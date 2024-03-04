Bleu Monkey Grill Little Rock
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Established in 2010 in Hot Springs, AR, Bleu Monkey Grill - Little Rock is our second family owned location. Thank you for choosing us to fulfil your dining needs!
Location
10700 N Rodney Parham Rd, A1, Little Rock, AR 72212
