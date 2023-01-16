Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies

Blossoming Lotus Cafe NW 21 Quimby | Portland

89 Reviews

$$

2122 NW Quimby Street

Portland, OR 97210

Popular Items

Beet Crunch Salad
Bibimbap
Mac and Cheese Bowl

Current Specials

We've crafted a daily cleanse to help you detox from all of the radicals. - 1x Immunity shot Consists of: Lemon, ginger, dash of cayenne, orange wedge chaser - 2x Juices of your choice - 1x Entree - The Green Bowl
Kimchi Pasta Salad

Kimchi Pasta Salad

$10.50

Broccoli, English peas tossed with elbow pasta and a sweet and spicy Gojuchang cashew cream sauce. Topped off with our coconut bacon, Sesame seeds. Served chilled.

Tikka Masala

Tikka Masala

$17.50

A creamy tomato, coconut milk and curry sauce made with traditional spices tossed with spinach, chickpeas and cilantro. Served with a tikka seasoned tofu, golden cashew rice and a side of raita and pineapple chutney.

Daily Cleanse

Daily Cleanse

$34.50

A super cleanse to help you detox from all of the radicals! Comes with: 1x Immunity shot, 2x Juices, 1x Entree - Choose between The Green Bowl or The Tom Kha Soup or our popular Beet Crunch Salad

Week Of Clean Eating Card

$120.50

A punch card good for five (5) bowls, salads or entrees and five (5) juices, smoothies or double-size tonics of your choice.

Ala Cart Entrees

Green Bowl

Green Bowl

$15.50

English peas, asparagus, avocado, steamed kale, cucumber, quinoa, toasted pepitas, cilantro tossed in a date jalapeno dressing

Creamy Pesto Pasta

Creamy Pesto Pasta

$16.50

Pecan pesto, cashew cream, cherry tomatoes, hazelnut parmesan, zucchini zoodles. This dish is chilled.

Golden Dragon Bowl

Golden Dragon Bowl

$18.50

A warm golden sauce made with ginger, garlic, turmeric, coconut milk and curry. Served with brown rice, green lentils, roasted: cauliflower, carrots, onions. Fresh spinach, and topped with peanuts and lime. Delivery: Sauce will be in a soup container. Feel free to heat it up some more and then pour over your veggies and rice. Yum!

Beet Crunch Salad

Beet Crunch Salad

$15.50

A delicious salad of massaged kale, beets, pickled celery and cucumbers tossed with a mustard seed dressing and topped with our house made coconut bacon and pecans. A sweet and savory salad with a crunch.

Bibimbap

Bibimbap

$17.50

A vegan take of a popular Korean dish comes with our house made: BBQ tempeh, kimchi, cucumber seaweed salad and a gochujang cashew sauce. Served with steamed broccoli, sesame shiitake mushrooms and brown rice topped with toasted sesame seeds. (This item is not gluten free).

Tom Kha Soup

Tom Kha Soup

$6.00+

A spicy lemongrass ginger with coconut broth served with mushrooms, carrots and onions with a lime garnish. Order with a size of brown rice or bbq tofu.

Mac and Cheese Bowl

Mac and Cheese Bowl

$10.50

Our ultra famous vegan mac and cheese is made with a creamy blend of butternut squash with oat milk, cashews and nutritional yeast. A creamy healthy dish that will satisfy your cravings!

Mac and Cheese Cup

Mac and Cheese Cup

$7.50

Smaller version of the bowl Mac Cheese.

Sweets

Cheesecake Pudding

$7.50Out of stock
Chia Blue Dream

Chia Blue Dream

$7.50

Butterfly pea flower tea powder with coconut cream, almond milk, agave, vanilla and cardamon soaked with chia overnight for a creamy sweet pudding.

Chia Chocolate

Chia Chocolate

$7.50

A chocolate chia pudding made with kokow chocolate syrup, maca, espresso, agave, vanilla with almond milk and coconut cream.

Juices

pineapple, carrot,orange,ginger-add spirulina+i
Liver Detox

Liver Detox

$10.00

Detox your liver with this juice made with celery, apple, lemon and cucumber and bitter melon know to help your cells use glucose and move it to your liver.

Lung Detox

Lung Detox

$10.00

Detox your lungs with this juice made with spinach, celery, wheatgrass, mint, pineapple, lemon and cilantro.

Blood Detox

Blood Detox

$10.00

Our take on an alcohol-free Bloody Mary! Detox your blood with this juice made with Roma tomatoes, beet, carrots, pepper, jalapeno, kale, lime and celery. Savory with a small zing to kick start your day :)

Immunity Shot

Immunity Shot

$6.50

Juiced lemon, ginger with a dash of cayenne and an orange wedge chaser.

Resilience & Immunity

Resilience & Immunity

$10.00

Orange juice with pineapple, carrots, orange and ginger. Add some spirulina to make it green.

Heart Strong

Heart Strong

$10.00

A unique juice made with cucumbers, grapefruit, beets and ginger.

Skin Toner

Skin Toner

$10.00

A great juice made with spinach, cucumber, apple, kale and celery. Add some collagen for that extra skin care.

Smoothies

Strength Shake

Strength Shake

$11.00

A fully nutrient packed smoothie made with almond milk, almond butter, black sesame seeds, banana, spinach and dates. A good post workout smoothie meant to keep you satisfied.

Super Foodie

Super Foodie

$10.00

Who says you can't have it all? Our Super Foodie smoothie is packed with mixed berries, goji berries, banana, pineapple, spinach, ginger and orange juice.

Horchata

Horchata

$10.00

Our smoothie rendition on a Horchata. Made with almond milk, bananas, dates, pecans, cinnamon and cayenne. Sweet with a spicy kick.

Golden Sunrise

Golden Sunrise

$10.00

A sweet flavorful smoothie to wake up your senses. Made with turmeric, coconut milk, bananas, pineapple, orange and ginger.

Maca Mocha Smoothie

Maca Mocha Smoothie

$10.00

Our own mocha smoothie made with cacao nibs, maca, espresso beans, dates, almond, butter, banana and almond milk. Giving your body a boost while keeping your belly full.

Matcha Dream

Matcha Dream

$10.00

A mildly sweet and smooth smoothie made with matcha, spinach, avocado, banana, dates and coconut milk.

Berry Hot Date

Berry Hot Date

$10.00

Treat yourself to a Berry Hot Date. Made with mixed berries, bananas, almond milk, pecans, dates, cinnamon and cayenne.

Hot Beverages

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$7.50

Oat milk, matcha powder, maple syrup and cinnamon.

Golden Milk

Golden Milk

$7.50

Robust anti-inflammatory turmeric combined with creamy oat milk, all whisked together to create an enriching warm-your-soul latte. Finished with a dust of cinnamon powder & topped with a dash of coconut oil for aromatics. This is great for tired minds or a rainy afternoon.

Hot Maca Mocha

$7.50

Our popular macha mocha smoothie now in hot form! This is the adult hot chocolate you've been craving for those brisk morning commutes. Decant dark cacao nibs, maca, all blended together with creamy oat / almond milk. Satisfying and healthy!

Coffee

Coffee

$4.00

Dark Roast House Drip Coffee.

Root Tonic & Tea (1 Month Supply)

Take home Root Tonic & Tea, now available in larger sizes due to high demand!
Urgent Care

Urgent Care

$27.50

Fennel, Anise, Raspberry Leaf, Rosehips, Mullein, Birch Bark, Thyme, Dandelion Leaf, Horsetail, Blackberry Leaf, Peppermint

Concentration

Concentration

$31.50

Yerba Mate,Ashwagandha, Holy Basil, Ginkgo, Hawthorne, Lemon Balm, Matcha

Nervous System

Nervous System

$27.50

Peppermint, Chamomile, Passion Flower, Lavender, Kava Kava, Schizandra

Throat & Lung

Throat & Lung

$27.50

Elderberry, Peppermint, Mullein, Ginseng, Usnea, Oregano

Cardiovascular

Cardiovascular

$29.50

Green Rooibos, Fennel, Lemongrass, Hawthorn, Bilberry Leaf, Cinnamon, Ginger, Red Clover, Roasted Barley, Safflower, Hibiscus, Lime Oil

Digestion

Digestion

$29.50

Rooibos, Ginger, Lemon Peel, Lemon Grass, Lemon Oil

Detoxifcation

Detoxifcation

$29.50

Rooibos, Lapacho, Milk Thistle, Hibiscus, Birch Bark, Nettle, Ginger, Oat Straw, Sarsaparilla, Hawthorn, Horsetail, Cornflower, Peppermint

Metabolism

Metabolism

$31.50

Yerba Mate, Pu-erh, Ginger, Lemon Peel, Lemon Oil

Joint & Muscle

Joint & Muscle

$31.50

Rooibos, Turmeric, Nettle, Dandelion Root, Holy Basil, Ginger, Lemon Grass, Birch Bark, Willow Bark

Female

Female

$29.50
Male

Male

$27.50

Green Rooibos, Peppermint, Ginkgo, Pauma Bark, Catuba Bark, Damiana, Hawthorn Berry

Vitality

Vitality

$31.50

Honeybush, Rosehips, Ginger, Astragalus, Licorice, Ginseng, Holy Basil

Bottled Beverages

Teavana Strawberry Apple GreenTea

Teavana Strawberry Apple GreenTea

$5.00Out of stock

Teavana Craft Iced Tea is a bright blend combining refreshing green tea with a mosaic of lush fruit flavor and lively lemongrass-all without any added sugar for a cool, crisp taste.

Teavana Blackberry Lime Green Tea

Teavana Blackberry Lime Green Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Sparkling Teavana Craft Iced Tea is an exuberant blend of green tea, lime peel and berry flavor.

Wyld CBD Water Blackberry

Wyld CBD Water Blackberry

$5.50

Real CBD fruit-infused sparkling water, 10 calories / 2g sugar (or less) per can, Made with THC Free Hemp. Great chilled!

Wyld CBD Water - Blood Orange

Wyld CBD Water - Blood Orange

$5.50

Real CBD fruit-infused sparkling water, 10 calories / 2g sugar (or less) per can, Made with THC Free Hemp. Great chilled!

Driftwest Keifer - Grapefruit Tangerine

Driftwest Keifer - Grapefruit Tangerine

$4.50

Sparkling water full of probiotics! Combination of grapefruit and tangerine are accentuated with fresh lemon and lime-all coming together in an extremely refreshing profile.

Driftwest Keifer - Guava Mango Passionfruit

Driftwest Keifer - Guava Mango Passionfruit

$4.50

Sparkling water with probiotics! Paradise found. Floral guava, tart passionfruit, and sweet mango combine to create this dreamy beach-inspired blend.

Humm kombucha blueberry mint

$4.50

Humm kombucha mango passionfruit

$4.50

Coconut water

$4.50Out of stock

CBD sparkling water/watermelon

$5.50Out of stock

CBD sparkling water / mint cucumber

$5.50Out of stock

Medicinal Teas (Cup)

Male

$7.50

Green rooibos, peppermint, ginkgo, puama bark, catuaba bark, damiana, hawthorn berry

Female

$7.50

Rooibos, raspberry leaf, ginkgo leaf, oat straw, licorice, ashwagandha, catuaba, rose petals, cacao bean, peppermint, calendula, natural chocolate flavor

Digestion

$7.50

Rooibos, ginger, lemon peel, lemongrass, lemon oil

Joint & Muscle

$7.50

Rooibos, turmeric, nettle, dandelion root, ginger, holy basil, lemongrass, birch bark, willow bark

Metabolism

$7.50

Yerba mate, pu-erh, ginger, lemon peel, lemon oil (contains caffeine)

Vitality

$7.50

Honeybush, rosehips, ginger, astragalus, licorice, ginseng, holy basil

Detoxification

$7.50

rooibos, lapacho, milk, thistle, hibiscus, nettle, birch, ginger, oat straw, sarsaparilla, hawthorn, horsetail, cornflower, peppermint

Cardiovascular

$7.50

Green rooibos, fennel, lemongrass, hawthorn, bilberry leaf, cinnamon, ginger, red clover, roasted barley, safflower, hibiscus, lime oil

Throat & Lungs

$7.50

Elderberry, peppermint, mullein, ginseng, usnea, oregano

Nervous System

$7.50

Peppermint, chamomile, passion flower, lavender, kava kava, schizandra

Concentration

$7.50

Yerba mate, ashwagandha, holy basil, ginkgo, hawthorn, lemon balm, matcha (contains caffeine)

Urgent Care

$7.50

Fennel, anise, raspberry leaf, rosehips, mullein, birch bark, thyme, dandelion leaf, horsetail, blackberry leaf, peppermint

Sencha

$7.50

Fukamushi is a deep-steamed Japanese green tea. the lengthy steaming process releases more of the plant’s nutritional properties. this is a bright, grassy brew, with well-known health benefits.

Darjeeling

$7.50

Sweet with a very light body and notes of toast and honey up front and apricot at the end. this golden cup is from the glenburn tea estate in the doon valley, nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas.

Pu-erh

$7.50

A healing aroma rises from this high-mountain tea as its nest of compressed leaves – called “tuocha” – unfurl during steeping. fermented pu-ehr offers probiotic benefits as well as an unusually smooth, slightly herbal profile.

Oolong

$7.50

One of china's famous teas, this oolong is dark and flavorful with notes of fruit and honey. da hong pao (big, red robe) is grown in china’s wuyi mountains.

Assam

$7.50

This single estate black tea is grown in the hathikuli organic tea garden, located in india’s golaghat district. full-bodied, rich and malty, assam is great with milk, making it an ideal morning tea – though it’s perfect any time you seek increased alertness.

Fall Family Dinners (Pre-paid)

Making dinner easier for everyone! Introducing our Fall Family Dinners, 100% plant based meals that feeds 3-4 people. Pre-order by every friday and pick up on the following monday!
Tikka Masala (Order by Oct 23rd) Pick up Oct 26

Tikka Masala (Order by Oct 23rd) Pick up Oct 26

$61.50Out of stock

Order by Oct 23rd and prepay. Pick up meal on Oct 26th. Feeds 3-4 people. Tofu & Chickpea Tikki masala. Served with Roasted Yukon Potatoes, Roasted Cauliflower & Carrots. Comes with Lemon Cashew Rice, Cucumber Raita Vegan Yogurt, and Mango Chutney.

BBQ Picnic (Order by Oct 30th)

BBQ Picnic (Order by Oct 30th)

$61.50Out of stock

Order by Oct 30th and prepay. Pick up meal on Nov 2nd. Feeds 3-4 people. GF mac option available. Thick slabs of kansas style tempeh ribs paired with vegan macaroni and cheese. A crispy side of rainbow slaw made of broccoli, cabbage, carrots and goji berries with a lemon dressing. Comes with thick slices of homemade cornbread (not gf) with vegan maple butter.

Jackfruit & Mushroom Enchiladas (Order by Nov 6th - PICK UP NOV 9TH))

Jackfruit & Mushroom Enchiladas (Order by Nov 6th - PICK UP NOV 9TH))

$61.50Out of stock

Order and prepay by Nov 6th. Pick up Order on Nov 9th. Feeds 3-4 people. This meal is Gluten Free! Jackfruit and wild mushroom immersed in a smoky enchilada sauce. Comes with a side of spanish rice, sautéed black beans, and a red cabbage jalapeno slaw.

Harvest Lasagna (Order by Nov 13th - PICK UP Nov 16th))

Harvest Lasagna (Order by Nov 13th - PICK UP Nov 16th))

$61.50Out of stock

Order and prepay by Nov 6th. Pick up on Nov 9th. Feeds 3-4 people. Our Harvest Lasagna made with ripe zucchini, eggplant, and mushrooms.

To-Go Sauces

16 oz Mac Sauce

$9.50

16 oz Tikka Sauce

$9.50

16 oz Dragon Sauce

$9.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:35 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:35 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:35 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:35 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:35 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:35 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:35 pm
100% plant-based and made with love. Our café & juice bar features a limited menu of our healthier favorites throughout the years, juices, smoothies, medicinal teas along with prepared meals to go.

Blossoming Lotus Cafe image
Blossoming Lotus Cafe image

