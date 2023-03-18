A map showing the location of Blended Family FoodsView gallery

Blended Family Foods

review star

No reviews yet

5534 West Oakland Park Boulevard

LAUDERHILL, FL 33313

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Main Menu

BREAKFAST

2 EGG BREAKFAST COMBO

$4.99

BIG BREAKFAST COMBO

$6.99

BFF COMBO

$6.99

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$10.59

BISCUIT & GRAVY

$6.99

WINGS & WAFFLES

$9.99

SMOKED SAUSAGE COMBO

$10.99

CORNED BEEF HASH

$10.99

BREAKFAST SAMPLER

$13.99

Shrimp and Grits Bowl

$7.99

Sausage and Gravy Bowl

$6.99

Skillet Bowl

$6.99

Smoked Sausage Bowl

$5.99

Bacon Bowl

$5.99

Tenders and Waffles

$9.99

Sausage Bowl

$5.99

BREAKFAST CLASSICS

SHORT STACK PANCAKES

$5.99

CLASSIC FRENCH TOAST

$7.99

CLASSIC WAFFLES

$7.29

OMELETTES

CHEESE OMELETTE

$4.99

WESTERN OMELETTE

$7.99

MEAT LOVERS

$7.99

GARDEN OMELETTE

$6.99

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

EGG SANDWICH

$2.50

EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH

$3.49

MEAT, EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH

$5.99

ALA CARTE

Tilapia

$2.99

Side of Bacon (2)

$2.29

Sausage Patty

$1.49

Side of Grits

$2.59

Side of Pancake (1)

$2.99

Side of French Toast (2)

$2.99

Egg

$1.39

Hashbrowns

$3.59

Homefries

$3.59

Biscuit

$1.59

Salmon Patty

$3.49

Bagel

$1.69

Toast

$1.49

Pork chop

$2.99

Cornbeef Hash

$2.99

Swai

$2.99

SIDES

SIDE OF PLANTAINS (3)

$3.29

SIDE OF SPECIALTY RICE

$2.59

FRIED OR GRILLED TILIPIA

$2.99

FRIED OR GRILLED SWAI FILLET

$2.99

FRIED OR GRILLED SHRIMP (6)

$6.49

Gravy

$1.75

WINGS

6 Wings + Fries or Onion Rings

$8.99

8 Wings + Fries or Onion Rings

$10.99

12 Wings + Fries or Onion Rings

$13.99

25 Wings + Fries or Onion Rings

$26.99

Just 5 Wings

$5.99

Just 10 Wings

$9.99

SEAFOOD

Wings & Shrimp Combo

$13.99

Fish Combo

$9.99

Shrimp Basket

$14.99

Shrimp & Fish Basket

$16.99

SALADS

Garden Salad

$8.99

Chef Salad

$12.99

Greek Salad

$13.99

Caesar Salad

$6.99

BFF LUNCH COMBO

Lunch Combo

$9.99

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

BURGER

$5.99

CHEESE BURGER

$4.99

MUSHROOM BURGER

$6.99

HANGOVER BURGER

$6.99

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$5.99

FISH SANDWICH

$4.99

BLT

$4.99

DESSERTS

Cake Slices

$4.99

Cheese Cake Slices

$3.99

Beverages

Drinks

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$1.65+

HOT COFFEE

$1.50

HOT TEA

$1.50

SODA CANS

$1.00

BOTTLED WATER

$1.00

ORANGE JUICE

$2.29

APPLE JUICE

$2.29

HOMEMADE LEMONADE

$1.75+

PEACH TEA

$1.75+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5534 West Oakland Park Boulevard, LAUDERHILL, FL 33313

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Aroi Thai & Sushi - Oakland Park - 5943 West Oakland Park Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
5943 West Oakland Park Boulevard Lauderhill, FL 33313
View restaurantnext
Singh's Roti Delight - 4301 N Sr 7
orange starNo Reviews
4301 N Sr 7 Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33319
View restaurantnext
Yeasty Brews
orange starNo Reviews
3944 NW 19th St Lauderhill lauderhill, FL 33311
View restaurantnext
La Perrada Company
orange star4.1 • 279
3800 N University Dr Sunrise, FL 33351
View restaurantnext
Joy's Roti
orange starNo Reviews
NW 40 Ave Lauderhill, FL 33313
View restaurantnext
Pieology 8113 - Plantation NEW
orange starNo Reviews
1760 North University Drive Plantation, FL 33322
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in LAUDERHILL

Rebel Wine Bar - 3520 NE 12th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3520 NE 12th Ave Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
orange star4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
Be Nice Events & Top Hat Deli -
orange star4.4 • 10,937
429 Seabreeze Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,034
2400 E Las Olas Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Rosie's Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 4,159
2449 Wilton Dr Wilton Manors, FL 33305
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Davie
orange star4.4 • 2,506
2889 S UNIVERSITY DR DAVIE, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near LAUDERHILL
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (114 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (55 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (65 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston