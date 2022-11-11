Blazing Bagels - Bellevue
10812 Main Street
Bellevue, WA 98004
Bagels
Donate to LWSD Student Lunch Debt
Make a donation to reduce Lake Washington School District students' lunch debt here! (Click the plus sign to donate more!)
Bagel and Cream Cheese
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Bagel and Other Spreads
Blueberry Bagel
Chocolate Chip Bagel
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel
Cranberry Orange Bagel
Egg Bagel
Everything Bagel
French Toast Bagel
Garlic Bagel
Gluten Free Bagel
Jalapeno Bagel
Marble Rye Bagel
Multigrain Bagel
Multigrain Everything Bagel
Onion Bagel
Pesto Bagel
Plain Bagel
Poppy Bagel
Pretzel Bagel
Pumpernickel Everything Bagel
Pumpernickel Rye Bagel
Rosemary Bagel
Salt Bagel
Sesame Bagel
Snickerdoodle Bagel
Sourdough Bagel
Sun Dried Tomato Bagel
Asiago Cheese Bagel
Cheddar Bagel
Cheesy Pretzel Bagel
Chevy Bagel
Jalapeno Pepper Jack Bagel
Pizza Bagel
Bacon Cheddar Chive Bagel
Pepperoni Pizza Bagel
Bagel Dogs
Cream Cheese
1.5 oz Berry Cream Cheese
Single Serve Cream Cheese, 1.5 oz
1.5 oz Chipotle Cream Cheese
Single Serve Cream Cheese, 1.5 oz
1.5 oz Chive Cream Cheese
Single Serve Cream Cheese, 1.5 oz
1.5 oz Dill Pickle Cream Cheese
1.5 oz Garlic Herb Cream Cheese
Single Serve Cream Cheese, 1.5 oz
1.5 oz Honey Raisin Cream Cheese
Single Serve Cream Cheese, 1.5 oz
1.5 oz Jalapeno Cream Cheese
Single Serve Cream Cheese, 1.5 oz
1.5 oz Lite Plain Cream Cheese
Single Serve Cream Cheese, 1.5 oz
1.5 oz Lox Cream Cheese
Single Serve Cream Cheese, 1.5 oz
1.5 oz Plain Cream Cheese
Single Serve Cream Cheese, 1.5 oz
1.5 oz Vegan Cream Cheese
Single Serve Cream Cheese, 1.5 oz
1.5 oz Veggie Cream Cheese
Single Serve Cream Cheese, 1.5 oz
8 oz Berry Cream Cheese
Cream Cheese, 8 oz
8 oz Chipotle Cream Cheese
Cream Cheese, 8 oz
8 oz Chive Cream Cheese
Cream Cheese, 8 oz
8 oz Dill Pickle Cream Cheese
8 oz Garlic Herb Cream Cheese
Cream Cheese, 8 oz
8 oz Honey Raisin Cream Cheese
Cream Cheese, 8 oz
8 oz Jalapeno Cream Cheese
Cream Cheese, 8 oz
8 oz Lite Plain Cream Cheese
Cream Cheese, 8 oz
8 oz Lox Cream Cheese
Cream Cheese, 8 oz
8 oz Plain Cream Cheese
Cream Cheese, 8 oz
8 oz Vegan Cream Cheese
Cream Cheese, 8 oz
8 oz Veggie Cream Cheese
Cream Cheese, 8 oz
Extras
Pastry
Apple Cinnamon Muffin
Homemade Muffin
Caramel Fudge Brownie
Caramel Fudge Brownie Bar
Oreo Fudge Brownie
Oreo Fudge Brownie Bar
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Homemade Cookie
Ginger Molasses Cookie
Homemade Cookie
M&M Cookie
Homemade Cookie
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Homemade Cookie
S'More Cookie
Homemade Cookie
Snickerdoodle Cookie
Homemade Cookie
Rice Krispy Bar
Rice Krispy Bar
Apple Sweet Cake Bar
Apple Sweet Cake, Individual Bar
Berry Sweet Cake Bar
Berry Sweet Cake, Individual Bar
Blueberry Muffin
Homemade Muffin
Double Chocolate Chip Muffin
Homemade Muffin
Lemon Poppy Muffin
Homemade Muffin
VEGAN Blueberry Muffin
Passion Fruit Peach Scone
Blueberry Scone
Breakfast
Craft, DIY & Promo Sandwiches
Irwin Itzakoff
Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce & Red Onion on the bagel or bread of your choice
Bernie Boodnick
Turkey, Garlic Herb Schmear, Dijon, Lettuce, Tomato & Havarti Cheese on the bagel or bread of your choice
Emma Einstein
Corned beef, Russian Dressing & Swiss Cheese on Rye Bread
Sarah Schitts
BBQ Beef Brisket & Coleslaw on the bagel or bread of your choice
Zoe Zuckerman
Lox, Plain Schmear, Tomato, Capers & Red Onion on the bagel or bread of your choice
Gilda Goldman
Seasoned Chicken, Chipotle Schmear, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pepper Jack Cheese on the bagel or bread of your choice
Freida Finkelstein
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado & Mayo on the bagel or bread of your choice
Lenny Lipschitz
Roast Beef, Garlic Herb Schmear, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber & Swiss Cheese on the bagel or bread of your choice
Fanny Freeburg
Pastrami on Rye Bread
Samuel Slutzky
Plain Schmear, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Olives & Havarti Cheese on the bagel or bread of your choice
Betty Ballensky
Mom's Famous Tuna made with Pickles, Relish, Mayo & Onion on the bagel or bread of your choice
Christopher Hammond
Ham, Dijon, Mayo, Lettuce & Cheddar Cheese on the bagel or bread of your choice
DIY Meat Sandwich
DIY Sandwich
DIY Veggie Sandwich
DIY Sandwich
East Coast Feast Sandwich
Our East Coast take on Thanksgiving Feast! Roast Beef, Cheese, Pickle Schmear, Crunchy Onions, and Mustard served on a Marble Rye Bagel. $1 from each purchase will be donated to LWSD students who need support paying off their lunch debit.