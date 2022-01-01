Blind Onion Pizza & Pub imageView gallery

Blind Onion Pizza & Pub - Los Altos

review star

No reviews yet

295 Los Altos PKWY

Sparks, NV 89436

Order Again

Pie Small

S Create Your Own

$8.95

S Pizza of the Month

$14.95

S BBQ Chicken

$13.95

BBQ Sauce, Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Red Onions, and Herbs.

S Blind Hawaiian

$13.95

Red sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian bacon, Pineapple, and Red Onions.

S Breath Buster

$13.95

Red sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Linguiça, Garlic and Red Onions.

S Carnivore

$14.95

Red sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, salami, Pepperoni, Linguiça and Italian Sausage.

S Cheese

$10.95

Red sauce and Mozzarella

S Chicken Parmesan

$13.95

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Grated Parmesan and Herbs

S Chicken Pesto

$12.95

Our White Sauce with a Splash of Pesto, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, and Black Olives

S General's

$14.95

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Salami, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Tri-color Peppers, and Red Onions

S Greek

$14.95

Our White Sauce with a Splash of Pesto, Mozzarella, Kalamata Olives, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Red Onions, Artichoke Hearts, and Feta Cheese

S Honey Badger

$14.95

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Pineapple, Red Onions & Basil with a Honey Garlic BBQ Drizzle

S Margherita

$12.95

Red Sauce, Cooked Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella and Basil.

S Pepperoni

$11.95

Red sauce, Mozzarella and Pepperoni

S Popeye's

$14.95

Our White Sauce with a Splash of Pesto, Spinach, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Red Onions, and Fresh Roma Tomatoes.

S Vegetarian

$14.95

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Tri-color Peppers, Red Onions, Artichoke Hearts and Fresh Roma Tomatoes

Pie Medium

Medium Half & Half

M Create Your Own

$14.95

M Pizza of the Month

$23.45

M BBQ Chicken

$21.95

BBQ Sauce, Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Red Onions, and Herbs.

M Blind Hawaiian

$21.95

Red sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian bacon, Pineapple, and Red Onions.

M Breath Buster

$21.95

Red sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Linguiça, Garlic and Red Onions.

M Carnivore

$23.45

Red sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, salami, Pepperoni, Linguiça and Italian Sausage.

M Cheese

$17.45

Red sauce and Mozzarella

M Chicken Parmesan

$20.45

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Grated Parmesan and Herbs

M Chicken Pesto

$20.45

Our White Sauce with a Splash of Pesto, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, and Black Olives

M General's

$23.45

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Salami, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Tri-color Peppers, and Red Onions

M Greek

$23.45

Our White Sauce with a Splash of Pesto, Mozzarella, Kalamata Olives, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Red Onions, Artichoke Hearts, and Feta Cheese

M Honey Badger

$23.45

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Pineapple, Red Onions & Basil with a Honey Garlic BBQ Drizzle

M Margherita

$20.45

Red Sauce, Cooked Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella and Basil.

M Pepperoni

$18.95

Red sauce, Mozzarella and Pepperoni

M Popeye's

$23.45

Our White Sauce with a Splash of Pesto, Spinach, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Red Onions, and Fresh Roma Tomatoes.

M Vegetarian

$23.45

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Tri-color Peppers, Red Onions, Artichoke Hearts and Fresh Roma Tomatoes

Pie Large

Large Half & Half

L Create Your Own

$19.95

L Pizza of the Month

$34.95

L BBQ Chicken

$32.45

BBQ Sauce, Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Red Onions, and Herbs.

L Blind Hawaiian

$32.45

Red sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian bacon, Pineapple, and Red Onions.

L Breath Buster

$32.45

Red sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Linguiça, Garlic and Red Onions.

L Carnivore

$34.95

Red sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, salami, Pepperoni, Linguiça and Italian Sausage.

L Cheese

$24.95

Red sauce and Mozzarella

L Chicken Parmesan

$32.45

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Grated Parmesan and Herbs

L Chicken Pesto

$29.95

Our White Sauce with a Splash of Pesto, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, and Black Olives

L General's

$34.95

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Salami, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Tri-color Peppers, and Red Onions

L Greek

$34.95

Our White Sauce with a Splash of Pesto, Mozzarella, Kalamata Olives, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Red Onions, Artichoke Hearts, and Feta Cheese

L Honey Badger

$34.95

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Pineapple, Red Onions & Basil with a Honey Garlic BBQ Drizzle

L Margherita

$29.95

Red Sauce, Cooked Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella and Basil.

L Pepperoni

$27.45

Red sauce, Mozzarella and Pepperoni

L Popeye's

$34.95

Our White Sauce with a Splash of Pesto, Spinach, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Red Onions, and Fresh Roma Tomatoes.

L Vegetarian

$34.95

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Tri-color Peppers, Red Onions, Artichoke Hearts and Fresh Roma Tomatoes

Pie Side Sauces

Sauce Ranch - California Catchup

$0.50

Sauce Honey

$0.50

Sauce Red

$0.50

Sauce BBQ

$0.50

Sauce Pesto

$0.50

Sauce White

$0.50

Pie Slice

SS Create Your Own

$6.00

SS Pizza of the Month

$9.00

SS BBQ Chicken

$9.00

BBQ Sauce, Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Red Onions, and Herbs.

SS Blind Hawaiian

$8.25

Red sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian bacon, Pineapple, and Red Onions.

SS Breath Buster

$9.00

Red sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Linguiça, Garlic and Red Onions.

SS Carnivore

$9.00

Red sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, salami, Pepperoni, Linguiça and Italian Sausage.

SS Cheese

$6.00

Red sauce and Mozzarella

SS Chicken Parmesan

$8.25

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Grated Parmesan and Herbs

SS Chicken Pesto

$7.50

Our White Sauce with a Splash of Pesto, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, and Black Olives

SS General's

$9.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Salami, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Tri-color Peppers, and Red Onions

SS Greek

$9.00

Our White Sauce with a Splash of Pesto, Mozzarella, Kalamata Olives, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Red Onions, Artichoke Hearts, and Feta Cheese

SS Honey Badger

$9.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Pineapple, Red Onions & Basil with a Honey Garlic BBQ Drizzle

SS Margherita

$7.50

Red Sauce, Cooked Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella and Basil.

SS Pepperoni

$6.75

Red sauce, Mozzarella and Pepperoni

SS Popeye's

$9.00

Our White Sauce with a Splash of Pesto, Spinach, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Red Onions, and Fresh Roma Tomatoes.

SS Vegetarian

$9.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Tri-color Peppers, Red Onions, Artichoke Hearts and Fresh Roma Tomatoes

Pie Slice Side Sauces

Sauce Ranch - California Catchup

$0.50

Sauce Honey

$0.50

Sauce Red

$0.50

Sauce BBQ

$0.50

Sauce Pesto

$0.50

Sauce White

$0.50

Starters

Garlic Cheesy Bread

$9.95

House made Focaccia bread topped with minced garlic, mozzarella and Italian herbs

Breadsticks

$9.95

Oven Baked breadsticks with minced garlic.

Cinnamon Sticks

$9.95

Oven baked knots filled with cream cheese cinnamon sugar spread.

Garlic Chips

$9.95

Oven baked crispy pieces of flatbread with minced garlic and topped with mozzarella

Pesto Chips

$9.95

Oven baked crispy pieces of flatbread with Pesto and topped with mozzarella

Starters Side Salads

Side House Salad

$5.95

Cold and crispy Romaine hearts, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, and herbed croutons

Side Caesar

$5.95

Cold and crispy Romaine hearts, shredded Parmesan, and herbed croutons. Tossed with your choice of Creamy

Starters Regular Salads

Regular House Salad

$9.95

Cold and crispy Romaine hearts, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, and herbed croutons

Regular Caesar

$9.95

Cold and crispy Romaine hearts, shredded Parmesan, and herbed croutons. Tossed with your choice of Creamy

The Chicken Chop

$10.95

Cold crispy romaine hearts, chicken breast, red onions, Roma tomatoes, tri-color peppers and grated Parmesan

The Greek Chop

$10.95

Cold Crispy Romaine Hearts, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, red onions, sun dried tomatoes & feta

The Italian Chop

$10.95

Cold Crispy Romaine Hearts, Genoa salami, tri-color peppers, black olives & herbs​

Starters Side Sauces

Sauce Ranch - California Catchup

$0.50

Sauce Honey

$0.50

Sauce Red

$0.50

Sauce BBQ

$0.50

Sauce Pesto

$0.50

Sauce White

$0.50

Panini

Panini Create Your Own

$10.95

Panini Club Pesto

$10.95

Our White Sauce with a splash of Pesto, Canadian bacon, chicken breast,  Roma tomatoes & mozzarella cheese​

Panini Sicilian

$10.95

Cream cheese, pepperoni, Genoa salami, red onions & Roma tomatoes​

Panini Pizza Sandwhich

$10.95

Fred’s red sauce, pepperoni, black olives, mushrooms & mozzarella​

Panini Very Veggie

$10.95

Cream cheese, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, tri-color peppers, cucumbers, Roma tomatoes, mozzarella​

Panini BBQ Chicken

$10.95

House BBQ, chicken breast, mozzarella, & red  onions

Panini Maui Wowie

$10.95

Cream cheese, Canadian bacon & pineapple

Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

295 Los Altos PKWY, Sparks, NV 89436

Directions

Blind Onion Pizza & Pub image

