- Home
- /
- Pittsburgh
- /
- Brookline
- /
- BLD Pizza
BLD Pizza
No reviews yet
109 brookline blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Specials
Pizza & Wings
14" 10 cut 1 topping pizza and a dozen any flavor wings with your choice of 2 liter.
Pizza and Wings XXL
Giant 1 topping Pizza, 18 wings any flavor, any 2 liter
Pizza & Hoagie
14" 10 cut 1 Topping Pizza and a Whole Hoagie You may list your desired dressing in the notes.
Pizza For The Crew
X3 14" 1 Topping pizzas
Meal Deal
14" 10 cut 1 topping Pizza, Bread Sticks, and a 2 liter
Two 2 Topping Pizzas Online Only
Two large 2 topping pizzas! Online orders for delivery only.
Two Hoagies
Two whole hoagies of your choice.
Apps For The Crew
3 Appetizers of your choice, served with 3 sauces of your choice. If you would like multiples of a single sauce, Let us know in the notes section.
Apps
Chicken Tenders (6)
6 crispy chicken tenders
Buffalo Chicken Tenders (6)
6 crispy chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce
Bread Sticks (6)
6 breadsticks with sauce of your choice
Cheesy Bread Bites (8)
Jalapeno Poppers (5)
5 cheddar stuffed jalapeno poppers with a side of ranch
Mac & Cheese Bites (10)
Breaded mac and cheese bites, golden and crispy. Comes with a side of ranch.
Mozzarella Sticks (5)
5 breaded mozzarella sticks with a side of marinara
Broccoli and Cheddar Bites (5)
6 delicious crispy cheddar and broccoli bites served with your choice of sauce
Onion Rings
Fries
Wings
Side Sauces
BLD Garlic Sauce
BLD Ranch
House made Ranch, fresh and delicious.
BLD Marinara
Our Signature Red Sauce
BLD Buffalo
Spicy Buffalo Sauce
BLD Italian
Our House Made Italian Dressing
BLD BBQ
Tangy and Savory, delicious BBQ Sauce.
BLD Spicy BBQ
Our BBQ, with a little heat!
Honey Mustard
Packet of honey mustard
Mild
Delicious Mild Sauce!
Bleu Cheese
Nacho Cheese
Balsamic Vinaigrette
Specialty Pizza
Pizza Supreme
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Bell Peppers and Onions.
Classic Hawaiian
Is this a real thing? Do they eat this in Hawaii? Whatever. Pineapple, sweet delicious pineapple, Ham, and Olives. This is the sweet and savory combo that you deserve.
Pittsburgh Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Bacon and Pineapple
Chicken. Bacon. Ranch.
Grilled chicken and bacon with ranch as the base sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
This comes over a light buffalo ranch sauce, delicious grilled chicken and fries laden with buffalo sauce. All covered by a nice layer of cheddar cheese
Spinach and Feta Pizza
This is a refreshing pizza with fresh baby spinach, diced tomatoes, lightly sprinkled with red onions, feta and our shredded pizza cheese over our garlic white sauce.
This Counts as a Salad
I felt bad about myself after I designed "The Protein" so this is the offset to that monster. It's going to be over our red sauce with green bell peppers, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes and onion. Green stuff is good too.
The Protein Pie
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon and Ham over red sauce and our house cut pizza cheese. If you add any more meat to this, we will make it for you, but it might require a fork.
Spicy BBQ Hawaiian
Bacon Pineapple and Jalapenos over spicy BBQ sauce.
Dan's Very Delicious Pizza
Chicken, Bacon and Pineapple on a BBQ base.
Steak Bacon And Fries Pizza
High Quality Steak, Slab Cut Bacon and French Fries
Traditional Pizza
Vegan Pizza
10" 6 Cut Vegan
Our already vegan dough, high quality Stanislaus tomato sauce and Daiya brand cheese alternative make for a tasty meal that is friendly to vegans and those who are lactose intolerant.
14" 10 Cut Vegan
Our already vegan dough, high quality Stanislaus tomato sauce and Daiya brand cheese alternative make for a tasty meal that is friendly to vegans and those who are lactose intolerant.
18" 12 Cut Vegan
Our already vegan dough, high quality Stanislaus tomato sauce and Daiya brand cheese alternative make for a tasty meal that is friendly to vegans and those who are lactose intolerant.
White Pizza
10" 6 Cut White
10" pizza with garlic sauce, fresh basil, tomatoes, feta cheese, and our pizza cheese blend.
14" 10 Cut White
14" pizza with garlic sauce, fresh basil, tomatoes, feta cheese, and our pizza cheese blend.
18" 12 Cut White
18" pizza with Garlic sauce, fresh basil, tomatoes, feta cheese, and our pizza cheese blend.
Hoagies
Classic Italian Hoagie
Ham, Capicola and Salami with LTO and our house made Italian dressing.
Spicy Italian Hoagie
Ham, capicola, salami, pepperoni slices and pepper rings with melty pizza cheese on a toasted bun topped with our house made italian dressing
Cheese Steak
Our hand cut steak and melty pizza cheese on a toasted bun with mushrooms, LTO and mayo.
Steak Deluxe
Our hand cut steak, fries and melty pizza cheese with LTO on a toasted bun.
Steak Rancher
Ranch'd Steak, Provolone and Fries, served with LTO.
Chicken Rancher
Ranch'd Chicken, Provolone and Fries, served with LTO
Club Hoagie
Ham, turkey, bacon, provolone and cheddar cheese with LTO on a toasted bun.
B.L.T Hoagie
Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato Hoagie with your choice of dressings
Meatball Hoagie
Meatballs, marinara and melty pizza cheese on a toasted bun, what's there not to love?
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Hoagie
Buffalo flavored crispy chicken with LTO and your choice of dressings
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Hoagie
Buffalo flavored grilled chicken with LTO and your choice of dressings
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Our grilled chicken and bacon on a toasted bun with ranch and LTO
Chicken Marinara Hoagie
Grilled chicken topped with our house made marinara and melty pizza cheese.
Crispy Chicken Hoagie
Crispy chicken, cheese and LTO on a toasted bun with your choice of dressings.
Grilled Chicken Hoagie
Grilled chicken, cheese and LTO on a toasted bun with your choice of dressings.
Veggie Hoagie
Cooked Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives and Banana Peppers. Fresh Lettuce Tomato and Cucumber with your choice of dressing. Toasted on a Mancini's Bun with our High Quality cheese blend.
Turkey Hoagie
Turkey, Provolone and Cheddar oven baked and served with LTO
Cheeseburger Hoagie
Burger, Cheddar, LTO with a side of ketchup and mayonnaise
Western Cheeseburger Hoagie
Burger, Cheddar, Bacon, Onion Rings and BBQ
Salads
House
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, pizza cheese and our freshly toasted croutons.
Chef Salad
Ham and capicola on mixed greens with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, pizza cheese and our freshly toasted croutons.
Spinach and Feta Salad
1/2 Spinach, 1/2 salad mix, topped with Feta, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, and our freshly toasted croutons.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens and topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, pizza cheese and freshly toasted croutons.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken tenders on a bed of mixed greens and topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, french fries and pizza cheese.
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce on a bed of mixed greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, pizza cheese and our freshly toasted croutons.
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce on a bed of mixed greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, pizza cheese and french fries.
Steak Salad
Hand cut prime steak on a bed of mixed greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, pizza cheese and french fries.
Calzone and Stromboli
Stromboli
Your choice of toppings and our premium cheese blend rolled up, baked and topped with garlic butter and Romano cheese. Served with 1 ranch and 1 marinara.
14 inch Calzone
Calzone made with red sauce, ricotta and pizza cheese. You add the fillings your heart desires most.
Meatlovers Calzone
Pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon with red sauce, ricotta and pizza cheese.
Veggie Lovers Calzone
Onions, spinach, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives with red sauce, ricotta and pizza cheese.
Cheese Steak Calzone
Steak, green peppers, mushrooms and onions with red sauce, ricotta and pizza cheese.
Desserts
Kids Menu
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:59 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:59 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:59 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:59 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Takeout and Delivery only, using fresh ingredients and safe service methods!
109 brookline blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15226