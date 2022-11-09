B Lazy Diner
No reviews yet
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
A local, family- owned homemade custard and fast food diner located in Wind Lake, WI. We might be small but we are big on fast friendly service with everything cooked per order. B-Lazy Diner offers chicken and fish buckets/dinners served with fries or potato pancakes and our famous homemade coleslaw and tartar sauce. Along with a variety of wraps, seasoned burgers, homemade soups and salads. Don't forget we have a variety of cones, sundaes, malts, shakes and homemade ice cream sandwiches. Check our calendar for our flavors of the day and weekly specials!! Call your order in at (262) 895-3233 for faster service. Dine in or use our convenient dive thru window. Outdoor seating available during the summer. We are open 7 days a week and look forward to seeing you!
7910 south Loomis road, wind lake, WI 53185