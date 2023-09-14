Buy 4 Protein Balls & SAVE
Smoothie Bowls

Our Smoothie Bowls are Blended in House, with no Artificial Flavors, Colors, Sweeteners or added sugars. We tell you exactly what’s in each blend, because there’s nothing to hide.
Regular Bowl

$11.95

24oz- Includes 1 Blend, 2 Fruits, 2 Toppings & Granola

Bowlzilla

$16.95

32oz- Includes 2 Blends, 3 Fruits, 3 Toppings & Granola

Baby Bowl

$9.95

16oz- Includes 1 Blend and up to 3 fruits

The O.G. Bowl

$11.95

The O.G. Bowl makes your first time ordering a bowl easy. This is the bowl that started it all. It is a regular sized bowl, with Acai Blend, topped with Granola, Strawberry, Banana and Honey. It’s a sure thing!!! No substitutions or add ons for this bowl. Please choose a regular bowl if you’re looking to modify and follow the prompts.

Blend ONLY Bowl

$6.95

Have a little one that won’t eat fruit? Why not grab a Blend Only Bowl, for a delicious and nutritious “Ice Dream” for them. None of our blends contain dairy, and they are made with Natural ingredients, No Added Sugars or Artificial ingredients. They’ll be loving fruit and not even know it!

Extra Granola or Toppings on the Side

Side Toppings Options

Side Granola Options

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana Blast Smoothie

$7.50

Strawberry, Banana, Honey & Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk Smoothie

Chocolate Covered Banana Smoothie

$7.50

Ripe Banana, Cacao & Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk

Going Green Smoothie

$8.75

Kale, Spinach, Ground Flax Seed, Pineapple, Banana & Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk

Purple Haze Smoothie

$8.75

Acai, Banana, Almond Butter & Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk

Breakfast in a Cup Smoothie

$8.75

Coffee, Banana, Granola & Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk

Tropical Twist Smoothie

$7.50

Mango, Pineapple & Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk

Other Items made In House

Fresh Cut Fruit Bowl

$5.95

Choose a bowl of Fresh cut fruit 9oz. Minimum of two choices required.

Made In-House Protein Balls

$1.75

We love offering this on the go boost for your busy days. When you can’t sit for a meal, give your body the kick it needs to keep going with our in house made protein balls. Sold individually or as a money saving group.

GF Vegan Quinoa Chili

$6.95+

Looking for a hearty chili? Look no further! Our in house made chili is filled with beans, corn, tomatoes, quinoa, onions, garlic, jalapeño, & spices. During the months of November-April we serve 16ounces hot, with a side of GF Tortilla Chips, while May-October, it is sold Frozen in 32oz containers.

Baked Goods from Outside of Blendabowl

Sweet Street’s Marshmallow Manifesto

$3.50

Marshmallow treat that will bring you back to childhood! No GMO’s or additives

David’s Gluten, Dairy & Nut Free Chocolate Chip Brownie

$4.00
David’s Gluten, Dairy & Nut Free Snickerdoodle

$3.00
David’s Gluten, Dairy, & Nut Free Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00
Eban’s Bakehouse White Chocolate Cherry Oatmeal Cookie

$3.00
GFBG Apple Pie Bar

$4.75

You can now hold a delicious slice of apple pie in your hand with this Apple Pie Bar. From the shortbread crust, the sweet apple jam, to the delicious crumble topping it’s a sure win! From Gluten Free Bakery Girl- St. Michaels

GFBG Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Chewy and crunchy in all the right places. A Diary free and GF chocolate chip cookie delivering a dash of rich dark chocolate in every bite. From Gluten Free Bakery Girl- St. Michaels

GFBG Espresso Chocolate Chip Brownie

$4.75

A Divine GF Delicacy! Dairy Free, Dark Chocolate Brownies with a zing of espresso you’re sure to enjoy! From Gluten Free Bakery Girl- St. Michaels

GFBG Lemon Bar

$4.75

If you are living a GF lifestyle by choice or force, and you haven’t had one of these lemon bars, you truly are missing out. They taste so good, we’ve forgotten what the gluten filled ones tasted like. From Gluten Free Bakery Girl from St Michaels

GFBG Oatmeal Cream Pie

$4.75

Baked with Brown Sugar, Molasses & spices then filled with a creamy icing, it will melt in your mouth! From Gluten Free Bakery Girl- St. Michaels

GFBG Raspberry Almond Bakewell Bar

$4.75

With a layer of locally made raspberry jam, topped with ground almond frangipane, flaked almonds, sugar icing then embedded in a buttery shortbread crust, its a GF Delight! From Gluten Free Bakery Girl- St. Michaels

GFBG Raspberry Jam Cookie

$3.00

Delicious Raspberry Jam and Vermont Butter are sandwiched between two rich GF Cookies. YUM! From Gluten Free Bakery Girl- St. Michaels

GFBG VEGAN Shortbread Cookie

$3.00

A sweet buttery flavored GF Biscuit, perfect accompaniment to your tea or coffee. From Gluten Free Bakery Girl- St. Michaels

Drinks Bottled & Canned

Maine Root Mexicane Cola

$3.00

Cane Sugar Cola by Maine Root

Reading Soda Works Apple Ginger Ale

$3.50Out of stock

Reading Soda Works Apple Ginger Ale

Reading Soda Works Citrus Twist

$3.50

Reading Soda Works Grapefruit Citrus Twist

Reading Soda Works Root Beer

$3.50

Reading Soda Works Root Beet

Reading Soda Works Honey Pear

$3.50

Reading Soda Works Honey Pear Soda

Boylan Diet Cane Cola

$3.00

Boylan Sodas zero calorie, sugar free alternative

Boylan Sparkling Lemonade

$3.00

Boylan Sodas refreshing take on a Summer Classic

Boylan Orange Soda

$3.00

Boylan Sodas refreshing citrus orange

Boylan Ginger Ale

$3.00

Boylan Sodas Ginger Ale

Open Still Water

$2.50

Completely recyclable and reuseable container

Boxed Water

$2.50

GMO Free, Box of Water

Vent Cold Brew Coffee

$3.50

Cold Brew - Bright & Floral with notes of bakers chocolate and raisin

Blue Monkey Coconut Water

$3.50

Great source of naturally occurring electrolytes.

Wild Bay Kombucha

$3.75

Brewed right in Baltimore- Kombucha

Open Sparkling Water

$2.50

Completely recyclable and reuseable container

Nixie Lime Ginger Sparkling Water

$2.00

O Calorie, sodium or sugar

Nixie Grapefruit Sparkling Water

$2.00

O Calories, Sodium or Sugar

Izze Blackberry

$3.00

Blackberry Sparkling Beverage by Izze

Izze Clementine

$3.00

Clementine Sparkling Beverage by Izze

Izze Grapefruit

$3.00

Grapefruit Sparkling Beverage by Izze

Icaro Yerba Mate Hibiscus

$2.75

Yerba Mate - Tea with a twist, Carbonated

Icaro Yerba Mate Lemon Sage

$2.75

Yerba Mate - Tea with a twist, Carbonated

MERCH

Blendabowl simple Hat

$17.95

Soft material, all grey, quiet Blendabowl Hat. Great to wear for everyday tasks or while hanging at the beach.

“Happy Place” Trucker style Hat

$19.95
Plumeria Black, Green & White

$25.95
Plumeria- White, Pink & Black

$25.95
Plumeria - Cream, Mint & Purple

$25.95