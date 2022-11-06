Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blended Glenview

review star

No reviews yet

$

950 Harlem Ave

Glenview, IL 60025

Popular Items

Blended Banana Brew
Classic Acai Bowl
Banana Bread Waffle Bowl (GF, DF, V))

SMOOTHIES

Everything you expect & more! Coconut Milk, Vanilla Plant Based Protein, Banana, Pumpkin, Pumpkin Spice with Almond Butter and a hint of Maple Syrup. Sure to calm your PSL cravings and a healthy way!

Pumpkin Pie (Seasonal)

$8.99+

Pumpkin, Banana, Vanilla Plant Protein, Almond Butter, Almond Milk & Spices

Apple Pie (Seasonal)

$8.99+

Apples, Strawberries, Almond Milk, Apple Juice, Oats (GF) with Cinnamon & Honey

Carrot Cake (Seasonal)

$8.99+

Carrots, Banana, Vanilla Plant Protein, Almond Milk, Dates & Cinnamon

The F45 (New!)

The F45 (New!)

$8.49+

Banana, Blueberry, Blackberry, Raspberry, Chia Seed, with Peanut Butter Plant Protein, Almond Milk, and Peanut Butter Drizzle.

The MSF (New!)

$8.49+

Blueberry, Pineapple, Vanilla Whey Protein with Coconut Water

The MANDUU

The MANDUU

$8.49+

Balanced Macros: Banana, Blueberries, Avocado, Rolled Oats (GF), Vanilla Plant Protein and Almond Milk.

The D2

The D2

$8.49+

Good for muscle recovery: Pineapple, Strawberry, Chocolate Whey Protein and Coconut Milk.

The WINlife

The WINlife

$8.49+

Great post workout: Banana, Mixed Berry, Chia Seeds, Chocolate Whey Protein, and Almond Milk.

The Final Detail

$8.49+

Strawberry, Mango, Vanilla Plant Protein mixed with Almond Milk

The Green Machine

$8.49+

Perfect for Post Yoga: Kale, Avocado, Banana, Pineapple and Lemon. (Great when you add Collagen or Vanilla Plant Protein)

Something Green

$8.49+

Great for Greens: Pineapple, Mango, Kale, Spinach, Lemon & Ginger

Blended Banana Brew

Blended Banana Brew

$8.49+

#1 Seller. High Protein & High Energy: Cold Brew, Almond Milk, Vanilla Plant Protein, PB Powder, Banana, Chocolate Espresso Beans.

O.G.

O.G.

$7.99+

Covers all the bases: Strawberry, Banana, Almond Milk and Vanilla Plant Protein.

Triple Berry

$7.99+

Low Cal/Low Carb: Blackberries, Raspberries, Blueberries, Almond Milk & Vanilla Plant Protein!

Sunrise

Sunrise

$7.99+

Light & Tropical: Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Collagen Peptides, Almond Milk and Orange Juice.

Big Mike's PB&B

Big Mike's PB&B

$7.99+

Best Seller. High Protein: PBFit, PBProtein, Banana, Honey & Almond Milk

Gumba

$7.99+

High Protein/Good Carbs: PBFit, Chocolate Protein, Banana & Almond Milk

Cinn-fully Sebastian

$8.49+

Best Seller. Thick & Filling: Banana, Flax & Fiber, Cinnamon with Vanilla Protein and Almond Milk.

The Hangover Treatment

$8.49+

Great for Hydration & Gut Health: Coconut Water, Banana, Ginger, Kale and Blueberries

Chocolate Covered Cherries

$8.49+

Loaded with Antioxidants: Sweet Dark Cherries, Chocolate Bits, Almond Milk, Almond and Chocolate Plant Protein.

Chocolate Chia (Low Carb/Low Sugar)

$8.99+

Perfect for those living the Low Carb Lifestyle! Almond Milk, Plain Greek Yogurt, Chia Seed, Chocolate Plant Based Protein.

Aww Nuts! (Low Carb/Low Sugar)

$8.99+

Living Keto or Low Carb? Well this one is for you! Almond Milk, Almond Butter, Avocado, Plant Based Peanut Butter Protein. Full on taste, not on carbs.

Cherry Berry

$5.99+

Sweet, tart, and loaded with antioxidants! Blueberry, Blackberry, Raspberry and Dark Sweet Cherries blended with Apple Juice.

Orange-You-Glad-I-Didn't-Say-Banana

$5.99+

Strawberry, Banana, Orange Juice & Almond Milk make this one sweet and smooth.

Dreamsicle

Dreamsicle

$7.99+

This tastes exactly as it should, without all the extra sugar! If your little one is a fan of the classic Dreamsicle Popsicle, they won't be let down with this combo of Almond Milk, OJ, Vanilla Plant Based Protein and Mango.

Strawberries & Cream

$7.99+

Sometimes simple is better! A kids combo of Fresh & Frozen Strawberries, Vanilla Plant Based protein and Almond Milk.

The Funky Monkey

$7.99+

Monkeys love Bananas. And our Zookeeper friend said they love Chocolate too! So here is the perfect combo! Bananas, Vanilla Plant Based Protein, Cocoa Powder & Almond Milk.

ACAI BOWLS

Smoothie Bowl, (N)ice Cream, Power Bowl, whatever you call it, load yourself up with healthy fruits, flavor and antioxidants and enjoy this treat with a spoon!

Pumpkin Pie Bowl (Seasonal)

$11.99+

IT'S PUMPKIN SEASON! Pumpkin, Banana, Chia, Almond Milk, Pumpkin Spice over a Graham Cracker Base, Topped with Pumpkin Seeds, Chia Seeds & a Cookie Butter Drizzle

Matcha Maya Bowl (Seasonal)

$11.99+

Banana, Matcha, Cocoa Nibs & Honey topped with Granola, Cocoa Nibs & Honey Drizzle

Classic Acai Bowl

Classic Acai Bowl

$11.29+

Our house Acai base is the perfect creamy consistency. Topped with Banana, Blueberry, Cacao Nibs, and Honey Drizzle. Classics never go out of style.

CPB Acai Bowl

CPB Acai Bowl

$12.29+

Acai with a Protein Punch! Our Classic base with the addition of Chocolate Plant-based Protein and PB Powder. Topped with Banana, Cacao Nibs and a PB Drizzle.

Bottoms Up Acai Bowl

Bottoms Up Acai Bowl

$12.29+

Nothing good falls out of the cup. Our Classic Acai layered from the bottom with Granola, Strawberries, Banana and Chocolate Chips in a 16 oz bowl!

Moons-over-my-Sammy

Moons-over-my-Sammy

$11.29+

Come in and meet MY SAMMY and try her bowl! Our classic Acai topped with Sweetened Coconut Flakes, Granola and Fresh Diced Strawberry with an Almond Butter Drizzle!

Build-A-Bowl (Acai)

Build-A-Bowl (Acai)

$12.29+

A Snoop Dogg might say "Top it like it's hott!" Personalize your Classic Acai bowl with 2 Fruits, 1 Toppings and 1 delicious Drizzle!

Oatmeal Bowl (GF)

Oatmeal Bowl (GF)

$5.49

A classic base of Cinnamon & Pure Maple Syrup with a dash of Sugar In The Raw - made with GLUTEN FREE Steal Cut Oats and Almond Milk. Pick your toppings and drizzle and enjoy a cool weather favorite through the Fall & Winter months. (Available until sold out daily).

WAFFLE BOWLS & SOUP

Pumpkin Waffle Bowl (GF, DF, V)

$7.99+
Banana Bread Waffle Bowl (GF, DF, V))

Banana Bread Waffle Bowl (GF, DF, V))

$7.99+

This delicious waffle is vegan, gluten free and a healthy breakfast or snack option. Full of Banana flavor with a hint of Agave, there is no added sugars, crisp on the outside and fluffy and gooey on the inside. Top it how you want it with fruit, chocolate and drizzles!

Norman The Waffle Bowl (GF)

Norman The Waffle Bowl (GF)

$7.99+

We call him 'Norman The Waffle' but he is our Basic Beauty. Gluten-Free, Lactose-Free, No Sugar Added, Norman is full on Flavor with a sweet hint of Almond. The perfect healthy homemade breakfast or mid-day snack option!

Green Protein Waffle Bowl (GF)

Green Protein Waffle Bowl (GF)

$7.99+

The perfect pre or post workout meal! The waffle is Gluten-Free, No Sugar Added, and homemade with Spinach (promise you won't taste it) and Whey Protein to pack a punch. Chopped & topped to your liking!

Take Home Waffles - (2 Pack)

Take Home Waffles - (2 Pack)

$10.99
SOUP & WAFFLE Combo

SOUP & WAFFLE Combo

$11.99

Mix & Match your choice of soup and waffle! All Gluten-Free, soup is GF, DF, Vegan with amazing creaminess & flavor!

Grilled Cheese Waffle

$5.99

Garlic & Rosemary Waffle

$5.99

Soup

$6.99+

JUICES & CLEANSES

12 oz Cold Pressed Juice, pressed in house on our Good Nature Professional Juicer (we are excited about it :))

BLACK FRIDAY FROZEN JUICE CLEANSE SPECIAL

$99.00
JUICE CLEANSES!!!

JUICE CLEANSES!!!

Fill up on 4 juices a day along with a wellness shot and calming tea! Visit our website www.blendedglenview.com to get the breakdown of all the juices on the cleanse as well as some helpful cleanse information!

Wellness Shot - Spicy JR

Wellness Shot - Spicy JR

$4.99+

Cold Pressed Ginger, Lemon & Cayenne

16 oz Spicy Ginger-Ade

$7.50

Great for continued energy! Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne & Honey with Water.

COFFEE & LATTES

Start off your morning right!
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.49+

Our homemade Cold Brew is steeped to give you the kick you need to go about your day. Served over Ice and blended with the milk of your choice.

Protein Coffee

$5.99+

Your choice of Hot Coffee or Cold Brew blended with protein to make the perfect morning drink! Add MCT oil to make it the ideal KETO Bulletproof Coffee!

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$5.49+Out of stock

A flavorful Chia Tea blend with Almond Milk. A seasonal favorite.

Iced Matcha Melon Latte

$5.49+

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.49+

Iced Turmeric Latte

$5.49+

Beverages (Packaged)

Bottled Water

$1.99

LaCroix (Lime)

$2.49

Kommunity Kombucha - Hibiscus Ginger

$5.00

Kommunity Kombucha - Lavender Butterfly

$5.00

Juice Box

$1.79

Open Item (Store use only)

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Rooted in Kindness & Running on Humor, we offer delicious Smoothies, Acai & Power Bowls, the Original Waffle Bowl and winter menu items like our delicious Grilled Cheese Waffle & Tomato Soup!

