Blended 27 North 7th Street Suite 130
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Blended is where Bru Daddy's will offer 20 beer taps and an unique cocktail offerings complemented by an eclectic menu of shareables, flatbreads, salads, and some larger plates. This menu will feature the melding of popular American food with bold flavors from around the world.
Location
27 North 7th Street Suite 130, Allentown, PA 18101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Johnny's Artswalk Diner - Downtown Allentown Market
No Reviews
27 North 7th Street Allentown, PA 18101
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Allentown
The Vegan Butcher - Allentown - 768 Union Blvd
4.5 • 1,295
768 Union Blvd allentown, PA 18109
View restaurant
More near Allentown