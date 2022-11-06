Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Blend on Main

152 Main Street

Manasquan, NJ 08736

KIDS DINNER

Kids Chicken Parm

$15.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Kids Hamburger

$15.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Kids Pasta with Butter

$10.00

Kids Pasta with Sauce

$10.00

Kids pizza

$11.00

Shirts/Hoodies

Hoodie - SMALL

$39.00

Hoodie - MEDIUM

$39.00

Hoodie - LARGE

$39.00

Hoodie X-LARGE

$39.00

T-Shirt SMALL

$25.00

T-Shirt MEDIUM

$25.00

T-Shirt LARGE

$25.00

T-Shirt X-LARGE

$25.00

Mugs

Peach Pit/ blend coffee mug

Peach Pit/ blend coffee mug

$15.00

a great mug that gives. for every purchase blend will donate to cheflousarmy.org to help fight food insecurities in ocean & Monmouth counties.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
american fare. boho sheek style dining room designed by famed Gordon Ramsey. Chef Lou Smith displays his wide array of cuisines in his own creative style. come create a memory here at blend on main.

152 Main Street, Manasquan, NJ 08736

