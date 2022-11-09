Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bleu Boheme

4090 Adams Ave

San Diego, CA 92116

Order Again

Petits Plats (To Go)

La Charcuterie

La Charcuterie

$21.95

house-made duck pâté, pork terrine de campagne, jambon de Bayonne, garlic sausage, Rosette de Lyon, Spanish chorizo, coppa sausage, pickled vegetables, croûtons, olives, Dijon mustard

Les Fromages

Les Fromages

$21.95

imported French cheeses with fig jam and honey | Comté (raw cow's milk) Patte d'Ours (raw sheep's milk) Bûcheron (semi-aged goat) Saint-André (triple cream-cow) Bleu d'Auvergne (cow's milk)

La Planche Dégustation

La Planche Dégustation

$25.95

a sampling of all the fromage and charcuterie selections

Grande La Planche Dégustation

Grande La Planche Dégustation

$32.50

a sampling of all the fromage and charcuterie selections

Escargots de la Vielle Ecole

Escargots de la Vielle Ecole

$19.95

"old school" snails with garlic, shallots, parsley, thyme, Pernod, petit baguette and butter of course!

Crêpe au Homard

$21.95

lobster crêpe, marscarpone cheese, jicama remoulade, white truffle-carrot sauce

Gnocchi à la Parisienne

Gnocchi à la Parisienne

$18.95

sautéed Gruyère dumplings, cremini mushrooms, French green beans, charred cherry tomatoes, romesco, beurre blanc

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$18.95

butternut squash, house-smoked bacon, apple balsamic vinegar

Tarte Chaude au “Reblochon”

$16.95

caramelized Spanish onion tart, bacon, roasted apple, Le Delice du Jura cheese, rocket salad

Croquette de Crabe

Croquette de Crabe

$19.95

crab croquettes, jicama remoulade, tomato-rocket salad, saffron aioli

Poulpe Rôti

Poulpe Rôti

$21.95

roasted Spanish octopus with roasted yukon golds and sauce verte

Camembert Fondue dans sa Boîte

$24.95

melted cheese in its own box with apple and baguette croutons

Tartare de Saumon

Tartare de Saumon

$19.95

cold-smoked salmon, EVO, shallot, capers, chive, lemon zest, goat cheese crepe, creme fraiche, caviar

Pomme Frites

$7.95

French fries with garlic, salt and Herbs de Provence. Served with ketchup and saffron aioli

Soup/ Salad /Bread (To Go)

Salade Maison

Salade Maison

$15.95

butter leaf lettuce, basil/shallot vinaigrette, tapenade croûton, Roquefort blue cheese, apples, almonds, market beets

Salade de Chèvre Chaud

Salade de Chèvre Chaud

$16.95

artisan greens, goat cheese three ways, mustard vinaigrette, grapes, pears

Salade de Betteraves

Salade de Betteraves

$15.95

roasted beets, clementines, pickled red onions, balsamic vinaigrette, goat cheese croquettes, rocket lettuce

Salade de Farro

Salade de Farro

$17.95

farro, roasted butternut squash, braised apple, Boucheron creme brûlée, baby kale, honey vinaigrette

Soupe à l'Oignon Gratinée

Soupe à l'Oignon Gratinée

$15.95

caramelized Spanish onion soup, fresh herbs, beef consommé, Gruyère cheese croûton

Country Sourdough (To Go)

Country Sourdough (To Go)

$6.50

a quarter loaf of Sadie Rose French Country Sourdough with sweet butter

Baguette (To Go)

$8.00

Half Baguette (To Go)

$4.50

Moules Frites (To Go)

Moules Frites à la Moutarde

$29.95

country Dijon mustard wine sauce, parsley

Moules Frites au Saffran

$29.95

Portuguese sausage, fennel, Spanish saffron, garlic cream

Moules Frites au Roquefort

$29.95

blue cheese cream, scallions

Moules Frites à la Crème d'Ail

$29.95

roasted garlic cream and lots more garlic!

Moules Frites aux Champignons

$29.95

mushrooms, bacon, garlic cream

Moules Frites Marinière

$29.95

parsley, tomatoes, white wine, garlic, shallots, thyme, butter

Moules Frites Provençales

$29.95

tomatoes, olives, mushrooms, fennel, capers, onions and classic herbs

Grands Plats (To Go)

Poulet Rôti

Poulet Rôti

$28.95Out of stock

smoke-roasted Mary's Farm half chicken, pommes purée, aspargus, sauce verte (limited)

Ravioles Maison

Ravioles Maison

$28.95

Shiitake and Oyster mushroom raviolis, ratatouille, spinach, espelette, tomato relish, fines herbes, white wine cream sauce

Croque de Garçon

Croque de Garçon

$26.95

"open face" ground steak trim on brioche, brie cheese, house-smoked bacon, caramelized onion, fried egg, pommes frites

Coquilles St. Jacques

$42.95

large dry-pack sea scallops, saffron lobster risotto, linguisa, English peas, fennel, basil pistou

Boeuf Bourguignon

Boeuf Bourguignon

$34.95

beef short rib in red wine, mushrooms, house-smoked bacon, carrots, baby potatoes, caramelized pearl onions

Saumon Raifort

Saumon Raifort

$32.95

horseradish-crusted Faroe Island salmon, mashed Yukon Golds, asparagus, tomato beurre blanc

Confit de Canard

Confit de Canard

$34.95

glazed Muscovy duck leg confit, creamy goat cheese polenta, baby kale, olive relish, sauce vert

Entrecôte de Porc

Entrecôte de Porc

$35.95

curry-marinated pork bone in chop, Brussels sprouts, cremini mushrooms, pommes purée, port-fig sauce

Butchers Cut Hanger Steak Frites

Butchers Cut Hanger Steak Frites

$38.95

caramelized onions, arugula salad, garlic pommes frites

Petit Filet Mignons Steak Frites

Petit Filet Mignons Steak Frites

$44.95

caramelized onions, arugula salad, garlic pommes frites

Cassoulet de Mer

Cassoulet de Mer

$44.95

local Rockfish, Mexican shrimp, Opah linguica sausage, scallops, mussels, smoked salmon, braised cannellini beans, fennel, tomatoes, Savoy cabbage, pain de mais breadcrumbs

Les Desserts (To Go)

Brioche aux Pommes

Brioche aux Pommes

$12.95

warm brioche bread pudding, caramelized apples, raisins, white chocolate

Mousse au Chocolat

Mousse au Chocolat

$11.95

dark Callebaut chocolate mousse, seasonal berries

Pain d'Epice

Pain d'Epice

$12.95

warm gingerbread, a house favorite, strawberry confiture, caramel ice cream

Crêpe au Nutella

$11.95

sweet crêpe filled with the famous chocolate-hazelnut spread, coffee ice cream, caramel, candied hazelnuts

Gâteau au Chocolat

Gâteau au Chocolat

$12.95

warm flourless chocolate cake, house vanilla ice cream

Beverages (To Go)

Large Sparkling Water 750mL

$7.95

Small Sparkling Water 330mL

$4.50

Large Still Water 750mL

$7.95

Small Still Water 330mL

$4.50

Bottled Beer (To Go)

Bittburger NA

$6.00

Chimay Red

$14.00

Fin du Monde

$10.00

Heineken

$7.00

Kensington IPA

$9.00

Kensington Pale Ale

$9.00

Maui Brewing Coconut Hiwa Porter

$9.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Modelo Negra

$7.00

North Coast Old Rasputin IRS

$8.00

Pilsner Urquell

$8.00

Martinis (To Go)

Four servings of our house specialty martinis

To Go Basil Martini

$39.95

To Go Berry Martini

$39.95

To Go Bleu Martini

$39.95

To Go French Martini

$39.95

To Go Kensington Martini

$39.95

Bubbles (To Go)

108 Scharffenberger Brut Rose

$69.00

113 JP Chenet Blanc de Blanc Brut

$38.00

114 Montsarra Cava Brut

$55.00

102 Mumms Cordon Rouge

$98.00

103 Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label 375ml

$95.00

109 Delamotte Brut

$155.00

110 Deutz Brut Classic

$145.00

112 Delahaie Brut Premier

$95.00

115 Taittinger La Francaise Brut

$99.00

Alsace (To Go)

201 Lucien Albrecht Gewurztraminer

$56.00

203 Schlumberger Pinot Gris

$58.00

202 Gentile "Hugel" Alsatian Blend

$47.00

204 Pierre Sparr Pinot Blanc

$44.00

206 Schlumberger Riesling

$66.00

207 Helfrich "Nobel Tier" Pinot Gris

$59.00

208 Lucien Albrecht Riesling

$48.00

Bordeaux Blanc / Sauvignon Blanc / Loire (To Go)

305 Reverdy Ducroux Sancerre

$60.00

306 Domaine Paul Buisse Touraine Sav Blanc

$38.00

310 Marc Bredif Vouvray

$56.00

303 Los Vascos Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

311 Domaine du Cheval Bordeaux Blanc

$38.00

312 Cliff Lede Sauvignon Blanc

$54.00

313 Chateau Haut Rian Bordeaux Blanc

$38.00

317 Domaine de Bernier Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

318 Le Grand Caillou

$40.00Out of stock

319 Badenhorst "Secateurs" Chenin Blanc

$55.00

322 Dominique Crochet Sancerre

$87.00

Bourgogne Blancs / Chardonnay (To Go)

410 House Chard

$40.00

411 Moillard Bourgogne Chardonnay

$60.00

412 Beringer Luminous Chardonnay

$73.00

409 Domaine Drouhin "Arthur" Chardonnay

$120.00

413 Albert Bichot Pouilly-Fuisse

$110.00

416 Hartford Russian River Chardonnay

$80.00

420 Domaine Long-Depaquit Bichot Chablis

$76.00

422 Moillard Vielles Vignes Puligny-Montrachet

$145.00Out of stock

423 Maison Joseph Drouhin Rully Blanc

$88.00

424 La Chablisienne Pas di Petit Petit Chablis

$58.00

425 Domaine Matrot Meursault

$155.00

Rhone Blancs / Rose (To Go)

501 Delas St. Esprit Cotes du Rhone Blanc

$42.00

502 Chateau de Campuget Tradition Rose

$40.00

509 Gerard Bertrand Gris Blanc Rose

$52.00

511 La Vielle Ferme Cotes du Luberon Rhone Blanc

$45.00

Dime Wine Rhone Blanc

$0.10

503 Chateau de Campuget 1753 Voignier

$57.00

510 League of Rogues "Countess" Rose

$42.00

512 League of Rogues "Wandering Tortoise" Rose

$58.00

Other Great French and International Whites (To Go)

554 Gérard Bertrand Picpoul de Pinet

$47.00

550 Broadbent Vinho Verde

$32.00

551 La Cana Albarino

$49.00

552 League of Rogues "Tortured Artist" Albarino

$62.00

556 Au Bon Climat Hildegard White

$55.00

559 Zolo Torrontes

$36.00

561 Tablas Creek

$65.00

Bourgogne / Beaujolais / Pinot Noir (To Go)

601 Drouhin Moulin-a-Vent

$68.00Out of stock

604 Baileyana Pinot Noir

$60.00

614 Domaine Drouhin Pinot Noir

$110.00

616 Thibault Liger-Belair

$120.00

617 En Route Pinot Noir

$150.00

620 Hartford Court Lands Edge Vineyards Pinot Noir

$125.00

627 Cloudline Pinot Noir

$65.00

628 Bichot C'est la Vie Pinot/Syrah blend

$38.00

629 Morgan Pinot Noir

$165.00

630 Albert Bichot "Secret de Famille" Pinot Noir

$78.00

631 Résonance Pinot Noir

$70.00

632 Lincourt Pinot Noir

$59.00

Northern Rhone/ Syrah (To Go)

708 House Syrah

$40.00

710 League of Rogues "Wild Child" Syrah

$67.00

711 Chronic Cellars "Sofa King Bueno"

$59.00

704 Klinker Brick

$60.00

705 Delas "Les Launes" Crozes-Hermitage

$57.00

706 Brander Syrah

$58.00

709 League of Rogues "Absent-Minded Professor"

$38.00

Southern Rhone / Grenache (To Go)

770 E. Guigal Cotes du Rhone

$52.00

772 La Vielle Ferme Cotes du Ventoux Rhone Rouge

$45.00

Dime Wine Rhone Rouge

$0.10

758 Domaine la Garrigue Vacqueyras

$88.00

761 Domaine Bila Haut Cotes du Roussillon

$40.00

767 Cristia "Haut Zone" Ventoux

$38.00

771 E. Guigal Gigondas

$98.00

773 Famille Perrin Cotes du Rhone

$38.00

775 Shatter Cotes Catalanes Grenache

$54.00

776 Ferraton Samorens Cotes du Rhone Rouge

$44.00

777 Famille Perrin Les Sinards Chateauneuf du Pape

$105.00

Bordeaux / Cab. Sauvignon / Merlot / Cab Franc (To Go)

800 Los Vascos Cabernet Sauvignon

$38.00

804 Bodegas Caro Amancaya Malbec-Cabernet

$58.00

806 Bodegas Caro Aruma Malbec

$48.00

808 Chateau Haut-Beausejour St.Estephe

$95.00

811 Marc Bredif Chinon

$52.00

812 Chateau Jacquet Bordeaux

$45.00

815 33* North Bordeaux Blend

$60.00

816 Cliff Lede Cabernet Sauvignon

$185.00

817 Chateau Rocher-Calon Montagne St. Emilion

$60.00

818 Chateau Ducasse Graves Bordeaux

$52.00

821 Dom. Edmond de Rothschild Les Lauriers St.Emilion

$85.00

823 Neil Ellis "Left Bank" Bordeaux Blend

$52.00

826 Chamonix Rouge Bordeaux Blend

$47.00

827 French Blue Bordeaux

$47.00

828 Les Cadrans de Lessegue St. Emilion Grand Cru

$78.00

829 Domaine du Cheval Bordeaux Rouge

$44.00

Other Great Reds (To Go)

857 Kuleto Frog Prince Red

$56.00

851 Casa Ferreirinha Vinha Douro

$45.00

852 Quinta Do Crasto Douro Red

$55.00

858 League of Rogues "Rapscallion" Zinfandel

$52.00

859 El Coto Crianza Rioja Tempranillo

$53.00
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Bleu Bohème is a neighborhood restaurant that serves accessible, affordable and comforting French cuisine. Our menu reflects traditional and seasonal bistro food as well as country classics from all regions of France, prepared and served by a friendly staff.

4090 Adams Ave, San Diego, CA 92116

