Bleu Monkey Grill - Little Rock, AR Bleu Monkey Grill - Hot Springs, AR
4263 Central Ave
Hot Springs, AR 71913
Specials
Food Specials
- Razorback Nachos$11.99
- Crab Stuffed Ravioli$13.99Out of stock
- Lobster Bites$19.00
- Lobster Tacos$15.00
- Cup Tortilla Soup$4.50Out of stock
- Bowl Tortilla Soup$5.50Out of stock
- Fried Green Beans$8.99
- Chipotle Honey Chicken$17.99
- Boudin Balls$8.99
- Cauliflower Bites$8.99
- Bleu Monkey Burger Special$10.00
Choice of french fries, sweet potato fries, or house-made chips. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion; choice of cheese; mayo or mustard.
- Korean BBQ Chicken$15.99
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Monkey Nachos$9.99
Tortilla chips covered with our special cheese dip, black beans, sweet corn, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, and a serving of salsa
- Mac & Cheese Balls$9.99
Homemade mac and cheese rolled, breaded and deep fried; served with a Sicilian cream sauce
- Buffalo Bites$9.99
Spicy buffalo chicken and cheese stuffed in a spiced wrapper and fried until crisp. Served with celery and blue cheese dressing
- Tamale Cakes$9.99
Homeade sweet corn tamale cakes topped with sour cream, avocado, and salsa verde
- Fried Pickles$8.99
Served with housemade ranch
- (1) Cheese Dip, Salsa or Guacamole$7.99
Housemade, fire-roastedtomato salsa, white queso, and guacamole
- (2) Cheese Dip, Salsa or Guacamole$9.99
Housemade, fire-roastedtomato salsa, white queso, and guacamole
- (3) Cheese Dip, Salsa or Guacamole$11.99
Housemade, fire-roastedtomato salsa, white queso, and guacamole
- Avocado Rolls$10.99
Fresh guacamole wrapped in an egg roll wrapper, fried crisp and served with a special dipping sauce
- Fire Cracker Shrimp$10.99
Tender crispy shrimp served in a bang bang sauce
- Texican Roll$10.99
Grilled chicken breast chopped and mixed with peppers, onions, black beans, and sweet corn, rolled and fried in an egg roll wrapper paired with a guacamole cream suace
- Beef Sliders$9.99
Bite-Sized burgers topped with grilled onions, pickles and cheddar cheese
- Buffalo Sliders$9.99
Bite-Sized buffalo chicken sandwhiches topped with chipotle mayo, pickles, and swiss cheese
- BBQ Sliders$9.99
Bite-Sized BBQ sandwhiches stuffed with pulled pork and housemade coleslaw
- Calamari$11.99
Fried light and crispy, served with marinara or cocktail sauce
- Chicken Lettuce Wrap$11.99
Spiced chicken with carrots, cucumbers, coconut-curry noodles and sesame seeds; served with lettuce leaves and two housemade sauces
- Queso Fries$9.99
Crispy fries topped with white queso and shredded cheese, bacon, jalapenos, green onions; served with housemade ranch
- Wings$9.99
Jumbo wings with your choice of our bbq, wing sauce or housemade ranch
- Crab Cakes$11.99
Three crab cakes served with remoulade and lemon
Soup/Salad
- Cobb Salad$12.99
Chicken Breast, avocado, bleu cheese, bacon, tomato, egg, and lettuce; tossed in our house-made vinaigrette
- Greek Salad$12.99
Feta cheese, tomato, chicken, red onion, cucumber, kalamata olives and mixed onions; tossed in Greek dressing
- Blackened Chicken & Smashed Avocado Salad$14.99
Mixed Greens, avocado, tomato, corn, black beans, onion, feta cheese, crispy tortilla chips, cilantro; tossed in avocado dressing
- Grilled Salmon Salad$17.99
Grilled salmon served on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes and asparagus; tossed in a creamy balsamic vinaigrette
- Monterrey Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken sliced and mixed with spring mix, black beans, cheese, sweet corn, tomato; tossed in a tangy cilantro dressing
- Chef Salad$13.99
Mixed greens topped with ham, turkey, eggs, onions, peppers, cucumbers, tomato, croutons, colby jack cheese
- Caesar Salad$9.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and our house-made Caesar dressing
- Cup Artichoke Chicken Soup$4.50
- Bowl Artichoke Chicken Soup$5.50
- Cup Soup of Day$4.50
- Bowl Soup of Day$5.50
Pasta
- Fetticcine Alfredo$12.99
Fettucine pasta tossed in a rich parmesan cream sauce
- Shrimp with Angel Hair$15.99
Large shrimp sauteed with herbs, lemon,and garlic combined with angel hair pasta in a marinara sauce topped with fresh basil
- Luigi Pasta$14.99
Sautèed chicken tossed in mushrooms and onions in a delicious madeira wine sauce with penne pasta
- Santa Fe Chipotle Pasta$16.99
Sautèed chicken,tossed with onions,peas, fresh garlic, red peppers, asperagus; in a honey chipotle cream sauce
- Four Cheese Pasta$12.99
Mozzarella, ricotta, romano, parmesan, marinara sauce, and fresh basil
- Pasta Carbonara$12.99
Pasta tossed with hickory bacon, sweet green peas, and parmesan cream sauce
- Bang Bang Pasta$15.99
Crispy battered shrimp, garlic, tomato, basil tossed with angel hair pasta and a bang bang cream sauce
- Jalapeno Pasta$17.99
Entrèes
- Napa Chicken$16.99
Pan seared chicken breats stuffed with spinach, asparagus, and mushrooms.Topped with cheese and a Napa wine sauce served with your choice of sauteed veggies or mash potatoes.
- Fried Shrimp Plate$18.99
Jumbo fried shrimp served with french fries, tarter sauce, coleslaw, and lemon
- Rib Dinner - Full Rack$23.99
Tender slow cooked pork ribs covered in our bbq sauce. Comes with your choice of two sides
- Rib Dinner - Half Rack$16.99
Tender slow cooked pork ribs covered in our bbq sauce. Comes with your choice of two sides
- Orange Chicken$15.99
Boneless chicken with steamed vegetables and a spicy-sweet glaze served with white rice
- Blackened Salmon$19.99
Grilled and blackened Atlantic Salmon. Comes with your choice of two sides
- Fish & Chips$12.99
Panko crusted pollock served with french fries, tartar sauce, coleslaw, and lemon
- Jambalaya$17.99
Shrimp and Chicken Sautèed with onions, andouille sausage, tomatoes and peppers in a spicy Cajun sauce. All on top of a bed of rice or over fettuccine
- Bleu Monkey Shrimp$17.99
Pan seared shrimp in a pickapeppa sauce, served with Cuban black beans, fresh Carribean mango salsa steamed with white rice and fried Plantains
- Bon Bon Chicken & Shrimp$17.99
Curried chicken simmered in a spicy coconut milk, with vegetables and served with your choice of noodles or white rice
- Chicken & Biscuits$14.99
Breast of Chicken served over mashed potatoes with biscuits, mushrooms, peas and carrots. Covered with country gravy. Choice of grilled or fried Chicken
- Chicken Tender Platter$12.99
Spiced, breaded and crispy chicken pieces, served with French Fries and honey mustard sauce
- Gumbo$17.99
Our Chef Bleu's signature spin on traditional gumbo, includes chicken, shrimp, and andouille sausage, tomato, and onions sauteed in a Cajun cream sauce.
Off the grill
Tacos
- Shrimp Tacos$12.99
Three fresh corn tortillas filled with our fire cracker shrimp, crisp lettuce, and mango salsa. Served with black beans, cilantro rice, guacamole, and sour cream.
- Cabo Chicken Tacos$11.99
Three fresh corn tortillas filled with spicy chicken, chipotle mayo, avocado cream, onions, tomatoes, cheese, and cilantro,. Served with black beans, rice, and guacamole.
- Steak Tacos$12.99
Three fresh corn tortillas filled with steak,chipotle mayo,avocado cream,onions,tomatoes,cheese,and clilantro. Served with black beans,rice,and guacamole.
- California Fish Tacos$12.99
Three corn tortillas filled with fresh polluck,coleslaw,chipotle mayo, and spicy avocado cream. Served with black beans,rice,and guacamole.
Sandwiches
- Grilled Chicken & Avocado Club$11.99
Grilled chicken breast with avocado, bacon, tomato, metled Swiss and mayonnaise. Served on white or wheat bread
- Cuban Sandwich$10.99
Slow roasted pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard and mayonniase on a grilled and pressed cuban style roll.
- Club$11.99
Roasted turkey,ham,bacon,lettuce tomato,and mayonnaise on white or wheat toast.
- Shrimp PO' Boy$11.99
Baby shrimp covered with a special batter and deep-fried. Served on a hoagie roll with tomato, lettuce, and remoulade.
- Tusks Cheese Steak$14.99
Marinated slices of skirt steak grilled with peppers, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms on a hoagie roll. Served with coleslaw, smoked-jalapeño mayo, and pickle; topped with melted queso.
- Blackend Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Grilled Cajun with melted Swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce, red onion and chipotle mayo
- Portabella Sandwich$9.99
A gaint portabella mushroom grilled with herbs and served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, grilled red onion, melted cheese and chipotle mayo.
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Crispy chicken breast covered with buffalo sauce, melted cheese, and chipotle mayo, served on a kaiser bun.
- BLT$8.99
Burger
- Bleu Monkey Burger$10.99
Choice of french fries, sweet potato fries, or house-made chips. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion; choice of cheese; mayo or mustard.
- Hangover Burger$15.99
8oz patty, sunny side egg, avocado, cheddar, bacon, chorizo, jalapeno
- Chipotle Burger$15.99
8oz patty glazed with chipotle topped with caramelized onions, avocado, and cheddar cheese
- Razorback Burger$15.99
8oz patty topped with slow roasted pulled pork, coleslaw and sliced pickles
- Bleu Cheese Burger$15.99
8oz patty, shaved sirloin, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions and bleu cheese crumbles
- Mac & Cheese Burger$15.99
8oz patty, mac and cheese and creamy marinara
- Stuffed Jalapeno and Cheddar Burger$15.99
8oz patty stuffed with pickled jalapeno and cheddar, topped with red onion
Sides
- Soup
- Salad
- Mashed Potateos$2.99
- Loaded Mash Pototoes$3.99
- Sauteed broccoli$2.99
- Corn Succotash$3.99
- Sautèed Spinach$2.99
- Sauteed Asparagus$3.99
- Macaroni & cheese$3.99
- French Fries$3.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
- Onions Rings$3.99
- House Made Chips$3.99
- Rice$2.99
- Black Beans$2.99
- Sweet Corn$2.99
- Cole Slaw$1.99
- Sautèed Veggies$3.99
- Fire Roasted Salsa$1.99
- Plantains$1.99
- Side Order of Queso$5.99
- White Country Gravy$1.99
- Sliced Avocado$2.99
- Alfredo Sauce$2.99
- Bang Bang Sauce$0.75
- Bleu Cheese Sauce$0.75
- Buffalo Sauce$0.75
- Cashew Tamarind Sauce$0.75
- Chipotle Mayo Sauce$0.75
- Cocktail Sauce$0.75
- Mango Sauce$1.99
- Napa Sauce$2.50
- Orange Sauce$0.75
- Oriental Sauce$0.75
- Remoulade Sauce$0.75
- Marinara Sauce$0.75
- Tartar Sauce$0.75
- Caesar Dressing$0.75
- Ranch Dressing$0.75
- Avocado Cream Sauce$0.75
- Balsamic Vinaigrette$0.75
- Honey Mustard$0.75
- Cilantro Dressing$0.75
- Greek Dressing$0.75
- 8oz Housemade sauce to-go$5.00
- 16oz Housemade sauce to-go$10.00
- Side Order of Shrimp$5.00
- Side Order of Chicken$3.00
- Side of Gumbo Sauce$1.99
- Side of Jambalaya Sauce$1.99
- Table Bread To-Go$2.99
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Scratch Made, Internationally Inspired!
4263 Central Ave, Hot Springs, AR 71913