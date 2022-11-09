Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe

27 Coogan Blvd, Bldg 16

Mystic, CT 06355

All American
Classic Skillet
Sausage Egg & Cheese

BAKERY

6" Whole Cheesecake

$20.00Out of stock

Brownies/Bars

$3.00

Sour Cream Coffee Cake

$3.50

Coconut Macaroon

$3.00Out of stock

Cookie

$2.75

Cookie Sandwich

$3.75

Dirt Bomb

$4.50

Hand Pies

$3.00Out of stock

Muffin

$4.25

Scone

$4.25

Bundt Cake

$3.50Out of stock

Cake Jar

$5.00Out of stock

Banana Bread Loaf

$7.25

4" Whole Cheesecake

$12.50

Caramel Cookie Crunch 8"

$40.00

Focaccia 10"

$9.50

Caramel Cookie Crunch 6"

$20.00

BREAKFAST HANDHELDS

Ham, egg, swiss, pesto, onions and peppers

2 Egg Sandwich with American

$6.00

2 eggs and American Cheese served on choice of bread.

Avocado Bacon Egg

$10.00

Eggs, avocado, bacon, tomato & salsa crema on your choice of bread.

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$8.50

2 eggs, American cheese, bacon on choice of bread.

Breakfast Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Two over medium eggs, four cheese, and bacon jam on sourdough

Chicken Sausage Egg & Cheese

$9.75

Ham Egg & Cheese

$8.50

Eggs, ham, and American cheese on choice of bread.

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$9.75

eggs, American cheese and house made sausage on choice of bread.

Kielbasa Egg and Cheese

$9.25

Breakfast Burrito

$14.25

Scrambled eggs with black beans, tomatoes, bacon or sausage (your choice!), avocado, and home fries wrapped in a flour tortilla.

BREAKFAST SIDES

Bacon side

$3.25

Corned Beef Hash

$5.25

Home Fries

$3.50

Sausage side

$3.75

Sweet Potato Home Fries

$4.00

Chicken Sausage

$3.75

Avocado

$2.00

Bacon Jam Side

$2.00

Real Maple Syrup

$2.50

Grilled Kielbasa

$3.25

EGGS & OMELETTES/ SCRAMBLES

2 Eggs & Toast

$9.50

2 eggs your style, your choice of toast, and homefries

2 Eggs & Toast With Bacon

$12.75

2 eggs your style, your choice of toast, bacon and home fries

2 Eggs & Toast With Chicken Sausage

$13.25

2 eggs your style, your choice of toast, chicken sausage, and home fries

2 Eggs & Toast With Corned Beef Hash

$15.00

2 eggs your style, your choice of toast, corned beef hash, and home fries

2 Eggs & Toast With Sausage

$13.25

2 eggs your style, your choice of toast, sausage, and home fries

The 4 Cheese

$12.00

Bleu Squid cheese blend of: Havarti, fontina, muenster, and cheddar. Choose your bread.

The Shock

$14.25

Ham, caramelized onion, spinach, and four cheese blend. Choose your bread.

The Lobster

$20.50

Lobster, bacon, browned butter corn, and mozzarella cheese

3 Egg Omelette

$10.00

The Green Goddess

$14.25

Wilted green blend, scallions,roasted garlic rosemary tomatoes, and feta cheese

PANCAKE & FRENCH TOAST

French Toast

$8.50

Choose baguette, multi grain, or thick white bread.

Pancake Full Stack

$9.00

add fruit or chocolate chips under options.

Pancake Short Stack

$7.25

add fruit or chocolate chips under options.

Pumpkin Full Stack

$9.75

Pumpkin pancakes topped with roasted pepitas and maple butter

Pumpkin Short Stack

$8.00

Pumpkin pancakes topped with roasted pepitas and maple butter

Pumpkin Single

$6.00

Pumpkin pancake topped with roasted pepitas and maple butter

SKILLET

Classic Skillet

$14.00

House-made home fries topped with Cherrywood smoked bacon or sausage, one scrambled egg, cheddar, sour cream and green onions.

Combo Skillet

$18.50

House-made home fries topped with bacon, kielbasa, pork sausage, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, four cheese blend, sour cream and green onion. One scrambled egg.

Veggie Skillet

$16.25

House made home fries topped with portobello mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, wilted greens blend, brown butter corn, roasted red peppers, and feta cheese. topped with sour cream, scallions, and one scrambled egg.

SODA & WATERS

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Liquid Death

$2.75

COFFEE & TEA

12 oz Americano

$3.25

12 oz Chai Latte

$4.00

16 oz Americano

$4.00

16 oz Chai Latte

$5.00

16 oz Latte

$5.00

12 oz Cappuccino

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Double Espresso

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Chai Latte

$4.75

Iced Coffee

$3.25

Iced Latte

$4.75

Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Americano

$4.00

16 oz Cappuccino

$5.00

MILK

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Milk

$3.50

SPECIALITY BEVERAGES

Housemade Lemonade

$4.00

12 oz Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Apple Cider

$4.00

16 oz Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Mulled Cider

$4.75

SMOOTHIES

All American

$8.00

Banana, blueberry and strawberry.

Chocolate Banana

$8.00

Green Smoothie

$8.50

JUICES

Apple, Large

$8.00

Apple, Small

$5.00
$8.00

Cranberry, Large

$4.50

Cranberry, Small

$3.00

Lemon, Carrot, Orange

$8.00

OJ, Large

$4.50

OJ, Small

$3.00

Spinach, Apple, Celery

$8.00

Ginger Shot

$4.50

MORE CHOICES

Hot Oatmeal

$4.75

add dried fruits and nuts under options.

House Made Granola

$5.75

Yogurt Fruit Parfait

$7.50

Seasonal Fresh Fruit Plate

$8.25

Toast

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Bleu Squid is a locally owned, award-winning bakery specializing in indulgent breakfast and lunch. From the classics to unique breakfast dishes like our omelettes and breakfast sandwiches with a twist, sweet corn pancakes or savory home fry skillets, there’s always something interesting on our menu. We offer fresh squeezed juices, smoothies and locally roasted coffee. Looking for lunch? We’ve created a selection of salads with house made dressings offered along with hot and cold lobster rolls and house made soups. Our glorious grilled cheese on locally baked artisan breads brings people back again and again. Our bakery case has an ever-changing selection of delicious baked goods. All created from scratch, our award-winning cupcakes and pastries are perfect for your next event or just an afternoon snack. Please inquire about our bakery offerings for your next function, morning meeting, bridal/baby shower. We do wedding cakes and dessert buffets.

Location

