B Lazy Diner

7910 south Loomis road

wind lake, WI 53185

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Curds
Shake

Burgers

Hamburger

$4.25

Double Hamburger

$5.50

Cheeseburger

$4.50

Double Cheeseburger

$5.75

Bacon Cheeseburger

$5.00

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.00

Mushroom & Swiss

$4.75

Double Mushroom & Swiss

$6.25

Patty Melt

$4.25

Double Patty Melt

$5.75

Chicken

Chicken Dinner

$6.99+

Bucket Regular

$16.25+

Bucket Deluxe

$19.98+

Dogs

1/4 LB Hot Dog

$2.99

Hot Dog

$1.50

Corn Dog

$1.55

1/4 LB Chili Cheese Dog

$3.99

Salad

BYO Salad

$4.25

Sandwiches

B.L.T

$5.00

BBQ Pork

$6.00

Chicken Sandwich

$4.75

Fish

$5.50

Grilled Cheese

$2.00

Hot Ham & Swiss

$4.75

Reuben

$6.00

Steak

$4.99

Turkey Club

$5.50Out of stock

Seafood

Cod Dinner

$10.50

Cod Bucket

$22.25+

Baked Cod Dinner (Friday Only)

$11.25

Perch Din

$11.75

Perch Bucket

$22.75

Bluegill Din

$11.75

Bluegill Bucket

$22.75

Walleye Din

$12.00

Walleye Bucket

$22.80

Fantail Din

$11.50Out of stock

Fantail Bucket

$23.00Out of stock

Popcorn Shrimp Din

$11.00

Popcorn Shrimp Bucket

$21.00

Combo Bucket

$24.50

Side Order

$6.50+

Rye Bread Per Piece

$0.20

Fish By The Piece

Sides

Fry

$2.50+

Loaded Fry

$4.00+

Tots

$3.00+

Loaded Tots

$4.50+

Onion Rings

$3.25+

Mozz Sticks

$4.50+

Chicken Strips

$3.65+

Mushrooms

$3.65+

Reuben Rolls

$4.99+

Slaw

$1.50+

Potato Cakes

$4.50+

Soup

$3.50+

Curds

$4.75+

Poppers

$4.00+

Wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$5.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$5.00

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$5.00

B.L.T Wrap

$4.75

Steak Wrap

$5.50

Turkey Apple Honey Mustard

$5.50

Adds/Extras

Extra Items

Drinks

Soda

$2.00+

Coffee

$1.25

Iced Coffee

$2.00+

Water

Hot Chocolate

$1.50

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.50

Brkfst Wrap

$5.00

Skillet

$7.75

Ice Cream

Shake

$3.70+

Malt

$3.99+

Flurry

$4.00+

Float

$3.00+

Sundae

$3.75+

Cone

$1.86+

Bowl

$1.86+

Waffle Cone

$2.15+

Pet Dish

$1.50

Ice Cream Sandwich

$1.50

Banana Split

$5.25

Pint

$3.75

Quart

$6.50

Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Dessert Nacho

$7.00

Grab & Go Freezer

Small Ice Cream Sandwiches

$1.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich

$5.00

Sprinkle Drumstick Waffle Cones

$6.00

Chocolate Dipped Waffle Cones

$6.00

Peanut Drumstick Waffle Cones

$6.00

Peanut Butter Cookie Sandwich

$5.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Blast Custard Pie Piece

$4.25Out of stock

Butter Pecan Pie Piece

$4.25Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
A local, family- owned homemade custard and fast food diner located in Wind Lake, WI. We might be small but we are big on fast friendly service with everything cooked per order. B-Lazy Diner offers chicken and fish buckets/dinners served with fries or potato pancakes and our famous homemade coleslaw and tartar sauce. Along with a variety of wraps, seasoned burgers, homemade soups and salads. Don't forget we have a variety of cones, sundaes, malts, shakes and homemade ice cream sandwiches. Check our calendar for our flavors of the day and weekly specials!! Call your order in at (262) 895-3233 for faster service. Dine in or use our convenient dive thru window. Outdoor seating available during the summer. We are open 7 days a week and look forward to seeing you!

7910 south Loomis road, wind lake, WI 53185

B Lazy Diner image

