Blazing Onion Burgers - Silverdale
11199 Pacific Crest Place NW
Silverdale, WA 98383
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers
Stuffed with house made artichoke dip, cheddar cheese & wrapped in thick cut peppered bacon, served with honey mustard
Blazing Chicken Wings
House marinated all natural Tyson bone-in or boneless wings tossed in your choice of our house-made BBQ sauce, blazing sriracha or mango habanero dry rub, served with celery sticks.
Platter of Natural Cut Fries
Platter of natural cut French Fries, served with choice of house made dipping sauce
Fried Pickles
Loaded Bacon Tater Tots
Crispy tater tots topped with bacon/cheddar cheese/green onion/house-made chipotle mayo /sour cream. Add pulled pork $3.
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with vine-ripened marinara sauce
Onion Petals
Hand cut and seasoned petals dipped in Trickster IPA beer batter and served with house-made sriracha aioli
Pretzels
Thick fluffy bread sticks, warmed and sprinkled with sea salt, serve with creamy beer cheese
Sliders & Fries
Three Blazing Onion sliders, served on toasted brioche slider buns.
Platter of Spicy Cajun Fries
Natural cut French Fries tossed in a spicy cajun seasoning.
Platter of Sweet Potato Fries
Platter of sweet potato fries, tossed lightly with course sea salt.
Platter of Tater Tots
Platter of crispy tater tots. Chef recommended for crispyness and dipping.
Burgers
Angus Burger Dip
All natural 100% chuck patty, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, garlic buttered French roll, served with au jus
Bacon Aioli Burger
NEW! All natural beef patty, thick-peppered bacon, creamy garlic bacon aioli, Tillamook white cheddar, lettuce, tomato & crispy onion straws.
Bacon Blues
Gorgonzola cheese, thick-peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, house made blue cheese dressing, house made garlic mayo, kaiser bun
Bacon Cheeseburger
Extra thick-peppered bacon, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
Big Double Cheese
Two all natural 100% chuck beef patties, traditional & white Tillamook cheddar, shredded lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, house-made garlic mayo, kaiser bun.
Blazing Onion Burger
Piled high with caramelized onions, Tillamook white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
Buffalo Burger
Ground Buffalo, high in protein with less fat, calories and cholesterol than beef, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, signature BOB sauce, house made BBQ sauce, kaiser bun.
California Bacon Burger
Swiss cheese, fresh guacamole, thick-peppered bacon, lettuce, onion, tomato, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
Classic Cheeseburger
Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
Hamburger
100% all natural chuck beef patty, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
Impossible Burger
Impossible burger patty, Tillamook cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, crispy onion straws, our signature BOB sauce and served on a kaiser bun.
Mushroom Melt
Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
Ranchhand Bacon Burger
Tillamook cheddar, thick-peppered bacon, fried egg, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
Spicy Black Bean Burger
Spicy, made from scratch, black bean patty, pepperjack cheese, spring mix, tomato, red onion, house made chipotle mayo, signature salsa, kaiser bun
Sweet Hickory BBQ
BBQ sauce, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, crispy onion straws, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
Texas Heat
Pepper jack cheese, jalapeno peppers, housemade salsa, Blazing sriracha sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, housemade chipotle mayo, kaiser bun
Turkey Burger
House made fresh turkey patty, Monterey jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, onion, tomato, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun
Vegan Burger
Spicy, made from scratch, black bean patty, spring mix, tomato, red onion, vegan mayo, signature salsa, kaiser bun
Chicken
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy breaded chicken strips tossed in Blazing sriracha sauce, pepper jack cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, house made ranch, flour tortilla wrap
Chicken Bacon Ranch
All natural grilled chicken breast, thick cut peppered bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado, house made ranch, served on new house made parmesan crusted Tuscan toasted bread!
Chicken Strips & Fries
All-natural tender strips served with your choice of house made dipping sauce
Classic Crispy Sandwich
All natural chicken breast hand dipped in house made seasonings and fried to a golden crisp. Served with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle and house made garlic aioli. Served on a toasted kaiser bun.
Grilled Chicken Avocado
Char-broiled chicken breast, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, House made sun-dried tomato aioli, avocado, ciabatta
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese, diced tomato, romaine lettuce tossed in house made Caesar dressing, flour tortilla wrap
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
All natural chicken breast hand dipped in house made seasonings and fried to a golden crisp. Served with shredded lettuce, tomato, jalapeno and house made chipotle mayo. Served on a toasted kaiser bun. Upgrade to the spicy fries for an extra zip!
Teriyaki Swiss Chicken
Marinated chicken breast, house made teriyaki sauce, swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, lettuce, tomato, house made garlic aioli, kaiser bun
Soup/Salad
Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan, tossed in house made Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan croutons.
Cheeseburger Bowl
Fresh romaine lettuce, house made salsa ranch dressing. Topped with a Painted Hills fresh burger patty and melted Tillamook cheddar, red onion, tomato, pickles, caramelized onions
NW Cobb Salad
All-natural chicken breast, fresh greens, gorgonzola cheese, bacon, egg, tomato, apple, avocado, served with house-made blue cheese dressing.
Sesame Salad
Marinated chicken breast or crispy chicken strips, fresh romaine, cabbage, diced red pepper, fried wontons, house-made sesame-ginger dressing. Topped with mandarin oranges, grilled pineapple, toasted sesame seeds.
Steak Salad
Sliced char-broiled flank steak, crisp romaine, red onion, diced tomato, creamy, housemade blue cheese dressing. Topped with crumbled bacon, diced red pepper, gorgonzola cheese, green onion, crispy onion straws.
SW Chicken Salad
All-natural chicken breast, fresh greens, black beans, diced tomato, corn tortilla strips, shredded jack and cheddar, house made salsa ranch dressing. Topped with jalapenos, avocado, diced red pepper, green onion, cilantro. Served with a side of housemade salsa.
Feature Soup Cup
Now featuring our house made creamy broccoli cheddar soup, served with garlic parmesan croutons
Feature Soup Bowl
Now featuring our house made creamy broccoli cheddar soup, served with garlic parmesan croutons
Outlaw Chili Cup
Spicy house made chili
Outlaw Chili Bowl
Spicy house made chili
Soup & Salad Combo
Sandwiches
BBQ Pulled Pork
Tender, slow cooked pulled pork, house made BBQ sauce, coleslaw, house made chipotle mayo, ciabatta bun.
Ultimate Grilled Cheese
Tillamook cheddar, Monterey jack, thick peppered bacon, tomato, grilled French bread.
BOB Dog
Nathans Famous gourmet hot dog, thick peppered bacon, grilled onions and BOB sauce
Outlaw Chili Dog
Nathans Famous gourmet hot dog, house made spicy 3 bean chili, shredded cheddar, diced onion, fresh jalapenos
Entrees
Kids
4 Cheese Mac & Cheese
Creamy house made cheese sauce with Monterey jack, parmesan, American and cheddar cheeses. Topped with gold fish crackers.
Chicken Strips
Tender all natural breaded chicken strips, served with choice of side
Itty Bitty Cheeseburgers
Two plain mini cheeseburgers
Grilled Cheese
American cheese melted and toasted on fresh French bread. Served with choice of side.
Itty Bitty Hamburgers
2 plain mini hamburgers
Hot Dog
Nathan's Famous plain gourmet hot dog.
Desserts
Cheesecake
House made creamy whipped cheesecake with a graham cracker crust topped with house made Northwest berry or caramel sauce.
Chocolate Cake
Layered Chocolate cake served with chocolate sauce.
Ice Cream
A scoop of premium Oregon Ice Cream. Choice of flavor.
Milkshakes
Classic and signature flavored milkshake made with premium Oregon Ice Cream.
Mocha Mud Pie
Coffee and chocolate ice cream piled high on an Oreo cookie crust, topped with hot fudge, house made fresh whipped cream. A house made favorite.
Oatmeal Ice Cream Sandwich
All natural handmade ice cream sandwich. Butterscotch ice cream sandwiched between two oatmeal chocolate chip cookies.
Peanut Butter Pie
House made peanut butter mousse in an Oreo cookie crust, topped with a layer of chocolate & peanut butter cups
Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwich
All natural hand made ice cream sandwich. Vanilla bean ice cream sandwiched between 2 chocolate chip cookies.
Lavender Ice Cream Sandwich
Lemon cookie with a honey and organic lavender ice cream sandwich.
Whole Cheescake
TAKE OUT BEER
Etched Glass Growler
NEW - Blazing Onion Logo etched glass growler filled with your choice of craft draft beer on tap.
Growler/Refill
Refill your favorite draft beer. Provide your own growler or we offer a plastic bottle.
Budweiser Btl
American Style Pale Lager
Corona Btl
Pale Lager
Heineken Btl
Dutch Brewing Company - Lager
Miller Lite Btl
American Light Pilsner
Modelo Btl
Light, Crisp, Pilsner-Style
Stella Artois Btl
Belgian Pilsner
TAKE OUT FREESTYLE
TAKE OUT LIQUOR
Dangerous Dave
"World Famous" signature cocktail - premium vodka, gin, rum, tequila, triple sec, splash of blue curacao, Midori, lime, agave nectar, Sprite. Limit 2!
Moscow Mule (x2)
Two Moscow Mules - Premium vodka, house made zesty lime, bottle of premium ginger beer, lime wedge
Sunset
Signature Cocktail - Bacardi Limon rum, Malibu rum, fresh squeezed orange juice, pineapple juice, float of grenadine, orange and cherry
Ultimate Margarita
Premium Tequila, triple sec, house made zesty lime, lime wedge
Vodka Cranberry
Deep Eddy Cranberry Vodka, house made lemon sour, cranberry juice, cranberries
TAKE OUT WINE
Btl Barnard Griffin Pinot Gris
Btl CSM Riesling
Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling
Btl Expedition Chard
Canoe Ridge Expedition Chardonnay
Btl Barnard Griffin Cabernet
Btl Kestrel Blend
Kestrel - Lady In Red Blend
Btl Sycamore Chardonnay
House Chardonnay
Btl Sycamore Cabernet
House Cabernet
Btl Sycamore Merlot
House Merlot
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Gourmet Burgers, Chicken, Salads & House Made Desserts!
11199 Pacific Crest Place NW, Silverdale, WA 98383