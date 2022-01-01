Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blend On The Water

4540 Center Blvd

Long Island City, NY 11109

Order Again

Sides

Maduros Side Dinner

$6.00

Cilantro Mashed

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

White Rice & Beans

$6.00

Yellow Rice & Beans

$6.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Tostones

$4.00

Fried Rice

$6.00

Mangu

$4.00

Avocado side

$4.00

Large Beans

$6.00

Maduros

$4.00

Side Bread

$2.00

Side Chips

$3.00

Plain Mashed

$6.00

side shrimp

$10.00

Entrees

Filet Mignon

$35.00

Filet Con Camarones

$41.00

camarones al ajillo

$28.00

Vegan Plancha

$25.00

Pollo Plancha

$23.00

Churrasco

$36.00

Pernil

$24.00

Pescado Encocado

$24.00Out of stock

Salmon

$28.00

Arroz Mariscos

$35.00

Beef Lomo

$31.00

Chicken Lomo

$23.00

Berenjena Rellena

$24.00

Crispy Chicken

$25.00

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Veggie Paella

$21.00

Arroz con Camarones

$26.00Out of stock

DESSERTS

WARM CHOCOLATE CAKE

WARM CHOCOLATE CAKE

$9.00
PINA COLADA TRES LECHES

PINA COLADA TRES LECHES

$9.00
COCONUT FLAN

COCONUT FLAN

$9.00
APPLE PIE EMPANADAS

APPLE PIE EMPANADAS

$9.00

SODAS & WATER

BLEND ALKALINE WATER

BLEND ALKALINE WATER

$3.00

CAN DIET COKE

$3.00

CAN COKE

$3.00

CAN GINGER ALE

$3.00

CAN SPRITE

$3.00

CAN SELTZER

$3.00

CATERING 1/2 TRAYS

All catering items are available in 1/2 tray or full sized, disposable aluminum trays. Please place order at least 1.5 hours ahead of the time you wish for it to be ready. 1/2 trays feed 5-7 people. Full trays feed 8-10 people.

1/2 TRAY CRISPY AREPAS (15)

$56.00

1/2 TRAY CHORIZO MAC & CHEESE

$51.00

1/2 TRAY GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$51.00

1/2 TRAY MAZORCA CROQUETTES

$46.00

1/2 TRAY MUSSELS

$56.00

1/2 TRAY LATIN BLEND SALAD

$46.00

1/2 TRAY ARROZ CON POLLO

$51.00

1/2 TRAY VEGAN ARROZ CON POLLO

$61.00

1/2 TRAY CHAUFA DE CARNE

$86.00

1/2 TRAY CHAUFA DE POLLO

$71.00

1/2 TRAY ARROZ CON MARISCOS

$150.00

1/2 TRAY LIME CRUSTED SALMON

$101.00

1/2 TRAY CAMARONES AL AJILLO

$86.00

1/2 TRAY SURF & TURF

$151.00

1/2 TRAY SHORT RIB LOMO SALTADO

$115.00

1/2 TRAY PERNIL

$56.00

1/2 TRAY POLLO A LA PLANCHA

$51.00

1/2 TRAY CHICKEN LOMO

$76.00

1/2 TRAY WHITE RICE & BEANS

$21.00

1/2 TRAY YELLOW RICE & BEANS

$21.00

1/2 TRAY CILANTRO MASHED POTATOES

$21.00

1/2 TRAY MANGU

$21.00

1/2 TRAY MADUROS

$21.00

1/2 TRAY TOSTONES

$21.00

1/2 TRAY FRENCH FRIES

$21.00

CATERING FULL TRAYS

All catering items are available in 1/2 tray or full sized, disposable aluminum trays. Please place order at least 1.5 hours ahead of the time you wish for it to be ready. 1/2 trays feed 5-7 people. Full trays feed 8-10 people.

FULL TRAY CRISPY AREPAS (30)

$111.00

FULL TRAY CHORIZO MAC & CHEESE

$101.00

FULL TRAY GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$101.00

FULL TRAY MAZORCA CROQUETTES

$91.00

FULL TRAY MUSSELS

$111.00

FULL TRAY LATIN BLEND SALAD

$91.00

FULL TRAY ARROZ CON POLLO

$141.00

FULL TRAY VEGAN ARROZ CON POLLO

$161.00

FULL TRAY CHAUFA DE CARNE

$171.00

FULL TRAY CHAUFA DE POLLO

$141.00

FULL TRAY ARROZ CON MARISCOS

$201.00

FULL TRAY LIME CRUSTED SALMON

$201.00

FULL TRAY CAMARONES AL AJILLO

$171.00

FULL TRAY SURF & TURF

$301.00

FULL TRAY SHORT RIB LOMO SALTADO

$231.00

FULL TRAY PERNIL

$141.00

FULL TRAY POLLO A LA PLANCHA

$171.00

FULL TRAY CHICKEN LOMO

$151.00

FULL TRAY WHITE RICE & BEANS

$41.00

FULL TRAY YELLOW RICE & BEANS

$41.00

FULL TRAY CILANTRO MASHED POTATOES

$41.00

FULL TRAY MANGU

$41.00

FULL TRAY MADUROS

$41.00

FULL TRAY TOSTONES

$41.00

FULL TRAY FRENCH FRIES

$41.00

WARM CHOCOLATE CAKE (10)

$61.00

APPLE PIE EMPANADAS (20)

$61.00

COCONUT FLAN (10)

$61.00

PINA COLADA TRES LECHES (10)

$61.00

FULL TRAY BEEF EMPANADAS

$60.00

FULL TRAY CHICKEN EMPANADAS

$60.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern Latin Fare in a lively environment with Panoramic views of Manhattan.

Website

Location

4540 Center Blvd, Long Island City, NY 11109

Directions

