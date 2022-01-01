Restaurant header imageView gallery

BLD Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

109 brookline blvd

Pittsburgh, PA 15226

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

14" 10 cut
Jumbo Wings
10" 6 cut

Specials

Pizza & Wings

$26.00

14" 10 cut 1 topping pizza and a dozen any flavor wings with your choice of 2 liter.

Pizza and Wings XXL

$35.50Out of stock

Giant 1 topping Pizza, 18 wings any flavor, any 2 liter

Pizza & Hoagie

$23.00

14" 10 cut 1 Topping Pizza and a Whole Hoagie You may list your desired dressing in the notes.

Pizza For The Crew

$37.00

X3 14" 1 Topping pizzas

Meal Deal

$21.00

14" 10 cut 1 topping Pizza, Bread Sticks, and a 2 liter

Two 2 Topping Pizzas Online Only

$26.00

Two large 2 topping pizzas! Online orders for delivery only.

Two Hoagies

$21.00

Two whole hoagies of your choice.

Apps For The Crew

Apps For The Crew

$9.00

3 Appetizers of your choice, served with 3 sauces of your choice. If you would like multiples of a single sauce, Let us know in the notes section.

Apps

Chicken Tenders (6)

Chicken Tenders (6)

$8.00

6 crispy chicken tenders

Buffalo Chicken Tenders (6)

$8.00

6 crispy chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce

Bread Sticks (6)

Bread Sticks (6)

$6.00

6 breadsticks with sauce of your choice

Cheesy Bread Bites (8)

$7.00

Jalapeno Poppers (5)

$6.00

5 cheddar stuffed jalapeno poppers with a side of ranch

Mac & Cheese Bites (10)

$6.00

Breaded mac and cheese bites, golden and crispy. Comes with a side of ranch.

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$5.00

5 breaded mozzarella sticks with a side of marinara

Broccoli and Cheddar Bites (5)

$6.00

6 delicious crispy cheddar and broccoli bites served with your choice of sauce

Onion Rings

$7.00

Fries

Fries

Fries

$4.00

Battered french fries

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Two layers of fries with our melty pizza cheese blend, cheddar cheese and bacon

Cheese Steak Fries

$9.00

Two layers of French fries with Steak and our melty pizza cheese blend

Wings

Jumbo Wings

Jumbo Wings

Large, meaty classic wings fried to crispy perfection and tossed in your choice of sauce.

Boneless Wings

Delicious, crispy, breaded chunks of all white breast meat, and we'll toss them in any sauce you want.

Side Sauces

BLD Garlic Sauce

BLD Ranch

House made Ranch, fresh and delicious.

BLD Marinara

Our Signature Red Sauce

BLD Buffalo

Spicy Buffalo Sauce

BLD Italian

Our House Made Italian Dressing

BLD BBQ

Tangy and Savory, delicious BBQ Sauce.

BLD Spicy BBQ

Our BBQ, with a little heat!

Honey Mustard

Packet of honey mustard

Mild

Delicious Mild Sauce!

Bleu Cheese

Nacho Cheese

Balsamic Vinaigrette

Specialty Pizza

Pizza Supreme

$13.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Bell Peppers and Onions.

Classic Hawaiian

$11.00

Is this a real thing? Do they eat this in Hawaii? Whatever. Pineapple, sweet delicious pineapple, Ham, and Olives. This is the sweet and savory combo that you deserve.

Pittsburgh Hawaiian Pizza

$12.00

Ham, Bacon and Pineapple

Chicken. Bacon. Ranch.

Chicken. Bacon. Ranch.

$12.00

Grilled chicken and bacon with ranch as the base sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.00

This comes over a light buffalo ranch sauce, delicious grilled chicken and fries laden with buffalo sauce. All covered by a nice layer of cheddar cheese

Spinach and Feta Pizza

Spinach and Feta Pizza

$12.00

This is a refreshing pizza with fresh baby spinach, diced tomatoes, lightly sprinkled with red onions, feta and our shredded pizza cheese over our garlic white sauce.

This Counts as a Salad

This Counts as a Salad

$12.00

I felt bad about myself after I designed "The Protein" so this is the offset to that monster. It's going to be over our red sauce with green bell peppers, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes and onion. Green stuff is good too.

The Protein Pie

The Protein Pie

$13.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon and Ham over red sauce and our house cut pizza cheese. If you add any more meat to this, we will make it for you, but it might require a fork.

Spicy BBQ Hawaiian

$12.00

Bacon Pineapple and Jalapenos over spicy BBQ sauce.

Dan's Very Delicious Pizza

$12.00

Chicken, Bacon and Pineapple on a BBQ base.

Steak Bacon And Fries Pizza

$13.00

High Quality Steak, Slab Cut Bacon and French Fries

Traditional Pizza

10" 6 cut

$8.50

10" Pizza with house made pizza sauce and our own blended cheese.

14" 10 cut

14" 10 cut

$11.50

14" Pizza with house made pizza sauce and our own blended cheese.

18" 12 Cut

$15.00Out of stock

18" Pizza with house made pizza sauce and our own blended cheese.

Vegan Pizza

10" 6 Cut Vegan

$10.00

Our already vegan dough, high quality Stanislaus tomato sauce and Daiya brand cheese alternative make for a tasty meal that is friendly to vegans and those who are lactose intolerant.

14" 10 Cut Vegan

$13.00

Our already vegan dough, high quality Stanislaus tomato sauce and Daiya brand cheese alternative make for a tasty meal that is friendly to vegans and those who are lactose intolerant.

18" 12 Cut Vegan

$16.00Out of stock

Our already vegan dough, high quality Stanislaus tomato sauce and Daiya brand cheese alternative make for a tasty meal that is friendly to vegans and those who are lactose intolerant.

White Pizza

10" 6 Cut White

$10.00

10" pizza with garlic sauce, fresh basil, tomatoes, feta cheese, and our pizza cheese blend.

14" 10 Cut White

$14.00

14" pizza with garlic sauce, fresh basil, tomatoes, feta cheese, and our pizza cheese blend.

18" 12 Cut White

$18.00Out of stock

18" pizza with Garlic sauce, fresh basil, tomatoes, feta cheese, and our pizza cheese blend.

Hoagies

All hoagies besides meatball and chicken marinara come with LTO
Classic Italian Hoagie

Classic Italian Hoagie

$6.00

Ham, Capicola and Salami with LTO and our house made Italian dressing.

Spicy Italian Hoagie

Spicy Italian Hoagie

$7.00

Ham, capicola, salami, pepperoni slices and pepper rings with melty pizza cheese on a toasted bun topped with our house made italian dressing

Cheese Steak

Cheese Steak

$7.00

Our hand cut steak and melty pizza cheese on a toasted bun with mushrooms, LTO and mayo.

Steak Deluxe

$7.00

Our hand cut steak, fries and melty pizza cheese with LTO on a toasted bun.

Steak Rancher

$7.00

Ranch'd Steak, Provolone and Fries, served with LTO.

Chicken Rancher

$7.00

Ranch'd Chicken, Provolone and Fries, served with LTO

Club Hoagie

$7.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, provolone and cheddar cheese with LTO on a toasted bun.

B.L.T Hoagie

$6.00

Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato Hoagie with your choice of dressings

Meatball Hoagie

$7.00

Meatballs, marinara and melty pizza cheese on a toasted bun, what's there not to love?

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Hoagie

$7.00

Buffalo flavored crispy chicken with LTO and your choice of dressings

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Hoagie

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Hoagie

$7.00

Buffalo flavored grilled chicken with LTO and your choice of dressings

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$7.50

Our grilled chicken and bacon on a toasted bun with ranch and LTO

Chicken Marinara Hoagie

$7.00

Grilled chicken topped with our house made marinara and melty pizza cheese.

Crispy Chicken Hoagie

$7.00

Crispy chicken, cheese and LTO on a toasted bun with your choice of dressings.

Grilled Chicken Hoagie

$6.50

Grilled chicken, cheese and LTO on a toasted bun with your choice of dressings.

Veggie Hoagie

$6.00

Cooked Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives and Banana Peppers. Fresh Lettuce Tomato and Cucumber with your choice of dressing. Toasted on a Mancini's Bun with our High Quality cheese blend.

Turkey Hoagie

$6.00

Turkey, Provolone and Cheddar oven baked and served with LTO

Cheeseburger Hoagie

$7.00

Burger, Cheddar, LTO with a side of ketchup and mayonnaise

Western Cheeseburger Hoagie

$8.00

Burger, Cheddar, Bacon, Onion Rings and BBQ

Salads

House

House

$9.00

Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, pizza cheese and our freshly toasted croutons.

Chef Salad

$11.00

Ham and capicola on mixed greens with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, pizza cheese and our freshly toasted croutons.

Spinach and Feta Salad

$11.00

1/2 Spinach, 1/2 salad mix, topped with Feta, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, and our freshly toasted croutons.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens and topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, pizza cheese and freshly toasted croutons.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.00

Crispy chicken tenders on a bed of mixed greens and topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, french fries and pizza cheese.

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce on a bed of mixed greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, pizza cheese and our freshly toasted croutons.

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.00

Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce on a bed of mixed greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, pizza cheese and french fries.

Steak Salad

$13.00

Hand cut prime steak on a bed of mixed greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, pizza cheese and french fries.

Calzone and Stromboli

Stromboli

$9.00

Your choice of toppings and our premium cheese blend rolled up, baked and topped with garlic butter and Romano cheese. Served with 1 ranch and 1 marinara.

14 inch Calzone

14 inch Calzone

$14.00

Calzone made with red sauce, ricotta and pizza cheese. You add the fillings your heart desires most.

Meatlovers Calzone

$21.00

Pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon with red sauce, ricotta and pizza cheese.

Veggie Lovers Calzone

$20.00

Onions, spinach, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives with red sauce, ricotta and pizza cheese.

Cheese Steak Calzone

$21.00

Steak, green peppers, mushrooms and onions with red sauce, ricotta and pizza cheese.

Drinks

12 OZ Can

$1.00

2 Liter Bottle

$3.00

Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.00Out of stock

Two chocolate covered cannoli shells stuffed with cream and chocolate chips

Kids Menu

Kids Pizza Boat

$5.00

2 halves of a mancinis hoagie roll sauced cheesed and topped like a pizza for a delicious and toasty meal!

Kids Tender and Fries Basket

$7.00

3 chicken tenders and a handful of fries with one free dipping sauce for those picky eaters!

For Dogs

Dog Steak

$3.50

4 ounces of delicious steak for the puppers!

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:59 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:59 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:59 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:59 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Takeout and Delivery only, using fresh ingredients and safe service methods!

