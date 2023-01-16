Blossoming Lotus Cafe NW 21 Quimby | Portland
2122 NW Quimby Street
Portland, OR 97210
Popular Items
Current Specials
Kimchi Pasta Salad
Broccoli, English peas tossed with elbow pasta and a sweet and spicy Gojuchang cashew cream sauce. Topped off with our coconut bacon, Sesame seeds. Served chilled.
Tikka Masala
A creamy tomato, coconut milk and curry sauce made with traditional spices tossed with spinach, chickpeas and cilantro. Served with a tikka seasoned tofu, golden cashew rice and a side of raita and pineapple chutney.
Daily Cleanse
A super cleanse to help you detox from all of the radicals! Comes with: 1x Immunity shot, 2x Juices, 1x Entree - Choose between The Green Bowl or The Tom Kha Soup or our popular Beet Crunch Salad
Week Of Clean Eating Card
A punch card good for five (5) bowls, salads or entrees and five (5) juices, smoothies or double-size tonics of your choice.
Ala Cart Entrees
Green Bowl
English peas, asparagus, avocado, steamed kale, cucumber, quinoa, toasted pepitas, cilantro tossed in a date jalapeno dressing
Creamy Pesto Pasta
Pecan pesto, cashew cream, cherry tomatoes, hazelnut parmesan, zucchini zoodles. This dish is chilled.
Golden Dragon Bowl
A warm golden sauce made with ginger, garlic, turmeric, coconut milk and curry. Served with brown rice, green lentils, roasted: cauliflower, carrots, onions. Fresh spinach, and topped with peanuts and lime. Delivery: Sauce will be in a soup container. Feel free to heat it up some more and then pour over your veggies and rice. Yum!
Beet Crunch Salad
A delicious salad of massaged kale, beets, pickled celery and cucumbers tossed with a mustard seed dressing and topped with our house made coconut bacon and pecans. A sweet and savory salad with a crunch.
Bibimbap
A vegan take of a popular Korean dish comes with our house made: BBQ tempeh, kimchi, cucumber seaweed salad and a gochujang cashew sauce. Served with steamed broccoli, sesame shiitake mushrooms and brown rice topped with toasted sesame seeds. (This item is not gluten free).
Tom Kha Soup
A spicy lemongrass ginger with coconut broth served with mushrooms, carrots and onions with a lime garnish. Order with a size of brown rice or bbq tofu.
Mac and Cheese Bowl
Our ultra famous vegan mac and cheese is made with a creamy blend of butternut squash with oat milk, cashews and nutritional yeast. A creamy healthy dish that will satisfy your cravings!
Mac and Cheese Cup
Smaller version of the bowl Mac Cheese.
Sweets
Cheesecake Pudding
Chia Blue Dream
Butterfly pea flower tea powder with coconut cream, almond milk, agave, vanilla and cardamon soaked with chia overnight for a creamy sweet pudding.
Chia Chocolate
A chocolate chia pudding made with kokow chocolate syrup, maca, espresso, agave, vanilla with almond milk and coconut cream.
Juices
Liver Detox
Detox your liver with this juice made with celery, apple, lemon and cucumber and bitter melon know to help your cells use glucose and move it to your liver.
Lung Detox
Detox your lungs with this juice made with spinach, celery, wheatgrass, mint, pineapple, lemon and cilantro.
Blood Detox
Our take on an alcohol-free Bloody Mary! Detox your blood with this juice made with Roma tomatoes, beet, carrots, pepper, jalapeno, kale, lime and celery. Savory with a small zing to kick start your day :)
Immunity Shot
Juiced lemon, ginger with a dash of cayenne and an orange wedge chaser.
Resilience & Immunity
Orange juice with pineapple, carrots, orange and ginger. Add some spirulina to make it green.
Heart Strong
A unique juice made with cucumbers, grapefruit, beets and ginger.
Skin Toner
A great juice made with spinach, cucumber, apple, kale and celery. Add some collagen for that extra skin care.
Smoothies
Strength Shake
A fully nutrient packed smoothie made with almond milk, almond butter, black sesame seeds, banana, spinach and dates. A good post workout smoothie meant to keep you satisfied.
Super Foodie
Who says you can't have it all? Our Super Foodie smoothie is packed with mixed berries, goji berries, banana, pineapple, spinach, ginger and orange juice.
Horchata
Our smoothie rendition on a Horchata. Made with almond milk, bananas, dates, pecans, cinnamon and cayenne. Sweet with a spicy kick.
Golden Sunrise
A sweet flavorful smoothie to wake up your senses. Made with turmeric, coconut milk, bananas, pineapple, orange and ginger.
Maca Mocha Smoothie
Our own mocha smoothie made with cacao nibs, maca, espresso beans, dates, almond, butter, banana and almond milk. Giving your body a boost while keeping your belly full.
Matcha Dream
A mildly sweet and smooth smoothie made with matcha, spinach, avocado, banana, dates and coconut milk.
Berry Hot Date
Treat yourself to a Berry Hot Date. Made with mixed berries, bananas, almond milk, pecans, dates, cinnamon and cayenne.
Hot Beverages
Matcha Latte
Oat milk, matcha powder, maple syrup and cinnamon.
Golden Milk
Robust anti-inflammatory turmeric combined with creamy oat milk, all whisked together to create an enriching warm-your-soul latte. Finished with a dust of cinnamon powder & topped with a dash of coconut oil for aromatics. This is great for tired minds or a rainy afternoon.
Hot Maca Mocha
Our popular macha mocha smoothie now in hot form! This is the adult hot chocolate you've been craving for those brisk morning commutes. Decant dark cacao nibs, maca, all blended together with creamy oat / almond milk. Satisfying and healthy!
Coffee
Dark Roast House Drip Coffee.
Root Tonic & Tea (1 Month Supply)
Urgent Care
Fennel, Anise, Raspberry Leaf, Rosehips, Mullein, Birch Bark, Thyme, Dandelion Leaf, Horsetail, Blackberry Leaf, Peppermint
Concentration
Yerba Mate,Ashwagandha, Holy Basil, Ginkgo, Hawthorne, Lemon Balm, Matcha
Nervous System
Peppermint, Chamomile, Passion Flower, Lavender, Kava Kava, Schizandra
Throat & Lung
Elderberry, Peppermint, Mullein, Ginseng, Usnea, Oregano
Cardiovascular
Green Rooibos, Fennel, Lemongrass, Hawthorn, Bilberry Leaf, Cinnamon, Ginger, Red Clover, Roasted Barley, Safflower, Hibiscus, Lime Oil
Digestion
Rooibos, Ginger, Lemon Peel, Lemon Grass, Lemon Oil
Detoxifcation
Rooibos, Lapacho, Milk Thistle, Hibiscus, Birch Bark, Nettle, Ginger, Oat Straw, Sarsaparilla, Hawthorn, Horsetail, Cornflower, Peppermint
Metabolism
Yerba Mate, Pu-erh, Ginger, Lemon Peel, Lemon Oil
Joint & Muscle
Rooibos, Turmeric, Nettle, Dandelion Root, Holy Basil, Ginger, Lemon Grass, Birch Bark, Willow Bark
Female
Male
Green Rooibos, Peppermint, Ginkgo, Pauma Bark, Catuba Bark, Damiana, Hawthorn Berry
Vitality
Honeybush, Rosehips, Ginger, Astragalus, Licorice, Ginseng, Holy Basil
Bottled Beverages
Teavana Strawberry Apple GreenTea
Teavana Craft Iced Tea is a bright blend combining refreshing green tea with a mosaic of lush fruit flavor and lively lemongrass-all without any added sugar for a cool, crisp taste.
Teavana Blackberry Lime Green Tea
Sparkling Teavana Craft Iced Tea is an exuberant blend of green tea, lime peel and berry flavor.
Wyld CBD Water Blackberry
Real CBD fruit-infused sparkling water, 10 calories / 2g sugar (or less) per can, Made with THC Free Hemp. Great chilled!
Wyld CBD Water - Blood Orange
Real CBD fruit-infused sparkling water, 10 calories / 2g sugar (or less) per can, Made with THC Free Hemp. Great chilled!
Driftwest Keifer - Grapefruit Tangerine
Sparkling water full of probiotics! Combination of grapefruit and tangerine are accentuated with fresh lemon and lime-all coming together in an extremely refreshing profile.
Driftwest Keifer - Guava Mango Passionfruit
Sparkling water with probiotics! Paradise found. Floral guava, tart passionfruit, and sweet mango combine to create this dreamy beach-inspired blend.
Humm kombucha blueberry mint
Humm kombucha mango passionfruit
Coconut water
CBD sparkling water/watermelon
CBD sparkling water / mint cucumber
Medicinal Teas (Cup)
Male
Green rooibos, peppermint, ginkgo, puama bark, catuaba bark, damiana, hawthorn berry
Female
Rooibos, raspberry leaf, ginkgo leaf, oat straw, licorice, ashwagandha, catuaba, rose petals, cacao bean, peppermint, calendula, natural chocolate flavor
Digestion
Rooibos, ginger, lemon peel, lemongrass, lemon oil
Joint & Muscle
Rooibos, turmeric, nettle, dandelion root, ginger, holy basil, lemongrass, birch bark, willow bark
Metabolism
Yerba mate, pu-erh, ginger, lemon peel, lemon oil (contains caffeine)
Vitality
Honeybush, rosehips, ginger, astragalus, licorice, ginseng, holy basil
Detoxification
rooibos, lapacho, milk, thistle, hibiscus, nettle, birch, ginger, oat straw, sarsaparilla, hawthorn, horsetail, cornflower, peppermint
Cardiovascular
Green rooibos, fennel, lemongrass, hawthorn, bilberry leaf, cinnamon, ginger, red clover, roasted barley, safflower, hibiscus, lime oil
Throat & Lungs
Elderberry, peppermint, mullein, ginseng, usnea, oregano
Nervous System
Peppermint, chamomile, passion flower, lavender, kava kava, schizandra
Concentration
Yerba mate, ashwagandha, holy basil, ginkgo, hawthorn, lemon balm, matcha (contains caffeine)
Urgent Care
Fennel, anise, raspberry leaf, rosehips, mullein, birch bark, thyme, dandelion leaf, horsetail, blackberry leaf, peppermint
Sencha
Fukamushi is a deep-steamed Japanese green tea. the lengthy steaming process releases more of the plant’s nutritional properties. this is a bright, grassy brew, with well-known health benefits.
Darjeeling
Sweet with a very light body and notes of toast and honey up front and apricot at the end. this golden cup is from the glenburn tea estate in the doon valley, nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas.
Pu-erh
A healing aroma rises from this high-mountain tea as its nest of compressed leaves – called “tuocha” – unfurl during steeping. fermented pu-ehr offers probiotic benefits as well as an unusually smooth, slightly herbal profile.
Oolong
One of china's famous teas, this oolong is dark and flavorful with notes of fruit and honey. da hong pao (big, red robe) is grown in china’s wuyi mountains.
Assam
This single estate black tea is grown in the hathikuli organic tea garden, located in india’s golaghat district. full-bodied, rich and malty, assam is great with milk, making it an ideal morning tea – though it’s perfect any time you seek increased alertness.
Fall Family Dinners (Pre-paid)
Tikka Masala (Order by Oct 23rd) Pick up Oct 26
Order by Oct 23rd and prepay. Pick up meal on Oct 26th. Feeds 3-4 people. Tofu & Chickpea Tikki masala. Served with Roasted Yukon Potatoes, Roasted Cauliflower & Carrots. Comes with Lemon Cashew Rice, Cucumber Raita Vegan Yogurt, and Mango Chutney.
BBQ Picnic (Order by Oct 30th)
Order by Oct 30th and prepay. Pick up meal on Nov 2nd. Feeds 3-4 people. GF mac option available. Thick slabs of kansas style tempeh ribs paired with vegan macaroni and cheese. A crispy side of rainbow slaw made of broccoli, cabbage, carrots and goji berries with a lemon dressing. Comes with thick slices of homemade cornbread (not gf) with vegan maple butter.
Jackfruit & Mushroom Enchiladas (Order by Nov 6th - PICK UP NOV 9TH))
Order and prepay by Nov 6th. Pick up Order on Nov 9th. Feeds 3-4 people. This meal is Gluten Free! Jackfruit and wild mushroom immersed in a smoky enchilada sauce. Comes with a side of spanish rice, sautéed black beans, and a red cabbage jalapeno slaw.
Harvest Lasagna (Order by Nov 13th - PICK UP Nov 16th))
Order and prepay by Nov 6th. Pick up on Nov 9th. Feeds 3-4 people. Our Harvest Lasagna made with ripe zucchini, eggplant, and mushrooms.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:35 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 5:35 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 5:35 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:35 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:35 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:35 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:35 pm
100% plant-based and made with love. Our café & juice bar features a limited menu of our healthier favorites throughout the years, juices, smoothies, medicinal teas along with prepared meals to go.
2122 NW Quimby Street, Portland, OR 97210