Blended 27 North 7th Street Suite 130

Blended - By Bru Daddy's Brewing Co. imageView gallery

review star

No reviews yet

Order Again

Popular Items

House Cut Fries
French Onion Soup
Avocado Fries

Appetizers

K-pop Eggrolls

$9.00

Korean marinated beef, cabbage, and mozzerella in a crisp shell. Served with sriacha aioli and balsamic glaze

Cheesesteak Empanada

$8.00

Shaved steak, onions, peppers, mozzarella and cheddar cheese in fried pastry. Served with marinara

Black Garlic Fries

$7.00

Our House cut fries tossed in black garlic seasoning. Served with house ketchup

Coconut Shrimp

$13.00

Coconut encrusted butterflied shrimp served with boom boom sauce

Avocado Fries

$7.00

Seasoned and breaded avocado slices served with chipotle ranch

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Caramelized onions in beef broth topped with herbed crostini and swiss cheese

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Flash fried shishito peppers with raspberry coulis and balsamic drizzle

Wings

$9.00+

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Buffalo braised chicken, cream cheese, cheddar and a blue cheese drizzle. Served with house tortilla chips and celery sticks

Philly Steak Nachos

$11.00

House tortilla chips smothered in cheese sauce, shaved steak, shredded mozzarella and cheddar, sliced jalapenos, Pico de gallo, and sour cream

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Sliders

Allentown Hot Chicken Slider

$14.00

Chicken Parmigiana Slider

$14.00

Cordon Bleu Slider

$14.00

Crab Cake Slider

$18.00

Cubano Slider

$15.00

Falafel Slider

$15.00

Turkey Apple Cheddar

$13.00

Sides

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Zesty Cucumbers

$5.00

House Cut Fries

$6.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

House Slaw

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Entrees

Pesto Zoodles

$15.00

Zucchini "noodles" pesto, cherry tomato, parmesan cheese

Jerk Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Steak Frite

$26.00

12oz hand cut rib eye, house cut fries, mushroom cream sauce, micro green salad

Tex Mex Rojo

$16.00

seasoned Roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, mushrooms, and zucchini served over coconut rice pilaf

Handhelds

Turkey Avocado Club Wrap

$15.00

Chicken Caeser Wrap

$15.00

Jerk Chicken Wrap

$14.00

French Dip

$16.00

Rachel

$15.00

The Valley Cheesesteak

$15.00

Americana Burger

$16.00

Bourbon BBQ Burger

$18.00

Kahuna Burger

$14.00

Salads

Classic Caesar

$11.00

Blended Garden

$10.00

Ahi Tuna

$17.00Out of stock

Baja

$12.00

Buffalo Cobb

$15.00

Berry Nut

$12.00

Skillets

Dojo Tots

$12.00

R.S Brussels and Kielbasa

$13.00

Buffalo Mac

$16.00

The Legen-Dairy

$14.00

Broccoli Cheddar Mac

$15.00

Iron Pig Mac n Cheese

$17.00

Merch

Grey Shirt

$7.00

Button Shirt

$19.00

Apron

$25.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Blended is a place where you can grab a bite to eat and a drink while experiencing the downtown energy of Allentown. While stopping in to catch an event at the PPL arena like a Lehigh Valley Phantoms hockey game or a concert right across the street.

Location

27 North 7th Street Suite 130, Allentown, PA 18101

Directions

