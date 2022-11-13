Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shake & Swirl Shake & Swirl

review star

No reviews yet

110 N 19th Ave

Bozeman, MT 59718

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Apparel

$2 Item

$2.00

$5 Item

$5.00

$10 Item

$10.00

$15 Item

$15.00

$20 Item

$20.00

$25 Item

$25.00

$40 Item

$40.00

$50 Item

$50.00

Blended Bowls

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

$10.00

Strawberries, Organic Chocolate, Vanilla & More Strawberries blended with Yogurt & topped with Berry Coconut Granola, Bananas, Coconut, Cacao Nibs & drizzle of Honey

Super Antioxidant Bowl

$10.00

Acai, Pomegranate and Blueberries blended with Yogurt and topped with Coconut, Hemp Seeds, Peanut Butter, Banana, Cacao Nibs and a drizzle of honey

The Amazing Acai

$10.00

Acai, Pomegranate and Blueberries blended with Yogurt and topped with Berry Coconut Granola, Almond Butter, Banana, Chia Seeds, Cacao Nibs, Coconut and a drizzle of honey

The Ultimate Power Bowl

$10.00

Raspberries, Strawberries, Blueberries, Blackberries and 20g Vanilla Whey Protein blended with Yogurt and topped with Berry Coconut Granola, Peanut Butter, Banana, Coconut and a drizzle of honey

Tropical Veggie Bliss

$10.00

Mangoes, Pineapple, Kale, Spinach and Lemon blended with Yogurt and topped with Berry Coconut Granola, Banana, Coconut and a drizzle of honey

Blended Detox

Red Velvet Cupcake

$9.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, Yogurt, Organic Chocolate, Beets & Vanilla, 20g Chocolate Whey Protein

I Love Veggies

$9.00

Pineapple, Coconut, Spinach, Kale, Avocado, Lemon, Banana, 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Pumpkin Patch

$9.00

Choice of Liquid, Pumpkin, Organic Chai Spices, 30g Vanilla Whey Protein

Squashed Veggies

$9.00

Butternut Squash, Mangoes, Spinach, Kale, Avocado, Lemon, Banana, 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Tender Greens

$9.00

Choice of Liquid, Kale, Spinach, Banana, Flax Seed Oil, Vanilla, Honey, 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Apple Zinger

$9.00

Apples, Spinach & Lemon with 20g of Vanilla Whey Protein

Carrot C+

$9.00

CArrots, Garden Vegetables, Orange & Banana with 20g of Vanilla Whey Protein

Blended Lifestyle

Banilla

$9.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, Banana and Vanilla, 30g Vanilla Whey Protein

Chocolate Brownie

$9.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, Cacao, Vanilla and Chia Seeds, 30g Vanilla Whey Protein

Peanut Buster

$9.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, Cacao, PB Lite, Vanilla and Hemp Seeds, 30g Vanilla Whey Protein

Raw Energy Lite

$9.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, Sweet Potato, Kale, Raisins, 30g Vanilla Whey Protein

Skinny Delight

$9.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, Banana, PB Lite, 30g Vanilla Whey Protein

Slenderberry

$9.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, Pineapple, Raspberries, Banana, Beets, Orange, 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Strawberry Lean

$9.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, Strawberries, Pineapple, Orange, 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Strawberry Limeade

$9.00

Strawberries, Limes & More Strawberries with 20g of Vanilla Whey Protein

The Caffeinator

$9.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, Espresso Beans, Organic Coffee, Organic Chocolate, 30g Vanilla Whey Protein

Tropical Shredder

$9.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, Pineapple, Mangoes, Coconut, Banana, 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Blended Meals

Apple Spiced Oats

$9.00

Choice of Liquid, Apples, Apple Cinnamon Granola, Cinnamon & Raisins with 20g of Vanilla Whey Protein

Banana Nut Blast

$9.00

Choice of Liquid, Peanut Butter, Banana, 40g Vanilla Whey Protein

Berry Sunrise

$9.00

Strawberries, Blueberries, Blackberries, Rasberries, Peanut Butter, Banana & Flax Seed Oil with 20g of Vanilla Whey Protein

Home Run

$9.00

Choice of Liquid, Organic Carmel, Sea Salt & PB Lite with 20g of Vanilla Whey Protein

Peanut Butter Cup

$9.00

Choice of Liquid, Organic Chocolate, Peanut Butter, 20g Chocolate Whey Protein, 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Trail Mix

$9.00

Choice of Liquid, Peanut Butter, Banana, 30g Vanilla Protein

Vanilla Bean

$9.00

Choice of Liquid, Banana, Yogurt, Vanilla Bean, Get Regular, Flax Seed Oil, 30g Vanilla Whey Protein

Blended Recovery

Antioxidant Blast

$9.00

Acai, Pomegranate, Blackberries, Blueberries & Banana with 20g of Vanilla Whey Protein

Apple Blossom

$9.00

Apples, Strawberries & Banana with 20g of Vanilla Whey Protein

Berry, Berry Good

$9.00

Strawberries, Blueberries, Blackberries, Raspberries, Banana, 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Black & Tan Chai

$9.00

Choice of Liquid, Organic Chai Spices, 20g Chocolate Whey Protein, 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Chocolate Frosty

$9.00

Choice of Liquid, Organic Chocolate, 20g Chocolate Whey Protein, 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Chocolate Thinny Mint

$9.00

Choice of Liquid, Organic Chocolate, Mint, Get Lean Supplements, 30g Chocolate Whey Protein

Cracker Jax

$9.00

Choice of Liquid, Sea Salt, Organic Caramel, PB Lite, Oatmeal, 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Florida Keylime Pie

$9.00

Limes & Yogurt with 20g of Vanilla Whey Protein

Hawaiian Harvest

$9.00

Pineapple, Coconut, Banana, 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Java Jolt

$9.00

Choice of Liquid, Organic Coffee, Organic Chocolate, 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Mango Berry Burst

$9.00

Mangoes, Pineapple, Strawberries, Banana, 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Mo' Mass

$9.00

Choice of Liquid, Peanut Butter, Oatmeal, Banana, Vanilla or Chocolate Daily Mass Builder

Organic Cookie Crunch

$9.00

Choice of Liquid, Organic Sandwich Cookies, Yogurt and Vanilla, 30g Vanilla Whey Protein

PB Jolt

$9.00

Choice of Liquid, Organic Coffee, Organic Chocolate & PB Lite with 20g of Vanilla Whey Protein

Strawberry Slam

$9.00

Strawberries, Banana, 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Coffee and Hot Drinks

Caramel Latte

$5.50

Chai Latte

$5.50

Chocolate Chai Latte

$5.50

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Latte

$5.50

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$5.50

Mocha Java

$5.50

Create-A-Shake

Create-A-Shake

$9.00

Frappes

Chocolate Espresso Crunch

$6.50

Latte Launch

$6.50

Matcha Frappe

$6.50

Mocha Latte Frappe

$6.50

Grab & Go

Betty Louis Energy Balls

$3.00

Betty Louis Fruit Bar

$2.50

Cliff Builders Bar

$3.00

Copper Rescue

$25.00

Eat Me Brownie

$3.75

Fruit

$1.00

Fruit and Nut Packs

$2.00

Keto Fat Bomb

$4.00

Kombucha

$4.00

KOR Shots

$4.00

Lenny and Larry's Cookie

$3.50

Luna Protein Bar

$2.50

Nature Valley Protein Bar

$1.00

Perfect Protein Bar

$4.00

Pressed Juice

$4.50

Pretzels

$1.00

Protein Ball

$1.50

Protein Puck

$5.00

Pure Fit Bar

$3.00

Salame and Cheese

$3.00

Small Water

$1.00

Smart Pop

$1.00

Sparkling Water

$1.00

String Cheese

$1.00

Swig Complete Meal Bar

$4.50

Swig Energy Bites

$5.00

Swip Beef Jerkey

$12.00

ZBAR

$1.50

Kid's

Kid's Shake

$6.00

Pre-Workout

Precovery

$2.50

Not a Shake! Cherry Flavored Pre-Workout Drink with BCAAs

Refreshers

Wildberry Hibiscus Refresher

$4.25

Blood Orange Coconut Ginger

$4.25

Soup

16 oz soup

$6.00

32 oz soup

$10.00

Specials

Shake of the Month

$8.00

Supplements

Fat Burners

$40.00

Get Lean

$25.00

Get Regular

$25.00

Square Meals Protein Powder $80

$80.00

Super Greens

$50.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

110 N 19th Ave, Bozeman, MT 59718

Directions

Gallery
Blended Shake and Smoothie Shop image

Similar restaurants in your area

Nordic Brew Works, Inc.
orange starNo Reviews
730 Boardwalk Ave Suite 1B Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext
Taco Montes
orange starNo Reviews
815 W College St, Ste A Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext
Montana's Rib & Chop House - Bozeman
orange starNo Reviews
2159 Burke Street, Bozeman Bozeman, MT 59718
View restaurantnext
Urban Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 648
5 W Mendenhall Street Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext
Nina's
orange starNo Reviews
5 west Mendenhall street Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext
Sidewall Pizza Company - Bozeman
orange star5.0 • 148
207 W Olive St Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bozeman

Roost Fried Chicken - 1520 west main
orange star4.4 • 1,060
1520 West Main Street Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Bozeman - Cattail St
orange star4.4 • 727
1975 Cattail Bozeman, MT 59718
View restaurantnext
Urban Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 648
5 W Mendenhall Street Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext
Sidewall Pizza Company - Bozeman
orange star5.0 • 148
207 W Olive St Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext
The Ugly Onion
orange star5.0 • 6
624 North Wallace Ave Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext
Main Street Market
orange star5.0 • 2
233 E Main Street Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bozeman
Butte
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Helena
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Red Lodge
review star
Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Billings
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Rexburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Missoula
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston