Bleu Restaurant & Lounge

2200 Dickinson Road

DePere, WI 54115

Popular Items

Seven Layer Salad
Free Range Lemon Chicken
Goat Cheese Curds

SMALL PLATES

Soup of the Day

chicken bacon potato

Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

chopped lobster & crème fraîche

Organic Greens Salad

Organic Greens Salad

$6.00

onion, carrot, tomato & cucumber

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

garlic butter croutons, parmesan & house-made caesar dressing

Seven Layer Salad

Seven Layer Salad

$10.00

romaine lettuce, sugar snap peas, bacon cheddar cheese, egg, tomato & house-made tarragon ranch

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$10.00

goat cheese, roasted almonds, parsnip chips, arugula & house-made citrus vinaigrette

Goat Cheese Curds

Goat Cheese Curds

$12.00

fried la clare farms goat cheese curds & sriracha ketchup

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$12.00

tequila lime aioli & lemon

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$14.00

sriracha aioli & citrus arugula salad

Medjool Dates

Medjool Dates

$14.00

chorizo stuffed, bacon wrapped & spanish romesco

Charcuterie

Charcuterie

$16.00

chef's accompaniments

Artisan Cheese

Artisan Cheese

chef's accompaniments

MEDIUM PLATES

Bleu Stack Burger

Bleu Stack Burger

$14.00

*NOT AVAILABLE FRIDAY & SATURDAY AFTER 3:00pm. lettuce, pickles, onions, muenster cheese, thousand island dressing & bleu’s fries

Sunny Side Up Burger

Sunny Side Up Burger

$15.00

*NOT AVAILABLE FRIDAY & SATURDAY AFTER 3:00pm. avocado, cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg & bleu’s fries

Mushroom Flatbread

Mushroom Flatbread

$14.00

truffle, arugula & house-made ricotta

P.E.I. Mussels Bucatini

P.E.I. Mussels Bucatini

$20.00

garlic, tomato, white wine, chili flake, fresh herbs & butter crumb

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

texas jumbo spiced shrimp, creole sauce & creamy grits

New England Lobster Rolls

New England Lobster Rolls

$24.00

maine lobster, remoulade, fried capers & bleu’s fries

Lobster Cobb Salad

Lobster Cobb Salad

$24.00

cherry tomato, avocado, bacon, egg, onion & house-made tarragon ranch

LARGE PLATES

Portabella Mushroom Ravioli

Portabella Mushroom Ravioli

$22.00

truffle alfredo, spinach & roasted tomato

Free Range Lemon Chicken

Free Range Lemon Chicken

$24.00

roasted smooshed potato, seasonal vegetables, beurre blanc & grilled lemon

Butter Crusted Atlantic Cod

Butter Crusted Atlantic Cod

$28.00

tarragon lemon cream, root vegetables & yukon gold potato

Porchetta Braised Pork Shank

Porchetta Braised Pork Shank

$30.00

whipped potatoes, french beans & espagnole sauce

Grilled Wester Ross Salmon

Grilled Wester Ross Salmon

$34.00

sweet potato puree, roasted brussels sprouts, maple bacon vinaigrette & scallion butter

Pan Seared Ribeye Steak Frites

Pan Seared Ribeye Steak Frites

$42.00

house steak fries, café de paris butter sauce & arugula salad

Grilled Beef Tenderloin Filet

Grilled Beef Tenderloin Filet

$42.00

truffle butter, mushrooms, bordelaise, mixed vegetables & whipped potato

DINNER FEATURES - available after 4pm

Apple Frisée Salad

$12.00

shaved fennel, prosciutto, port wine fig vin & shaved moon rabbit cheese

Lamb Meatballs

$24.00

stewed black lentils, taleggio cheese & dandelion greens

Chilean Sea Bass

$45.00

butternut squash puree, root vegetable batons, roasted king mushrooms & crispy chives

30 Day Dry Aged Ribeye Surf & Turf

$62.00

grilled whole langoustine, chimichurri, double cream roasted garlic hash & wilted spinach

KIDS

Kid Chicken Tenders

Kid Chicken Tenders

$10.00

bleu's fries, ketchup & house tarragon ranch

Kid Slider

Kid Slider

$10.00

beef slider w/ cheddar cheese & bleu's fries

DESSERTS

Vanilla Bean Crème Brûlée

Vanilla Bean Crème Brûlée

$7.00

fresh berries & biscotti

Milk Chocolate Pot de Crème

Milk Chocolate Pot de Crème

$7.00

mint whipped cream & caramel almonds

Goat Cheesecake

Goat Cheesecake

$8.00

pistachio crust & berry puree

Salted Chocolate Peanut Butter Tarts

Salted Chocolate Peanut Butter Tarts

$8.00

chocolate sauce & pretzel brittle

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
The team at Bleu Restaurant & Lounge has earned a reputation in the community for fine food since 2012. Housed in the renovated Reedsville Granary, Bleu's dining spaces offer plenty of character with original exposed wood beams and plank flooring. We pride ourselves with a very loyal and passionate staff. We consider our team a big family, valuing each of the ideas they bring forward to enhance our guests experiences.

2200 Dickinson Road, DePere, WI 54115

