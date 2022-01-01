A map showing the location of B S PIZZAView gallery
Vegan
Chicken
Pizza

B S PIZZA

3501 Monterey Road

Los Angeles, CA 90032

12" Medium Pizzas

pepperoni, jalapeno, roasted onions, Fresh mozzarella, #5 spicy

12" Cheese Pizza

$12.50

Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella.

12" Hawaiian

$13.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, and Pineapple.

12" Margherita

$14.50

Tomato Sauce, light Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic, Sliced Tomatoes, and Fresh Mozzarella chunks.

12" Mediterranean

$14.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Artichokes, Olives, Roasted Eggplant, and Feta Cheese.

BUILD-YOUR-OWN PIZZA

12" Pizza

$13.50

Dressings & Sauces

Ranch Side

$0.35

Cesar Side

$0.35

Balsamic Side

$0.35

Asian Sesame Side

$0.35

Rustic Side

$0.35

Red Gravy Side

$0.35

Blazing Side

$0.35

Marinara Side

$0.35

Buffalo Sauce side

$0.50

"Extra Hot" Side

$0.50

BBQ Side

$0.50

Spicy BBQ Side

$0.50

Garlic Oil Side

$0.35

Olive Oil Side

$0.35

Chipotle Aioli Side

$0.50

Jalapenos Side

$0.50

Pepperoncini Side

$0.50

Garlic Side

$0.50

Parmesan Side

$0.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3501 Monterey Road, Los Angeles, CA 90032

Directions

