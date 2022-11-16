Blazin J's - West Chester
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Fresh Made, Hand-Crafted Hot Dipped Chicken Sandwiches, Tenders & Salads
Location
139 West Gay Street, West Chester, PA 19380
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Stove and Tap- Malvern - 245 Lancaster Ave
No Reviews
245 Lancaster Avenue Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurant
Grove Street Pub & Grill - 1094 Howertown Rd
No Reviews
1092 Howertown Rd North Catasauqua, PA 18032
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in West Chester
JACO Juice and Taco of West Chester - JACO West Chester
4.8 • 3,796
8 W Gay St West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurant
Four Dogs Tavern & Marshalton Inn
4.2 • 1,098
1300 West Strasburg Road West Chester, PA 19382
View restaurant
More near West Chester