortilla Strips

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.49

Chicken Strips, Croutons, Tomatoes, Green Onions, Parmesan Cheese

Side Salad

$5.49

Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Croutons

Kids Meals

Soft Taco Kids Meal

$5.49

Hard Taco Kids Meal

$5.49

Cheesy Kids Meal

$5.49

Cheeseburger Kids Meal

$5.49

Chicken Bites Kids Meal

$5.49

Dressing

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Dorothy Lynch

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Spicy Sauce

Zesty Ranch

$0.50

Spicy cheese

$0.50

Queso

$1.00

Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

Ice Cream

SM Shake

$3.99

LG Shake

$5.49

SM Malt

$3.99

LG Malt

$5.49

Twisters

$5.49

SM Cyclone

$3.99

LG Cyclone

$4.99

SM Slushie

$2.29

LG Slushie

$3.29

SM Smoothie

$3.49

LG Smoothie

$3.99

MD Limeade

$2.79

LG Limeade

$2.99

XL Limeade

$3.49

SM Root Beer Float

$3.49

LG Root Beer Float

$3.99

Vanilla Ice Cream Cone

$1.49

Chocolate Dipped Cone

$1.99

Bar

Alcohol

Beer Bucket

$18.00

Blue Moon

$4.50

Budlight Bottle

$3.75

Budlight Chelada

$5.00

Budweiser Bottle

$3.75

Busch Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$3.75

Corona Bottle

$4.50

Corona Familiar

$7.75

Corona Guava

$5.00

Corona Mango

$5.00

Dos Equis XX

$4.50

Estrella Jalisco

$4.50

Golden Road Mango

$3.00

Heineken

$4.50

Jack Daniel

$5.00

Lite Miller

$3.75

To Go 1/2 Gallon Margarita

$35.00

Pitcher Margarita

$20.00

To Go Gallon Margarita

$65.00

SM Margarita

$6.99

LG Margarita

$14.25

Margarona

$12.99

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Mikes Hard

$4.50

Mini Corona

$2.75

Modelo

$4.50

Modelo Chelada

$5.00

Modelo Negra

$4.75

Modelo Oro

$5.00

Pacifico Bottle

$4.50

Red Stripe

$4.50

Sol

$4.50

Stella Artois

$4.50

Tecate

$3.50

Victoria Bottle

$4.50

Victoria Chamoy

$5.00

White Claw

$4.50

NA Bev

Drinks

SM Drink

$1.99

MD Drink

$2.29

LG Drink

$2.49

XL Drink

$2.99

Bottled Water

$2.29

SM Tea

$1.99

MD Tea

$2.29

LG Tea

$2.49

XL Tea

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.50

Fanta Bottle

$3.50

Jarrito Orange

$3.50

Jarrito Pineapple

$3.50

Jarrito Tamarindo

$3.50

Monster

$3.50

MT Dew Bottle

$3.00

Nos Energy

$3.50

Pepsi Bottle

$3.00

Sprite Bottle

$3.50

Squirt Bottle

$3.50

Tall Coke Bottle

$4.25

Coke Bottle

$3.50

Jarrito Lime

$3.50

Jarrito Grapefruit

$3.50

Jarrito Mango

$3.50

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$3.50

Calypso Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Calypso Ocean Blue Lemonade

$3.50

Calypso Island Lemonade

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1023 w 2nd, Grand Island, NE 68801

Directions

