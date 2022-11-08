BLENDED Evanston
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
We serve delicious smoothies, acai bowls and cold pressed juices while maintaining an engaging environment where everyone is a member of our family!
Location
2002 Central Street, Evanston, IL 60201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Beth's Little Bake Shop - 1814 Central Street
No Reviews
1814 Central Street Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurant