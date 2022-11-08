Restaurant header imageView gallery

BLENDED Evanston

review star

No reviews yet

2002 Central Street

Evanston, IL 60201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build-A-Bowl (Acai)
Big Mike's PB&B
CPB Acai Bowl

Smoothies

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

$8.99+

Pumpkin, Banana, Vanilla Plant Protein, Almond Milk, Almond Butter & Pumpkin Spice

Carrot Cake Smoothie

$8.99+

Carrot, Banana, Vanilla Plant Protein, Dates & Cinnamon

Apple Pie Smoothie

$8.99+

Apples, Strawberry, Oats (gf), Honey, Cinnamon with Almond Milk & Apple Juice

The YogaSIX

The YogaSIX

$8.99+

Perfect for Post Yoga: Kale, Avocado, Banana, Pineapple and Lemon. (Great when you add Collagen or Vanilla Plant Protein)

The Orangetheory Fitness (Power)

The Orangetheory Fitness (Power)

$8.99+

Balanced Macros: Banana, Blueberries, Avocado, Rolled Oats (GF), Vanilla Plant Protein and Almond Milk.

BURN Boot Camp Smoothie

BURN Boot Camp Smoothie

$8.99+

Feel the BURN!!! Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana with Vanilla Plant Protein, PBFit and Almond Milk

Blended Banana Brew

Blended Banana Brew

$8.99+

#1 Seller. High Protein & High Energy: Cold Brew, Almond Milk, Vanilla Plant Protein, PB Powder, Banana, Chocolate Espresso Beans.

Something Green

$8.99+

Great for Greens: Pineapple, Mango, Kale, Spinach, Lemon & Ginger

The Strength

The Strength

$8.99+

Good for muscle recovery: Pineapple, Strawberry, Chocolate Whey Protein and Coconut Milk.

O.G.

O.G.

$8.49+

Covers all the bases: Strawberry, Banana, Almond Milk and Vanilla Plant Protein.

Triple Berry

$8.49+

Low Cal/Low Carb: Blackberries, Raspberries, Blueberries, Almond Milk & Vanilla Plant Protein!

Sunrise

Sunrise

$8.99+

Light & Tropical: Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Collagen Peptides, Almond Milk and Orange Juice.

Big Mike's PB&B

Big Mike's PB&B

$8.49+

Best Seller. High Protein: PBFit, PBProtein, Banana & Almond Milk

Gumba

$8.49+

High Protein/Good Carbs: PBFit, Chocolate Protein, Banana & Almond Milk

Cinn-fully Sebastian

$8.99+

Best Seller. Thick & Filling: Banana, Flax & Fiber, Cinnamon with Vanilla Protein and Almond Milk.

The Hangover Treatment

$8.99+

Great for Hydration & Gut Health: Coconut Water, Banana, Ginger, Kale and Blueberries

Chocolate Covered Cherries

$8.99+

Loaded with Antioxidants: Sweet Dark Cherries, Chocolate Bits, Almond Milk, Almond and Chocolate Plant Protein.

Dreamsicle (Kids Choice)

Dreamsicle (Kids Choice)

$8.49+

This tastes exactly as it should, without all the extra sugar! If your little one is a fan of the classic Dreamsicle Popsicle, they won't be let down with this combo of Almond Milk, OJ, Vanilla Plant Based Protein and Mango.

Strawberries & Cream (Kids Choice)

$8.49+

Sometimes simple is better! A kids combo of Fresh & Frozen Strawberries, Vanilla Plant Based protein and Almond Milk.

The Funky Monkey (Kids Choice)

$8.49+

Monkeys love Bananas. And our Zookeeper friend said they love Chocolate too! So here is the perfect combo! Bananas, Vanilla Plant Based Protein, Cocoa Powder & Almond Milk.

This 'ish is Bananas

$5.00+

Strawberry, Banana, Honey & Water

Arnold Palmer Slush

$5.00+

Organic Lemonade, Iced Tea & Strawberries blended together for a sweet slush!

Lemon Berry Slush

$5.00+

Organic Lemonade, Blueberry, Blackberry, Raspberry blended together for a sour-y slush!

Aww Nuts! (Low Carb/Low Sugar)

$8.99+

Living Keto or Low Carb? Well this one is for you! Almond Milk, Almond Butter, Avocado, Plant Based Peanut Butter Protein. Full on taste, not on carbs.

Bowls

Smoothie Bowl, (N)ice Cream, Power Bowl, whatever you call it, load yourself up with healthy fruits, flavor and antioxidants and enjoy this treat with a spoon!

Pumpkin Pie Bowl

$11.69+

Graham Crackers topped with a mixture of Pumpkin, Banana, Chai & Almond Milk and spices topped with Pumpkin Seeds, Chia Seeds and a Cookie Butter Drizzle

Matcha Maya Bowl

$11.69+

Banana, Matcha, Cocoa Nibs & Honey topped with Granola, Cocoa Nibs & Honey Drizzle

Classic Acai Bowl

$11.69+

Our house Acai base is the perfect creamy consistency. Topped with Banana, Blueberry, and Cacao Nibs and a Honey Drizzle. Classics never go out of style.

CPB Acai Bowl

CPB Acai Bowl

$12.69+

Acai with a Protein Punch! Our Classic base with the addition of Chocolate Plant-based Protein and PB Powder. Topped with Banana, Cacao Nibs and a PB Drizzle.

Bottoms Up Acai Bowl

Bottoms Up Acai Bowl

$11.69+

Nothing good falls out of the cup. Our Classic Acai layered from the bottom with Granola, Strawberries, Banana and Dark Chocolate Chunks in a 16 oz bowl!

Moons-over-my-Sammy

Moons-over-my-Sammy

$11.69+

Come in and meet MY SAMMY and try her bowl! Our classic Acai topped with Sweetened Coconut Flakes, Granola and Fresh Diced Strawberry with an Almond Butter Drizzle!

Build-A-Bowl (Acai)

Build-A-Bowl (Acai)

$12.69+

A Snoop Dogg might say "Top it like it's hott!" Personalize your Classic Acai bowl with 2 Fruits, 1 Toppings and 1 delicious Drizzle!

The Basic B(owl)

The Basic B(owl)

$11.69+

(N)ice Cream! A thick blend of Strawberries and Bananas, made with a hint of Almond Milk.

Graceland Bowl

Graceland Bowl

$11.69+

(N)ice Cream packed with Protein! A simple blend of Banana and PB Powder blended with a hint of Almond Milk. Topped with Granola & Cocoa Nibs. Surely with was Elvis' favorite!

Pina Colada Bowl

$11.69+

Delicious AND 10 year old approved! Pineapple, Banana, Mango, and a hint of Coconut Milk topped with Granola, Coconut Flakes, and Dried Mango.

Satur-YAYl Bowl

$11.69+

Strawberry, Banana, Mango and Pitaya (dragon fruit) make a beautiful pink bowl you can dig into with your spoon! Topped with fresh strawberry, sweet coconut and dried mango.

Greek Yogurt Bowl

Greek Yogurt Bowl

$5.49

High in protein and low in fat, duild your own Greek Yogurt Bowl! Choose two fresh fruits, one topping and one drizzle.

Oatmeal Bowl (GF)

$5.49

A classic base of cinnamon and pure maple syrup - made with GLUTEN FREE Steel Cut Oats and Almond Milk. Pick your toppings and drizzle and enjoy a cool weather favorite through the Fall and Winter months (Available until sold out daily).

Waffle Bowls & Soup

Apple Cinnamon Waffle

$7.99+
Banana Bread Waffle Bowl (GF)

Banana Bread Waffle Bowl (GF)

$7.99+

This delicious waffle is vegan, gluten free and a healthy breakfast or snack option. Full of Banana flavor with a hint of Agave, there is no added sugars, crisp on the outside and fluffy and gooey on the inside. Top it how you want it with fruit, chocolate and drizzles!

Norman The Waffle Bowl (GF)

Norman The Waffle Bowl (GF)

$7.99+

We call him 'Norman The Waffle' but he is our Basic Beauty. Gluten-Free, Lactose-Free, No Sugar Added, Buddy is full on Flavor with a sweet hint of Almond. The perfect healthy homemade breakfast or mid-day snack option!

Green Protein Waffle Bowl (GF)

Green Protein Waffle Bowl (GF)

$7.99+

The perfect pre or post workout meal! The waffle is Gluten-Free, No Sugar Added, and homemade with Spinach (promise you won't taste it) and Whey Protein to pack a punch. Chopped & topped to your liking!

Soup & Waffle Combo

Soup & Waffle Combo

$11.99

Cheese Waffle (Single)

$5.99

Garlic & Rosemary Waffle (Single)

$5.99Out of stock

Soup

$6.99+

Cold Pressed Juices & Cleanses

12 oz Cold Pressed Juice, pressed in house on our Good Nature Professional Juicer (we are excited about it :))
BLACK FRIDAY FROZEN JUICE CLEANSE SPECIAL

BLACK FRIDAY FROZEN JUICE CLEANSE SPECIAL

$99.00

Order between now thru November 20 for this awesome deal! Pick up your 3 day Frozen Juice Cleanse to get you back on track after Thanksgiving for only $99! Nearly 25% off our normal cleanse price!

JUICE CLEANSES

JUICE CLEANSES

Fill up on 4 juices a day along with a wellness shot and calming tea! Visit our website www.blendedglenview.com to get the breakdown of all the juices on the cleanse as well as some helpful cleanse information!

Cold Brew & Lattes

Cold Brew

$4.49+

Our homemade Cold Brew is steeped to give you the kick you need to go about your day. Served over ice and blended with the milk of your choice.

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$5.49+

A flavorful Chai Tea blend with Almond Milk. A seasonal favorite.

Iced Matcha Melon Latte

$5.49+

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.49+

Iced Turmeric Latte

$5.49+

Snacks & Packaged Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.79

Kom Kom Kombucha - Hibiscus Ginger

$5.00

Kom Kom Kombucha - Lavender Butterfly

$5.00

Protein Peanut Butter Cups

$3.99

CHIA LEAH - Bark

$12.99

CHIA LEAH - Sprinkle

$12.99

Oatmeal Bites - Chocolate Chip

$7.69

Oatmeal Bites - Cranberry

$7.69Out of stock

Oatmeal Bites - PB Chocolate Chip

$7.69

Battle Bars - Peanut Butter

$3.99Out of stock

Battle Bars - S'mores

$3.99

Battle Bars - Chocolate

$3.99Out of stock

Why Bars - Choco Peanut

$1.99

Why Bars - Apple Almond

$1.99

Why Bars - Mango Ginger

$1.99

Orgain Protein Tub

$36.99

Vital Proteins Collagen

$39.99

Juice box

$1.79

What Do I Ring Up?

BOOK: Celery Juice by Anthony Williams

$21.99

Extra Cup (split in 2)

$0.49

Add Granola

$1.49

Add Granola GF

$1.99

Add Extra Topping

$1.19

Add Drizzle

$0.99

Add Drizzle (AB/CB)

$1.19

Add Boost

$1.79
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

We serve delicious smoothies, acai bowls and cold pressed juices while maintaining an engaging environment where everyone is a member of our family!

Location

2002 Central Street, Evanston, IL 60201

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tag's Café - Evanston
orange star4.2 • 76
2012 Central St Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Comida Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
1928 Central Street Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
DeSalvo's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1945 Central St Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Ten Mile House - 1700 Central Street
orange starNo Reviews
1700 Central Street Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Beth's Little Bake Shop - 1814 Central Street
orange starNo Reviews
1814 Central Street Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Tag's Bakery
orange star4.4 • 87
2010 Central St Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Evanston

Farmhouse - Evanston
orange star4.0 • 3,710
703 Church St Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Tapas Barcelona - 1615 Chicago Ave
orange star4.2 • 2,351
1615 Chicago Ave Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Kansaku - Evanston
orange star4.4 • 1,646
1514 Sherman Ave Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Prairie Moon
orange star4.1 • 1,539
1635 Chicago Ave Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Bluestone
orange star4.1 • 796
1932 Central St Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Viet Nom Nom
orange star4.2 • 495
618 1/2 Church St Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Evanston
Skokie
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Wilmette
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Morton Grove
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Winnetka
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Niles
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Glencoe
review star
No reviews yet
Glenview
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Park Ridge
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Northbrook
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston