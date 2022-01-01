Blazing Onion Burgers - Gig Harbor

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Bacon Cheeseburger
Classic Cheeseburger
Bacon Blues

Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers

$10.99

Stuffed with house made artichoke dip, cheddar cheese & wrapped in thick cut peppered bacon, served with honey mustard

Blazing Chicken Wings

Blazing Chicken Wings

$14.49

House marinated all natural Tyson bone-in or boneless wings tossed in your choice of our house-made BBQ sauce, blazing sriracha or mango habanero dry rub, served with celery sticks.

Platter of Natural Cut Fries

Platter of Natural Cut Fries

$4.29

Platter of natural cut French Fries, served with choice of house made dipping sauce

Fried Pickles

$8.99
Loaded Bacon Tater Tots

Loaded Bacon Tater Tots

$9.29

Crispy tater tots topped with bacon/cheddar cheese/green onion/house-made chipotle mayo /sour cream. Add pulled pork $3.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Served with vine-ripened marinara sauce

Onion Petals

Onion Petals

$8.99

Hand cut and seasoned petals dipped in Trickster IPA beer batter and served with house-made sriracha aioli

Pretzels

Pretzels

$9.99

Thick fluffy bread sticks, warmed and sprinkled with sea salt, serve with creamy beer cheese

Sliders & Fries

Sliders & Fries

$14.49

Three Blazing Onion sliders, served on toasted brioche slider buns.

Platter of Spicy Cajun Fries

Platter of Spicy Cajun Fries

$4.79

Natural cut French Fries tossed in a spicy cajun seasoning.

Platter of Sweet Potato Fries

Platter of Sweet Potato Fries

$5.49

Platter of sweet potato fries, tossed lightly with course sea salt.

Platter of Tater Tots

Platter of Tater Tots

$4.99

Platter of crispy tater tots. Chef recommended for crispyness and dipping.

Burgers

Angus Burger Dip

Angus Burger Dip

$14.49

All natural 100% chuck patty, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, garlic buttered French roll, served with au jus

Bacon Aioli Burger

Bacon Aioli Burger

$15.99

NEW! All natural beef patty, thick-peppered bacon, creamy garlic bacon aioli, Tillamook white cheddar, lettuce, tomato & crispy onion straws.

Bacon Blues

Bacon Blues

$15.49

Gorgonzola cheese, thick-peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, house made blue cheese dressing, house made garlic mayo, kaiser bun

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.29

Extra thick-peppered bacon, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.

Big Double Cheese

Big Double Cheese

$16.99

Two all natural 100% chuck beef patties, traditional & white Tillamook cheddar, shredded lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, house-made garlic mayo, kaiser bun.

Blazing Onion Burger

Blazing Onion Burger

$14.49

Piled high with caramelized onions, Tillamook white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.

Buffalo Burger

Buffalo Burger

$16.99

Ground Buffalo, high in protein with less fat, calories and cholesterol than beef, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, signature BOB sauce, house made BBQ sauce, kaiser bun.

California Bacon Burger

California Bacon Burger

$15.49

Swiss cheese, fresh guacamole, thick-peppered bacon, lettuce, onion, tomato, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$13.49

Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$12.49

Lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$16.49

Impossible burger patty, Tillamook cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, crispy onion straws, our signature BOB sauce and served on a kaiser bun.

Mushroom Melt

Mushroom Melt

$14.99

Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.

Ranchhand Bacon Burger

Ranchhand Bacon Burger

$15.49

Tillamook cheddar, thick-peppered bacon, fried egg, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.

Spicy Black Bean Burger

Spicy Black Bean Burger

$13.79

Spicy, made from scratch, black bean patty, pepperjack cheese, spring mix, tomato, red onion, house made chipotle mayo, signature salsa, kaiser bun

Sweet Hickory BBQ

Sweet Hickory BBQ

$14.49

BBQ sauce, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, crispy onion straws, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.

Texas Heat

Texas Heat

$15.29

Pepper jack cheese, jalapeno peppers, housemade salsa, Blazing sriracha sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, housemade chipotle mayo, kaiser bun

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$13.79

House made fresh turkey patty, Monterey jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, onion, tomato, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun

Vegan Burger

Vegan Burger

$13.79

Spicy, made from scratch, black bean patty, spring mix, tomato, red onion, vegan mayo, signature salsa, kaiser bun

Chicken

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.49

Crispy breaded chicken strips tossed in Blazing sriracha sauce, pepper jack cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, house made ranch, flour tortilla wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.99

All natural grilled chicken breast, thick cut peppered bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado, house made ranch, served on new house made parmesan crusted Tuscan toasted bread!

Chicken Strips & Fries

Chicken Strips & Fries

$14.29

All-natural tender strips served with your choice of house made dipping sauce

Classic Crispy Sandwich

Classic Crispy Sandwich

$14.99

All natural chicken breast hand dipped in house made seasonings and fried to a golden crisp. Served with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle and house made garlic aioli. Served on a toasted kaiser bun.

Grilled Chicken Avocado

Grilled Chicken Avocado

$14.99

Char-broiled chicken breast, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, House made sun-dried tomato aioli, avocado, ciabatta

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.49

Grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese, diced tomato, romaine lettuce tossed in house made Caesar dressing, flour tortilla wrap

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

All natural chicken breast hand dipped in house made seasonings and fried to a golden crisp. Served with shredded lettuce, tomato, jalapeno and house made chipotle mayo. Served on a toasted kaiser bun. Upgrade to the spicy fries for an extra zip!

Teriyaki Swiss Chicken

Teriyaki Swiss Chicken

$14.49

Marinated chicken breast, house made teriyaki sauce, swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, lettuce, tomato, house made garlic aioli, kaiser bun

Soup/Salad

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine, parmesan, tossed in house made Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan croutons.

Cheeseburger Bowl

Cheeseburger Bowl

$13.49

Fresh romaine lettuce, house made salsa ranch dressing. Topped with a Painted Hills fresh burger patty and melted Tillamook cheddar, red onion, tomato, pickles, caramelized onions

NW Cobb Salad

NW Cobb Salad

$14.99

All-natural chicken breast, fresh greens, gorgonzola cheese, bacon, egg, tomato, apple, avocado, served with house-made blue cheese dressing.

Sesame Salad

Sesame Salad

$14.49

Marinated chicken breast or crispy chicken strips, fresh romaine, cabbage, diced red pepper, fried wontons, house-made sesame-ginger dressing. Topped with mandarin oranges, grilled pineapple, toasted sesame seeds.

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$16.99

Sliced char-broiled flank steak, crisp romaine, red onion, diced tomato, creamy, housemade blue cheese dressing. Topped with crumbled bacon, diced red pepper, gorgonzola cheese, green onion, crispy onion straws.

SW Chicken Salad

SW Chicken Salad

$14.79

All-natural chicken breast, fresh greens, black beans, diced tomato, corn tortilla strips, shredded jack and cheddar, house made salsa ranch dressing. Topped with jalapenos, avocado, diced red pepper, green onion, cilantro. Served with a side of housemade salsa.

Feature Soup Cup

$5.49

Now featuring our house made creamy broccoli cheddar soup, served with garlic parmesan croutons

Feature Soup Bowl

$6.79

Now featuring our house made creamy broccoli cheddar soup, served with garlic parmesan croutons

Outlaw Chili Cup

Outlaw Chili Cup

$5.49

Spicy house made chili

Outlaw Chili Bowl

Outlaw Chili Bowl

$6.79

Spicy house made chili

Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork

BBQ Pulled Pork

$14.79

Tender, slow cooked pulled pork, house made BBQ sauce, coleslaw, house made chipotle mayo, ciabatta bun.

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$11.29

Tillamook cheddar, Monterey jack, thick peppered bacon, tomato, grilled French bread.

BOB Dog

BOB Dog

$13.29

Nathans Famous gourmet hot dog, thick peppered bacon, grilled onions and BOB sauce

Outlaw Chili Dog

Outlaw Chili Dog

$13.29

Nathans Famous gourmet hot dog, house made spicy 3 bean chili, shredded cheddar, diced onion, fresh jalapenos

Entrees

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.99

Hand battered wild caught cod fillets, served with coleslaw, choice of side & house made tarter.

Whats Up Mac

Whats Up Mac

$11.99

Creamy house made cheese sauce with Monterey jack, parmesan, American and cheddar cheeses.

Kids

4 Cheese Mac & Cheese

4 Cheese Mac & Cheese

$6.49

Creamy house made cheese sauce with Monterey jack, parmesan, American and cheddar cheeses. Topped with gold fish crackers.

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$6.49

Tender all natural breaded chicken strips, served with choice of side

Itty Bitty Cheeseburgers

Itty Bitty Cheeseburgers

$6.49

Two plain mini cheeseburgers

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.49

American cheese melted and toasted on fresh French bread. Served with choice of side.

Itty Bitty Hamburgers

Itty Bitty Hamburgers

$6.49

2 plain mini hamburgers

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$6.49

Nathan's Famous plain gourmet hot dog.

Desserts

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$6.99

House made creamy whipped cheesecake with a graham cracker crust topped with house made Northwest berry or caramel sauce.

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$6.79Out of stock

Layered Chocolate cake served with chocolate sauce.

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$2.29

A scoop of premium Oregon Ice Cream. Choice of flavor.

Milkshakes

Milkshakes

$6.29

Classic and signature flavored milkshake made with premium Oregon Ice Cream.

Mocha Mud Pie

Mocha Mud Pie

$7.59

Coffee and chocolate ice cream piled high on an Oreo cookie crust, topped with hot fudge, house made fresh whipped cream. A house made favorite.

Oatmeal Ice Cream Sandwich

Oatmeal Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.49

All natural handmade ice cream sandwich. Butterscotch ice cream sandwiched between two oatmeal chocolate chip cookies.

Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.59

House made peanut butter mousse in an Oreo cookie crust, topped with a layer of chocolate & peanut butter cups

Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwich

Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.49

All natural hand made ice cream sandwich. Vanilla bean ice cream sandwiched between 2 chocolate chip cookies.

Lavender Ice Cream Sandwich

Lavender Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.49Out of stock

Lemon cookie with a honey and organic lavender ice cream sandwich.

Whole Cheescake

$50.00

TAKE OUT BEER

Etched Glass Growler

Etched Glass Growler

$24.00

NEW - Blazing Onion Logo etched glass growler filled with your choice of craft draft beer on tap.

Growler/Refill

$18.00

Refill your favorite draft beer. Provide your own growler or we offer a plastic bottle.

Budweiser Btl

Budweiser Btl

$4.75

American Style Pale Lager

Corona Btl

Corona Btl

$4.75

Pale Lager

Heineken Btl

Heineken Btl

$4.75

Dutch Brewing Company - Lager

Miller Lite Btl

Miller Lite Btl

$4.75

American Light Pilsner

Modelo Btl

Modelo Btl

$4.75Out of stock

Light, Crisp, Pilsner-Style

Stella Artois Btl

Stella Artois Btl

$4.75

Belgian Pilsner

TAKE OUT FREESTYLE

Freestyle Soda

$3.00

TAKE OUT LIQUOR

Dangerous Dave

Dangerous Dave

$11.00

"World Famous" signature cocktail - premium vodka, gin, rum, tequila, triple sec, splash of blue curacao, Midori, lime, agave nectar, Sprite. Limit 2!

Moscow Mule (x2)

Moscow Mule (x2)

$15.00

Two Moscow Mules - Premium vodka, house made zesty lime, bottle of premium ginger beer, lime wedge

Sunset

Sunset

$9.50

Signature Cocktail - Bacardi Limon rum, Malibu rum, fresh squeezed orange juice, pineapple juice, float of grenadine, orange and cherry

Ultimate Margarita

Ultimate Margarita

$9.00

Premium Tequila, triple sec, house made zesty lime, lime wedge

Vodka Cranberry

Vodka Cranberry

$9.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry Vodka, house made lemon sour, cranberry juice, cranberries

TAKE OUT WINE

Btl Barnard Griffin Pinot Gris

$24.00
Btl CSM Riesling

Btl CSM Riesling

$26.00

Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling

Btl Expedition Chard

Btl Expedition Chard

$26.00

Canoe Ridge Expedition Chardonnay

Btl Barnard Griffin Cabernet

$28.00
Btl Kestrel Blend

Btl Kestrel Blend

$26.00

Kestrel - Lady In Red Blend

Btl Sycamore Chardonnay

Btl Sycamore Chardonnay

$22.00

House Chardonnay

Btl Sycamore Cabernet

Btl Sycamore Cabernet

$22.00

House Cabernet

Btl Sycamore Merlot

Btl Sycamore Merlot

$22.00

House Merlot

Paper Goods

Request Utensils and Napkins Here!

Napkins

Utensils

No Napkins

No Utensils

Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gourmet Burgers, Chicken, Salads & House Made Desserts

Location

4701 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Directions

Gallery
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits image
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits image
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits image

Map
