Blazin J's - West Chester

review star

No reviews yet

139 West Gay Street

West Chester, PA 19380

Order Again

Popular Items

MYO Chicken Sandwich Combo
J's Way Sandwich Combo
3 Piece Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

J's Way Sandwich Combo

J's Way Sandwich Combo

$12.99

Our Signature J's Way Sandwich. Your choice of Fresh Cut Seasoned Fries, a Belgian Waffle or a Side Salad. Includes a 20oz Fountain Coke Product or Bottle of Dasani Water.

MYO Chicken Sandwich Combo

MYO Chicken Sandwich Combo

$12.99

Our MYO Sandwich and Your choice of Fresh Cut Seasoned Fries, a Belgian Waffle or a Side Salad. Includes a 20oz Fountain Coke Product or Bottle of Dasani Water.

J's Way Chicken Sandwich

J's Way Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Our Signature Sandwich! Made fresh, hand-battered, fried to golden perfection and dipped in our J's Way Hot Sauce. Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Pickles, J's Hot House Mayo and Served on a Grilled Bun

MYO Chicken Sandwich

MYO Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Our fresh top-quality chicken breast sandwich made exactly how you want it. Fried, Grilled or Char-Grilled. Hand dipped in either Mild, Hot Honey, J's Way or, if you're brave enough, our Blazin' Hot Sauce. Choose your cheese and add the toppings you want.

Chicken Tenders

3 Piece Tender Combo

3 Piece Tender Combo

$12.99

3 of our Jumbo Tenderloins and Your choice of Fresh Cut Seasoned Fries, a Belgian Waffle or a Side Salad. Includes a 20oz Fountain Coke Product or Bottle of Dasani Water.

3 Piece Tenders

3 Piece Tenders

$8.99

Our Jumbo tenderloins hand-battered, fried to perfection and dipped in one of our signature sauces. Or try them Char-Grilled!

Chicken Bites

6 Piece Bite Combo

6 Piece Bite Combo

$9.99

6 Bites and Your choice of Fresh Cut Seasoned Fries, a Belgian Waffle or a Side Salad. Includes a 20oz Fountain Coke Product or Bottle of Dasani Water.

12 Piece Bite Combo

12 Piece Bite Combo

$12.99

12 Bites and Your choice of Fresh Cut Seasoned Fries, a Belgian Waffle or a Side Salad. Includes a 20oz Fountain Coke Product or Bottle of Dasani Water.

6 Piece Bites

6 Piece Bites

$5.99

Never processed bite sized cuts of tenderloin, hand-battered, fried to perfection and dipped in your choice of our mild, hot honey, J's Way or Blazin' hot homemade sauces.

12 Piece Bites

12 Piece Bites

$8.99

Never processed bite sized cuts of tenderloin, hand-battered, fried to perfection and dipped in your choice of our mild, hot honey, J's Way or Blazin' hot homemade sauces.

Wings

5 Piece Wing Combo

5 Piece Wing Combo

$12.99

5 Jumbo bone-in wings cooked to crispy perfection and dipped in one of our signature one of a kind dipping sauces. Choose Naked or Breaded and the combo includes your choice of our hand cut fries, Belgian waffle or side salad.

5 Piece Wings

5 Piece Wings

$8.99

5 Jumbo bone-in wings cooked to crispy perfection and dipped in one of our signature one of a kind dipping sauces. Choose Naked or Breaded

Add a Wing

$1.99

Waffle Sandwich

Waffle Sandwich

Waffle Sandwich

$12.99

We'll just let the picture do the talking for us on this one....

Salads

J's Southwest Salad

J's Southwest Salad

$10.99

J's sweet-heat version with golden fried chicken dipped in Hot Honey and served over a bed of romaine with Monterey Jack, Black Beans, Sweet Corn, Tomatoes and Tortilla Strips. J's Hot House Dressing is recommended.

Club 'J' Salad

Club 'J' Salad

$10.99

Bacon, Cheddar, Tomatoes & Croutons Spun on a bed of crisp romaine and topped with a generous portion golden-fried chicken dipped in J's Hot Honey. We recommend Ranch with this comfort classic!

Char-Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Juicy Char-Grilled Tenderloin Chicken with Parmesan Cheese & Croutons over a bed of crisp Romaine. Caesar dressing is recommended or try the Creamy Parmesan Peppercorn!

MYO Small Chicken Salad

MYO Small Chicken Salad

$7.99

J's hand-crafted chicken prepared your way served on a bed of crisp romaine with your choice of up of up to 4 of our salad toppers.

MYO Large Salad

MYO Large Salad

$7.99

A crisp bed of romaine lettuce with your choice of up to 6 of our salad toppers. Keep it light with one of our choices of Ken's Lite and Fat-Free dressing options.

MYO Large Chicken Salad

MYO Large Chicken Salad

$10.99

A generous portion of chicken prepared your way, served on a crisp bed of romaine and topped with your choice of up to 6 of our salad toppers.

Kid's Menu

Kid's Bite Meal

Kid's Bite Meal

$6.99

4 Bites and Your choice of Kid's portion of Fresh Cut Seasoned Fries or a Belgian Waffle. Includes a 12oz Fountain Coke Product, Lemonade or Bottled Water.

Kid's Chicken Sandwich Meal

Kid's Chicken Sandwich Meal

$6.99

A Jumbo Tender golden fried and dipped in of our signature dip sauces and served on a grilled J Roll with cheese and pickles. Includes your choice of a kid's portion of Fries or Belgian Waffle and a drink.

Sides

Fresh Cut Fries - Full Side

Fresh Cut Fries - Full Side

$3.99

Always fresh hand-cut and fried to golden crisp perfection and sprinkled with just the right amount of cilantro. Try dipping these bad boys in our J's Hot House Mayo!

Side Belgian Waffle

Side Belgian Waffle

$3.99

Crispy on the outside, fluffy on inside. Served piping hot straight from the waffle iron with a sprinkle of powdered sugar and maple syrup on the side.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.99

Garden salad with tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots on a bed of lettuce. Served with your choice of dressing.

Drinks

Azzurrie's Blue Raspberry Lemonade - 20oz

Azzurrie's Blue Raspberry Lemonade - 20oz

$3.99

Our Fresh Lemonade made with just the right twist of Blue Raspberry.

Azzurrie's Red Cherry Lemonade - 20oz

Azzurrie's Red Cherry Lemonade - 20oz

$3.99

Our Fresh Lemonade made with just the right twist of Red Cherry.

Fresh Lemonade - 20oz

Fresh Lemonade - 20oz

$3.99

20oz of refreshing, thirst quenching liquid heaven.

Dasani Bottled Water

Dasani Bottled Water

$1.99
Fountain Coke Products - 20oz

Fountain Coke Products - 20oz

$1.99

Ice-cold and fresh from the fountain. Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr Pepper, Fanta Orange, Hi-C Fruit Punch, Barq's Root Beer or Coke Zero Sugar.

X-tras

Hot Mayo - 2oz

Hot Mayo - 2oz

$1.00

2oz Dip Size portion of our famous hot mayo

Malt Vinegar - 2oz

$1.00

2oz Dip Size portion of the boardwalk favorite

Xtra Side Hot Dip Sauce

Xtra Side Hot Dip Sauce

$1.00

Mild, Hot Honey, J's Way Hot or Blazin' Hot

Xtra Tender Dipper

Xtra Tender Dipper

$1.00

Blue Cheese, Ranch, Honey Mustard or Barbeque

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Fresh Made, Hand-Crafted Hot Dipped Chicken Sandwiches, Tenders & Salads

Location

139 West Gay Street, West Chester, PA 19380

Directions

