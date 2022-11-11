Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blended 27 North 7th Street Suite 130

27 North 7th Street Suite 130

Allentown, PA 18101

Order Again

Popular Items

Rachel
Iron Pig Mac n Cheese
Chocolate Lava Cake

Small Bites & Shareables

K-pop Eggrolls

$9.00

Cheesesteak Empanada

$8.00

Dojo Tots

$11.00

Black Garlic Fries

$7.00

Fried Mozzarella

$9.00

Coconut Shrimp

$13.00

Avocado Fries

$7.00

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Jerk Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Chimi-brisket Tacos

$13.00

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Wings

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Philly Steak Nachos

$11.00

Sliders

All American Slider

$14.00

Allentown Hot Chicken Slider

$13.00

Bourbon Bacon Burger

$14.00

Chicken Parmigiana Slider

$16.00

Cordon Bleu Slider

$14.00

Crab Cake Slider

$18.00

Cubano Slider

$13.00

Falafel Slider

$15.00

Kahuna Burger

$14.00

South Philly Slider

$14.00

Turkey Apple Cheddar

$15.00

Phantom Hat Trick

$18.00

Mains

Mojo Rojo

$14.00

Tex Mex Zesty Root

$14.00

Iron Pig Mac n Cheese

$10.00

SPECIALS

Soup of the Week

$6.00+Out of stock

Handhelds

Turkey Avocado Club Wrap

$15.00

Roman Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Pulled Pork & House Slaw Wrap

$13.00

Jerk Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Brisket Dip

$16.00

Reuben

$15.00

Rachel

$15.00

Garden

Classic Caesar

$9.00

Blended Garden

$8.00

Ahi Tuna

$17.00

Baja

$12.00

Buffalo Cobb

$15.00

Berry Nut

$10.00

Sides

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Zesty Cucumbers

$4.00

House Cut Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

House Slaw

$4.00

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$6.00

Kid's Fries

$3.00

Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Cheese Pizza

$6.00

LATE NIGHT

Black Garlic Fries

$7.00

K-pop Eggrolls

$9.00

Cheesesteak Empanada

$8.00

Fried Mozzarella

$9.00

Avocado Fries

$7.00

Wings

$9.00

Coconut Shrimp

$13.00

Pesto Flatbread

$12.00

Pepperoni Flatbread

$11.00

Cheese Flatbread

$10.00

California Crab Rangoon

$8.00

Jalapenos Poppers

$8.00

Merch

Grey Shirt

$7.00

Button Shirt

$19.00

Apron

$25.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Blended is where Bru Daddy's will offer 20 beer taps and an unique cocktail offerings complemented by an eclectic menu of shareables, flatbreads, salads, and some larger plates. This menu will feature the melding of popular American food with bold flavors from around the world.

27 North 7th Street Suite 130, Allentown, PA 18101

