American
Bars & Lounges
Bleu Restaurant & Lounge
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
The team at Bleu Restaurant & Lounge has earned a reputation in the community for fine food since 2012. Housed in the renovated Reedsville Granary, Bleu’s dining spaces offer plenty of character with original exposed wood beams and plank flooring. We pride ourselves with a very loyal and passionate staff. We consider our team a big family, valuing each of the ideas they bring forward to enhance our guests experiences.
2200 Dickinson Road, DePere, WI 54115
