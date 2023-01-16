Blossoming Lotus Cafe NW 21 Quimby | Portland

BBQ Picnic (Order by Oct 30th)

$61.50 Out of stock

Order by Oct 30th and prepay. Pick up meal on Nov 2nd. Feeds 3-4 people. GF mac option available. Thick slabs of kansas style tempeh ribs paired with vegan macaroni and cheese. A crispy side of rainbow slaw made of broccoli, cabbage, carrots and goji berries with a lemon dressing. Comes with thick slices of homemade cornbread (not gf) with vegan maple butter.