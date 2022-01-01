Blind Onion Pizza & Pub - Victorian Square
824 Victorian Ave
Sparks, NV 89431
Pie Small
S Create Your Own
S Pizza of the Month
S BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Red Onions, and Herbs.
S Blind Hawaiian
Red sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian bacon, Pineapple, and Red Onions.
S Breath Buster
Red sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Linguiça, Garlic and Red Onions.
S Carnivore
Red sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, salami, Pepperoni, Linguiça and Italian Sausage.
S Cheese
Red sauce and Mozzarella
S Chicken Parmesan
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Grated Parmesan and Herbs
S Chicken Pesto
Our White Sauce with a Splash of Pesto, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, and Black Olives
S General's
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Salami, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Tri-color Peppers, and Red Onions
S Greek
Our White Sauce with a Splash of Pesto, Mozzarella, Kalamata Olives, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Red Onions, Artichoke Hearts, and Feta Cheese
S Honey Badger
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Pineapple, Red Onions & Basil with a Honey Garlic BBQ Drizzle
S Margherita
Red Sauce, Cooked Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella and Basil.
S Pepperoni
Red sauce, Mozzarella and Pepperoni
S Popeye's
Our White Sauce with a Splash of Pesto, Spinach, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Red Onions, and Fresh Roma Tomatoes.
S Vegetarian
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Tri-color Peppers, Red Onions, Artichoke Hearts and Fresh Roma Tomatoes
Pie Side Sauces
Pie Slice Side Sauces
Starters
Garlic Cheesy Bread
House made Focaccia bread topped with minced garlic, mozzarella and Italian herbs
Breadsticks
Oven Baked breadsticks with minced garlic.
Cinnamon Sticks
Oven baked knots filled with cream cheese cinnamon sugar spread.
Garlic Chips
Oven baked crispy pieces of flatbread with minced garlic and topped with mozzarella
Pesto Chips
Oven baked crispy pieces of flatbread with Pesto and topped with mozzarella
Starters Side Salads
Starters Regular Salads
Regular House Salad
Cold and crispy Romaine hearts, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, and herbed croutons
Regular Caesar
Cold and crispy Romaine hearts, shredded Parmesan, and herbed croutons. Tossed with your choice of Creamy
The Chicken Chop
Cold crispy romaine hearts, chicken breast, red onions, Roma tomatoes, tri-color peppers and grated Parmesan
The Greek Chop
Cold Crispy Romaine Hearts, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, red onions, sun dried tomatoes & feta
The Italian Chop
Cold Crispy Romaine Hearts, Genoa salami, tri-color peppers, black olives & herbs
Starters Side Sauces
Panini
Panini Create Your Own
Panini Club Pesto
Our White Sauce with a splash of Pesto, Canadian bacon, chicken breast, Roma tomatoes & mozzarella cheese
Panini Sicilian
Cream cheese, pepperoni, Genoa salami, red onions & Roma tomatoes
Panini Pizza Sandwhich
Fred’s red sauce, pepperoni, black olives, mushrooms & mozzarella
Panini Very Veggie
Cream cheese, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, tri-color peppers, cucumbers, Roma tomatoes, mozzarella
Panini BBQ Chicken
House BBQ, chicken breast, mozzarella, & red onions
Panini Maui Wowie
Cream cheese, Canadian bacon & pineapple
Beer Pint
Beer Tall
Beer Bottled
Angry Orchard - Bottle
Avid Cider - Bottle
Blue Moon - Bottle
Bud Light - Bottle
Budweiser - Bottle
Coors Light - Bottle
Guiness - Bottle
High Noon - Bottle
Lagunitas - Bottle
Long Drink - Bottle
Modelo - Bottle
PBR - Bottle
Sierra Nevada - Bottle
Stella - Bottle
White Claw - Bottle
Montucky Cold Snack
Wine Red Carafe
Wine White Glass
Wine White Carafe
Spirits Mixed Drinks
Spirits Bourbon
Spirits Gin
Spirits Liqueur
Liqueur Bailey's Irish Cream
Liqueur Blue Curacao
Liqueur Extra Dry Vermouth
Liqueur Jägermeister
Liqueur Kahlua
Liqueur Midori Melon
Liqueur Sweet Vermouth
Liqueur Triple Sec
Liqueur Peach Schnapps
Dr. Boston Watermelon Liqueur
Grand Marnier Orange Liqueur
Spirits Rum
Spirits Tequila
Spirits Vodka
Spirits Whiskey
Spirits Cognac
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
824 Victorian Ave, Sparks, NV 89431